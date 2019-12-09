Nvidia's Expanding AI Edge (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of last week's podcast on Nvidia. We hope you enjoy it.

Welcome to the Razor's Edge. I'm Daniel Shvartsman and I'm joined by Seeking Alpha author Akram's Razor. Each episode we take an investing idea or theme that Akram has been looking at for his personal investing as well as his Seeking Alpha marketplace service also called The Razor's Edge. We look at specific ideas and discuss how they might play out and what research went into the thesis.

This week's topic is an interesting one. We're going to Nvidia (NVDA). 2018 Akram was a public and vociferous short on the stock, based on concerns, at least as I understand it, over crypto-currency reliance, artificial intelligence, chip competition and lack of management transparency. Stocks data flow from much of 2018, but then fell apart in last year's Q4. Flash forward to today, the stock had been choppy for much of the year but is now climbing, and interestingly enough, Akram is bullish on the company.

So what changed? We're going to get into it. And then either on this episode or potentially on our next episode, we may also get into the broader trading environment and macro picture, what that means for taking positions in names like this.

The Razor's Edge is a podcast on Seeking Alpha's, the Investing Edge channel. The views discussed belong to either Akram or me respectively, and nothing on this podcast be taken as investment advice. We will disclose any positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast, though upfront, I can say I have no position in any of the stocks we plan to discuss and Akram is long Nvidia.

We're recording this on November 26.

if you want to check out more of Akram's work, if you're enjoying this podcast, you can of course subscribe to this podcast to get it regularly but you can also check out Akram Razor's work on Seeking Alpha by typing in A-K-R-A-M'S RAZOR on Seeking Alpha You can also check out the Razor's Edge his marketplace service.

So with that said, Akram, good morning. Welcome on.

Akram's Razor: Good morning. How's it going?

DS: Good. How are you?

AR: All right.

DS: So why long Nvidia now, -- especially, I guess, trivially the stock has already been climbing quite a bit but what -- why are you here? Why given where you came from a year ago, why now?

AR: Well, I mean, I've been -- I haven't been short Nvidia since January 2019. So I actually took a crack at it on the long side after the Q1 report -- into the Q1 report, actually which really didn't work out. And then there was -- you want to call it that major sell off in semis in May. I played around a little bit with some short on the chip sides, but I've been really non-committal. I mean, look, remember, I came to Nvidia as a person who was long Nvidia, when it was a $17 stock, back when I was doing short work on Mobileye. And I was a super bull on Nvidia. And it went from, I think $17, $18 to $100. I mean the Mobileye short fell 40%, 50%, Nvidia quintupled. I mean, I didn't sit through Nvidia all the way to $280 and I was out at about $100, but a lot of what interested me in Nvidia from the short side was I had gotten so familiar with the AI element on the long side, when I was looking at the GP/GPU business, essentially, when it was much more nascent when it was really more about who's going to be an autonomous driving when people really weren't so much focused on data center and whatnot.

I mean Nvidia isn't like, if you compare it to like, our last podcast when we're doing Invitae. It's not -- it's not a business model short, right. So Nvidia was, at the time, very focused on correction, and inventory, a big one due to the fact of what was going on in crypto. And the fact that the gaming business was going to be disrupted, and actually had been over inflated by crypto, and that was largely being ignored by the market. And you had at the time what was a $16, $17 times sales stock, relatively speaking against semiconductor valuations that were far lower than they are today.

So when Nvidia was on a tear, you go back and you look -- I mean, you had Nvidia at $240, $250 back when AMD was a $10 stock. What's AMD today, $40. But there was different dynamics at the time in terms of, let's call it overheated, overhyped. And then you also had this beginning wave of competition in AI chips. So you had a shifting cycle from we just have Nvidia to -- I mean, it was like every two weeks, you had a new chip announcement.

So you had an element there where it was like, the core gaming business is going to experience a major crypto-related correction that nobody is -- nobody seems to believe is going to happen. And there was just so much ample evidence. And I mean, we discussed this in that podcast, if you remember.

DS: Right, and there was that sort of reset element there in terms of that.

AR: So you have like $190 billion company trading at 15 times sales that was about to have a massive inventory blow up. And like the writing was on the wall. It's covered by everybody. It's loved by everybody. And the evidence both in terms of being able to check what was going on with the add-in board partners, being able to visit miners, understand the mix, understand AMD, AMD which I had been long at the time, had been on a tear. And a lot of people were thinking that this had to do with elements of AMD's GPU business. And if you understood AMD's GPU business, you understood that Nvidia's gaming business was really just massively inflated in the short run by crypto dynamics.

And that was something nobody believed. The management didn't help out with that. Because I mean, we can sit and speculate as to why, but it seemed, either they kind of missed the boat. And they believe that it was all gaming demand. I mean, Jen-Hsun would get on the conference calls and say 55%, 60% growth in gaming GPU revenue. And he'd be like, yeah, it was all Fortnite and PUBG.

So like, at the time you didn't -- you really didn't have to dig too deeply to figure out that was not the case. But in retrospect, nobody believed it then. We can go back and look on crypto being not obvious or obvious or they screwed up or they didn't screw up. But I mean, that was a huge opportunity in a mega cap stock that had been running a momentum. And you are focused on timing that. Because when an inventory correction of that magnitude happens in a name like that, that's a huge money making opportunity. And to go with that, you also had -- that was occurring at the same time this whole cycle was going on in AI where every day you had a startup announcing that they've developing a chip, they've raised funding. You had the customer base at hyperscale. It started with just Google, and then it's Baidu is building a chip. And then the last one we got in the line was Amazon when they announced that they're building Inference.

So you had like -- if you look at the data center market, you had the argument that well there's -- you have merchant silicon competition coming. And the target customer base, that's the biggest most important one, which is your Googles, Microsofts Facebooks and Amazon, are all exploring or developing specific ASICs, around the use cases internally. And we also had other stuff like it, Tesla, getting off them and developing their own accelerator and whatnot.

So I mean in AI, which I would say was like an overlapping theme at the time, the argument was competition's coming. ASPs are going to get hit, margins will come down. And this is going to be occurring at the same time your core gaming business gets blown up. And you're fighting, like you're fighting this tape new announcements, right. You don't want to be like look at it when we look about streaming or whatever like Netflix.

Like every day a new competitor comes out, Disney Plus launches this, launches that, launches -- versus when if you were a Netflix bull if you remember what it was like when Netflix was just the unstoppable stock back in its early days, it'd be like Netflix announces a new content deal, Netflix licenses this content, like it'd be like Netflix signs deal with Fox, Netflix signs a deal with Disney, Netflix is getting this, this is coming to Netflix and the stock would just go up every time there be an announcement like that.

So why would you want to be long in Nvidia into an inventory blow up in gaming and knowing that every other day you have no idea where and who is announcing some new AI chip? Right Intel or AMD's Radeon. We got this data center business, Xilinx, FPGAs so on and so forth.

So I think when you looked at it then, that was a key, like if you want to look at it from a sentiment/headwind, you don't want to be sitting in that. But I mean, at the same time if you look back when -- to the work I did on AIm the Nvidia bulls would be like look, competition will eventually come, but Nvidia's lead is so big and it's not going to happen. There's that uncertainty element. It's like their moats too strong. The software ecosystem is too strong. It's very hard to build a chip around this to get developers to use this et cetera, et cetera. You're not just trying to design a piece of hardware.

You also have to be designing software and compatibility. And it's got to work in a system in an integrated level. And those were all fair points at the time. And it was like, look, I get that but you're kind of in a window right now where there's the opportunity for competition. And the market will discount the likelihood of going from where Nvidia was 100%, nobody's competing to, you know what, maybe they could lose, maybe they could lose more than just a little.

So that was your dynamic then. And I had said then very clearly look, fast forward a year from now, if nothing major has happened, Nvidia's position is going to get better. Essentially, that's kind of where we're at today. If you look at their position in artificial intelligence, which is really like the machine learning, deep learning element is what I'm really the most focused on from the long side, they're in better shape today than they were two years ago.

