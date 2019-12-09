15%+ Yielding 2X Leveraged ETNs In Carry Trade Strategies

Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that it is highly unlikely that they will be raising their target short-term rates any time soon.

Carry Trades are More Attractive Now

There are a number of reason investors might want to consider carry trade type strategies now. A carry trade is a trading strategy that involves borrowing at a relatively low interest rate and investing in an asset that provides a higher rate of return. Generally, carry trades are usually associated with sophisticated investors such as hedge funds. Small retail investors are usually less able to benefit from carry trades, for a number of reasons.

Generally, the margin interest rates charged to retail investors make such carry trade type strategies not economically feasible. As of December 4, 2019 margin interest rates charged by various major retail oriented brokerage firms are too high for most carry trade type strategies to work. Examples include: TD Ameritrade (AMTD), which charges 10.25% on margin balances up to $10,000 with sliding scale that reaches down to 8.25% for margin balances between $250,000 - $499,999. Charles Schwab (SCHW) which announced that it will be merging with (AMTD), charges 9.325% on balances up to $24,999.99 with sliding scale that reaches down to 5.5% for margin balances over $2.5 million. E*Trade (ETFC) charges 10.25% on margin balances up to $10,000 with sliding scale that reaches 8.75% for margin balances above $1,000,000.

Those interest rates exceed the yield currently available from any investment grade bonds, preferred stock or mortgage-backed securities. Furthermore, most brokerage firms do not allow margin borrowing in retirement accounts such as IRAs.

While retail investors generally cannot borrow at interest rates low enough to make carry trade type strategies now, without taking the significant credit risk associated with distressed securities, they can buy securities that emulate carry trade type strategies. This was discussed in: The Current Case For 15%+ Yielding 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs. There are many leveraged real estate investment trusts that borrow at low short-term interest rates and use the proceeds to buy longer-term mortgages or mortgage backed securities. Some of these mREITs have current yields that could make carry trades feasible for retail investors. For example, American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) has a current dividend yield of 11.1%. AGNC borrows short-term in the repo market and uses the proceeds to purchase agency mortgage-backed securities. These agency securities generally do not have any significant credit risk. However, they take on considerable interest rate risk. The interest rate risk faced by mREITs is different, in some respects, for short-term as opposed to long-term interest rates.

Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like AGNC. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. This fact has been underappreciated by the market. However, a highly leveraged mREIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that short-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged Mortgage mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged Mortgage REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

My macroeconomic view for almost decade was that interest rates and particularly short-term rates, would stay lower for longer than many market participants believed. One way to take advantage of that view was to buy 2x-leveraged mREITs High-Yield ETNs. These add another level of leverage by emulating a portfolio of mREITs financed at 50% margin.The imputed interest rate used by 2x-leveraged mREITs High-Yield ETNs is based on 3-month LIBOR and is much lower than the margin rates charged by the retail oriented brokerage firms listed above.

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and later, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook

As described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL - the only 2x leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That was one reason I concluded that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than most market participants were predicting.

Another reason for my view that interest rates would not increase as much as the consensus, was based on the premise that the Federal Reserve was not artificially reducing interest rates, as most believed, but rather keeping rates higher than a free market in risk-free securities would otherwise result in. This was put forth in another 2013 Seeking Alpha article: "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs." Thus, originally I focused only on securities with significant interest rate risk, but with not much credit risk.

I have written about my portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

I mainly use 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in order to put my macroeconomic projections to use, in the investment arena, while sticking to my 15%+ current yield constraint. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are about the only game in town to obtain current yields above 15%.

MORL later MRRL, and REML have been the core instruments in my 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio In addition to the those, I have included, mainly for diversification purposes, other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. These include, the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo® Business Development Company ETN (BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB), which is based on the same index as SMHD but has some differences. Two more high Yield 2x Leveraged ETNs were recently added as was described in The Implications Of The Collapse In The MORL-MRRL Spread published on November 1, 2019.

