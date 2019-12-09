Still Long FlexShopper - Update On Positive Developments

Last quarter's beat and increased EBITDA guidance are better than original forecast.

In this article I cover three positive developments that increase my price target: continued heavy insider buying, big earnings beat combined with improved guidance and decreased customer acquisition cost. I then give a plausible explanation for the price action after last earnings. Lastly, I share a Q+A conducted via email with Howard Dvorkin.

<Read my first article to fully understand this one.>

1. Insider Buys

Howard Dvorkin continues heavy buying. There's a subtle point here. Flexshopper is riding a thin line on its limited cash balance. There is a real risk that, if they run into any short term problems, they could run out of cash. However, as Dvorkin buys more shares he has a stronger incentive to make up for any cash shortfall by providing a short term loan if need be. The alternative is to allow himself to be diluted, or for the company to fail. This adds a possible layer of protection for other shareholders.

Source: Nasdaq

2. Great Earnings and Guidance

The company had a large GAAP beat. Given the growth, $1.4m quarterly net income is substantial compared to a $35m market cap. On top of that, 2019 guidance increased yet again:

Source: Q3 Results

Cash flows sum up the enormous year on year improvement:

Source: Latest 10-Q

3. Decreased Customer Acquisition Costs with Continued Growth

This is a key metric. This improvement was necessary for the business model to work.

Period Customer Acquisition Cost 2017 $194 2018 $135 Q2 2018 $167 Q3 2018 $133 Q1 2019 $93 Q2 2019 $58 Q3 2019 $67

Meanwhile growth didn't miss a beat. From the last two press releases,

FlexShopper originated 29,252 gross leases in Q2 2019, representing an increase of 24.6% compared with the prior year period. FlexShopper originated gross leases valued at $17.1 million in Q3 2019, which was an improvement of 37.9% from the prior year quarter.

This means the company can grow while maintaining profitability, suggesting a more robust business model. New customers are more expensive than repeat ones. This means margins probably improve further when growth eventually slows.

4. What Happened Immediately After Q3 Earnings Release?

When the results first came out, share price spiked to almost $3 a share. I think this was justified. But at the open someone sold off on enormous volume - many times more volume than Q2 earnings:

Source: I made this screenshot from Interactive Broker (IBKR)

This seems irrational. There's just no way the stock should have gone sideways after those results. So I did some digging. There were 5.6 million series 2 convertible preferred shares outstanding on September 30th. Considering the volume increase matches pretty well, it seems likely these were converted and sold on the market. They had been holding for a long time; perhaps their investment objectives changed. Great earnings gave them a reasonable exit opportunity. As my mentor put it, "When you're investing in illiquid companies you often sell when the market lets you, rather than exactly when you want." This is my best guess on what happened. Source: Latest 10-Q

I'm interested in reading alternative theories.

5. Q+A With Howard Dvorkin

Q. You've been interested in consumer debt for a long time. What brought about this passion? A: I wanted to help people cope with and recover from financial challenges, while also understanding that bad things can happen to good people. Q. What piqued your interest in FlexShopper? A: The company has an excellent structure. It just needed a bit of discipline and focus. Q. Do you expect new regulations or restrictions on subprime consumer credit products? A: Regulations are always changing but have been pretty stable in the lease to own area. Regulatory changes are more likely if there is an administration change in DC. Q. Why did margins improve considerably this year? A: Lower customer acquisition cost and better data mining. Q. There was recently a CEO transition. How did you decide to bring on Richard House Jr. and what skills does he bring to the table? A: Rich is a risk expert, maybe one of the best. It takes an entirely different skill set to run an enterprise of $100 million in revenue to $500 million or maybe $1 billion. We expect significant growth in the future of this company. Q. Is there anything else you'd like to add? A: Grab a box of popcorn and watch how this plays out. This should be a fun one. Very excited for the future. I’m not involved in this for sport. My focus is very clear.

6. Conclusion

News came out great since my original paper so my price target will increase. Downside risk seems more limited with strong cash flows plus Howard's ability to keep the company afloat in a downturn. Because of this, I'll increase the bad outcome from $0 to $1. Results and guidance exceeded expectations. With a similar year on year improvement, the upside could be $6 compared to my original $4 guess. The midpoint moves from $2 to $3.5. I want to stress that this is a rough guess. There is a ton of uncertainty for an early stage growth business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I only delayed publishing this article because I wanted to buy more illiquid warrants while price was depressed.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.