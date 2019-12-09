Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Management Presents at UBS Investor Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 09:15 January 1, 0000 9:53 AM ET

Hey, if everyone could please take their seats. Again, thank you all for coming to our 47th Annual TMT Conference here at UBS. I'm John Hodulik, the telecom and media analyst here in North America. I’m very pleased to announce that our next speaker is the CFO of Comcast, Mike Cavanagh. Mike, thanks for being here.

Michael J. Cavanagh

Glad to be here. Thanks everybody. Thanks, John. Good to be here again.

John Hodulik

So before we dive into the key topics on each of the business units, Mike, can you give us an update on what your top priorities are for the upcoming year?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Sure. Well, as we look ahead, I mean, start with how we feel about the way the company is positioned. So we do feel like we are a uniquely setup company. We’ve got great scale and direct-to-consumer businesses, relationships with 55 million customers and premium content. So I think that sets us up really nicely in a world that obviously is -- got a lot of opportunities ahead of them -- ahead of it. And so for us, if I think about the big priorities for 2020, obviously, the biggest one is to continue to drive growth in our broadband businesses. So that’s number one. I will tick through these each in some detail.

Second, we've got emerging areas, which would include content aggregation and streaming. And so there we will be talking more about Flex, Sky Q over IP, acceleration in the U.K and obviously Peacock. And then, finally another area that we're clearly have big investment plans are underway. Nothing new here, but it's important to us is the Parks business where in addition to the -- I mean, it's been a great growth story for us and great characteristics of a business that we have. So we will be investing in some new opportunities there, that I'll talk about.

And we will do all that in the context of the year where our plan is to restore the balance sheet to where we said we would get it after the Sky deal, which will then set us up with those investments together with getting back to where we want to be for a 2021 and beyond, where we will have strong earnings growth, strong cash flow growth together with being back in our traditional capital allocation framework.

So if I just take you through those one-by-one, John, so the first one is broadband. So, broadband clearly is a business that's having a really strong year. So we will -- this year, we will finish again a year in cable where we will add I think a record number of new adds in customer relationships driven by broadband. Broadband will again add, call it more than 1.3 million net adds in broadband for the year, which would be the 14th consecutive year of more than 1 million.

And we’re going to end the year with a very strong fourth quarter. So I think it's safe to say that we will have a fourth quarter net adds in broadband that easily can exceed where we were last year. And so, that together with the fact that for the full-year we are going to come in the fourth quarter with meeting all of the guidance that we set in the beginning of the year and through the course of the year, which was that we are going to expand our margins by slightly ahead of 100 basis points together with improving capital intensity by at least 150 basis points, all those continue to be on track.

So when you look ahead to 2020 for the business, those trends continue. And it's safe to say that looking at our connectivity businesses, which this year we will have around $26 billion of revenues. I'd expect to add next year, call it, a couple of billion, $2 billion of incremental revenues in that space, which obviously at the high-margin -- incremental margin that business has, will lead to strong EBITDA in the cable business and we will continue to see improvement in capital intensity as well.

So that said, it's up to just think about where we invest in broadband. So I think in broadband, in the U.S., It's going to be a continuation of what we’ve -- you’ve heard Dave talk about and the teamwork on which is invest in our network. Stay ahead of customer expectations and invest in the in-home experience through XFi. And so that is, continued in the U.S. It's going to be what adds more value and differentiates the product, which will continue to fuel the growth in that business.

And then in Europe, we're going to be accelerating or launching Italian broadband, powered by XFi as we talked about that previously, that will be coming in the middle of next year. So we’ve a very strong U.K broadband business. We are the number two player with large market share. And if we can get Italy on the same path, it's going to be a tremendous boost to the franchise in Italy. So that's broadband.

