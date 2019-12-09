Boost From PMIs Amid Trade Progress Confusion; Vipshop Hits Fresh 52W Highs

The dip post-results turned out to be an aberration as the shares of Vipshop extended an uptrend which began in August thereafter.

Conflicting messages and developments regarding the direction of the trade negotiations between the U.S. and China would continue to favor traders looking for activity.

The market sentiment was boosted by favorable PMI readings whether from the official survey or the privately compiled Caixin one.

By ALT Perspective

Last week, the market sentiment for Chinese stocks (FXI) (CQQQ) was boosted by favorable PMI readings whether from the official survey or the privately compiled Caixin one. The Caixin China Composite PMI data covering both manufacturing and services indicated a "solid increase" in total business activity across China in November. The Composite Output Index posted an increase to 53.2, rising from 52.0 in October, the highest rate of growth in 21 months.

According to Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis atCEBM Group, progress in the trade talks remains the key catalyst for economic growth. He said (emphasis mine):

"China’s manufacturing sector continued to recover in November, with both domestic and overseas demand rising and the employment sub-index returning to expansionary territory for the second time this year. However, business confidence remained subdued, as concerns about policies and market conditions persisted, and their willingness to replenish stocks remained limited. This is a major constraint on economic recovery, which requires continuous policy support. Currently, manufacturing investment may be lingering near a recent bottom. A low inventory level has lasted for a long time. If trade negotiations between China and the U.S. can progress in the next phase and business confidence can be repaired effectively, manufacturing production and investment is likely to see a solid improvement."

Curiously, the media continues to have a field day covering conflicting messages and developments regarding the direction of the trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. The pattern goes like this: the Trump administration keeps testing the patience of the Chinese side with new policies (e.g. the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act) and rhetoric (e.g. President Trump hinting that he was in 'no rush' to conclude the prolonged trade war with China) while the Chinese government expresses their deep dissatisfaction at each policy moves and reiterating they are 'not afraid' of fighting the 'war'. On the other hand, 'leaks' from 'people in the know' periodically surface to reassure investors that all is well with the progress.

E-commerce companies Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) and Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD) led the leaderboard last week with share price gains of 5.24 percent and 4.42 percent respectively, among the key holdings of the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB). The laggards were Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), NetEase, Inc. (NTES), and Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) with losses at -1.08 percent, 1.79 percent, and 2.24 percent respectively, compared with a slight increase of 0.94 percent for the ETF.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article. In the subsequent section, I will offer my belated commentary on the Q3 2019 results of Vipshop following heightened attention on the e-commerce company after it established fresh 52-week highs.

Data by YCharts

A stable third quarter for Vipshop with new acquisition and its Anniversary Sale in focus

The shares of Vipshop spiked up 3 percent in pre-market trading after the Q3 2019 results were announced. However, the gains evaporated and reversed into losses before the market had a chance to open. This was because the management guidance for the revenue in the fourth quarter at RMB26.1-27.4 billion was below the consensus estimates at RMB27.64 billion.

The dip post-results turned out to be an aberration as the shares of Vipshop extended an uptrend which began in August thereafter. At fresh 52-week highs, Vipshop has appreciated 143.3 percent in the 1-year period. The tussle between the bears and the bills makes delving deeper into the Q3 2019 results all the more interesting.

Data by YCharts

The e-commerce player that coins itself 'China's leading online discount retailer for brands' reported a beat of $0.09 on Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 and a beat of $0.06 on GAAP EPS of $0.18 for the third quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 282.7 percent year over year to RMB875.5 million (US$122.5 million) from RMB228.7 million in the prior-year period. This came on the back of a 10.0 percent year-on-year expansion in revenue to RMB19.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) from RMB17.8 billion in the prior-year period, surpassing consensus estimates by $90 million.