DS: So is that a reflection? There are a couple other things I want to go to about what you said a year ago to kind of think about. But that is a reflection of the competition thesis doesn't seem to have harmed them, whether they've proven to be better than the competition and have that moat or whether it's growing fast enough that it doesn't matter. It sounds like the competition thesis was not a long term fatal problem for Nvidia.

AR: Well, look, you can't draw those conclusions yet. Like developing some new groundbreaking type of specialized chip that with a software stack, that gets adopted and so on and so forth; isn't something we can conclude. It's how you measure it when you're looking at a stock. We were at one extreme where it was like there's no chance it's going to happen to a point where, there was like maybe a three month time period that coincided with everything that went wrong in the gaming business, where everybody was announcing new chips. And everybody was getting new funding and this AI chip startup and that AI chip startup, or this valuation, that graph core raises money at billion plus. And Cerebrus is doing this, and half a dozen competitors are coming from China and so on and so forth. And the Bitmain's going to develop chips, and like it was a steady diet of news.

And I mean, if you go back then, I mean you had these startups making promises of like we'll have a customer win by Q4 of 2018. And I mean you're now Q4 2019. And there really hasn't been much. I mean actually the first really notable news we got recently was that Microsoft is actually going to deploy Graphcore's chips or uses in the cloud. And that was just like two weeks ago.

But it's been nothing. And since then Nvidia launched the T4 they've entered into the edge. They got this the contract with the United States Postal Service, which I think is very interesting. From a software standpoint I mean like GPU direct storage, they're doing 5G virtualized, radio access networks, like they've massively expanded the use cases. And this has really been more about the software development pace that they're moving at, than anything new on the hardware side.

We haven't gotten a new chip of note in data center. Since I mean, Volta launched in, I think it was November December of 2017. It's about two years old now, the V100. They haven't refreshed that yet. So I would say their position in the market has from a TAM standpoint has become more convincing particularly on Inference.

So the T4 is definitely selling well. That's a very -- when we had discussed this Daniel, if you remember, it was like look, if Nvidia was selling Ferrari Chips in the data center. I mean, you were talking $10,000 plus. And the argument was, are they going to get the high volume. Like Inference much bigger volume than training, and Inference largely being done on CPUs, okay. And to a degree also Google, they've developed their own TPUs.

So the argument is that, well, okay, is Nvidia going to come in with a data center level chip at a price point where they start to win meaningful Inference business. And the T4 has proved very successful very quickly. And that's when you've got someone at scale like Nvidia doing that, how much harder does it become to compete with them, it becomes a lot harder.

DS: So they've essentially held their own in the high end of the market in the Ferraris, as you put it, but they're also now really entering strongly in the Fiats.

AR: Well, I mean, it's actually pretty interesting. If you look at a lot of what I said what happened has happened. So Nvidia's data center business was down 6% year-over-year in the last quarter right. But on the conference call, they told you we shipped record units of the V100 and the T4.

What does that tell you? If your data center business is down 6% but you're shipping record units of both Training and Inference, what's overall platform ASP? It's down. That was something that was a key crux in the thesis. It was like look, they're going to see pricing come in. Now the question, is volume going to offset it? And for volume to offset it, you need to go out and you need to grab that Inference market and become a displacer, essentially against the CPU.

And it appears, pretty clearly, they're making very good progress there, which for everyone competing against them should be a very scary thing, because they were already well positioned. I mean, if you look at this market, remember, when Nvidia bulls would argue, look, there's a software element to this company right. Like the CUDA ecosystem that they essentially invented GPGPU, general purpose computing on GPUs. The CUDA ecosystem at the developer level, you do have to remember when you're outside the data center, like if you're a research person someone playing around building an AI model, whatever, you can do this work on Nvidia's gaming GPUs. And performance per dollar if you get a 20.80 or 20.70, or 20.80 [ph] is amazing, can't compared to the V100s and the T4s. But that part of the market I mean had been viewed as look yes, it's great.

You're going to get all the research scientists, the data scientists. These guys are going to be using these cards. And that's always been a question in gaming, by the way, which I mean, obviously for Nvidia is very difficult to quantify. But when you look at the gaming GPU revenue, like what percentage of that is AI? I don't know if you're familiar with this company, Lambda Labs.

DS: I've heard, I've seen the name pop up.

AR: Okay, so like these guys have done really well selling GPU workstations for AI. And they're all built with the gaming cards, right? So if you think about, like if you think about a university, any university, they're buying basically for their machine learning, deep learning classes, and whatever, the hardware that they're using are essentially these workstations that are put together by Lambda Labs, that are assembled and configured with gaming cards.

So when you look at that market, and you say like I'm doing -- like if I'm a two person data science team at a small company or whatever, we're not spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars on a DGX or a DGX-2 or whatever. Like you can go get six or seven high performance gaming cards and build yourself an AI box.

So like you always knew that part of the market. Because Nvidia has a gaming business to subsidize that part of the market, it's going to be so difficult to move them away. And it's essentially like that's where you own the young engineers coming in, who are developing artificial intelligence models. And they're doing it within their software ecosystems within their tools on their GPUs. And those models once they are developed and then you want to train them on huge data sets, that's when you get into Nvidia's data center business.

And then at the hyperscale level when they've -- when they're developing their own and they want to do the inferencing and diligency and whatnot, that's when you get into the system level problem. So the argument had been at the time was like, look, I'm not going to sit like you're not -- an AI chip startup is not going to be selling some new type of chip that young developers are going to be buying one or two units of. That was never going to be the case. It was like are you going to develop something that's so high performance that you can win Google's business or Facebook's business.

And essentially a custom accelerator that can plug right into a system level situation in existing data centers for AI workloads. And that's where we were arguing that at that level, the advantage that exists, that Nvidia has built moat wise in the developer ecosystem is complete -- is less relevant, because cost and performance and the engineering talent available at hyperscale to customize is there, where they can get around the software limitations.

If you looked at it, that had been kind of the two tier argument. That like Nvidia's data center moat is not going to be that significant, because you have a new chip startup can crack into there, and the talent to develop chips internally at hyperscale. And the resources are there. And they can customize. For them, like just the way Tesla has built their own chip to accelerate their own Tesla vision model, this can be done at Google, at Amazon, and so on and so forth.

I would say like, to a degree that hasn't changed big time. But what really has like -- that's still a risk that's out there. But it's closing the gap from the chip startup competitors has proved to be so like, so far at the software level a lot harder than let's say one would have thought 18 to 24 months ago.

DS: So I want to go -- we're sort of so far we've talked about valuation reset, inventory reset, and then also sort of how they've held on to the data center segment, which was a big part of your concerns a year ago. I wonder -- you wrote an article.

AR: I wouldn't even say it's held on. We assumed they'd be able to hold on to a good degree in the near term. I would argue that, like they made progress on expanding into inference very quickly, which, there were doubts on early on. And they're also expanding the use cases to the edge. I mean like this is -- one of the things I focused on when we were talking about the bearish argument, there was a Microsoft brainwave, right. It's called an FPGA service for AI where they announced a deal with Jabil Circuits (JBL), a contract electronic manufacturer where they'll be using Intel FPGAs essentially Altera that Microsoft has built Brainwave with, to do quality inspection on manufacturing lines.

And the argument there is that at the time was you can't use a GPU there because they're too expensive to put them out there at the edge to do this work. I mean you can train the model that is going to be doing this on a V100. But then you're porting that over to these FPGAs on production lines to monitor quality inspection control and contract manufacturing. And like essentially image recognition type vision models where you can detect, what you call them, failures or whatever?

DS: Well, it sounds like quality assurance in general.

AR: Yeah, quality assurance, essentially, yes. So that was like a market where you're like, yes. Here's an example of FPGAs taking this use case. And you're like Nvidia isn't playing in this market. Well Nvidia now with this Jetson Nano, like, if you look at the United States Postal Service, if you want to think on a scale.

DS: Well, and you said you liked -- you were interested in that deal. I wanted to come back to that. So what's interesting there?

