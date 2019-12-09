Forget Shipping Hydrogen, ABB's HVDC Cabling Will Allow Long Distance Power Exports

HVDC cable Source ABB

We are accustomed to shipping fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas) over long distances by ship, and there are a lot of companies involved in this process. The proponents of a putative hydrogen economy likewise plan to ship hydrogen. As both power and transport become electrified, there will be opportunities for new business in moving electrons rather than coal oil and gas (including hydrogen). This is already happening in Europe where an extensive HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) cable network has been established. Here I consider opportunities emerging in Northern Australia to move power generated from solar PV and wind to Asia. Two contrasting approaches are being considered, one of which involves moving the electricity directly via HVDC cabling, the other which involves converting the electricity to hydrogen and shipping the hydrogen for conversion back to electricity at the destination. It isn’t clear which technology will win, but several proposed projects in Northern Australia suggest that we’ll get some idea of the winners relatively soon. ABB (NYSE:ABB) is the dominant player in HVDC cabling and would likely be a big beneficiary of the HVDC strategy, but there are competitors including Siemens (OTCPK:OTCPK:SIEGY), GE (NYSE:GE), Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:OTCPK:MIELF) and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:OTCPK:SBGSF) and Nexans SA (OTCPK:OTCPK:NXPRF).

Western Australia seems to be one of the best global locations suited to complementary power production from solar during the day and wind at night. Jim Robo, the CEO of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), a huge energy US utility (46 GW energy assets) indicates that the cost of renewables plus battery storage is cheaper than existing coal and gas, so the Australian assets are likely to be outstanding for producing the electricity. But Western Australia is remote, so the cost of transport to big markets will be an issue.

Solar/wind plus HVDC cabling

ABB pioneered HVDC power transmission almost 60 years ago and it has been widely adopted for moving electric power around Europe. This isn’t the place for a technical discussion, but it is clear that HVDC is a favoured way of moving electricity over long distances for a number of reasons (e.g. minimal losses over large distance, ability to interface with different AC systems).

An excellent 2015 technical report HVDC Submarine Power Cables in the World by JRC Technical Reports (authors Mircea Ardelean & Philip Minnebo) gives a lot of detail for those interested in the technology. In 2015 the longest HVDC cable was 580 km, the deepest 1,650 meters, and the most power delivered was 1.4 GW.

HVDC is starting to be used in major renewable energy projects. An example is one of ABB’s largest ever contracts to connect the world’s largest offshore wind farm (3.6 GW) at Dogger Bank in the North Sea to the UK grid. Expect to see more business for ABB with dramatic expansion of offshore wind projects all around the world. This shows that the scale of HVDC projects is rising rapidly.

And even more ambitious opportunities are being envisioned to move renewable energy-produced power (electricity) in Northern Australia to Asia via HVDC cable. Several billionaire Australian investors are getting involved with taking advantage of excellent solar and wind resources in Western and Northern Australia. A project known as Sun Run has been talked about for several years and it looks as if it might happen. The proposed location of the project is at Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory and the plan is to export power to Singapore. There have been various plans for the scale but a recent report is that the project will involve $A20 billion investment to develop 10 GW of solar PV (world’s biggest solar farm) and accompanying battery storage to make the power 24/7. Most of the power is to go via HVDC cable to Singapore (3,800 km), although the route is not clear. Support for the project has recently appeared from iSwitch one of the top 3 independent electricity retailers in Singapore.

Another project in the Pilbara region, the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, is even more ambitious as a solar PV/wind hub involving 15 GW capacity, and it may involve a “green” hydrogen hub (see below) for export in Asia perhaps involving South Korea and Japan. Initially this project was to also involve a HVDC link, and it does not yet seem certain that a role for HVDC has been ruled out.

Both of these projects have serious interest from people with access to large capital and while they require several years before finance is locked in, they are helping change the way Australia might view its role in the energy game, which up till now has been all about coal.

These numbers show that the plans for HVDC power transmission between Northern Australia and Asia will force new records in HVDC technology. For instance the distance between Darwin and Seoul is 5,574 km, and between Darwin and Singapore 3,353 km. Of course cabling could be broken into smaller sections, but records will be broken and new technology milestones established if these HVDC cabling projects go ahead. These kinds of projects would further enhance the competitive position of companies like ABB as the skills required to execute are not widely available. Recent ABB literature suggests HVDC cabling beyond 2000 km is already achievable.

Solar/wind plus hydrogen

A very large project on the Western Australian coast ~370 miles north of Perth has been proposed by Hydrogen Renewables Australia to convert power from 5 GW of solar and wind power into green hydrogen. This project is on the edge of Western Australia’s grid. It has been identified as a site with excellent solar and wind resources. If successful this project might provide hydrogen to Japanese and South Korean hydrogen facilities. The goal would be to provide hydrogen as a source of heat, transport fuel and electricity.

