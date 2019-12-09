CoreLogic: Continue To Like The Business, Despite Softness In MBA Originations Data

We should treat the latest MBA data with caution, since we are in the middle of the fourth quarter, which is the slowest in the mortgage market.

Latest MBA data indicate that the Refinancing Index was down 16% while the Purchase Index increased 1% Y/Y on a week/week basis.

In early December, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) published latest data on new purchases and refinancings, which continued to provide fairly mixed results around the refi story, as well as around the story of new purchases. We wanted, however, to reaffirm our Buy thesis for CoreLogic and indicate that these weekly fluctuations should not detract us from the larger CLGX story.

Core Conclusions from Latest MBA Data

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, declined 9.2% Y/Y on a week/week basis. The Refi Index was down 16% while the Purchase index increased 1% Y/Y, signaling a temporary saturation in refis. We see this traction as perfectly normal since November-December is the holiday season and not the usual time to shop for a new house or refinance your mortgage.

At the same time, we note that refis were up 61% Y/Y, while the new purchases were down 33% Y/Y basis. This trend indicates that while the Fed pursued its rate-cutting policy throughout 2019 and brought down the Fed Funds rate by 75 bps, the average customer is more prone toward refinancing his/her home, as opposed to buying new properties. While this is a somber indicator that consumers may be cautious around new investments (a telling trend at the end of the business cycle expansion), at the same time we see a healthy pipeline of existing properties that are waiting to be refinanced. Recall that in terms of revenue and margins, CoreLogic is agnostic between refis and new purchases, so as long as the net growth is positive - the company should continue to deliver.

The ratio of refinancing to purchase applications remains around 0.6/0.4, which is indicative of the Fed easing activity and usually translates into a healthy mortgage environment for CoreLogic over the following 12 months.

Our most recent originations revenue growth estimate is around 17% in 2020, which indicates that CoreLogic should accelerate revenue growth in 2Q and 3Q, before growth decelerates during 4Q. Once again: seasonality is at play here, since the second and third quarters of any given year have the strongest mortgage activity, followed by the first quarter, and with the fourth quarter being the weakest.

Per latest MBA figures release, we expect data business revenue growth to accelerate by 22-26 bps on a Q/Q basis in 4Q. We estimate data growth at around 2.55% for 4Q, which is just a slight acceleration from the previous quarter. Recall that most data-related engagements at CoreLogic are sticky, which makes it fairly straightforward to model, assuming there are no major pricing shifts.

Basic Business/Product Analysis

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is a provider of property information and analytics in the United States and Australia, with data and mortgage origination technology representing the company's core businesses. The company is a leading residential property information provider, as it aggregates proprietary information on the vast majority of residential properties, providing vital data to lenders, insurers, and banks.

Valuation

We believe that CoreLogic's solid D&A growth and improvements in the mortgage originations, complemented by tailwinds from the recent acquisitions, support the multiple at the upper end of the spectrum for financial outsourcing companies. We, therefore, apply a EV/sales multiple of ~6.15x on a revenue base of approximately $1.8 billion, which results in the target price of $56.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact on the company's top and bottom line:

Macro risks: Deterioration of the US economy may lead to lower savings, which, in turn, may trigger lower mortgage volumes, particularly on the purchase side.

Operational risks: Potential systems interruptions may hinder timely delivery of CoreLogic's services and, potentially, result in client and revenue losses.

Regulatory risks: CoreLogic faces regulatory scrutiny from federal, state, and foreign agencies. For example, CFPB has authority to affect credit reporting agencies, in addition to examining the role of services providers to large financial institutions.

Indebtedness risk: CoreLogic's level of indebtedness may potentially affect the company's ability to comply with existing covenants and obligations.

Competitive risks: While CoreLogic has significant market share positions across its business segments, there are several other key players in the industry that have the potential of capturing some of CoreLogic's clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.