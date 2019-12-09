Simulations Plus: Fantastic Total Return With 65% Increase In Price Year To Date

Simulations Plus has increased its dividend for 3 of the last six years with a present yield of 0.8% below average but has a great innovative product for strong growth.

Simulations Plus three-year past CAGR of 20% is well above average and will give you great growth with the increasing need for testing new drugs faster than before.

Simulations Plus (SLP) is a choice for the speculative growth investor looking for the latest technology in drug development. Simulations Plus is a provider of simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical product development in the United States and foreign countries. What interested me in this company was their product, but most of all, the high insider ownership of 30%.

Simulations Plus is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, but some of my guidelines are not germane for a small-cap company like SLP. The company has the cash it uses to increase the features of existing products and develop new products.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Simulations Plus is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

When I scanned the five-year chart, Simulations Plus has a great chart going up and to the right is a very good slope with the latest upswing of 65% year to date. The recent dip creates a buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Simulations Plus beats against the Dow baseline in my 59-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 59 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great SLP total return of 465.20% compared to the Dow base of 56.31% makes Simulations Plus an excellent investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $57,500 today. This gain makes Simulations Plus, an excellent investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the worldwide need for more drugs continues to grow.

Dow's 59 Month total return baseline is 56.31%.

Company name 59 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Simulations Plus 465.20% 408.89% 0.8%

Simulations Plus does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, failing this guideline with dividend increases for 3 of the previous six years. The recent earnings payout ratio is moderate, at 55%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The income is poor, but the fantastic growth present and future easily make up for the low income.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 20% is great, passing my guideline requirement. The good future growth for Simulations Plus can continue its uptrend, benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States for fast approval of new drugs.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 billion. SLP fails this guideline. SLP is a small-cap company with a capitalization of $589 million well under the guideline target. Simulations Plus 2019 projected cash flow at $9.5 million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. SLP's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with my calculated one-year target price of $40, passing the guideline. SLP's price is presently 21% below the target. SLP is under the target price at present and has a high P/E of 56, making SLP an aggressive buy at this entry point if you consider the high growth rate the company has achieved for the past few years.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the below-average dividend makes SLP a good business to own for some income and strong growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes SLP interesting is the great growth rate in a new technology that is helping develop new drugs faster. It's also interesting that 30% of the shares are held by insiders.

I don't have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on November 13, 2019, Simulations Plus reported earnings that beat expected by $0.02 at $0.11, compared to last year at $0.07. Total revenue was higher at $8.02 million more than a year ago by 19.9% year over year and beat by $0.51 million with the expected total. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late February 2020 and is expected to be $0.10 compared to last year at $0.09, a nice gain.

Company Business

Simulations Plus provides simulation and modeling software for the pharmaceutical industry in the United States and foreign countries.

As per paraphrase from Reuters: Simulations Plus is a provider of simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical discovery and development. The Company offers its products and services through two business units, including Simulations Plus and Cognigen Corporation. The Company also provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis and reporting to regulatory agencies. The Company offers over seven software products for pharmaceutical research and development, including three simulation programs that provide time-dependent results-based on solving various sets of differential equations. The company distributes its products and offers its services in North America, South America, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, and the People's Republic of China.

Overall, Simulations Plus is a good business with a 20% CAGR estimated growth for the next two years as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for SLP's services. The poor dividend income brings you cash but is well overtaken by the projected CAGR as the world economy grows. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, SLP's products and services should still do well, we all need medical products.

From the paraphrase of the earnings call, the fourth quarter was very strong for Simulations Plus, giving them a positive conclusion to a record year. They made excellent progress with regard to key initiatives for the year, and the financial results are reflective of the return on these investments with increased revenue, growth and profitability during the quarter and the year, as a whole. They began the year with an objective of increasing their revenue growth with investments in several key initiatives, that objective was to increase the historical growth rate of 10% to 15% to consistent performance in the 15% to 20% range. The fourth-quarter revenue growth of 20% and full-year growth of 15% demonstrate success in this objective. The increased revenue growth was driven by both the software and consulting businesses. Software revenues grew 21% during the fourth quarter, with consulting growth for the quarter at 19%. And this revenue growth acceleration has been achieved while maintaining gross margin performance at 73% in the fiscal year 2019, equivalent to the gross margin performance in the fiscal year 2018. Demand is strong across software products and consulting services. Funded collaborations adding new functionality to GastroPlus have expanded its market opportunity. The QSP platform expansion into new disease areas, as our DILIsym team working at full capacity to support this platform development, as well as client-driven consulting projects.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the addition of new products necessary for the continued growth of the Simulations Plus business and shareholder return. SLP has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grow. The growth is being driven by adding to existing products and services.

Conclusions

Simulations Plus is a great investment choice for the growth investor with its well above average total return and a little income with a yield of 0.8%. Simulations Plus is 0.8% of The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) and will be added too if cash is available. I am normally not a buyer of small companies, but the forward potential of this company and the fact that insiders own 30% of the company make me a buyer of this innovative technology software company in the drug business. There is also the possibility of this small-cap company being bought by a large drug company. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present SLP entry point looks good. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid good total return and a little income in the drug development business, SLP may be the right risk investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.7% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.2% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (NYSE:BA) at 12.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. The previous call position from November was moved up and out to the position above.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last eight months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news from Boeing, Boeing now expects the 737 Max to fly by the beginning of January 2020. The software data and training materials have been submitted to the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 4.00%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, SLP, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT, IR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.