AR: Well, what's interesting about that deal is if you take the Microsoft proof of concept, with Jabil on quality assurance using Intel FPGAs to do the inference essentially at the edge and say, hey, here's a use case that the GPUs are not in. And this is a much bigger market because you're talking sensors everywhere. This is where high volume is going to be. And here's an example with the FPGAs. Okay, yeah, sure. The model is going to be trained on a V100. But Brainwave's FPGAs are what's out there in the manufacturing facilities facilitating this quality assurance.

Well, Nvidia Jetson Nano, this EGX platform is now going to be doing the same thing for the United States Postal Service. So you're going to be -- you like this U.S. Postal Service deal that Nvidia recently announced, they're going to be trading the models on the V100s. And then they're going to be using this edge platform to be essentially monitoring the logistics and improving it with AI with these Jetson Nano chips at the edge.

So it's like -- it's less than a year later and like, I mean can you think of a bigger contract at that level, if they can do that there, they can do that manufacturing they get -- so like you're inside the Nvidia ecosystem still. Your models trained, ports easily, PyTorch TensorFlow whatever, on a V100. And right over to Nvidia Jetson Nano at the edge. That's a huge market.

And the fact that they're able to win a massive contract there and roll that out, that's a big proof of concept for them where essentially, anyone in logistics, manufacturing, et cetera, look at that, you're like, okay, well, I mean Nvidia is now in this IoT edge market at the inference level, where like, if I was to look at FPGAs, which have their limitations, the fact that Nvidia has been able to come into that quickly with, let's call it, six months and actually have something that's platform wise and product wise sell, that's very bullish. And that's one of those things where when you're investing, you look and say, look, I was using this use case for Microsoft as an argument, as evidence in an argument and supportive at the time of a short thesis.

And you're like, well, they've kind of kneecapped that with this United States Postal Service contract.

DS: And just walk me through their -- what they're actually providing the United States Postal Service? Is it this specific chip so that they can then put on their own tools or are they providing hardware. I mean it's not connecting for me how that what exactly we are looking at.

AR: It's both, what you are talking about? So you're basically looking at -- you're looking at the fact that you're going to be buying data center level hardware like V100 to train. And then you have this new EGX platform which at the core is a Jetson Nano which is a chip which will be a I'm guessing if you're doing this -- it's going to be powering whatever image detection camera sensors are being deployed in these distribution facilities for the United States Postal Service. So it's two parts. It's hardware, but it's also the system level platform that they built around it. Do you follow me?

DS: Yeah. So it's both, the tools but then also the whole ecosystem around it.

AR: Yeah,so if we were to look back at the counter example of Microsoft and Jabil Circuit, Microsoft -- Jabil Circuit would be training their model on Nvidia V100 GPUs. And then they were using Intel, Altera FPGAs in their facilities because you need tons of these units for doing quality assurance. So -- and the argument then they would come out and tell you I mean Jabil Circuit did come out, their CEO or CTO or whoever when Microsoft was touting this as an example of Azure Innovation and what they're doing with Brainwave, they're like look, GPUs are too expensive to deploy at this level. And here you go Jetson Nano, problem solved.

It's like the Edge TPU essentially, right. But it's merchant level silicon. I think these things are $99, teeny little chips. I think 0.5 trillion operations per second at I don't know how many watts very low power consumption and obviously, it has to be power efficient. But the point is -- it's not that, hey, we're developing this and we're coming into this market and like they've already won business. They already have a reference platform. Right and you have the United States Postal Service deploying it.

So when you think TAM wise, you have to like that. And it's the same thing what they're doing in 5G, the part, what they announced with Ericsson. And you look at it, and you're like this general purpose computing on GPUs, and just the overall AI stack that Nvidia has built. Use case wise, they've demonstrated a lot in the last six months. I mean, yeah, the revenue needle hasn't really moved much in data center recently. But if you look at it, and you're looking forward, you're like, your conviction obviously is going up significantly, because you like are look, they're going to be a huge volume player.

This is where things thesis wise get interesting is that you have to look it this business. And if you're a merchant silicon, we already discussed -- if you go back to what we know when I was working on Nvidia from the long side several years ago. If you look at how they penetrated this AI market, I mean, like they could go in and hand out new chips. And essentially let the developers play around with them. Okay?

If you're a chip startup, trying to make a really expensive game changing accelerator, you can't do that. Okay, it's too expensive. You need to win a high volume contract. And where are those high volume contracts going to come from? You're dependent on winning those contracts with whom, with hyperscale companies. Because if you look at Nvidia's business, Nvidia's business the chip development cycle for GPU general purpose computing is supported by what, supported by gaming. It's supported by professional visualization. They have huge markets where the R&D is essentially spread out across.

And anybody trying to compete with them doesn't have that. I mean, that was always a focus in the like, you would look at me like look, they can subsidize this business. And that's something where today when you look at them where they're at and you think several years forward. And you say, look Google's got on their TPU version three, TPU version four, you've got these other startups coming out with chips.

And you've got other hyper scalars developing. But you have to ask a question at this point, and that question is sustainability. Because if you're going to compete with a company that specializing in chip development, and is literally unlike an 18 month refresh cycle, right. And the core underlying technology supported by at the time professional visualization, gaming, maybe a little bit in auto, and what they're doing in data center. And the use cases for them are expanding.

How do you compete with them? It's very difficult because you have to pick a market when you're starting up, you got to pick a market when you're starting -- when you're starting up, you got to pick a market and focus on it. And for most of these guys, they focus on trying to get some business from the data center some are edge focused on let's say, we're trying to develop something purely for IoT, Edge, maybe auto. But like, you've got this company that has revenue and profits coming from -- at a large scale as a fabulous semi from multiple end markets. And they -- like if you've seen what they've been doing lately, so much of the performance improvement that they're getting is coming from software.

So like, we haven't really seen anything interesting come out of Nvidia chip wise as an announcement recently. I mean, there's talk now of the -- not this coming chip, but then, because that one's already done and it's been done for like eight months. We can get into that whole element of competing with them like they've had so little competition, that they haven't really been forced to release things very quickly, right.

So it's like one of these examples where we'll think of like a Gillette and imagine like at what point was the market redeveloped and why did they decide to bring it on market, because they just -- they have layers of layers of layers of milking revenue, right?

Nvidia's had literally no competition in the GPU gaming market because of all the problems AMD's had, to the point where, Pascal probably went a year and a half longer than it probably should have before they released Turing. And now it turns out in the market, and you got all these like AMD guys, hello, AMD may be taking share, AMD is making progress. It's like Nvidia's shift after Turing has been done for, maybe a year, at least six months for sure, right? So it's just a question of when do they want to bring it to market and they're already on the chip after that and you're talking about like, you're trying to keep up with the development cycle like that.

That's very challenging, because, you don't have money coming in the door, right? That's the problem merchant silicon faces against them. And then when you look at it from in-house hyperscale, it's not a question of do they have the resources financially to do it. We know they do. They're all gigantic trillion dollar companies essentially at this point.

But it's a question of, can you do it at the cutting edge level that they're capable of doing, because they're so focused on it, and they're moving so fast, right? And then it's just about whether it's, it makes sense to like, if the pricing has come down, and what they're getting, what the merchant provider is giving you is better, then why support in-house project, right?

You'll look at AMD like, you know what, like, we can't make better chips than them at the rate that they're doing with the resources that we've allocated to it. I mean, we've made this progress so far, like, are we going to be a chip company? Or do we just want to buy from them? So there's a sustainability question to look at. And it's something you can ask about anybody. I mean, like Tesla makes sense right now developing their own accelerator. But if you think about the market five years from now, 10 years from now, in all likelihood this is something that you're going to be buying from a chip company. Because the ability for them to iterate and develop and focus on the R&D there and spread out the costs over huge industry volumes, it's tough to replicate.

DS: Right. That sort of subsidy, that comes from being able to serve multiple market's really interesting. I've got in front of me your article called -- that you titled Chipwrecked: Inside Nvidia's Crash, from last year and I feel you had six points at the end, and I think you've addressed the data center concern. You said it was going to see more pressure kind of -- we've -- I think we've played that through pretty good. You also, or this one's simpler to look at there, at one point was valuation essentially it's trading at more than two times Intel… .