...I have recently taken small positions in two additional UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs: The ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (MLPZ) and The ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ). Unlike MRRL, the inclusion of "Series B" in the names of MLPZ and MLPQ does not indicate that there are companion UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs for MLPZ and MLPQ, as is the case with MORL and MRRL. My decision to buy small amounts of MLPZ and MLPQ was prompted by their decline in price and the increase in resulting increase in current yield, now around 19% for each as per UBS, additionally as is further discussed below, the recent reduction in retail commissions to zero, has impacted the behavior of some investors including me. At this point in time, my purchase small amounts of MLPZ and MLPQ, does not indicate that I have followed the adage "investigate and then invest" with regard to them. I have not done significant research into them. Rather, it is a related to my belief in what George Goodman, who wrote and appeared on television under the name "Adam Smith" said: if you want to really learn about something, take a financial stake in it. As an example, he said, buy one corn future on the Chicago Board of Trade and you will find yourself up at 4:00 AM in the morning looking at weather patterns in Iowa. Unfortunately, for me, and possibly for my readers at this point, Mr. Goodman said that prior to the internet and the tremendous amount of interesting information and opportunities to do fascinating research it provides. Also, as many people who are retired or semi-retired find out, there is not nearly enough available time for those books and other projects you thought could be easily finished after you stop working full-time. That said, I have purchased small amount of various securities for the express purpose of learning a lot more about them so that I could research and evaluate their use as possible diversifiers in the 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio and also write about them. However, I found that alone does not create the time necessary to research them as much as I would like. Other high yielding securities that I have taken this approach with were discussed in the article "More Candidates For The 15%+ Current Yield Portfolio."...

As per the UBS website, MLPZ and MLPQ now have the highest annualized current yields of all their ETNs. The annualized current yield for MLPZ is 21.9% and is 23.2% for MLPQ. There are a few points to be aware of regarding the dividends and current yields from most of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. While typically called dividends, the payments from the 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Current Macroeconomic Reasons for Carry Trades

The current economic situation would seem to favor "carry trades" where much of the risk comes from the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards. At this point in time, the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards in the near term is extraordinarily low. Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that it is highly unlikely that they will be raising their target short-term rates any time soon.

In business cycle terms, even though the expansion is at a record length, current conditions do not necessarily favor any tightening by the Federal Reserve. Unemployment is very low, although there is some question about the data. Real GDP growth is running about 2%. My view is that two opposing forces are contributing to the current economic conditions. First, is the harm to the world economy by the tariffs instigated by Trump. These tariffs are making almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. Some countries and some people are impacted more than others. In America, the weakness caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer prices, above what free markets would produce, are somewhat offset by the stimulus provided by the trillion dollar Federal Budget deficits.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks are aware that trade restrictions will reduce economic activity. Thus, most observers think the probability of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve depends on what happens on December 15, 2019. On that day President Trump may impose a new round of tariffs, that would raise the prices paid by American businesses and consumers on almost all goods from China. If the new tariffs go into effect, it is likely that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in order to offset the decline in economic activity they assume would be caused by the tariffs.

The stock market also seems to understand how destructive tariffs can be. It has been rising when it appears that a "phase one" trade deal with China, could be reached and falling when prospects dim for such a deal that would prevent the harmful tariffs now scheduled for December 15, 2019. This was particularly pronounced after President Trump suggested that he might wait until after the 2020 election before reaching a trade deal with China and the stock market plunged.

If a "phase one" trade deal with China, is consummated the equity markets would likely rise, while fixed income securities would do less well, as prospects for further monetary stimulus would diminish. In that event, the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs with more ”equity-like" characteristics and credit risks would probably outperform those 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. In that event, CEFL and its' new economically identical twin ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ), SMHB, SMHD as well as BDCL, would do better than MORL, MRRL, and REML

The current trillion-dollar and rising, Federal Budget deficits could be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today. Thus, the fiscal stimulus offsets some of the negative impacts of the tariffs, now in effect. This deficit stimulus is possibly at the expense of future generations. Additionally, the rollback of environmental regulations could also be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, also possibly at the expense of future generations. Whatever one's view of the climate change issue, clearly switching away from fossil fuels to alternatives, makes almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. An example is coal that provided 27.5% of America's electricity in 2018.

About 60,000 people are employed in coal mining (including both thermal and metallurgical). Wind and solar combined provided 8% of America's electricity in 2018. Some claim that over a million people are employed in wind and solar combined, it is certainly much higher than 60,000. Also, certainly in terms of productivity, output per hours worked, which is the ultimate source of increases in private sector income and wealth, regulations requiring switching from coal to wind and solar reduce efficiency and productivity and hence, the rollback of those environmental regulations increases efficiency and productivity, and thus wealth and income, at least in the short-run.

The negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs and the positive impacts of both fiscal stimulus from the trillion dollar deficits and rollback of environmental regulations, impact different segments of the population very differently. More important, is the fact that different segments of the population are very different in their ability to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs.

The segments of the population whose wealth and income is primarily derived from labor, are mostly unable to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. They generally must pay the higher prices that tariffs cause for all products made from steel and aluminum, and many items that come from China such as bicycles and Christmas tree ornaments. Additionally, some new tariffs on goods from Europe are being considered. Furthermore, the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise input prices, reduce the ability of most workers to obtain higher wages from their private sector employers.