Second is content aggregation. So, obviously, with a business that’s 55 million subs of the highest value in direct-to-consumer across pay TV and broadband, generating a $111 of monthly ARPU, anything we can do to increase the stickiness and relevance of our products is a no-brainer basically for us to invest behind. So for us in a world where we have the best traditional video technology platform in X1 in U.S., and Sky Q over IP in the U.K that allows the traditional linear buyer a video to aggregate their OTT product is well with great search, great navigation and voice remote. That technology then puts us in a position to do a couple of new things and that is: one in the U.S, Flex, which will get into deeper, but just think about the ability to add a product as good as X1 to a broadband only relationship and what it can do to improve stickiness. So we are pleased with early results there and we will be pushing that hard in 2020.

And then, in Europe, Sky Q is a IP delivered product. Legacy set-tops in the Sky of state don't have the same capability. So that stands at 40% penetration across its markets today and we want to get it to 60% fast. So we are going to step on the gas and accelerate what otherwise would have taken more years and do a lot next year and then next year by -- at about 60% penetration of Sky Q. Really going back to the 55 million relationship cementing a very strong position as consumers look to stream more than they have historically and we take advantage of our positioning.

So I will just cap those two before going to three and four with making the point that those are two things in broadband, in Italy and Sky Q and content aggregation that together is us Comcast looking at what's going on at Sky and the opportunity globally and saying move faster. So that's going to be a few $100 million worth of investments in Sky this coming year that they probably wouldn't have otherwise done, but for doing it over several years. And I think that speaks to the opportunity of having Sky as part of Comcast.

So next is streaming. And so, in streaming, it's obviously the big project is Peacock. And I think we announced last week that we will have a Investor Day on Peacock in January 16. So that'll be an important day where Steve and team will tell you a lot about what the product actually is. But just let me remind you, we're excited because we think we've got a pretty special opportunity when you think about the relatively underserved segment of premium content add supported. Our work shows us that consumer demand is there with all the pay-for-SVOD services that are proliferating together with traditional video. 80% of folks would be looking for something that it has a reasonable amount of ads embedded in the product with premium content. So we think with their consumer demand it will be there.

Clearly, advertisers are going to be looking in this world for opportunities to reach audiences and we’ve got obviously great advertising business. So we are excited about what this could mean for advertisers. And then, finally, we’ve all the pieces that go along with what it takes, connection with distributors, advertisers, the tech that is required and the must have content that will go into it. You'll hear more about that. But the net of it is we think it is a approach that will lead to lower aggregate investment to get to a place where you can achieve breakeven relative to the more -- the SVOD models we've seen thus far.

And I'll just take some of it off the table for January and give you a sense that, specifically, we think that we will ramp quickly next year and our spending on Peacock to get to over the first two years probably about $2 billion of aggregate investment years one and two together with sort of the peaking at about 1% of Comcast revenue and achieving breakeven by year five. And when you put that in context for the size of our company and the evolution of TV markets and the assets we have and the opportunity, we think it's completely reasonable and logical and exciting investment for us to make. And I'd analogize it to Xfinity mobile, which hit -- we did a couple of years back, we took about the same amount of investment close to a percent of company revenue and incubated a product that now expect to be at breakeven in 2021. And that's the same mindset that we bring to the investment in Peacock.

And then, finally, it's Parks. So Parks is a business that was making about $400 million of EBITDA at the time of the NBC deal. And now it's going to be around $2.5 billion of EBITDA this past year. So tremendous long-term growth potential. Great track record, delivering on returns on investment. So we have two things going on there. Obviously, the continued investment in existing Parks and some of the exciting stuff that’s coming there is in particular Nintendo World in Japan in 2020. And think of that as a -- well, its investment in existing Park, we think that Nintendo has the opportunity to be as transformative to an existing Park as any IPs you could get similar to hopefully Harry Potter has been in all the Parks it's been to, and then that will follow around to our other Parks and continued investments in hotels and the like in our existing Parks.

