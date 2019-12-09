Fall In U.S. Trade Deficit Not A Good Sign

The fall is as a result of a general decline in trade itself, this being a negative for GDP growth.

In terms of normal GDP accounting this is true but there's a catch to this.

The U.S. trade deficit is falling which is taken to be a good sign for future GDP.

Trade and GDP

It is generally taken to be true that a reduction in the trade deficit is good news for the US economy. This is, however, rather a trick of GDP accounting rather than an actual truth about the economy as a whole. We should not, therefore, be taking this reduction in the trade deficit as an unalloyed good thing.

In fact, I would take this to be a bad thing, indicating problems for the future.

GDP accounting

The GDP equation we're interested in here runs as follows:

GDP = C + I + G + (X – M) or GDP = private consumption + gross investment + government investment + government spending + (exports – imports).

From this we can see that a reduction in the trade deficit is an addition to GDP. Which, mathematically, it is. But that's not quite the economic reality here.

For what we're actually interested in is what can the people consume? All that consumption is already in private consumption, investment and government, so in order to avoid double counting we've got to reverse net imports out of it. The equation is correct in what it is detailing, but what is being detailed is not the thing we should be interested in.

This causes political problems when various politicians insist that the trade deficit means Americans are being made worse off of course. For what it's actually saying is that Americans can consume more than Americans are producing - Americans are made better off by that existence of a trade deficit. A trade surplus would mean Americans being able to consume less than they've produced which isn't quite how any of us thinks as us being better off.

But there's more

OK, let us put that philosophic point aside. Now we should concentrate upon how the deficit shrinks, assuming we think that a good idea in itself. If we start to export more and import less then we can - using the more standard view - say that we're getting better off. But what if both sides of the equation, both imports and exports, are declining? That means we're just doing less trade overall.

At which point another simple idea. Trade is just economic activity that takes place across national boundaries. We tend to think that more economic activity is a good thing - that's what GDP measures after all, economic activity that adds value. So, if the trade deficit is falling because we're doing less trade overall then that's not a boost to GDP. Rather, at least potentially so, that's a reduction in GDP as we've less economic activity going on overall.

So, even if we accept that a lower trade deficit is a good thing it matters how that deficit is falling.

Trade numbers

We have the trade numbers as they relate to GDP:

October exports were $207.1 billion, $0.4 billion less than September exports. October imports were $254.3 billion, $4.3 billion less than September imports. The October decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $3.7 billion to $68.0 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.2 billion to $20.8 billion.

And:

(US trade figures from Census Bureau)

About which Moody's Analytics tells us:

The nominal trade deficit narrowed by 7.6% in October to $47.2 billion, better than either we or the consensus expected. The nominal trade deficit has narrowed in four of the past five months. The deficit is the narrowest since the first half of 2018 and is a clear indication that net exports should add to fourth-quarter GDP growth.

Yes, the way the math is done this is true, this will be an addition to GDP. Yet my point is that I think there's something wrong with this way of doing the math.

My view

I agree that given the way we count that net exports figure is going to be an addition to GDP. But it's the why the decrease in the deficit which worries me. It's coming from a reduction in trade itself, that is, a reduction in economic activity. That is of course a negative for GDP which is the measure of value adding economic activity going on.

I agree entirely that this specific number is an addition to GDP yet I would insist that what it's really telling us is that GDP growth is slowing. The effect of there being less trade overall is greater than the particular math we use to input the trade deficit into the GDP equation.

The investor view

Be much less optimistic about future GDP numbers as long as the trade deficit is closing through less trade overall. If we were seeing a rise in exports and a fall in imports then I might mumble about consumption being the important thing but agree that it's positive for GDP. But when it's trade overall falling I think that a negative for GDP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.