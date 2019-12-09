Medallia: Great Value Amidst Hot Market

Shares of Medallia have fallen off ~6% after reporting Q3 results, despite beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom line.

Ever since its IPO earlier in the year, customer-experience software company Medallia (MDLA) has more or less been forgotten. It's not a company with a flashy product, nor is it one of the fastest-growing enterprise SaaS names - a curse which has relegated it to the back of investors' minds. To date, Medallia has failed to sustain a rally past its $21 IPO share price, despite a slew of strong results that have come in stronger than analyst expectations.

Medallia just reported Q3 results that beat Wall Street's expectations; despite this, the stock fell more than 6% in response:

In my view, Medallia presents a strong "buy the dip" opportunity. In an expensive market that has reverted many software companies back to rich double-digit forward revenue multiples, I find Medallia's valuation quite attractive.

At current share prices near $28, Medallia trades at a market cap of $3.57 billion. After netting out the $320 million of cash on Medallia's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $3.25 billion.

For FY21, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $466.6 million, per Yahoo Finance - representing 21% y/y growth over estimated revenues for the current year. This forecast may be a little light, considering Medallia just clocked in two consecutive quarters at 27% y/y revenue growth, with billings growth of 24% y/y. Regardless, against this revenue estimate, Medallia trades at a valuation of just 6.9x EV/FY21 revenues.

Another factor that makes Medallia attractive alongside a compelling valuation is its improving margin profile. It seems that ever since the WeWork fallout, investors have been less forgiving of technology companies that have shown widening losses, and the importance of proving a path to profitability now ranks on par with consistent revenue growth. Fellow mid-cap SaaS stock Yext (YEXT), for example, recently got pummeled for widening losses due primarily due increased sales expenses. Medallia, on the other hand, has nearly closed its loss gap, hitting near-breakeven pro forma operating margins this quarter.

From a product perspective, Medallia is also in good company. The customer-experience software (NYSE:CX) arena has relatively fewer incumbents than more crowded software arenas like HCM or CRM or ERP, and some of Medallia's comps provide a good basis for its valuation. I'll point again here to Qualtrics, which was purchased by SAP (SAP) at a 16.5x forward revenue multiple - more than double the valuation at which Medallia is currently trading.

With a modest loss profile and consistent growth, plus a reasonable valuation, I believe the possibility of Medallia as an M&A target also puts a decent floor on its valuation. Investors have a wide margin of safety at current share prices - it would be wise to load up on Medallia shares now while they're cheap.

Q3 download

Let's now look at Medallia's third-quarter results in greater detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Medallia 3Q20 results Source: Medallia 3Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 27% y/y to $103.1 million, absolutely crushing Wall Street's expectations of $81.2 million (+19% y/y) by a wide eight-point margin. Recall that Medallia itself had only guided to $95-$97 million in revenues for the quarter, or 17-20% y/y growth - which makes us take its future guidance ranges with a grain of salt.

Medallia noted a lot of momentum on the sales front this quarter. It highlighted particular strength in its mid-market team - though the company has historically focused on large enterprise deals, it's pushing down-market to expand its TAM. In addition, the company also made successful strides overseas, signing new and expansion deals with the likes of mega-multinationals like SoftBank, UBS, and Wynn (WYNN).

Another important growth driver is Medallia's increased reliance on its partner channel - allowing it to expand its sales reach without dramatically increasing sales expenses, as well as offloading some of the less-profitable onboarding and professional services work. Per CEO Leslie Stretch's comments on the Q3 earnings call:

Our partner channel also performed well. As you know, this is a relatively new capability for the company. And although it's in its early days, I'm pleased with the traction we're seeing. In Q3, we signed on another ten partners including global SI’s Advisory Technology Delivery Partners. This included new alliances for our emerging markets across EMEA, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, as well as broadening our capabilities across speech and media. In Q3, we also closed our first deals with newly signed strategic ISV partners, Adobe and ServiceNow. We launched our second integration on the ServiceNow Store getting us a full suite of capabilities that maps to their full product suite. We're now a premiere tier partner and our employee experience integration is currently a featured offering on the ServiceNow Store."

Potentially the one and only red flag in Medallia's top-line metrics this quarter was a slowdown in Billings performance - which, as most software investors are aware, has the biggest implications on longer-term growth. As seen in the chart below, Medallia's trailing twelve-month billings growth fell to 24% y/y this quarter - however, CFO Roxanne Oulman noted that this is due to a timing issue that will self-correct in Q4. If this Billings miss was the primarily reason behind Medallia's stock fallout, it may not take long for the issue to resolve.

Figure 2. Medallia billings

Source: Medallia 3Q20 earnings release

Per Oulman's comments describing the billings miss:

For Q3 fiscal 2020, our trailing 12-month SaaS billings growth rate was 24%, which was down from the 33% in the prior quarter. The sequential decline in deferred revenue from the prior quarter was in line with what we communicated to you on our Q2 earnings call. Q3 deferred revenue declined sequentially based on our typical seasonality. That said, we expect a significant increase in SaaS deferred revenue in Q4 based on our historical seasonality over 40% of our annual billings occur in the fourth quarter. Our Remaining Performance Obligations or RPO totaled $585.7 million. We expect to recognize approximately 50% of the RPO over the next 12 months."

And regardless of any top-line billings disappointment, Medallia's bottom-line performance knocked it out of the park in Q3. Medallia is a company that has chosen to take a balanced approach to growth - instead of pouring excessive dollars into expanding its sales headcount (which would certainly tack on a few points of growth), Medallia has elected to continue growing its bottom line. This quarter, Medallia's pro forma operating margins improved nine points to just -2%, as shown in the chart below; year-to-date, the company is just shy of breakeven operating margins:

Figure 3. Medallia operating margin trends Source: Medallia 3Q20 earnings release

The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.01 also beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.03.

How should investors react?

Medallia has the perfect package of elements that technology investors should be looking for during all-time market highs: reasonable valuation, decent and consistent growth, and massive improvements to profitability. The fact that Medallia also has a generous comp in Qualtrics, which was acquired at more than twice Medallia's current valuation, also provides an effective floor for its share price. Stay long here and buy the dip.