But the exciting new stuff is two new Parks. Beijing, which is well, well underway and opens in 2021. Very excited about that. And then we're under -- underway construction on Epic Universe, which will be a fantastic new Park in Orlando coming in 2023. So again, those are the big areas of investment and focus for 2020. And when you wrap it altogether, I'd say, again, we feel very good about the portfolio of businesses we have at the company. Very good at about the fact that in a shifting landscape with lots of trends affecting the multitude of businesses that we've the scale that we have and the ability to enumerate the kind of investment opportunities we have, that I just articulated that we can invest behind.

So I think it set us up again really well for continued long-term growth in 2021 and beyond in earnings. While at the same time, this year is the year we set up before I'll say it again, we are going to get our priority is to get the balance sheet back to where we said it needed the beta satisfy our commitment to the rating agencies over the course of this year such that in addition in '21 to earnings growth, we will be back in a position to return to historical capital allocation for us, which means again to remind everybody we get to invest in our businesses in keeping strong, we get to maintain and invest behind a strong, strong balance sheet as well as returning capital to shareholders. Obviously, in terms of a strong dividend and as you know our historical excess capacity has led to significant buybacks and when you run the math on all of our numbers, you should expect this to be in a position to have the ability to do the same once we get our balance sheet back in shape.

John Hodulik

Okay. Perfect.

Michael J. Cavanagh

Thanks for giving me the time to lay all that out. But I think it covers a lot of what people probably want to hear.

John Hodulik

That’s fantastic. A lot of good color there and a lot of places to follow-up I guess. Maybe we will go through each of the businesses cable, NBC, some Sky stuff. First, you had some positive comments on the broadband side, which really drives the cable business. So first to clarify, so 4Q net adds higher than 4Q net adds in …

Michael J. Cavanagh

Last year.

John Hodulik

… last year.

Michael J. Cavanagh

Probably good amount.

John Hodulik

That’s great.

Michael J. Cavanagh

Yes.

John Hodulik

So what’s driving the strength? I mean, is it -- is the competitive environment changing at all, or is it what you guys are doing on the product side?

Michael J. Cavanagh

It's always competitive out there. So I can't point anything particularly on the competitive front that I would say it's worth calling out. But I think running our own playbook, which has been to invest in the product, add more value, make it better and you’ve seen that happen consistently and you get to innovations that others are making, XFi I think is a big improvement in the value and experience and what people perceive is the reason to have our broadband. And I think the increased focus on making sure we capture the folks that want broadband even if they don’t want video. And that's where all of those features, speed of network as well as value away from speed are important, quality of our routers, best routers and in-home Wi-Fi in the marketplace, all that feeds the differentiation. So I think we’ve been taking market share. And Flex is going to be just the a continuation of that philosophy. And there will be more to come after that, because we don't want -- it's such an important business. We are not going to rest on our laurels. We are going to continue to thoughtfully invest and put energy and innovation behind the product and do more and more as time passes. So I think our runway is quite good for continued growth in subs as well as profitability in the business for the long-term.

John Hodulik

And we’re going to have -- really starting tomorrow, the number of the wireless carriers here. 5G is going to be a big theme. Does fixed wireless access as it relates to -- with -- in conjunction with 5G technology, do you perceive that as a threat to your broadband franchise?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Nothing different from comments we’ve made previously. It's -- our plant, our approach we think is the most efficient way to deliver high amount of data into the typical home. You all know the numbers about how much data is passing over a network and how much growth there's in that. And so I think the fact that there is nothing sort of better in the end about 5G, even where it might work, it's not going to be cheaper to deliver. It's not going to be faster. So therefore, yes, there may well be situation, geographies that -- where it is applicable to, but to fixed delivery. But can't see it really on a wholesale basis, certainly not anytime soon. And nothing that we’ve seen or heard since last speaking to you all would lead us to think anything different than that. It's a challenged -- there are challenges to bring that technology to market including the fact that it will be differential experiences depending on which house you’re in and which neighborhood on what block and what the weather and tree pattern is on your street, which we continue. Now I would never say we can't -- we are looking at new technologies all the time, have a ton of respect for the competition. It's always been competitive in the businesses we're in. This is -- on net-net a -- another version of overbuilding. I expect it to come and cause us to need to react given what I hear others saying. But that’s our stay to play on things.