Before I elaborate, as this is my first coverage on Vipshop, allow me to give a little background on the company. Vipshop has from the beginning deems itself as exploiting a big gap in China's discount retail market. In the U.S., there are large well-established off-price retailers like TJ-Maxx and Ross Stores (ROST), as well as outlet stores like Simon Premium Outlets (SPG) and Tanger Outlets (SKT). However, in China, there is a lack of off-price retailers of a similar scale. Outlet stores in China are also highly fragmented, resulting in inconvenience and trust issues for consumers seeking discounted branded products. At the same time, brands are in need of reputable partners to work with in reaching their customers. This is where Vipshop finds its niche.

Based on the numbers reported by Vipshop, the level of loyalty from its customers is incredible. There has been sustained growth in the total active customers with 'repeat customers' - those who bought something in the latest reported quarter and had purchased products from Vipshop at least twice during the period from its inception on August 22, 2008, to the end of such period - rising in tandem as well. Repeat customers have represented the bulk of the total orders placed on Vipshop, with the rate stable at above 90 percent in recent years.

Source: Vipshop Q3 2019 results presentation

The success of Vipshop in retaining its customers and getting them to place more orders is not lost on brands. Vipshop has grown the number of brand partners 42 times in the past nine years, from 411 to 17,097 at the end of 2018.

Source: Vipshop Q3 2019 results presentation

Followers of Vipshop might recall that the share price of Vipshop fell sharply in 2018. Only a quarter of the market capitalization was left by October 2018, from the highs just a few months prior. While the market swoon in the second half of 2018 caused many stocks to sink, shareholders of Vipshop was also concerned with the vastly reduced sales amount per order.

From RMB217.65 per order in 2017, where the total net revenue expanded 29 percent year-on-year amid a 24 percent year-on-year increase in the total number of orders, Vipshop registered a low double-digit decline in the sales amount per order to RMB193.24 in 2018. A 31 percent increase in the total orders in 2018 only resulted in a 16 percent rise in total net revenue.

While the share price is now trading at above $13 per ADS, nearly thrice that of the traded price at the trough in 2018, the phenomenon of shrinking sales amount per order remains unabated and has, in fact, exacerbated. The total net revenue grew at a relative snail's pace of 10 percent despite a 33 percent jump in total orders. Total net revenue per order sunk to RMB153.71, far below (even when considering the revenue is presented on a net basis) the RMB288 minimum order size to qualify for free shipping. How then did the stock recover?

Source: Vipshop Q3 2019 results presentation

Eric Shen, the Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop revealed during the earnings conference call several drivers for the order size reduction:

Marketplace contribution has increased to 9 percent in the third quarter of 2019, up from 5 percent in the year-ago period. Since third-party marketplace orders are shipped from different suppliers, the average ticket size is trending lower.

Customers of Vipshop used to be compelled to buy more than one item to get higher levels of discount. Following the roll-out of its no-bundling policy in the fourth quarter of 2018 to encourage customers to make a purchase, Vipshop has noticed customers are buying fewer items within expectations.

Vipshop offers customers who are accorded Super VIP status "free shipping and free return", which also inevitably encourages smaller order sizes as customers wouldn't have to intentionally make their purchase amounts over RMB288 to qualify for free shipping.

"Overall, we are not too concerned about the decline in ticket size. We are more focused on driving the ARPU for different cohorts. So as they’re buying more us – more from us on an annualized basis, that’s a very positive time. We want them to visit more frequently and frequently as they can, as we can balance the fulfillment costs associated with the shipping of these orders. We still think it’s very good for the customer experience and it’s very positive trends." - Eric Shen, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vipshop

Shareholders are ostensibly in agreement with the management. It helped that Vipshop was able to grow its profitability at a faster pace than its revenue. In Q3 2019, the gross profit rose 16.6 percent against a 10.0 percent expansion in the revenue. The gross profit margin has also improved in the past three quarters. The management cited "operating leverage" in fulfillment expenses, attributed to its economy of scale, helping to ameliorate the impact that smaller order sizes have on delivery chargers.

The shift in the fulfillment process also helped. Previously, Vipshop heavily relied on shipping customer orders from suppliers' warehouses to its own before onward delivery to customers. Currently, Vipshop would ship products directly from the suppliers’ warehouses to customers’ addresses, saving warehousing cost and also shipping costs. Net margin attributable to shareholders on a non-GAAP basis improved to 6.1 percent in the third quarter of 2019, a record high.