AR: Okay, so let's get into that that, because that's an -- I think one of the main drivers for me going along whatever it was a month and a half ago or whatever, month ago or so. But with greater conviction, because I mean, Nvidia over the last say, -- when Nvidia was $290, so I think it peaked essentially October 1, 2018. Since then, let's back up to like right before our reported earnings recently, for investors who are kind of focused on how to think about this thing going forward.

Nvidia was down 30% over 12 months, call it 12, 12.5 months. I've been trading chips for almost 20 years. If you look at the top, and I plotted this out, I've got a nice little table of it, shared it with the -- our subscribers and I have shared it with friends because like even when I did it, I was amazed, right? In that time period, take the top 20 semiconductor companies by market cap. Could you guess what their return is over that same time period?

I'm talking about essentially before the market crash in 2018, literally right at that time, Nvidia peaked about $292 -- 91, October 1, 2018. And all chip stocks, I mean there were some that were not doing as well, but generally speaking, the SOX (SOXX), it hadn't fallen off a cliff yet either. So Nvidia is down 30%, 35% since then, and what do you think, the top 20 chip companies by market cap mean return is over that time period.

DS: I guess it's pretty close to flat based on --

AR: They're up 30%.

DS: Up 30%. Okay. I saw Intel and AMD were up but I didn't --

AR: Which is huge. I'm not talking -- I'm talking Intel, AMD, Broadcom KLAC, Lam Research, Taiwan Semiconductor, ADI, NXP, you name it, Qualcomm, any big chip company, not just Intel, AMD. Okay. So chip valuations have massively expect -- you very well. And by the way, this is against weak fundamentals for the most part in the industry and I'm like we're talking about Cirrus, Skyworks, Qorvo, across the board.

So when you look at it, the SOX is actually up about 28% while Nvidia is down 30%. The top 20, essentially the only relevant chip companies as far as I'm concerned, okay, are up a mean of about 30% and Nvidia is down 35%. Now remember Nvidia was up, like, I mean, over 1,000. It was a huge relative our performer the previous two years, right, which was a big reason for looking at it from the short side at where it was trading, right? And that's when, valuations can get ahead of themselves and certain elements come -- obviously, the crypto catalyst and the competition AI and so on and so forth and the slowdown and hyperscale spending, all were nice little things to pick up on and coincide with that when you picking a short, but I mean, it was a huge out performer. It's now been a massive underperformer. And when you look at it, and you look at the business, I mean, you're talking about when I was looking at it and just doing the math in my head, a month ago. I'm like it's like $100 billion EV. They're like, essentially on a $4 billion free cash flow run rate about, right? That's a 4% yield.

This company carries like $1.5 billion in debt, right? It's under geared, most chip companies are very geared. So you look at it, and you look at where valuations have gone. And you're like, you know what, it's cheap. Now people would be like, oh, I mean, how can you say Nvidia is cheap, by the sales multiple? I said, well, remember Nvidia is very profitable. Like, I don't think people, like when I see these bear's notes on it, it's just like lately, for all like on Seeking Alpha articles, I mean, it's like there is a shell shock element to when it fell that people are like, it went to $130. Well, I mean, all chip -- Apple was $135, $140, okay? It's doubled almost essentially, right?

There was a lot of reflate that's gone on in tech back and forth between the end of 2018. But when you look at Nvidia, Nvidia's revenues year-to-date are down about, I think 18%, okay, year-over-year. Operating cash flow is up 16%. So a lot of people don't pay much attention to this, but I mean, Nvidia has generated year-to-date $3.3 billion in operating cash flow. Okay.

Last quarter, they generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow. Okay? AMD year-to-date has $50 million in operating cash flow, $50 million. Okay? AMD is what, $46 billion and you're looking at Nvidia and you're like, I mean, EV of about like 110, right? Nvidia is a cash cow. And I don't remember, they're not buying back stock either because they're still waiting on this Mellanox deal approval, right?

You could stick $10 billion of debt on this thing, no problem. Okay, with the level of cash generation they have. So, I have to start looking at Nvidia and be like, okay, no one's going to displace them in data center, anytime in the next 24 months. What type of cash generation is this thing going to throw off? It's going to throw up a lot, okay. And when start looking at that compared to other chip companies, I'm like this is I mean -- this thing doesn't have to grow the top line that much at all. And I'm comfortable at this level. Okay?

I look at it, I'm like, it, oh, I mean it's worth $4 billion. We can, like I can model this out to get to $8 billion, over five years, and it's fabulous. So almost all your operating cash flow is flowing to the bottom line. It's like a well-oiled machine at that level. So you're looking at cash generation of -- you can model maybe upwards of $25 billion over the next five years. And like that's with, high single digit revenue growth. You're not talking about the eye popping stuff.

So when you compare it to other chip companies, it's like I'm getting this like decent free cash flow yield here. And I could also be getting significant end market and top line growth, which could make this an extremely undervalued chip asset. In the context of where it's been, right, you're just like -- you're like, that's how you have to view a company like this with its margin profile. Because if you do not have a view that someone is going to come in and knock them over the head, immediately, then you're like, the moat just gets bigger. It becomes even harder to compete with them. And then like, if you're a startup competitor, your best bet is selling to another big chip company, who has the end markets and resources to try to take them on or sell to them. And that's when you look at it and you're like, until the stock hits $250 a share, I mean, it's very appealing.

And I mean, you're also looking at and you're like, if we're looking out a year from now, maybe even let's call it Q1, Q2 of next year, the data center business may double. I mean, that's like the type of dynamic you're facing here. If the -- their positioning holds the way it seems to and actually not even holds, expands. So where I think there are more interesting things on Nvidia to ask questions is around the gaming business. Well, it's a harder, it's a harder business to really assess in the short-term.

DS: Right. So just a couple of things from pulling up the data, the free cash flow actually went up last year even though they had -- each quarter year-over-year was down revenue wise. So that is pretty impressive. So yes, so you had six points, right. You had data center was one, valuation was one. Crypto was the first point. That doesn't seem super interesting to me. It seems like -- like you said they lapped their worst crypto quarters. It's probably now in the past. I don't really know what's going on there. But it seems like that's not an interesting headwind.

AR: So I'll tell you that's very interesting, because that, I think that has wreaked havoc on people who like whether you want to call them got lucky shorting it, or maybe it had some appeal on it or just thought it was like a high valuation stock and it came down. Crypto has wreaked havoc on the gaming element in the sense that they really haven't normalized since it right.

So when you bet on an inventory correction, okay, the channel fills up, orders fall off a cliff, right? And then you got to work through that inventory, right? Because you had this, use case that came out of nowhere, that stoked -- that provided so much demand and that people had -- people missed, they didn't understand management maybe, either was opaque or overly optimistic or whatever you want to call it or outright just foolish in terms of how they approached it and how they communicated to the market and the analysts were complacent, okay.

But once an inventory correction happens, it's still a correction, right? It's -- you still have those end markets. They're positioning gaming as a weekend, okay. So it's like -- I'm not -- I'm a gamer, and I'm not out there being like, all right, let's see what AMD has got coming GPU wise, so I can get up Nvidia right now, right? I mean, and if you talk to the younger generation, I mean, it's like, like, oh, I just got a new notebook with a 2080 TI and then it's freaking amazing and blah, blah, blah.

So I've got ray tracing and this, this and that, and I mean, and so far, ray tracing still hasn't lived up to the hype, right? I mean, we can call them that, that they launched that early, but it's picking up. The games are getting there, the progress is being made. But when you look at that element of crypto, what it has done is it's gotten people to look at the gaming business recently, and be like it has issues, right? And then like all gaming is going to be -- they guided for gaming to be down seasonally in Q4 and usually seasonality is this and so, they like, they still have problems.

So that's the target, okay. I mean, I can't think of any other way to put it because this hasn't normalized right? You have a snap back yet, like once you have an inventory correction, you're going to have also the flip side you can have an over snap back, right? Because you go through a period where nobody ordered anything and then the channel clears and you're going to have a pickup, right? And then you're going to have a little bit of a hangover off of that snapback and then things -- you find middle ground, right?