John Hodulik

Got you. Now you’ve talked about Flex a couple of times in your earlier remarks and then -- how do we -- how should we expect that to roll out? I mean, is that product in the market now in terms of new gross adds on the broadband side are getting the Flex product. And -- so how quickly do you expect it to penetrate across the base? And then how do you expect it to affect the overall sort of economic model of providing broadband?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Sure. I mean the latter is easy, right. I mean, I think as I've made the point earlier with the business that we have with all the subscribers and profitability embedded in relationships where our general view is we want to maximize lifetime customer profitability. The idea that you can take to the extent someone is not interested in the video package and there Flex is a way to enhance the value of broadband. It's such good technology, supporting a major reason why people are looking for great broadband is to consume video. And if they chose to consume it over-the-top, Flex is a fantastic way to do that. So I think it's going to add value and done right, will for those relationships where its deployed will be the best path to stickiness and long lifetime customer profitability. So we're going to go as fast as we can. So it's in the market already. The teams are getting ramped up in terms of deployment. But over the course of next year, I think Dave's objectives are to really make it widely accessible across the base. It's very early days, so I won't venture any numbers for where we want to be externally next year, but you can imagine we’ve a robust focus on it internally. And I think we will have a good year next year with that product.

John Hodulik

Got you. Maybe to return to video, what’s your view of the video bundle? Obviously, we’ve write -- written about a lot and its obviously one of big themes is cord cutting. And I would say over the last year Comcast is pivot to focus on profitable subs. What is that exactly entailed and what does it mean for the video trends or look out?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Sure. Well, I mean, I don’t think we’ve pivoted necessarily last year. I would stretch it out a little longer. We are certainly well in stride on the idea that, yes, video is important. We make money in video, but -- and we therefore -- and it's important to our customers and with our legacy and the investments we’ve made around X1, I mean we are really well-positioned to provide video through X1 and the traditional bundle for homes where that makes sense for a long time to come and I expect that to continue to be the case. But given the rise of streaming and interest in streaming, there are increasingly homes where you can't provide the full experience and expect to make money doing so. And so I think it's -- we want to give customer choices, customers choices and a continuing choice will be the full experience and I think we will -- like I said, we will be doing that for a long time. But you've pointed out as well as others and we see it -- seen in our numbers. We are not going to chase unprofitable relationships, but rather figure out ways to give consumer choices where we're looking to maximize what we perceive to be the lifetime value of relationship, which feature stickiness. Center of the plate product is always going to be broadband in this day and age. There is no question about that. And that might not even what we said five years ago. But really, really I think there's no one in our cable business that doesn't see the world that way, so it's about attaching products we can make incremental money and/or add stickiness.

John Hodulik

Right. And as far as that's concerned, the change in trend that you’ve seen in the video business, is it more in the growth side or is it a churn side? I mean, is it just fewer people signing up for the service, or are you actually seeing change in the churn characteristics?

Michael J. Cavanagh

I think it depends on segment. So I think churn is well under control and video in the places where the X1 product in the full bundle, it makes the most sense. And I think what we've actually seen happens a little more anecdotal is that where we might have been a little bit -- more focused on making sure everybody has a video product before, now that's less our focus. So if it's customer satisfaction goes up, obviously when you give customers the product that they actually want. And so I think, again, broadband being that in all cases, you might see broadband alone. Broadband only is increasing and we're figuring out ways to optimize that and add stickiness and Flex is going to help us do that.

