Why I Am Dipping Into Defined Maturity ETFs

As a longer-term investor, I definitely prefer investing in equities as I believe shares of high-quality companies provide superior returns over the long run. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find value with markets at all-time highs, and I'm not one that likes to overpay... FOR ANYTHING. This means exhibiting a high amount of patience, sometimes excruciating patience, waiting for stocks on my target list to go on sale. And while I wait for the right time to buy, I'm faced with a growing pile of cash that needs to be put to work. This is where defined maturity bond ETFs come in. This article covers investment grade, high yield, and emerging markets offerings. There are also municipal bond ETFs, which I do not cover here.

Being an equity investor first doesn't necessarily exclude bonds from my portfolio, though there are practical problems I can't seem to overcome given the current environment. The first problem is that is it difficult to build a portfolio of individual bonds without a ton of capital to attain a level of diversification I feel comfortable with. Trading costs are higher and liquidity can also be problematic. The second problem is that traditional bond ETF offerings have perpetual duration which isn't a good thing when interest rates are more likely to rise than fall over the coming years. This interest rate risk ranks as my biggest concern.

Defined maturity ETFs seemingly solve many of my problems. Interest rate risk is largely removed given that funds are liquidated at a maturity date just like holding a bond. Rate risk is further reduced if employing a bond ladder strategy. Diversification is achieved given funds typically hold hundreds of different bond issues. Liquidity is addressed with the ETF structure that allows for buying and selling a whole basket of bonds at any time. Although this aspect isn't entirely without risks that include premiums to NAV and bid/ask spreads, these risks are lower than trading individual bonds.

Investment Grade Corporate Bonds

The following table highlights Invesco BulletShares ETF offerings for investment-grade corporate bonds. You may have the same reaction I did at first glance. The yield to maturity on these funds is low, really low. That's where we're at with fixed income these days though. Similar-dated treasuries give a paltry 1.60% or so for comparison.

The expense ratio for all of these is 0.10%, which should be subtracted from the yield to maturity (YTM) figures. Yield to worst (YTW) may also be used and assumes the worst possible scenario for investors where bonds are redeemed early by their issuers. I don't feel that rates are going to go down in any meaningful capacity for issuers to want to refinance their debt though, so I base my decisions on yield to maturity. Again, these yields aren't anything to write home about but they can make a difference. Just looking at the 2020 option only yields 1.97% after factoring in the expense ratio. Compare that to 1.60% for comparable US treasuries and the spread is 37 basis points. Short term, this doesn't really mean much. Viewed over a longer period, it starts to make a difference.

Comparing the two with an example covering a 10-year period with interest compounded twice a year highlights what 37 basis points can do. First, taking the US treasury yield of 1.60% and using the compound interest formula on an initial investment of $1,000.

$10,000 *(1+0.0160/2) ^(10*2) = $10,000 *(1.008) ^20 = $11,727.64

Then, compare this to the investment-grade corporate bond ETF yielding 1.97%.

$10,000 *(1+0.0197/2) ^(10*2) = $10,000 *(1.00985) ^20 = $12,165.70

Treasuries earn $1,727.64 in interest over the period while the ETF earns $2,165.70. So 37 basis points get you 25% more interest over 10 years. Of course, just comparing the yields on each gives a much quicker comparison (1.97% is about 23% higher than 1.60%), but sometimes it's good to see some detail.

While the yield to maturity figures in the table are technically correct regarding bonds currently held in the fund, they don't tell the whole story. One critical aspect is that in the maturity year of the fund, no new bonds are purchased and the proceeds from maturing bonds are invested in T-Bills and investment-grade commercial paper. This means that the yield can experience a dramatic decline throughout the last year of the fund. This in and of itself isn't necessarily good or bad, it's just important to understand what you own. When you see a low yield to maturity on an ETF named Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond, it's because that fund could be thought of as the Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond/Money Market ETF in its final year as it migrates toward cash equivalents. The following graph shows how this process played out on the 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI) and 2018 High Yield Bond ETF (BSJI).

Source

You can clearly see how the funds transition to cash equivalents, with the high yield fund seeing a more rapid transition which leads to another important topic which we'll cover more in a bit. That is, it would be prudent to unload the fund early on during its maturity year.

I do not plan on holding any particular fund until maturity. I would look to sell it given the opportunity during the maturity year. So, if I held Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK), I would start looking for opportunities to sell next month. My opportunity to sell would be based on being able to sell at a higher premium to NAV than what I paid. And if that never happens, I am reserved to just hold until the fund liquidates taking the reduced yield associated with having a cash position.

High Yield Corporate Bonds

The diversification benefits of buying a basket of bonds become more important once we navigate toward junk bonds. High yield has become increasingly attractive over the last decade as sovereign and investment-grade corporate debt yields plummeted. It's hard to believe there is roughly $17 trillion worth of NEGATIVE yielding debt on the market. That's why for many investors, myself included, debt markets are nothing more than a temporary place to park cash until other buying opportunities present themselves. The noticeably larger spreads associated with junk bond funds come with more risk that should, in theory, is mitigated through diversification. The phrase "safety in numbers" is definitely applicable here. Defaults will occur and can largely be expected, but overall, barring another financial crisis, returns should remain positive.

The following table provides information on Invesco BulletShares ETFs for high yield bonds.

Initial review shows the obvious larger yields than investment-grade offerings. It looks a little less enthusiastic once the larger 0.42% expense ratio is taken out. The spread on the BulletShares High Yield Corporate 2020 ETF (BSJK) is 256 basis points over a comparable US treasury compared to 37 basis points on the BulletShares Investment Grade Corporate 2020 example we looked at earlier. Also, looking at the duration for the 2027 High Yield Corporate ETF (BSJR) at 4.06 compared to the 2027 Investment Grade Corporate ETF (BSCR) at 6.43 shows the high yield funds are more resistant to changes in interest rates. Unlike traditional bond ETFs though, the effective duration on both BulletShares funds will continue to decrease as time passes.

High yield defined maturity ETFs may offer the most value to investors given the benefits covered.

Emerging Markets Bonds

Another set of bonds that have recently come into the defined maturity space is emerging markets debt. The expected yields on these products fall between investment-grade corporate and high yield bonds. The following table highlights current BulletShares Emerging Markets Debt ETFs.

Two of these funds, the 2021 Emerging Markets Debt (BSAE) and 2023 Emerging Markets Debt (BSCE), were my first purchases of defined maturity ETFs. One very important aspect is that these funds consist of US dollar-denominated debt, making foreign currency fluctuations irrelevant. Without that key characteristic, I would not have bought them.

Closing Thoughts

Investors may have many different reasons for buying into defined maturity ETFs. They provide diversification by holding many underlying issues just like other ETFs. They provide an easy way to buy and sell those underlying securities. Unlike traditional bond ETFs, defined maturity ETFs do not have perpetual duration making them act more like an individual bond. The defined maturity coupled with a bond laddering strategy can virtually eliminate interest rate risk. Some of these are more important than others depending on the investor. For me, they provide a convenient way to put my cash to work without necessarily having to make a long-term commitment. These funds are not designed to be traded but have sufficient liquidity to sell on a moment's notice to take advantage of, in my case, a stock buying opportunity.

This article highlighted Invesco's BulletShares products, but Blackrock also offers similar products in its iBonds lineup. For those that are interested, I suggest you check out both!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.