So like getting to that point, for example, if you look at Nvidia when they reported in Q2, it's up notably sequentially, but it was all Nintendo Switch. Gaming GPU was up like, sequentially 1% in Q2 from Q1, okay. And Q1 was ridiculously depressed. And there were some elements with CPU shortages due to Intel and the timing of deliveries on the notebook end and like the notebook business is growing significantly, and it's got different inventory dynamics and that's also been like it's benefited their cash flow and whatnot recently, but Q3 has had a big snap back, you like, you went from -- I think they did 13 -- $1.375 billion in gaming GPU.

That's essentially what they were -- they did in a quarter year ago in crypto, right? That's a big quarter, okay. So for them to guide sequentially that gaming is going to be down in Q4, it's not surprising because notebooks are bigger part of the mix. And also you had a Q2 that was weaker than it should have been, like, I look at it, I'm like -- you have to look at this, you got to sum these quarters, right? Like, you got to look at Q2, Q3, Q4, the Q2 print to me was worse than I expected. I thought that we'd see a more rapid improvement on the GPU business.

Instead, what we got was a huge build, benefit on Nintendo Switch Launching Lite on the console business, which is in gaming. You -- and there's also been dynamics changes there's, by the way. Like you had Q4 and Q1, you have like, almost no revenue from Nintendo, because if you remember, this was actually like an added, cherry on top on the short thesis. When I -- when Nvidia reported Q3 in 2018, okay, you already had Nintendo's numbers on switch through the beginning of the holiday season, and they were like -- there were 18% to their annual shipment unit target, okay? If you look at Nintendo when they reported this year, they're almost 30% to their annual unit target.

So everybody last year, after Nintendo's numbers came out October 30 is like, these Nintendo numbers are weak, which doesn't put -- they're not going to hit this 20 million unit is pretty fucking obvious, right? And you're like, okay, this is another reason to short Nvidia here, because it's almost a $1 billion revenues that's coming out of Nintendo.

So if you look at this year, you have -- you had like 260, 265 in Q2, and you have 285 from Nintendo in Q3. So the ordering patterns for that also hasn't been normal, right? They've changed their ordering patterns. So I have a Q3 where -- for me when I modeled it, the switch number was, like $75 million, $80 million higher in aggregate between the GPU gaming business and the GPU, so I mean, in the GPU gaming business and the console business on Tegra.

There was about 150 -- let's call it $100 million to $150 million more in revenue in Q3 than I thought they were going to do, right? And then if you look at the guidance for Q4, which people were like, oh, it's seasonally soft. This doesn't portend well, like some guys have argued on Seeking Alpha that AMD is taking market share. And I'm like that's just ridiculous, okay? I mean, there's literally -- that is not what's going on in the gaming business whatsoever.

The timing of the switch and the way the notebook dynamics work, and the fact that you had a huge snap back in Q3, it's Q4 not normal seasonally and this has to do with this inventory correction and this dynamic. You look at it, you're like Q4 is this, but Q1 now doesn't. If you were to look further out, is that going to follow the same normal seasonality that Q1 has followed from Q4, pre-crypto, pre the switch dynamics, right?

So I say when you look at the gaming business, figuring out what normal is in it is still an ongoing exercise, right? Like, it's -- you're still dealing with, I wouldn't call it a hangover, I would call it like post effects of an inventory correction of the magnitude that occurred. We haven't hit full normalization. Like we swung a little bit back on the on the higher side. We're going to dip a little bit more, and then it's going to be better in Q1.

So like, we really don't know exactly where that business is completely settling. Obviously, it's settling way higher than where it was Q1 and Q2. But the end market dynamics there like I don't think Nvidia's provided enough in terms of what's going on in gaming, because the desktop market, obviously has been shrinking as far as like, let's call it, performance gaming. What -- like, how does notebook work?

I like -- is the notebook market a console competitor? Like, is this something that you know is a threat to Xbox and Sony going forward, if people are doing a lot more notebook gaming? Like, how does the mix change? I mean, notebooks been growing and now it seems like it's starting to really, really ramp up on the high end notebooks.

And then like, what's the size of this? What is AI in your gaming business? It's -- these are things that are hard to quantify and we had -- there was also concerns about streaming like I don't know if you follow what's happening Google Stadia, if you tried it, like I tried to play around with it. I mean, like what a disaster?

DS: Well, it's -- because that's one of the point you made in your article again, just the summary point was gaming space in general has issues which are looking more structural. And so right now I think you've talked about the correction and the normalization. How Nvidia is -- how that sort of evens out or will eventually even out. But there's still I guess -- to me, it sounds like there's still that open question. Do you feel comfortable in the gaming space?

AR: 100%. I feel comfortable that their gaming business is not threatened by competition, okay? What I don't understand about the gaming business, and I haven't seen anyone who by the way has conveyed this clearly, in any shape or form is how it's evolving, okay? Like, what -- like, how important is notebook, I mean notebook could actually be a major killer in the space that if really takes off, right? If notebook PC gaming is huge, and I mean, you got to look at these types of dynamics. They've had bad blood there that goes back to 2009. I mean, like AMD has been getting that business, the significant professional graphics that's tied to Apple that people have always been petitioning.

Like Nvidia is still as far as technology wise on the gaming hardware the leader, okay, without question. And they've had a huge advantage there. And AMD despite, their arguments, or let's say the arguments that people have been long the stock. It doesn't add up. If you look at AMD's numbers on the graphics and they don't break it out and people seem to never have a clue on what it's like and the market share data I've seen on it is very unreliable and often just outright wrong if you deconstruct it properly. But I mean, AMD has been really much more focused on the CPU side of thing and supporting certain business, almost at an like we call it an OEM level, right?

I mean, they have the Apple relationship exclusively, they deployed Google Stadia. Like that's for them been what like data center GPU is for them, right? And I mean, they haven't broken that out. But I'm going to assume that's hundreds of thousands of GPUs over the last 12 months on a roll out for a service. And so that's got to be maybe $100 million in revenue, possibly that just came from Google, right? I mean, it's -- again, it's not like AMD keeps playing this kind of second source player, right? And they're also going to be behind the console launches at the end of the year for Microsoft and Sony.

So technologically speaking, no one's choosing AMD over Nvidia. They're choosing AMD, because they've been far cheaper. And Nvidia by being in the position they've been in, has chosen for the large part to avoid dealing with that type of margin profile business on the console and let's say whatever terms Apple is getting buying AMD GPUs for their notebook, and desktop business. When you look at them from a gaming standpoint, I'm not concerned about them competitively at all.

I'm more questioning the development of the gaming market at a hardware level, right? I don't really know how that's evolving. And I don't think -- I think is this a single-digit growing market, mid-single-digits? Is there a period reset coming up now, because of notebooks where it grows faster? What's the ASP mix change? How does it work? Like I think that like, we have two console launches coming this year, right? And Switch has been operating in an environment with no console competition, okay?

So what's the Nintendo Switch business look like next year? I mean, remember this is a $1 billion revenue business for Nvidia. Does that get cut in half like, there's questions around gaming, that I wouldn't call them competitively concerning, but if you were to, like, drill down into the numbers, and you're trying to model out Nvidia overall, over the next, like two years, it's hard to ascertain right now. Is that fair enough? Do you -- I mean…

DS: Yeah, that makes sense. That's so like…

AR: Like they haven't given you enough for you to really be able to look at it and be like, what am I going to expect out of the notebook market? What should I expect out of desktop market? And like what should I expect out of this Nintendo console business or are you planning on adding console business? Is there something you're working on here? Or it's just not a major focus? Is it going to trail off to these levels? Like we don't really know much about that. And there's reasons to ask those questions, right? When we had this Google Stadia, obviously, initially, it doesn't look very good.

I mean, these are things AMD people should focus on too, right? I mean, when they look at what AMD talks about, when they talk about the GPU business, you're like -- well, you've got some one-offs that really helped you out in 2019. And even against those one-offs, which Nvidia really didn't have, the GPU business didn't do that well. I mean, it's still shrunk. So like, how are you going to be faring against Nvidia refreshes at 7-nanometer and new chip launches probably by the fall at the latest of next year.