Source: Vipshop Q3 2019 results presentation

Followers of Vipshop might also be aware that JD.com (JD) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) are jointly invested in Vipshop. In late 2017, Tencent paid $604 million for a 7 percent stake in Vipshop, while JD.com invested a further $259 million to increase its stake to 5.5 percent from its existing 2.5 percent in Vipshop. In Q3 2019, around 24 percent of Vipshop new customers came from Tencent and JD, supporting the around 21 percent growth in new users. That is a very impressive number and particularly important for Vipshop given the strong tendency for customers to make repeat orders as we have seen in the earlier charts.

Several analysts were keen to understand the contribution of Shan Shan Outlets in the reported numbers as there was no specific breakdown in the press release. Furthermore, the outlets came about as a result of a recent acquisition announced in July where Vipshop would pay RMB2.9 billion (valued at around US$420 million then) in cash installments. In the announcement, it was said that Shan Shan Outlets had five outlets in Ningbo, Taiyuan, Harbin, Zhengzhou, and Nanchang, with another five outlets in the pipeline.

According to an Asian real estate consultancy, the acquired outlets are part of Shan Shan Investment Holdings, which made its name in the late 1980s for selling men’s suits. In 1996, Shan Shan Investment Holdings was the first Chinese apparel company to be listed on a stock exchange. The conglomerate has branched out to operate several other industries including healthcare and new energy technologies, typical of many Chinese businesses.

The outlets probably became neglected and were possibly even on auto-pilot since the executives have moved on to higher value-added sectors like healthcare and exciting areas like new energy technologies. Vipshop as the new owners and operators could breathe new life into the outlets and deploy its online-to-offline strategy as its peers Alibaba Group (BABA) and JD.com (JD) have actively done so since a few years ago.

An Alibaba's Tmall neighborhood convenience store in a fourth-tier city Source: ALT Perspective

A JD.com neighborhood convenience store in a fourth-tier city Source: ALT Perspective

For now, the contribution from Shan Shan is still limited and it remains to be seen if the acquisition was overpriced for the synergies it could bring. In the third quarter, the net revenue contribution (i.e. only considering the commission that is booked) from Shan Shan Outlets was only around RMB70 million, compared with the total net revenue at RMB19.6 billion. The net profit booked as consolidated from Shan Shan Outlets was a paltry RMB8 million.

According to the quant rating system on Seeking Alpha, Vipshop has improved on four of five metrics over the past three to six months, with 'value' being the exception. This is understandable, given the more than doubling in the share price since August. Despite the C+ grade on 'value', Vipshop has an overall quant rating of 4.98 which is regarded as 'very bullish'.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, Vipshop deems its December 8 Anniversary Sale as more important than the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza for the company and even considers it "the biggest promotional event" for Vipshop in the fourth quarter. Eric Shen emphasized during the earnings call that the management was being "modest" with their guidance. Since Vipshop revealed that its Singles’ Day apparel sales achieved a growth of around 20 percent year-over-year, we should be expecting a higher number from its anniversary sale.

Screenshot of the front page of Vipshop's portal, vip.com

Source: Vipshop

Screenshot of the front page of Vipshop's portal, vip.com

Source: Vipshop

Besides its anniversary sale, Vipshop could also get another boost from the 'Double 12' shopping event happening on December 12. Shopping festivals initiated and popularized by the e-commerce players have become a part of the Chinese culture. They have evolved from providing good discounts to decent discounts (factoring the actual discount before the retailers jacked up the prices) to deep discounts and recently, attractive promotions on new product launches.

Consumers do not want to lose out on bargains. They also do not like to have no common topics with friends and relatives who picked up great deals on those days. Brands have also switched from simply offering deep discounts for the purpose of clearing stocks and selling larger volumes to achieve economy of scale to treating the shopping festivals as key marketing events to launch new lines or models.

Market players will no doubt be looking forward to the 'Double 12' shopping event for updates on the health of the retail scene and in particular, the performance of the individual e-commerce players. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.