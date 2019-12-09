PNI: This Fund Deserves More Love

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) as an investment option at its current market price. PNI is a fund I initiated coverage on back in September, primarily due to my continued preference for holding municipal ("muni") debt going in to 2020. From a broader perspective, I continue to find value in muni debt as a whole. While supply has ticked up in the short-term as issuance has increased, demand has been constant all year, as investors remain interested in finding tax-free income streams. With changes to the SALT deduction limits unlikely until 2021 at the earliest, I do not see muni demand falling much next year. Furthermore, I believe this demand story will continue even past the 2020 election. Essentially, I have a positive outlook regardless of a President Trump re-election or a win by the leading Democratic contenders. I believe if President Trump wins, the SALT deduction limits will remain, fueling interest in muni debt for another two, and possibly four year cycle. Similarly, while a Democratic win could reverse that specific tax implication, multiple candidates, including front runners Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have proposed ambitious spending plans relying heavily on higher taxes on wealthier taxpayers. As higher-income individuals are primary buyers of muni debt, I expect those individuals will be focused on tax-free income streams regardless of the election outcome next year.

Background

First, a little background about PNI. The fund's objective is "to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax". This involves investing primarily in municipal bonds that pay tax-exempt interest, including general obligation bonds or revenue bonds, which are tied to a specific project or other revenue source. Currently, PNI trades at $12.12/share and yields 3.96% annually. Since my bullish review of PNI in September, the fund has registered a positive return, although, in fairness, the market as a whole has performed quite well in the interim:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we approach 2020, I have been reevaluating most of the funds I follow to see if I should change my outlook at all for the new year. After review, I continue to believe PNI offers an attractive entry point at current levels, and will explain why in detail below.

Income Metrics Showing Slight Improvement

My first point on PNI is a simple, but important, one. Specifically, income production has improved in the past two months since my last review, and I view this quite positively. As I mentioned in September, I am critical of PNI's income metrics because the fund, along with the other NY muni funds from PIMCO, all suffered from distribution cuts earlier in the year. As such, I want to be sure another cut is not imminent, because these cuts are typically quite disastrous for the market prices of the funds. While the drops immediately following the cut can often represent buying opportunities, investors will ultimately want to make sure the new, lower income stream is sustainable before making significant purchases.

On this note, PNI has made progress, and the fund looks set to maintain its stated distribution rate going forward. When looking at PIMCO's UNII report, we see that PNI's fiscal year coverage ratio has improved, and the fund has managed to squeeze out $.02/share in excess income to hold in reserves. To illustrate, I have listed out the UNII report from my September review, followed by the current report. For convenience, I also included the figures for related funds, PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) and PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN):

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is positive. PNI has shown improvement over the past few months, and the figures give me comfort the current distribution stream remains safe. Furthermore, PNI's figures are besting the other two PIMCO CEFs focused on muni debt. It is the only fund with a positive UNII balance and its short-term coverage ratios are clearly better. While PNF is a fund I have recommended many times in the past, its premium price has me quite cautious at the moment. When I couple the premium spread between PNF and PNI with PNI's stronger UNII figures, I feel confident PNI is the right fund to buy at current levels.

PIMCO CEF Family Is Expensive, But PNI Is Not

My second point has to do with PNI's valuation. As any follower of PIMCO CEFs is aware, the majority of the funds are getting quite expensive, both on the surface and in relation to their historical trading patterns. With low defaults in mortgages, corporate debt, and municipalities, PIMCO CEFs have broadly performed quite well as the risk-on trade resumed and interest rates declined. While there has been NAV growth in the majority of the funds I cover, the market prices have risen much faster than the NAV, widening the premiums to levels where I simply do not feel comfortable recommending them until shares correct a bit.

PNI is an exception to this trend. Because of its specific, NY-muni focus, and distribution cut back in April, the fund's premium has stayed in the low single digits for a while. In comparison to the other PIMCO funds, this lack of enthusiasm for PNI has kept the fund from trading at what I consider to be a level that is too expensive. While this has stifled the short-term return, it has opened up a buying opportunity, in my view.

To put PNI's valuation in perspective, consider the chart below, which details PNI's recent trading history and the current premium average of PIMCO CEFs:

Current Premium 4.4% Premium At Sept Review 0.7% YTD Premium Average 3.4% YTD Premium High 14.0% YTD Premium Low (1.9)% Average PIMCO CEF Premium 18.5% Average PIMCO CEF Premium - muni focused 15.4%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PNI offers a very reasonable entry point, when considering both its short-term trading history and the average price of PIMCO's alternative funds. While PNI has shown it can trade at a lower premium, and even at a discount to NAV, it can also trend much higher. Furthermore, if one was considering a PIMCO CEF, whether muni-focused or not, they may be put off by the high cost of ownership, on average. PNI's premium around 4% alleviates that concern, which may pique the interest of a value-oriented investor.