I think these are these are questions that where you look at the gaming business, and you're just like -- I'm not as long as I'm not concerned about it competitively, so it's not the biggest issue. But I don't really know how to quantify it trajectory wise, over, let's say, the next two years. You definitely had a cycle where the gaming business or let's call it, was from 2014 to 2018 was growing very rapidly.

And that's one way you're like -- how are they thinking about this? And this is something maybe they will address more at their next Analyst Day. But there are questions there. It's one where you're just like, I don't -- I really don't know how to model this thing. I mean, it's not hard to figure out baseline demand, right? That's like something more embedded into the PC market in general. We have an idea of that. We know they have benefits on the fact that like, you've got people buying their gaming cards for AI, machine learning.

I mean, that's essentially a merchant silicon market for end users who are developers or aspiring developers or students, researchers, et cetera. So that's not a problem to assess. But we don't understand is where is gaming going, right? Is gaming going to notebooks? Is gaming still going to have consoles? Is gaming -- is streaming going, I mean so far based on Google Stadia, no. But is streaming going to be more of a mix in the near future? I mean will 5G solve that problem. There are question marks there. I think that's important.

I mean, there's also upside scenarios for them there, because they are leading and it's like, what the Apple notebook market, 20 million units plus, a year and like the just brought like, if they win that business at some point, I mean, although there's no reason to think that they're going to get it now. But I mean, how long can Apple keep them out when they have the better product? I mean, right now if notebook PC gaming takes off, and one of the major limitations is I can't get Nvidia's notebook GPUs, because Apple doesn't support it.

Well at some point, maybe they have to think about changing that. Because now you got people like, I mean, if you talk to them to like, they're choosing the notebooks based on the graphics card in it, right, in the same enthusiast level. So you're completely left out of that market, if you're not supporting their hardware.

So yeah, I do think, I mean, like for me when I looked at this quarter, I mean, like, nothing is surprising me about what's going on in gaming. It's just like people who got a little bit like worked up over, I mean the stock, it didn't really pop on earnings. And then it fell initially. And you had some quick notes immediately out that the Nvidia seasonality for Q4 as a reason for their guidance is not really seasonality, there's more issues in gaming, that that's just like, that's baloney, right?

If you look at where Nvidia guided for Q4, it was $2.95 billion, right? And the Street was, I think, at $3.07 billion for Q4, and they attributed gaming software, like there's the notebook and console sequential declines, as were -- part moves that needle. But if you go back to Q2, when Nvidia reported Q2, consensus for Q4 going into Q2 was what, Daniel $3.4 billion, okay. So like the sell side has had no clue on how to model this thing lately, because like, it hasn't been a normal cycle, right?

So like I said before, you have to look at Q2 plus Q3 plus Q4 and then you're also going to have to look into Q1, right? Because, like, what Q2 was way too soft, Q3 has made that up significantly more, Q4 has a dynamic there, Q3 had these benefits, Q1 is not going to follow the normal seasonality that was the case before. So like, it's an aggregate when you look at the gaming. It's just been something that when you have an inventory correction this big, is very difficult to step back and say, well, this makes sense. And I mean, it does make sense.

So when I look at that when in contrast to what they were saying, let's say, two years ago, when they were attributing the growth in gaming to just gaming and none of it had been related to crypto. I don't think that this is something that you look at it now and you say, there's some sort of structural problem, is like the notebook business had to be up huge in Q3 year-over-year, right? So when you consider it, consider that the business is healthy, right?

It's just the end market dynamics of the broader PC gaming market and the console gaming market that are harder to quantify and like these things have changed, right? You add end of life for two consoles, you got new console launches coming. You got a switch light launch that just happened. I mean, it's just -- it's varying dynamics, which I think have made it easy for people to focus on the details, but it's like look, when the sell side had $3.4 billion in Q2. I was like, this is ridiculous, like, there's going to be some drop off in console just for the way Nintendo works. And that's notable.

Data center is not going to grow 60% sequentially. Like, unless there's a chip launch, we're not aware of yet, right in data center, like it wasn't hard to look at those numbers. Then they come down to $2.2 billion to $3.08 billion and these guys got to $2.95 billion, but they beat the Q3 by $140 million. If you add that back, and then it's like a wash.

When you're focusing on this quarterly noise there, I just look at it, I'm like all right, data center grew 11%, but like they won this contract, they've shipped record units. So ASPs were down. They haven't refreshed Volta. They're entering a new product cycle, they're going to get better ASPs in that. Intel's numbers in data center were platform units were down, ASPs we're up. That's not going to be very sustainable for Intel and we know the dynamics going on there. So put it all together, why would I want to be short Nvidia into 2020?

Like they're going to be, they're going to be getting more business at the edge, their volumes are growing. You're going to have, I mean, at least by the midpoint of the year, a refresh at 7 nanometer in data center. So like, it's a goalpost, that keeps moving.

You have performance benchmarks that people are comparing against it to Nvidia of chips that are now what, two years old, a little over that, at least on the V-100. And like Nvidia keeps improving the libraries and the software side and they've been still able to lead in performance against the new chips that are being launched across most use cases. So I mean, there's some areas where you have notable out performance by new chip designs but like -- it's like okay, but that's against a chip that's two years old, what sitting waiting to be released.

DS: I want to go quickly to the two other points you made, because I think you kind of summed up the case right now but there are two funny left -- or interesting to me leftovers from your article that I think are worth hitting. One is your last point in that article was, Nvidia may have to respond to all these pressures with an expensive acquisition. And then in March of this year, they announced that they were buying Mellanox.

And Mellanox, I think is just a funny name to pop up, because probably one of the first articles of yours I ever read shortly after I started working as an editor was, you are one of a few people who shorted Mellanox. And that for anybody with any efficient market theorists or anybody else who's just looking for an anomaly of the last decade, Mellanox is trading right now at $115 a share about, Nvidia has offered to buy them for 125. And it's through the review process. It peaked in 2012 at $118, it was -- yeah. So it's just --

AR: I shorted at the two days before it peaked. And then what, it felt 50% in like a jiffy. Look Mellanox at the time, okay, go back to InfiniBand Networking. It was the -- when Mellanox exploded from like $60 to $120 in like a 1.5 quarter, there had been like a delayed upgrade cycle related to Intel CPUs. I think it was Romley at the time. But like you, you essentially had, you had like a massive refresh in supercomputing and it coincided with, I don't even remember what speed it was, but like InfiniBand launch and they got like huge revenue for two quarters, and then it fell off a cliff. I mean, which is the way HPC works, right?

DS: So what does this mean? This -- is this at all relevant to your -- Nvidia is this, I mean, does it matter now I just I thought that was funny given that echo, but given where we are now does this --

AR: I mean, I had speculated that they would buy Mellanox. I mean, look AI is a system problem, I mean the Nvidia is, if you look at the business, I mean, it's they are a higher performance computing supplier these days, right? Because when you look at -- you look like seismic analysis and weather analysis and all this, this is double precision math, right? So like, if you want to look at the differences between the T-4, and the V-100, on single precision or mixed precision, dollar value is obviously much better for the T-4 at the performance you're getting and obviously it gets even better when you get into the gaming cards for that. But no one's providing the double precision that you're getting out of the V-100, right?

And I mean, when you look at the HPC market, the -- I mean, there's elements of with AI now and the typical high performance computing, the networking has become very important. And it's really like it's -- you have custom interconnects you've got Intel OmniPath and the market share leader is Mellanox, right? So Nvidia is essentially buying themselves into this market there and Mellanox on an Ethernet level also has been doing really well.

So it's, without question, a nice fit for Nvidia. And it's synergistic for their business and it'll put them in a much better competitive position as far as what they can provide with Mellanox NICs and their GPUs. And I'm sure when the deal closes the stock pops on that news, if the deal doesn't close, I think like you're still using those interconnects with Nvidia GPUs. If someone wants to block that deal, but I think it's better than buying back stock. I mean, they do generate so much cash, but if you look at it, it is definitely -- it's definitely a good fit.

