Assessing The Strength Of Equinor's Dividend

The integrated oil and gas company Equinor ASA (EQNR) pays out a dividend yield of 5.76%. We always are attracted to high yielding companies which are trading are multi-year lows. As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares of Equinor are just emerging now from their multi-year lows which they printed back in August.

The RSI stooped well below 30 but now shares seem to have their 10 month moving average of $18.81 in sight. If shares could manage to take out this key level this week, it would definitely strengthen the case that last August´s low did indeed mark the multi-year low for the stock.

However any long position around this point still has to be extremely careful. As we can see from the chart, shares also became oversold at the beginning of 2015 but then lost another 30%+ thereafter in 2016. Now long term investors may state that lower share-prices can be used to re-invest the dividend more aggressively. While this may be true, the question then becomes whether the dividend would hold up if indeed the share price was to tumble double digit percentages from this point. Therefore from this perspective, Lets delve into the dividend and see how its key metrics have been trending over the past 10 quarters or so.

The 5.76% yield is actually close to its three year high which is encouraging. Many dividend orientated investors use the dividend yield as a barometer on whether the stock is cheap. The above basically reaffirms what we touched on earlier with respect to the stock trading at multi-year lows.

The growth of the dividend is definitely moving in the right direction. The 5 year growth rate for example per year comes in at negative 4.5% whereas the 12 month growth rate has surpassed 9%. Growth is important because it protects purchasing power and is basically a sign of confidence from management that earnings and cash-flows are going in the right direction.

To see if Equinor can afford this dividend, we go to the cash-flow statement. Free cash flow topped $8 billion last year and is currently trending at $5.68 billion over the past four quarters. $3.25 billion has been paid out in dividends over the past four quarters which gives us a pay-out ratio of 57% which is attractive as it means the firm has room to keep on growing the payout. It is good to see strong debt repayment numbers also over the past 24 months on the cash-flow statement.

We acknowledge that outside factors can affect earnings in companies in the oil and gas industry more so than other industries. In saying this, by monitoring trends with respect to the firm´s debt to equity ratio, interest coverage ratio as well as its future projected earnings growth, we can gain some insights on whether the dividend at least has the potential to continue to grow going forward.

The debt to equity ratio came in around 0.60 in the firm´s latest quarter. We see no adverse signs here that the balance sheet is over-leveraged. Although short-term debt has increased in recent quarters, shareholder equity has remained steady above $40 billion

Strong recent operating proft has resulted in an interest coverage ratio of just over 23 in Equinor´s latest quarter. Again, for our value plays we usually look for an interest coverage ratio north of 10 so we have plenty of buffer here. More profits falling to the bottom-line means more cash available to grow that dividend going forward.

Earnings are expected to grow by a double digit percentage next year which again will aid potential dividend growth. The estimates for next year remain on a par with what analysts projected 3 months ago so we appear to have some stability here. Obviously a lot will depend on the price of oil going forward but Equinor seems to be doing a good job at present with respect to what it has control over.

To sum up, Equinor at present has its dividend trending in the right direction, is growing its earnings and shares remain trading near multi-year lows. The monthly histogram is making a b-line for the zero line at present. If it crosses over, the odds would be high that sustained higher prices are ahead in our opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.