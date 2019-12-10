How The Quest For Hidden Dividend Stocks Led To Salmon Farms (Podcast Transcript)

The trade war continues to be the main driver of the market, but there is a seasonality that makes Hauver bullish in the near term.

Okay, let's get into it. Robert, welcome to the podcast.

Robert Hauver: Good afternoon.

NB: Good to have you. Let's start off and why don't you tell us a little bit about your investing strategy.

RH: Well, what we do is look for undervalued, under covered dividend stocks in the media, and other income vehicles with strong businesses and dividend coverage. Some of the ideas that we pursue are informed by the business or macroeconomic or even lifestyle trends, which we feel will have ongoing tailwinds. That might include sub sectors or niche industries such as, believe it or not, salmon farming. So the ongoing healthier eating trend is a real boon for certain salmon farmers. We're all going to keep eating more fish, so that industry has been expanding each year for several years. And we, as a result of one of the core rocks that we put in the Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio is a company called Marine Harvest out of Norway, is the world's biggest salmon farmer.

NB: Very interesting. That's -- yeah, that's really interesting right off the bat. I was going to ask you for examples of -- it sounds like this is heavy on idea generation, your whole service. So before I ask you more about that, about the salmon, can you give us some examples of some others or just how you go about researching things? How things come on your radar, and how you then turn that into an investable idea?

RH: Well, sure, but other ideas might include, let's say trailer parks, for example and what's the best way to gain income from them? Or we -- what's a good way to get income from Amazon? That's a real kind of can of worms there. It's just not so easily discoverable. There are stocks that we have in our portfolio that address those kinds of issues.

NB: Okay, interesting. What's a key lesson that you've learned by doing this, over time?

RH: Incoming investors need to have patience. So most people, they spend their professional career building up funds and so on. Then they begin to retire. And they go into a different phase. So when one goes from growth to income, it's a totally different ballgame. You go from buying and selling, looking for a capital gains, opportunities, perhaps to trying to achieve steady dependable income with a new set of rules for success. So two other tips I would offer would be to, one, keep an eye on your watchlists stocks, and always try to keep some dry powder so that you can take advantage of market pullbacks on your watchlist stocks.

NB: Interesting. Is there anything this year that you've learned in the markets?

RH: It was all about the Fed. In the fourth quarter 2018, the Feds direction on interest rates was a major factor in that 20% market pullback. So any stock that could be impacted by higher rates sold off, including some very secure, preferred stocks, REITs and utilities. Why? Because the market playbook says to sell those types of stocks in a rising rate environment. But then suddenly, after Christmas Eve, the market perceives the Fed as being ready to put the brakes on future rate hikes. And suddenly those dividend stocks and other income vehicles began coming back with a vengeance in 2019, having really outsized gains,

NB: And is that still what you're monitoring more than anything else is…?

RH: Well, now it seems that the Fed is on a neutral to dovish, brake path. So the main driver of the market right now is the trade war. If we finally get a signed deal, we could see the market take off again. But in addition, there's a seasonality here. We're in the best time of the year for stocks. November through April has been the best performing period of time for the market during 1928 to 2017.

NB: So you're bullish here then for the next couple months.

RH: Depending on that trade war out -- on which seems to vary, day by day.

NB: Interesting. So yeah, talk to me a little bit -- so as far as sectors are concerned, is there anything that you would stay away from or any anything that you -- I mean, obviously, the income, as you mentioned, income generation is a focus other -- but that can be found across a lot of different sectors. So is there anything there that you kind of do to limit your new universe?

RH: Well, as you say, certain sectors are better for dividends than others. Tech being the worst. They're basically tightwads there. They spend all the money on growth. But there's been many mature companies in the tech world that which should be paying a lot more. However, we do have a vehicle in our service that yields 8% to 9%. That's based on tech. So there are ways around it.

NB: Are you willing to discuss that? Is it a -- like a…?