And I definitely see why they felt they needed to do it, because they probably do feel with where we're at and Moore's law and what's going on, like, I mean, look, this goes back to the issues in AI, right? Like, one of the most obvious problems in the space is that it's a system level problem, right, like accelerators essentially are offload processors. So like the CPU has still played a role like it's -- if you have low latency requirements, something that goes at the CPU level, if it's compute driven, it's going to the accelerator, whether that's a GPU or a TPU in Google's case, or whatever. It's been like a Cerberus, Crabcore [ph] or whatever, Merchant Silicon is trying to get in there, from AI accelerator startup focus.

But at the system level networking is a big part. I mean, like if you've seen Nvidia recently announced, it was in August or September, how they're accelerating, getting around the CPU with a GPU direct storage, right? Because you have the bandwidth limitations, and they're working on -- they are providing software technology, to essentially the GPU direct storage. If you consider where the system level element, like for a company that's done so much focused on software, it's got the hardware, the networking is the final piece, right? And I think for them, that's the way they looked at it. They're like, this is strategically -- this cements us as a dominant player. And I don't know how you block the deal, but it's going to put them in a very good position because I mean, Mellanox is by far I mean, they just came out with HDR InfiniBand like, they're definitely no doubt about it, the leader in the space. And it's going to put Nvidia in a position to have both the best networking obviously the widest software ecosystem stack for artificial intelligence, high performance computer et cetera and the leading hardware still.

So I think the Mellanox deal like, I mean, financially, I don't think it's a big needle mover. But I think when you think about it strategically and you look at Nvidia, by far and away, the undisputed leader on the software side, which I mean, there was a really good article in the next platform about like, maybe it was a month, 1.5 month ago, where they really, they got into these AI chip startups and being like, look, they have a software problem, right? Like just coming up with a piece of hardware and then like having people test it for a year and whatever like is not in the in the DNA of the people who are developing these chips to address the element of AI which revolves around the software stack. And that's proven to be a much bigger challenge.

So I mean, when you go back at this and you look at it and like this is something in HPC that, if you look at supercomputing, they've evolved and addressed over time as they've adopted general purpose GP/GPU, so --.

DS: Yes. No, I think the competitive position, I think the way that the data center markers point out, and then like you said their gaming leader -- like I think that, I think their position's clear, I understand the -- I want to ask one last point here which is your last, your other point in your Chipwrecked conclusion was management's credibility is severely damaged and sell side has been humiliated here.

Let's ignore the sell side, that's not really relevant to -- the company management's credibility. So what makes you comfortable about management after all this? You -- the picture you painted was that they totally either oversold, that crypto wasn't a big deal or they totally missed it which either way isn't very exciting. So why does that not bother you?

AR: So look, I mean, Jensen Huang, I mean when we discussed this when we did the podcast on this, I mean Nvidia is like his child, it can do no wrong, okay? I mean, he's a Founder, I mean, if you've watched him present and talk about it, like, it's his baby, right? At the same time, I don't think these guys like, even the best CEOs can predict the future, okay? Because if he could have, he would have tried to take Nvidia private at $7 billion EV in 2015, okay? I mean, it's -- would have been a no brainer for him.

So I think there was an element of the complacency for them just because they've just done so well for so long, right? And they've used have been driving ASPs higher, they've been used to dictating what they want out of the add in board partners because you need their business if you're in the gaming market, right? Like they pretty much dominated, the gamers want their cards. And whenever they have a chip launch, there's scarce allocations start and you want to be at the top of the line, because that's how you make money if you're one of the AIBs.

I think Nvidia understood that there were dynamics in gaming that were heavily influenced by crypto. Personally, I think they thought they could get through it with the transition to Turing from gamer demand, okay? And what I think they really missed was the ASP impact and the fact that the appetite for, let's call a second hand cards and sunsetting Pascal at really a cheap prices after crypto blew up was going to satisfy a significant amount of that demand. And that's something that they want to be partaking in and that Turing at the price points they were coming out with, were not going to be gobbled up, right? And I think that's what they messed.

I think they -- I mean, look we had evidence clear in May and June of 2018, that there were channel problems in gaming. Okay. I mean, you had reports of AIBs returning some inventory, tips with Nvidia. You had AMD and Nvidia take pricing up right after crypto issues in May, right, on their chips. And I think you had this dynamic where PUBG and Fortnite were like the reason our revenues grew 55% in gaming and whatever it did in Q1 of 2018. I mean, I think so. It's hard to argue that it wasn't but like, again, like his company can do no wrong, like he is always excited about it. He is always super positive. It's just this part of the nature of a Founder-CEO. And I think, he believes what he said at the time.

Now I do think that they experienced, I think they pressured the channel to take supply because they were convinced Turing demand from gamers who had been shut out during the crypto bubble was going to be gangbuster. They just thought ray tracing, that will sell, will sell this whole last line of Pascal cards. And who cares? Because ray tracing is going to be so big that you're going to get people who may buy these cards and then be like, damn, I mean I need to buy also a ray tracing card, right?

Like it was a double dip dynamic, and maybe they got greedy. But I mean, they've been like, if you look at the historically how their launches have fared and if you consider their view on how game changing, they view ray tracing, you can maybe understand why they would have thought it would be so strong. Right? But by doing that they blew up the channel. I mean, there's no questions about that. I mean, this is something that was an Nvidia created problem.

But if you look at outside of that element, the counter argument is they milked, they milked the channel, and they did really well in crypto, right. So I mean, you had outsized profitability that they really did benefit on for several quarters and a boom to bust there. That's just kind of way it evens out because they did get greedy.

But at the business level, I think they've been executing, like when you think about it from a product standpoint, and a competitive dynamic standpoint, and like, think about Intel's problems with process. Think about things that you know, in the past what we've seen with AMD, think about now recently, the Google Stadia launch problems, like I haven't seen from an execution standpoint, an issue with Nvidia in their underlying markets, right, when I look at the business. So I don't think they've had a problem as far as their ability to bring product to market that is high quality, differentiated and demanded by end markets.

So I mean, like, when I think about management's credibility, I think they're still running the business fine.

I don't really know when it comes to them communicating to the market. I want to say it's a question of trustworthy. It's how reliable they've been? I mean, I look at the way the guidance has moved around, as far as consensus numbers. Obviously, like the numbers don't go from 3.4 to 3.05. And two months without some communication that you need to bring your numbers down, right? So I think there's an element there that has -- could be better. I think on disclosures without question, Daniel, they can be better, right? I mean, but then again, I can say that about AMD as well, okay, which doesn't even break out the graphic side of the business.

When you look at Nvidia, I think investors would benefit if Nvidia reported data center in the same way Intel does, right? Intel reports data center and they give you platform ASP and platform volume contribution, right? I think, if you could track the fact that -- and people would have a good idea of how much volumes went up and how much ASP pressure actually slow data center down for the last year, which in one respect can be viewed negatively when a stock is at a certain level. In another respect can be viewed very positively, when you're like, well, this chip is now two years old, and it's about to be refreshed.

And the mix shift has changed drastically, because you got Inference chips, which have a far lower ASP becoming a significant portion of the mix. And the fact that they are becoming a significant portion of the mix is an indication that they're making rapid progress and a much bigger volume addressable market, right? The Inference market, TAM wise is significantly larger than training market, right?

So I think, if they -- if management was to do investors a favor, it would be to provide a little bit more visibility on platform volume and platform ASPs and data center. I also think automotive is like a black box to people, like they keep reporting as long as they do provide some commentary and like it just dropped sequentially, because they had a one-time development deal in Q2. And I think a lot of people there, at least on the sell side have been anticipating which they were wrong on without question and that was a criticism like, way too early on auto as far as autonomous.

But a little bit more color on what type of expectations, like they have to have some sort of visibility on where auto's going volume and unit wise if they've signed these longer term agreements. Because the lead times in that are significant that like when does -- when do I start modeling significantly more automotive revenue related to AI?

