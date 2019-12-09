Jobs Blowout - Beware Noise And Seasonal Variation

We've also that perennial problem of seasonal adjustment, I'd want to see more months before taking this as being valid.

There's a lot more statistical noise in this number than we all generally think there is, error bars are large.

We've a startling jobs number - 266,000. Be wary of this, it might not be quite what it seems.

The jobs number is very good indeed for November, 266,000 jobs created, the unemployment rate down to 3.5%. At which point one possible reaction is how excellent is that?

The problem here being that our other job numbers don't really seem to show the same resurgence of new employment. We are therefore left wondering what's going on. Have we just had that startling job creation? Or are we being slightly misled by the details of statistics?

I agree that it's possible that the creation number is correct. The thing is, I'd prefer to see a month of two more of such numbers before agreeing that it really is. In the interim I'm going to think that it's more about statistical noise plus the problems of seasonal adjustment.

Employment numbers

The headline employment number is high, there's no doubt about it:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 266,000 in November, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in health care and in professional and technical services. Employment rose in manufacturing, reflecting the return of workers from a strike.

And:

Certainly it's possible and if true it's great news. It also means that the Fed's really not going to be reducing interest rates any time soon.

But, ADP job numbers

The thing is this isn't the only jobs survey we have. We've the ADP numbers for example. This is a selection, obviously, but it's a selection of job creation by those who use ADP as their payroll processing firm. So, obviously, there's the possibility of bias. And yet, yet, that number was rather disappointing for November:

Private sector employment increased by 67,000 jobs from October to November according to the November ADP National Employment Report®.

Sure, the ADP number is based on their own books but it is scaled up to try to reflect the wider economy. And there's something of a difference between 67,000 and 266,000.

The labor market is definitively slowing. In November, private sector payrolls expanded by 67,000 on net. This continued the weakness in job growth, which has averaged just 110,000 since May.

Really, that's quite a difference:

(ADP employment from Moody's Analytics)

Challenger job numbers

The Challenger report is of jobs lost, not created, but still an interesting insight:

Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers fell to 44,569 in November, 11.3% lower than the 50,275 cuts announced in October, according to a report released Thursday from global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. Last month’s total is 16% lower than the 53,073 cuts announced in the same month last year.

Yes, job cuts are different from job creation but we'd expect the two to be moving largely in tandem. And there's a small cut in cuts and a large increase in creation, doesn't seem quite right:

(Challenger Report employment cuts from Moody's Analytics)

The statistical problems

We have one jobs number reading very differently from the others. So, which to believe? And no, "the official number is the correct one" is not the right answer for everyone is working from surveys here - absolutely no one goes out and actually counts the economy in detail - and so we need to think through whose survey is the best this time around.

The first statistical problem is simply the error bars. The official report has error bars of 100,000 either way. That is, a number of 266,000 is actually saying that it's somewhere between 166,000 and 366,000 at some level of probability. It can indeed randomly bounce around within those constraints.

The second statistical problem is seasonal adjustment. We all know that certain things happen at the same time every year and the statisticians do their best to adjust the figures for these things. After all, what we're trying to see is underlying trends, not that USPS hires more drivers for the holiday season.

The problem with seasonal adjustment is that until we've the experience of a few seasons we don't actually know what those adjustments should be. If the economy is changing underneath us then the adjustments we make on the basis of past behaviour will be out of whack.

It wouldn't surprise in the slightest if this were true here. The internet is making ever greater inroads to retail, there are ever more delivery trucks on the road. And this holiday season is going to be an even bigger blowout for such than last and so on.

My view

I'm willing to believe, just about, that this jobs number is correct. But I'm very wary indeed of doing so. My suspicion is that we've those two possible statistical errors combining. Just random variation within the error bars plus greater seasonal hiring than we're used to and not being properly adjusted for.

I'm supported in this belief by the manner that the other jobs numbers don't seem to be moving in lockstep.

The investor view

Don't get carried away by this one jobs number, it could be a rogue. We'll know a great deal more when we see the January - no, not December, but January - numbers to see if there are layoffs of those seasonal employees.

This number makes a Fed rate cut in the imminent future near impossible. But the important point for us is that bad numbers in January would not reverse that. For an imminent rate cut is already off the cards. Bad January numbers wouldn't change that, we'd just be admitting the above, that this is a statistical sport, an error in the numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.