On a related note, PNI has also seen strong underlying performance this year, which is another reason why the premium is so small. Given the robust demand for muni debt, in NY and nationwide, throughout 2019, PNI has seen its NAV climb steadily higher since January 1st, as shown below:

NAV on 1/1/19 NAV on 12/5/19 YTD NAV Gain $10.67/share $11.61/share 8.8%

My overall takeaway here is to favor PNI. The fund has struggled to gain traction recently while other PIMCO CEFs have soared, but that has widened the cost to own those funds in comparison. PNI's price is well below the average for the PIMCO family of funds, and it is also very reasonable in isolation. When we couple this reality with the strong gain to the underlying value of the fund this year, I believe PNI offers an interesting opportunity.

Preparing For 2020, 2021, and Beyond

Now that I have laid out a few reasons why I like PNI individually, I want to touch on my outlook for muni bonds as a whole. While I feel PNI offers a good value and a safe income stream, investors would primarily be interested in this fund if they have a bullish outlook for muni debt going forward. As my readers are aware, this is an area I have been recommending over the past year, and I continue to view the sector favorably going in to 2020, and beyond.

The rationale behind this outlook is I do not see much changing in the macro-environment for this type of debt any time soon. The primary driver of the strong demand on the retail investor side has been the SALT deduction limits. For wealthy residents of high-tax states, such as California and New York, this tax change has significantly impacted what these individuals owe on a federal level. Therefore, muni debt, which offers a mostly tax-free income stream, has soared in popularity. Looking ahead, I do not see this story changing for the next few years.

The reasoning here is I see a win-win scenario for this sector after the 2020 election. Since the SALT deduction limits were a hallmark piece of President Trump's initiated tax-reform, I see his re-election as a continuance of the current condition, and would expect New York muni debt to remain heavily in favor. Alternatively, leading Democratic rivals, such as Sanders and Warren, have each proposed raising taxes on top earners to pay for ambitious social programs. While they may push, and succeed, in reversing the SALT deduction limits, I would see continued demand for high income tax filers as their tax rates increase. While this is a projection, when we use history as a guide, we see that muni debt often performs quite well before taxes rise.

To illustrate, consider the graph below. It shows strong returns for the muni sector during President Clinton's time in office, when taxes went up on the top income brackets, as well as in 2009, when investors anticipated higher taxes during President Obama's tenure (which ultimately did materialize):

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is now is a good time to start thinking about 2020, and the impact of the upcoming election. Muni debt has a history of performing well under two scenarios - rising taxes and lower SALT deductions (which is essentially higher taxes on high income households). My outlook here is simply that tax rates are unlikely to move lower in the short term and, even if SALT deduction limits are removed, they will likely be replaced by higher absolute tax levels on top earners. With this backdrop, I expect demand for muni bonds to remain high among retail investors going forward, and that should benefit PNI.

Securities Industry Has Large Profits - Good For NY Coffers

I now want to shift back to a focus on New York in particular, as PNI invests exclusively in debt in that state. Therefore, even if one is bullish on muni debt broadly, they will want to consider their outlook for New York muni debt, because the performance could be different than other parts of the country.

Fortunately for PNI, I remain generally bullish on NY muni debt. Aside from the points discussed such as New York having high local taxes and being disproportionately impacted by SALT deductions, I see some others areas for optimism. Specifically, New York City, and state, both rely heavily on the financial services industry for jobs and tax revenue. Therefore, the size and health of this sector remain critical to raise enough dollars to cover city and state liabilities, including muni interest payments. With this in mind, I view quite favorably the strong performance of the industry over the course of 2019. According to a report from the New York State Comptroller's Office, profits within the industry for the first half of 2019 rose year-over-year compared to 2018. This performance has continued a multi-year trend, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Office of the New York State Comptroller

As you can see, first half profits are the strongest they have been since 2009, and have grown about 11% since 2018. This is significant, since the financials industry was a primary beneficiary of recent tax reform that went in to effect in 2018, which makes these year-over-year gains all the more impressive.

My takeaway here is quite positive, for the health of New York's economy and for holders of NY-backed debt. By the Comptroller's own budget assumptions, profits within the securities industry were expected to fall this year. While figures could reverse when we know the results of the second half of the year, the underlying strength so far bodes well for New York's budget. Furthermore, continuing growth in profits will likely result in competitive bonuses for sector employees within the city, which will also help drive tax revenue next year.

In fairness, investors should also consider there has been a decline in employment in the financial services industry in New York compared to pre-recession. So over time, New York will want to continue to diversify its tax base to plan for the longer term. However, actual employment in the sector has grown in the last few years, despite some major bank announcements of jobs being relocated out of the city. Additionally, given the uncertainty in other major finance hubs, New York could see its importance grow in the short term. Specifically, Brexit has clouded the outlook for financial services in London, and civil unrest in Hong Kong is also a concern. Therefore, I believe funds like PNI will benefit from Wall Street's record profits for the foreseeable future.

Bottom line

PNI has many positive qualities. The fund offers tax-free income, a small premium to NAV, and improving income metrics. While performance has been weak in the short term, I believe this offers investors a chance to pick up a quality fund at a good price. Muni debt should remain in favor over the next few years, and I expect the sector to see high demand regardless of the political outcome in 2020. Therefore, I remain long PNI, and would recommend investors give this fund some consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PNI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.