So that's another thing that like, I don't think has come out of them yet. Is that because they don't have that visibility and like they don't really have those high volume potentially signed deals in place yet versus like in production yet. So like, what is it and where are you at? So yeah, I think on the credibility standpoint, you can interpret what happened two years ago either way. I think that like that's weighed a little bit on the stock. But I think going forward, it's kind of immaterial. But they could do a lot better on disclosures. I think that thing -- I think that's something that's difficult.

Look, I mean, in one respect the -- they're in a, the fact that they don't disclose as much allows people like me to do a lot more primary work to figure things out, which allow you to take views on stocks like this, when other people seem confused. I think that's, you can view it as, from my standpoint as please don't provide more transparency. But then like you get to a point where you figured it out, you want them to provide more transparency, because of benefits of stock, right?

So you figure it out before everybody else and then you know, let them change it to the point where other people can see what you're kind of seeing, and it becomes plain vanilla easy. Because I think it is important to be able to understand the ASP dynamics of this business. Because it's a very important element in looking at this business over the long-term, because they do have such an impressive margins, right? So having a way of -- like, kind of -- and even in gaming, it would be nice to kind of get an idea of what's going on in units, right? Like, AMG does comment on their -- in their SEC filings, they'll say that revenue for C&G was down and the contributing factors were this price wise and this volume wise, right? They don't break it out, but they'll let you know, like them like the last quarter they said that rate on mobile units were down. And that offset growth on the CPU side.

I do think from credibility. they could go a long way to improving the disclosures to get on par with at least, if -- I mean, if we're looking at this business as competitors/displacer/at the level of Intel data center, like they should start reporting the way until data center does.

So I can understand what's going on inside that data center business more clearly. Because there's just a general view when you're opaque on something, it's -- you don't want something to be seen. But if you're going to get on a conference call and say we shipped record units of the T-4 and the V-100 this quarter. I mean, you do have to understand to anyone with common sense of like, well, your revenues were down 6% year-over-year. So ASP has dropped what 10%, 15% like, what's the mix, right? And how much more does this volume have to start growing to get organic revenue growth, because I'm offsetting declining price, or at what point does a new chip at a much higher ASP lead to significant surge in data center revenue growth, because you've had ASP is trending down for two years.

Like, these are things I think people struggle with and I wouldn't call it a credibility issue for them. Because I mean, when I think credibility, I think it's about their ability to manage the business. I think you just have to view crypto in that sense is a mix of greed, over optimism, and external factors that they can control, right? And when you look at what Jensen would say at different points about elements of the business, I mean, you do have to appreciate the fact that I mean, he started and built this massively successful company. And he's extremely proud. He's extremely excited about what they do all the time. And it's very hard for him to ever come out and be like, yeah, things ain't so good. I mean he's just -- he's extremely optimistic, there's no getting around that.

I mean, like and his personality, if you were to compare him to like, let's say a Steve Jobs is like, I would say, like you look at a Steve Jobs for example. He was -- he would do the events and he would do what everybody -- he was always more calculating and restrained and muted when talking about, like elements of the business. The financial elements, the operating metrics and whatnot. He was like, he was not just he wouldn't just be constantly ecstatic about what they were doing. Even though, they were crushing it, I mean.

DS: Right. It sounds like -- so it sounds like what you're saying is that the -- you definitely have to watch -- you have to apply sort of a lens, because of the enthusiasm and the pride that Jensen feels -- Jensen Huang feels towards the company. But it's not a matter of their core competence. It's more nor of their, there was no -- your takeaway it just sounds like they were over enthusiastic, not that they were trying to mislead or anything. And so you just look at that and you say, okay, if the forces you do your own work and then you do your own work, as we've discussed and things line up, that's okay. But the concerns are on the…

AR: I mean, look, I will say, it's still a good question on where they were at. And I mean, you could talk to some of the people on the channel side. Nvidia is not clueless, okay? And probably nobody from -- had more visibility on what was going on than they did in terms of the crypto market, because of their sheer size as a GPU provider, market share wise. So I think they got greedy. And I think there were elements of like, where Jensen was like, new gaming cards will not be out for a long while, when he said in June. Turing launches like two months later, like there was things of like I want to stoke demand in the last cycle of Pascal, right?

So there's an element where I would say there that they were greedy and they were misleading and they were overly optimistic. It's a combination of many things. And I do have a hard time believing that. I mean, it's not -- he's a CEO, you have a CFO, you have what. When you sit on these calls like to look at when the GPU business was up so huge in Q1 or was it when they reported Q4, when they reported in February of 2018, and he attributed all to Fortnite and PUBG.

And like the PC market, and the desktop market, these things didn't grow that much, right? Like when you look at 55% year-over-year growth and you didn't have a new gaming card launch it like, you're like, come on. But there -- but we did see all coins in this last three months, go from like 100. Ethereum went from like 300 to 1,500. And you had like, from November 2017 through early January 2018, the most insane speculative like, Tulip Mania thing. And not a single person could find a GPU made by Nvidia at a retail shop for the last 60 days, right?

Like how against that backdrop, you come out and say PUBG and Fortnite were amazing for us. And for someone like me to be like, you're either -- you're full of it, or you're delusional or you're outright lying, right? And you don't want to acknowledge the crypto impact. I mean, there was nothing good that could have come out of that interpretation other than he's just -- you have to take, you can say like he's generally super optimistic and what wasn't -- he just assumes that his gaming cards are selling amazing. As it always been selling amazing and doesn't he want to be like it's, this was -- this performance was due to a recent bubble mania like no other.

But I mean, I don't think, you can like you can't change the fact that I look at this from the prism of just general investing. Like you do not just blindly ever trust a management team. No matter how good and successful they've been, right? And they do deserve to be called out and criticized for these things. Like you can't be like, oh, don't what do you know that Jensen doesn't know? Well, either Jensen knows, Jensen is not paying attention, Jensen is superbly biased or whatnot, but Jensen did get something that to many external observers, wronged, that was so obvious. Like, people are fallible. Nobody's perfect, even you know what he was actually what pegged as the number one CEO of this year, right? Harvard Business Review or whatever ranked him number one of all CEOs over like the last five year period, based on how Nvidia has performed and whatnot.

So yeah, I mean, I'm not going to walk that back and let them off the hook. Like I do think they knew a lot more than they let on and that a lot of people got hurt by that in that window of investing. Because they really downplayed that risk. I mean, if you look at the Q2 call, when the OEM crypto business, they're like, they guided it to like 4 million or whatever, like, we'll do like almost nothing in that in Q3, crypto's over, don't worry about it. It's irrelevant. And you're like, well, the story in crypto is not your OEM business, it's what percentage of the gaming business has been massively inflated by it and what happens to the channel when that resets.

And that inventory has to be worked through, that has been gobbled up demand wise from the miners. So like that was something that like they just either, just felt like, couldn't go wrong and were clueless on or they were incompetent. Or in the worst case, they were knowledgeable of it, and they felt they had a plan to work through it.

DS: Okay, okay. I think that's -- so let's stop there. That's look we got the full picture both on the management team at the last point but then on the video as a whole position, et cetera. So really, for people who followed your work last year. I think this is going to be really interesting to hear the turnaround. Any positions to disclose besides Nvidia before we wrap we talked about a bunch of chip stocks, we brought up…

AR: No, I literally would not be long a single other chip name right now. So…

DS: Okay, I think we briefly mentioned Google. So I will say that I am long Google.

AR: I mean, we mentioned Amazon. We mentioned Google, I think -- or Microsoft, right? Presently not in any of those.

DS: Okay. Great.

AR: Although, I do wonder when Amazon stock will ever start to rally again. It has tempted me here and there.

DS: Interesting. Okay, well, and so next time, we're going to be talking about growth and sort of just the way the market has been moving, I think. And so…

AR: Yeah, stocks that move like 50% every 3 weeks.

DS: So, yeah. So I look forward to doing that and Akram thanks as always for your time and go -- walking through all this.

AR: No problem.

DS: All right. Take it easy.

AR: Take care.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Akram's Razor is long NVDA. Daniel Shvartsman is long GOOG. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.