I’m sceptical about hydrogen for heating as it is most often considered as a filler fuel for natural gas, and this is what is being mentioned in relation to this project in its initial phase. This smacks of CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage), which was used to try to extend the life of coal projects. With the need to decarbonise the world economy, I find it hard to see that a plan to extend use of a fossil fuel is going to get traction. Calling the project a green hydrogen project when the plan is to make it clean and then mix it with gas doesn’t make it clean, even if Siemens is an enthusiastic supporter.

Some context about current hydrogen production and costs is found in an IEA report “The Future of Hydrogen” released in June 2019. This report makes interesting reading, because while there is a lot of hype about new clean hydrogen, the reality is that almost all hydrogen is currently produced from natural gas and coal. Indeed 6% of current gas consumption and 2% of current coal production is used to produce hydrogen. This leads to 830 million tons of CO2 produced as a result of hydrogen production each year. This makes it difficult to describe hydrogen as a “clean” fuel currently. Natural gas is used to produce ~70 million tons (three quarters of annual production) of hydrogen each year. Less than 0.1% of global dedicated hydrogen production comes from water electrolysis using renewable energy. IEA gives the following estimates for cost of hydrogen production : from natural gas $0.9-3.2/kg; from coal $1.2-2.2/kg; from renewables $3.0-7.5/kg. As far as I can make out, to have hydrogen produced by electrolysis competitive, there would need to be a very substantial price on CO2 production and pricing carbon is still fraught with difficulties, notwithstanding progress in Europe.

Hydrogen as a source of fuel for fuel cell vehicles is not gaining traction. However, hydrogen for power is possible although it involves changing electricity from solar and wind to hydrogen, transporting it and then burning it to make electricity. It will be interesting to see how the economics of this competes with making electricity by solar and wind, moving it via HVDC cables and the using it as electricity at the destination, as is described above. A study by McKinsey and Co suggests that the transport costs alone for clean hydrogen may be a bridge too far. Transporting hydrogen is clearly in its early stages and there is considerable complexity even for localised transport as is evident from figures from the DOE.

The even bigger Asia Renewable Energy Hub, is a $US20 billion project encompassing up to 15 GW of electricity production from massive solar PV and wind facilities in the Pilbara (750 miles north of Perth). This project is backed by CWP Renewables, Macquarie Group (OTCPK:OTCPK:MQBKY) and Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWDRY). The plan is for financial close by 2023 and phased development over 10 years. It depends on off-take agreements for either green electricity and/or green hydrogen. This second project seems solid in terms of the renewable energy prospects, but the delivery of the energy as either electricity or hydrogen seems less clear at this early stage.

There is a proposal for Tasmania to use renewable energy to make hydrogen, which would be interesting, but I remain unconvinced that it will be able to compete with energy generation and transmission through HVDC cabling, with one HVDC cable already in operation between Tasmania and the mainland since 2006. Time will tell. The suggestion is that a 1 GW facility might be feasible by 2030 in Tasmania.

In addition currently there are lots of proposals for hydrogen, many of which seem like they are masquerading as another way to use gas (as gas is used to make hydrogen).

Conclusion

There is a lot of commentary on Seeking Alpha about the ins and outs of shipping fossil fuels, with the fortunes of a number of companies discussed. Here I’ve addressed two approaches to moving energy generated from renewables (for use in both power and transport), over large distances. Converting electricity to hydrogen and shipping it before converting it back to electricity, fits with how fossil fuel based energy gets moved around (specifically gas). HVDC cabling allows moving electricity without going through an intermediary step of converting to hydrogen and there is no shipping to cause additional cost and pollution. With planned projects involving GW of power, these two modes of shipment will be tested in the near future. Companies likely to benefit via HVDC cabling include ABB and SIEGY but as recent commentary about ABB by Stephen Simpson indicates, investment in these giant technology companies is complex.

Companies currently involved with shipping natural gas could be a beneficiary of the hydrogen route, although this would likely be as a replacement for diminishing natural gas shipping as the pressure on emissions mounts. My take is that the hydrogen project will not be built because the numbers won’t add up, and that HVDC cabling will expand dramatically for long range energy shipment. This could be a lucrative expanded market for ABB and SIEGY.

I am not a financial advisor by I am interested in the dramatic shifts as the world decarbonises its energy and transport. I consider investment in fossil fuels to be fraught due to short term risks of stranded assets, and hence I seek to understand new avenues for investment. If my commentary helps you and your advisor to see these transitions differently and to consider new investment opportunities as a result, please consider following me.