John Hodulik

Got you. Maybe a couple of quick questions on wireless. You mentioned that a little bit about the move to profitability in '21. How is the business sort of living up to your expectations both in terms of sort of penetration and growth and the effect its having on your cable business?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Sure. Well, we’re doing well against our objectives, right? And our objectives was to give a good product on a good network with good devices on a basis that gave customers value based upon how they put their packet together. Obviously, by the gig is a big part of our offering. And in so doing, ramp to a place where it could be NPV positive as a -- at a relationship level and -- overall, and we will get there in '21 on an overall basis, but also look to generate higher retention and higher consideration. And I think against those objectives, we've seen that happen. And so, we’re at stage two years in, we’ve two million lines. I wouldn’t say we’re a threat to the four big guys, but that's not what we -- in the context of what we set out to begin to do, that's we’re pleased with what we’ve done and what we see coming down the pike.

John Hodulik

Do you expect to -- over time, there is a couple of meaningful auctions coming up in 2020, maybe two, maybe one. Do you expect to put more capital towards the business? Right now you have an MVNO relationship. I guess, one, is that MVNO relationship working for you or could you seek to add a second? And, b, do you expect to buy some spectrum or build out some infrastructure to get where you need to be in wireless?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Well, no news today on spectrum. I mean, I will repeat what we said previously, which is that we're constantly evaluating -- what new technologies mean and how spectrum can fit in. So we will continue to evaluate spectrum, as you know, we bought some a couple of years ago. Optionality, can provide some value, but there's not -- there's no news on that score today other than you expect us to be giving that consideration. The same where we balance other trade-offs like price versus volume on things. So I think the MVNO works in the context -- works for now in the context of what I’ve set forth. But as we learn more, we will evaluate future strategies as the future rolls in.

John Hodulik

Got you. And then lastly on cable. Margins, you had some positive comments on the -- about the margin picture for the cable business better than 100 basis points of improvement. And you talked about the continued shift, strength in broadband and the secular trends in video. You've also got some meaningful renewals coming up really towards the end of '20. I mean, is the margin picture as you look out to '20, maybe beyond still a favorable one, given that the mix shift, or does that get over scatter?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Yes. Yes, as David -- clearly, I said earlier, with the growth in broadband revenues that I would expect connectivity revenues that I expect to see next year, I feel confident in the growth of dollars of EBITDA will be significant. Margins, we benefited in terms of margin expansion in the patterning of programming renewals. And as you say, we'll see them come back in next year at the backend. It's too early to comment on what we actually see in terms of the margin opportunity for next year, but we will touch on that when we get to January. But it's fair to say that renewals are coming back at the end of next year, but long-term I think we’ve managed the business the way I described earlier. And when you look at it the way I’ve described, I think the long-term opportunity with programming creating some pockets that you manage your way through, the long-term trajectory is to continue to focus on customer level, EBITDA and EBITDA less CapEx per relationship. And I think over the long-term, we will -- we got runway to keep going.

John Hodulik

Great. Maybe switching to NBCU as we talked about video subscription. The U.S is following sort of mid-single digits. How do you manage the impact that on your affiliate revenue lines?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Yes. Well, I think it's fair to say it's tough around the affiliate side for the reasons we described. So I would say, last year this year you see sort of the push on the virtual MVPD side, sort of abating together with the dynamics, particularly on the satellite side of losses of traditional subscribers. And so less so on the cable side, now looking at it from an NBC perspective. And so, clearly with that being the back drop, it's going to be -- and we expect to have to continue be the case looking ahead until there's some stability in the virtual MVPD side. There you have promotional deals that are running off and so there may be -- may get some stability at a point, but it's going to be continue to be pressure on subs affiliate, sub levels together with until you're in a renewal cycle, which we don’t really have on the NBC side any affiliate renewal deals coming up of any significance still 2021. So until then, and don’t expect us to drive revenue growth on the affiliate revenue side on the NBC cable nets. But when you look at it on a longer term, we continue to focus on the value of the portfolio and manage it accordingly. I think Steve is focused on this and commented regularly on. It's not the same business it once was, you’ve to manage accordingly. And one of those ways is to continue to drive quality in the product and then get paid for it. So we talked about monetization gaps. And so when we go into next renewals, there's still opportunity clearly given the strong performance of NBC and MSNBC as well as Telemundo. So there's still places we will be looking to capture value in the next cycles.

