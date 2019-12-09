Nokia: Stay Strong

I will be initiating a BUY rating with a price target of $5.48 as Nokia's leadership in telecom will come out as the prevailing theme when the dust settles.

I expect the efficiency initiatives to materialize heading into 2021. The lack of optimism has made this a long-term value play at the current price.

After the selloff from last quarter, the current price presents an attractive risk-reward ratio as management's effort to drive operating efficiency coupled with Nokia's (NOK) strengths in 4G and 5G will continue to drive growth and free cash flow. While competitive pressure and softness in China will persist, 2020 will be the completion phase of the 5G investments and efficiency improvement bets. As we approach 2H'20, the learnings from these efficiency tests will trickle down to the operating and net income line, thus driving operating and free cash flow. This forms the case for my bullish take and position in Nokia. I have a buy rating with a price target of $5.48, as improvement in sentiments will lead to margins expansion.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Three key catalysts will drive demand for Nokia's product and services:

Its large install base of 4G (over 400 customers) customers, part of which will be upgrading to 5G (over 50). The proliferation of private networks driving its IP/Optical business coupled with renewed strengths in fixed networks. Growth in the software division.

To a smaller extent, demand will be driven by IP and patent monetization and its enterprise division. Other segments like Nokia services will be a function of its success in core networking.

Near term, the bullish bet revolves around 4G and those patents. 5G is a long-term play. In 2020, I'll be watching out for how management navigates China; given the recent guidance, China will weigh in heavily on near-term growth guidance. As a result, I will maintain a neutral rating on the demand for Nokia's solutions in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

The future of Nokia revolves around its cost-efficiency initiatives and its ability to market itself as a leader in the telecoms space. Management is aiming for a profit and cash maximization strategy in key revenue segments such as mobile access, fixed networks, and licensing. Heading into 2020, the profit maximization strategy will drive tepid growth sentiment. With the SoC strategy around 5G to drive efficiency, it seems more focus is on margins, not market share. Coupled with competitive pricing pressure, softness in China, and mergers in North America, every quarter in 2020 will face tough comps from a growth perspective.

Management is driving for operational efficiency across the board. The cancellation of dividends to drive the efficiency-biased initiatives suggests that the projected efficiency gains won't be realized in the near term. The high margin SoC/FPGA mix in mobile access isn't expected to ramp fully until 2H'19. The competitive pricing pressure will continue to rear its ugly head in 2020. Management has a lot of work to stay competitive in fixed networks, and the economies of scale enjoyed from copper begin to melt away. This shifts the focus to global services and IP/Optical. The ramp of the FP4 and PSE-3 chipset will help drive demand for the IP/Optical business making it one of the best performing segments in 2020. Other segments like enterprise, software, group commons, and others will remain accretive to revenue growth, though not as pronounced as the huge networking business.

Operating cash flow is supposed to benefit from improved contribution from net income as margins improve. Management is guiding for growth in free cash flow as the initial investments in 5G cool off. Capex is expected to come in at €700m and reduce to €600m in the long term. The suspension of dividends is also going to be accretive to financing cash flow.

I'm bullish about the cash flow guidance given the strong efficiency initiatives across the board. The investments have impacted Nokia's cash position in 5G, and this will cool off in the near term.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Investors aren't happy about the suspension of dividends and recent soft growth guidance, though the recent appointment of a new board chair was met with some optimism. From my experience, the appointment of a new board chair is often the first harbinger of a strategic shift in operating and competitive strategy. It often happens when it appears competitors are closing up on an innovation gap, or the company is simply getting outpunched by smaller competitors.

These are the themes guiding investor and analyst sentiments heading into 2020. Until Nokia attracts a new crop of value-driven investors who don't put much weight into dividends, the stock will be range-bound in the near term. My valuation assumes a flat growth in 2020 and further single-digit to flattish growth within the next five years. Software companies have enjoyed the most share of the productivity gains within the networking space, and this trend will continue after the 5G rollout. Margins will improve as management's efficiency initiatives (5-year operating margin of 12-14%) kicks into full scale. Also, after the initial investments in 5G subsides, Nokia will enjoy economies of scale driven by its end-to-end networking capabilities.

Therefore, my valuation assumes FCF % of revenue will expand from 0% to 9% in 2024. Given the high level of uncertainty and huge capital requirement in the networking space, I will be discounting my cash flow with a WACC of 12%. Investors should take note that this is an extremely risk-averse number. Equities are expected to return 5% yearly for the next five years. Therefore, the risk premium given the current risk-free rate means the ideal cost of capital should be lower than 12%. For my terminal value, I will be using a growth till perpetuity of 2%. Using the Gordon growth model, this gives a terminal value of $24 billion. Adding the PV of FCF of $7.3 billion, we derive an enterprise value of $31.4 billion. Netting out cash and debt and using shares outstanding of 5.7 billion, we get a price per share of $5.48.

This corresponds to a forward P/S ratio of 1x given the tough growth guidance and a forward P/E of 23x.

Macro/Competition (Neutral)

Nokia's biggest competitive pressure stems from China. While it remains a top-three vendor across most of its operating segments, competitive and macro pressure in China isn't the most favorable. Management is guiding for profitable bets versus market share expansion bets in China. This means cutting losses wherever they are realized. Except for the recent merger weaknesses in North America, Nokia remains strong in other regions. It remains the largest network software vendor by market share, and its 4G customer counts will continue to drive demand for its 5G investments.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish, PT: $5.48)

I will be taking the long-term risk-loving approach with Nokia. 2020 will still be a learning year for Nokia; however, when all the mistakes have been made, 2021 will usher in the full effect of the growth and efficiency initiatives. Nokia remains a telecoms giant, and the recent price drawdown presents an attractive entry point for value hunting long-term holders. This aligns with my investment strategy.

As a result, I will be maintaining a long position with a price target of $5.48.

Risks

Nokia's efficiency-drive strategy in China can have a deleterious impact on revenue.

My valuation assumes steady and consistent growth in FCF. If this doesn't pan out, shares will remain range-bound in the coming quarters.

For multiples to expand, management needs to achieve its guidance towards reinstalling the suspended dividend. This guidance includes a net cash position ramp to €2 billion.