RH: Well, there's a -- actually there's another one I was going to tell you about. It's interesting. So Amazon, as I was saying before, they don't pay anything. So we haven't -- we found a new industrial REIT that IPOed in 2018. It's got a really unique portfolio of assets. So it's an industrial landlord, and guess what, their biggest tenant is Amazon. So this company is called Industrial Logistic Property Trust (ILPT). And we see it as a backdoor to Amazon who as we know, is the king of ecommerce.

So Amazon doesn't pay dividends, but ILPT also over 6%, with good dividend coverage. It also has another part of its portfolio, about 40% of its assets are also warehouse and distribution properties in Hawaii, which a lot of the tenants have made improvements on. So they're very entrenched. So that we did a kind of around the end there past to find a way to get paid by Amazon.

NB: Very interesting. And are there other ways of that? I mean, as you mentioned, a lot of these growth stocks, these tech stocks don't pay anything in terms of dividends. I mean, Google doesn't Apple doesn't. So are the have you found ways to get income from that as well?

RH: Yes. Apple does pay and they increased their dividend and so on. But it doesn't track with the enormous price gains that they have. But yes, we have another -- other vehicles that will basically be really good for income investors and the use of the pie which offer tech. Other ways of doing that, that we've written about on Seeking Alpha, but that would be selling options net, that deals with our old legacy service, which is double dividend stocks, where we sell options on dividend paying stocks. That's another way of approach to counter that.

NB: If you look at all -- and have you looked at closed end funds, because those are also I mean that --

RH: We have several that we cover key sub sectors and so on.

NB: Going back to the sectors, is there anything that you're particularly excited about right now?

RH: Well, one thing is interesting is healthcare went from being the darling of the stock market then from being put into a corner with a dunce cap on over the past year and a half or so. And now it seems to have been picking up again over the last -- during the last quarter. That's very prone to political headlines. Of course, what's going to be a bigger political year than 2020, that's tricky. So the market is in a strange kind of swirling place now as far as sectors which might be prompting your question right, because past in the past, say sectors such as energy or basic materials, they've been an interesting go to plays for income investors. Now with the U.S. energy sector coming to the fore and becoming such a major player now, there's concern of course, that some of these companies have too much debt and so on. But there are certainly very viable companies within that sector that we've written about on Seeking Alpha in the past.

However, they're tainted with negative market sentiment. That being said, an investor and income investor with a long term horizon would probably be able to pick up some interesting purchase on those [ph]. In a way we all worry about Black Swan events, right that come. So for example you could use two ways of looking at this scenario. For example, if you to see the crash of 2008 where a lot of investors that took the losses, and they exited the market for years. So sad to say they got all the pain and none of the gain.

It was hard, but we stayed and we gritted our teeth. And people like Warren Buffett say don't invest until there's blood in the streets. And sometimes that's easier said than done. It's very psychologically tough. One sees the portfolio under attack, am I going to go in deeper and so on. But we've found that if you do you can -- and you're fortunate enough to have the right due diligence and found the right vehicle so you can be very well rewarded.

In 2008, we were fortunate enough to find pick up some stocks that yielded nearly 20% because of that deep market pullback. And that's been a very rewarding situation ever since. It all didn't work out now. But enough of them did. So that worked out as a whole for us.

NB: Okay, cool. I want to drill down a little bit more and ask you some more information about this and about your investing styles. And get into some stock picks as well.

What is something that scares you about the markets or your portfolio right now?

RH: Well, 2020 could be a very complicated year. I think the big gorilla in the room is the political situation. We have a divided nation, and communications are lightning fast now. In addition to that, of course, there's high speed frequency trading, which can multiply the effect of some type of news like that.

On the other hand, now we're in a low rate environment. It's hard for an income investor to just go out and buy T Bills and so on because of the low rate. Well, this is something that supports dividend stocks and income vehicles. I mean, they're here to stay. The U.S. you've probably heard as 10,000 boomers turning 65 every day. So retirees need income to live on and those who have the funds to invest will need to assemble an income portfolio, which is going to support the type of income vehicles that we invest in.