John Hodulik

Got you. And then maybe quickly on the advertising backdrop, obviously dealerships declined, but offset by higher CPMs. Is that -- do you see stability in that revenue line?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Well, we’re still pretty optimistic on TV as you pointed out. The one has offset the other historically. We are continuing to see strength in the scatter market. Advertisers are continuing to come to us for the ability to reach big audiences. We’ve got, I would say, the best programming in the business as well as the best ad sales team. So we’ve led another really strong upfront. Seventh year in a row we’ve been leading the upfront. And again scatter has been strong. So with the portfolio we have and we are number one again in primetime for the sixth year in a row. And as I already pointed out, real strength in some of the portfolio assets, MSNBC and Telemundo, in particular. And we had Olympics coming back next year and so the Olympics for the first time in last year's upfront, so we continue to be pretty optimistic on the advertising front.

John Hodulik

Great. Sports is increasing a focus of the bundle, right? And the ratings for foreseeable relatively have been strong whereas you're seeing entertainment viewership declined at a faster rate. Is this a concern, the increasing importance to -- of sports as we head into the NFL renewal next year?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Yes, it's a good question. But -- I mean, sure there's always concern. But on the other side of that, think about the partnerships we built with all sports leagues and federations that we partnered with, who I think are well aware of the value that a media company like ours in the history of helping them build their businesses create global brands. And now especially with sky in the mix and global reach being all the more important to sports teams, league and federations. I think we're actually well-positioned going into future rounds of rights deals, given that dynamic that if you're running a league you need to be mindful of the long-term value of your business. And partners like us. I think they do recognize the value we bring. Now that said, we will exhibit financial discipline at the same time as you’ve seen us do before. So we will only sign up for rights or rights packages that are at prices that we think are sensible for our business model. So we'll see how it all falls out, but I do feel we're well-positioned.

John Hodulik

Got it. Now last on NBC. Mike, you commented on some early comments on Peacock,. we Obviously, don’t know. You probably want to save a lot for the January event, but you talked about $2 billion in aggregate spending. Anything you could tell us about sort of either the pacing of that spending or sort of where it lands? Is it mostly incremental content? Is it promotion? What’s sort of anything you could tell us about the shape of that spend?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Sure. Ramping quickly. So it's going to be -- we will get to a pretty high level of that run rate in year one, but not all the way there and second year will be a touch higher. And then the arc brings it to breakeven profitability in five years time. So I think that's the shape, which I think is a lower cumulative loss or investment than what you otherwise might see in other places, but obviously that's with the opportunity to rely on advertising, ramp through distribution partnerships and reach and it being free to quality product, free to the customer. So that's the rough framework of it. And I'd say the nature of the spend is obvious a lot of content spend together with meaningful marketing and just early year infrastructure built.

John Hodulik

And when you say free to customers, is it just free to -- free -- different pricing schemes, but if you're in Comcast free, if you're a Comcast customer and them the philosophy will be -- there will be various tiers of pricing, but ad supported will make the price to consumers sensible. Thanks for catching that. Got you.

Michael J. Cavanagh

Free in certain circumstances.

