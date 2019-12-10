Retirement Advisor: Three Unknowns (Podcast)
by: SA For FAs
Summary
We do not know when we will die.
We do not know which investments we’ll profit from.
We do not know when we will achieve relief from financial stress and anxiety.
Among the unknown variables which advisors must address through their retirement planning is the uncertainy of our mortality, the ambiguity of investment performance and the anxiety of financial pressures.
This podcast (6:18) suggests that helping with these issues can enhance clients’ feeling of well-being, as evidenced by a recent study showing advised investors feeling financially secure at over twice the rate of unadvised investors.