NB: Okay. So -- and there's no concern that some of these income vehicles would sell off if there is some kind of Black Swan or there may not even need to be a black swan event just a recession?

RH: Sure, they would definitely sell off. Investors will see their portfolios go down in value in any kind of pullback. If we had something of a similar -- so let's say to the 20% pullback in 2018. But then we look at those income vehicles in 2019 and how they've sprung back and then certain ones of them have actually beaten the market over the past year going back a little bit further.

NB: Is there something that gives you confidence that in your approach in your portfolio of investing, or otherwise,

RH: Just the fact that -- a simple fact that people need money to live on in their retirement. And I believe that dividend stocks and income vehicles are the place to be. There are some people who have even in their entire retirement, they pursue more of a trading type of strategy where they'll buy something and then trade it in the future for a capital gain and they'll live off of that. And that's fine and good. It's just a different way of approaching it.

Our approach is for passive income. A lot of the stocks that we've invested in the majority of their -- would you say, their total return would be in dividend. So it's one thing to say to look at the S&P 500 and say okay, it's up 24% year-to-date. Well that's great if you're a trader, that's fantastic. You buy the SPY, ETF, and so on and then trade it. However, if you're a passive income investor, then you would say, well, wait a minute, yeah, but the S&P yields about 1.9%. So how's that going to me much good on an income basis. So what we try to establish our stocks that whose total return has a decent amount of income involved with it.

NB: All right, let's get into some picks. Let's go back. I want to go back and ask you about this salmon thing. What kind of data were you picking up that made you think to even look into this?

RH: It's real simple. Nobody wants to croak earlier.

NB: Okay.

RH: So we're all -- as we age, we realize and one's 20s you think you're going to live forever, right? But then, you get into your 50s and cut out chasing, I better start taking care of myself. And as you know, that's very much in the media. And so fish is a -- has a huge push from the media. So I got me thinking about, well what do I buy at the store and so on? Well, you know, there's salmon, it's always there. Like, it's like it's never been there before. It's very popular. There's smoked salmon, there's all kinds of derivatives of it.

So then, well, where's this coming from? And then we found marine harvest. So we started out the hidden dividend stocks plus service in the beginning -- the end of 2017, at the beginning of 2018. I'm happy to say that Marine Harvest, the ticker MHGVY, by the way, our subscribers are up over 50% as a total return with that stock. It's currently, I think yields about 5% or so. They're still going gangbusters. Their biggest operations are in Norway, but they also have operations in the Faroe Islands, Scotland, Eastern Canada, Victoria, BC, and Chile and Nova Scotia as well.

So they're a sprawling operation. Their biggest area of sales would be the European area but then they're also now allowed to operate in China. China and other areas of Asia, particularly, Korea and Japan are very good areas for them, as well as is the U.S.

NB: Right.

RH: You can't go into a supermarket anymore without seeing some forms of fresh farmed salmon.

NB: Yeah, no doubt, no doubt. And it would seem that salmon is one of these very few, I should add, food groups that is kind of immune from fat diets. For example, eggs for a long time were unhealthy and then they were healthy and they were unhealthy again. Bacon was unhealthy for the longest time and then it became healthy and then it's unhealthy again, on and on the red meat. You can -- there's all these fad diets that -- the keto diet, whatever it's called, read all this fat.

RH: Well, it's kind of like gluten.

NB: Exactly gluten -- gluten's the other one. Bread was, when I was a kid, the Food Pyramid, which I'm sure you're aware of which had you eating all these carbohydrates. And now they're saying that that's a terrible idea. And but through it all, salmon and fish and salmon specifically has kind of been the one safe harbor if you will, right.

RH: Right.

NB: So that's interesting, but is there any concern that might change that next thing there could be something that says, don't eat salmon, it's bad for you?