John Hodulik

Got you. Okay. And then lastly the -- on the topic the -- you said its -- we should think of it similar to Xfinity mobile. And that’s in terms of the top line growth, but also sort of where we should think about EBITDA, I think EBITDA losses?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Yes. And I will also make that point simply because with our size and scope, I think these are the kind of investments our shareholders should want us to make. We are not -- I think it's a -- that for our -- we are not looking to play somebody else's hand. I think our approach to Peacock is going to be a thoughtful -- is a thoughtful consideration of our strengths and opportunities to put together a plan. And I think in success will put us in a very good place and successes are as if we get it right and its worth pursuing. And I think giving it that context is why wouldn't you do it in the context of the ability of the company to put money behind its opportunities.

John Hodulik

Great.

Michael J. Cavanagh

And if it proves to just like Xfinity mobile we said in the beginning, all these are ongoing investments will be success based. We are not going to walk away quickly, but we’re not going to -- we are also -- not going to commit ourselves to do things for a decade when we might have evidence in a shorter period of time that it falls one way or the other. So it's our best view at the early days that convinces us to get going with bigger.

John Hodulik

Got you. And I guess more -- we will hear more about that topic on January 16. Turning to Sky, it looks like the Sky EBITDA growth in 2019 is going to fall slightly short of expectations. How do you think about Sky's business and growth outlook at this point, given some of the -- what you’ve seen over the last 12 months?

Michael J. Cavanagh

Sure. Well, I mean, I’m quite pleased, I think we’re quite pleased with Sky and what we have -- what we got, we are very happy with what we got, what it brings to the company, strong brand, great management, premier position in sports and entertainment as well as really serious reach into the best part of direct-to-consumer relationships in some of the most important markets in Europe. And integration is going great. It's too hard to believe it's only been touched for more than a year. And so very glad for what we have with Sky and what its potential is. And opportunities, we don’t have time here, but a lot of the integration opportunities are really people moving around the globe support for NBC, thinking about sports rights, talking to the leagues on a global basis. There is a lot of touch points with other media companies that are enhanced by Sky being part of the mix. In terms of the 2019 performance, I mean just remember that Europe, all the markets that Sky operates in are experiencing serious macroeconomic challenges, together with legislative change around gambling advertising that together are headwinds that exists in '19, and will continue into 2020. But what I will say for those who study the European markets, Sky is nicely outperformed all of its competitors. So hats off to that team for doing that. And I think I would expect them to continue to do so. And when you then layer back the investments that because they’re part of Comcast, we can ask them or direct them or push them to do faster, despite the impact that'll have on their results. In the context of our company, I think it's going to set them up even better for 2021 and beyond. So feeling good about Sky.

John Hodulik

Great. And I think we’re reaching the end of our allotted time here. But just wrapping up, you had some commentary on strong cash flow, but then there's also a lot of sort of gives and takes, and lot of new investments in Peacock and parts and things like that. Can you give us a sort of a general sense of sort of the overall trajectory of the cash flow? And then you talked about getting back -- maybe put a finer point on getting back to your target leverage ratios, when you expect that and …

Michael J. Cavanagh

Sure. So I think the -- these businesses, I said here repeatedly that I think our collection of businesses has confidence on our management team side that we will be driving free cash flow growth over multiyear periods for as far as we can see. 2020 for the reasons I kind of listed we are looking to lean in an environment where we see some opportunities and in a world where competitors doing the same thing. We are just going to do it at our own way in a couple of areas I described. I think that sets us up to continue the long-term trajectory of free cash flow growth again in 2021 and beyond and you guys can -- I won't run the math, but I had to say we’re confident that we're making choices that are going to optimize the trajectory of long-term free cash flow. And then, concurrently we're focused on bringing the balance sheet back to where we said. We do that basically over the course of 2020. We are not going to buy back stock next year. We will get to a place where in 2021 we will both have healthy -- as healthy as we can have it, or healthier than if we didn't make these investments trajectory of cash flow growth for years to come together with a restored balance sheet and we will be back to traditional capital allocation.

John Hodulik

Perfect. Well, Mike, I think that’s all we’ve time for. Thanks for being here again.

Michael J. Cavanagh

Thanks, John. I appreciate everybody. Thank you.