RH: Well, anything's possible. You ever saw the Woody Allen movie, Sleeper? He was frozen cryogenically and he comes back right in year 2200. And the interviewer says to him, well, here have a cigarette we found that they're very good for you.

NB: Right, right, right. Exactly. So okay. That's a good idea and love the fact that it pays a dividend to. What else, other favorite ideas do you have?

RH: Well, I think, this back door to Amazon is a worthy one. What we also do is in another kind of idea of pathways, we have a mix of quarterly and monthly payers as well. And that comes down to cash flow basically. So we kind of mix it up there. Some people find that very useful. Then basically, there's also things like health care REITs can be interesting, but you really got to weed through them to get the right vehicles and so on.

One other thought that -- an avenue we pursued over the years, we've invested in a lot of U.S., community banks. These are local banks, small market caps. And they usually have an outstanding market share of their local communities business. And they're not so -- basically, you're not so relegated to consumer loans as more to lending to local businesses and so on.

Well, the thing that's interesting about them is that they're the safest part of the U.S. banking sector. They've had somewhere around 1% or less in defaults, even through the great recession and so on. Well, the problem with is that the community banks often only will yield 2% to 3% or so something around. There maybe 4%.

However, one of the other core investments that we started the Hidden Dividend Stocks portfolio with back in early 2018 is a company called BANX, B-A-N-X, and they're a closed end fund of sorts who they will -- all they do is invest in community banks preferred shares and debt. And these guys, their banks yield -- so right now it's yielding 7.2%.

And they've had a total return in 2019 of about 25% between their various dividends and price gains. That's been a good one for us.

NB: Well, that BANX comes up as Stone Castle Financial here.

RH: Exactly Stone Castle Financial Corp. The interesting thing about them too, is that their CEO a man named Josh Siegel is one of the foremost experts on community banking in the United States, so much so, that the government sends agency officials to attend his seminars. So he's teaching the Feds about the businesses that they're supposed to supervise.

NB: Good guy to have in your corner. Yeah.

RH: Absolutely. And very, very low profile. So like so many of the things that we've covered. There you see a lot of, articles and mainstream financial press about BANX.

NB: You certainly won't. And even on Seeking Alpha, you guys are one of the few -- there's a handful of other people who have covered them. But your most recent article here on the 26th of October,

RH: Right.

NB: And BANX, it's kind of trading years 52 week high of $23 per share. But yeah, nice rally this year. And the yield at current prices is six and two thirds percent. And I would assume that's quarterly.

RH: Yes, it is.

NB: Yeah. So that's pretty nice. Okay, cool. Anything else that -- any other ideas that you have, you give us a couple good ones?

RH: Yeah I think that's -- some of the other things we do, like will dig around for preferred stocks, that might have a different wrinkle. We found one from a major corporation that was issued in 1948. It's still coming strong.

NB: I think a collectible, yeah.

RH: Yeah, something like that that just -- it's just kind of odd, like what's that doing here? Or could be a regional telecom but it's not so much a telecom anymore they're turning into more of a tech stock, like a data interest stock and so on. Things like that.

NB: Things like that. Very interesting. Okay, that's some really good stuff for us to chew on here. And hopefully more as readers subscribe to your service.

I have been speaking with Robert Hauver, who runs the dividend -- I'm sorry The Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus Marketplace Service here at Seeking Alpha.

RH: That's the Hauver without an n

For disclosures, I, Nathaniel Baker, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned on today's podcast. Robert, how about you?

RH: I have positions in all the things that I recommend. So I guess I'm long on the MHGVY, and ILPT.

NB: Great. And the BANX also?

RH: Yes. BANX also.

NB: Very good. All right. Well, we thank you all for listening and look forward to speaking to you again next time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Robert Hauver is long MHGVY, ILPT, and BANX.



Nathaniel E. Baker has no positions in any of the securities discussed on this podcast.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.