For those segments of the population whose wealth and income is primarily derived from investments, it is much easier to offset the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer and input prices. For many investors the low interest rates, caused in many cases worldwide by actions of central banks, in response to the reductions in economic activity, productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions, boost the value of their fixed-income securities. Lower interest rates also lift equity prices.

One group of investors that particularly benefits by low short-term rates are those engaged in carry trade type strategies. Buying 2X Leveraged ETNs is a carry trade, that does not entail the risk of negative equity, as is the case when someone explicitly borrows money for the purpose of buying an investment asset with borrowed proceeds. The asset could decline so much and so fast that the value of the investment asset is less than the amount owed, thus the investor may have to come up with additional funds to repay the amount borrowed.

With ETNs not financed with borrowed funds, the worst that could happen is they go to zero, but they cannot create a liability for the investor. While 2X Leveraged ETNs have some advantages over buying fixed-income securities with borrowed funds, such as no possibility of the position having negative equity, there are some other things to consider.

One consideration is that taking expenses and fees from the net indicative (asset) value of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, will over time, reduce the net indicative (asset) value of those Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The lower net indicative (asset) value, will in turn reduce the dividends. I described the how deducting expenses and fees from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, impacts them in: Is An ETN Yielding 20%, Expected To Decline In Price By 4% A Year, Better Than One Yielding 15% Not Expected To Decline? , which included:

...To the extent that the dividends paid by 2x Leveraged ETNs, such as CEFL, are higher than they would be if the interest and tracking fees were taken from the dividend, the net asset value is expected to decline over time. This is separate and distinct from any return of capital associated with some of closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based. This factor was relatively very small when 3-month LIBOR was only 0.25% from 2010 through 2015. However, with 3-month LIBOR now at 2.75%, it is more significant. For example, the CEFL dividend yield on an annualized monthly compounded basis is now 19.75%, based on my projection of the March 2019 CEFL monthly dividend of $0.2547. That calculation is based on a projected annual CEFL dividend of $2.567. Adding the financing expense of 3.15% to the 0.50% annual tracking fee brings total expenses, including interest to 3.65%. If that was taken out of the dividends, rather than the net indicative value, the projected annualized monthly compounded basis would be 16.1%...."

Even though as is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%

...Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

and:

...there are some investors who are uncomfortable with the fact that deducting expenses and fees are from the net indicative (asset) value means that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity.

It might be noted that BDCL is the only High Yield 2X Leveraged ETN that does not take the fees and expenses out of net indicative (asset) value, that is out of principal. Rather, BDCL takes the fees and expenses out of income, like most mutual funds.

Impacts of the New ETNs from UBS and Plans to Redeem Older Ones

Previously there were significant arbitrage opportunities that arose involving the older “Series A ETNs” when UBS suspended sales of them and the new “Series B ETNs” that were issued to replace them. At times the older ETRACS ETNs traded significantly above their net indicative (asset) values, while the newer ecumenically identical ETRACS ETNs traded very close to net indicative (asset) values. These were discussed in my article "Sell MORL, Buy MRRL," which noted:

...Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

A similar situation occurred when UBS suspended new sales of SMHD which prompted my article: Sell SMHD Yielding 21.5%, Buy SMHB Yielding 23.6%. Recent press releases by UBS seem to have eliminated these arbitrage opportunities.

On November 11, 2019, UBS issued a press release:

UBS files registration statement for eight ETRACS ETN Exchange Offers November 14, 2019 – UBS AG announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 to register proposed exchange offers (“Exchange Offers”) for eight ETRACS Series A ETNs (collectively, the “Series A ETNs”) for corresponding ETRACS Series B ETNs (collectively, the “Series B ETNs”), as set forth in Table-1 below. Upon commencement of the Exchange Offers, UBS AG intends to offer holders of the Series A ETNs the ability to voluntarily exchange their Series A ETNs on a one-for-one basis for the corresponding Series B ETNs, which are intended to be economically identical. Each of the Series A and Series B ETNs subject to the Exchange Offers are currently listed on NYSE Arca.

On November 14, 2019, UBS issued another press release:

UBS Announces Proposal to Redeem 13 ETRACS ETNs in 2020 BY Business Wire — 7:40 PM ET 11/14/2019 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UBS AG announced today that it expects to exercise its contractual call right to redeem in full 13 ETRACS Series A exchange traded notes, set forth in the following table, within a few months following the final expiration of UBS AG’s proposed exchange offers, which were announced earlier today. These 13 Series A ETNs, as set forth in the Table-1 below, are not included in the proposed exchange offers. The commencement date and duration of UBS AG’s proposed exchange offers have not yet been determined, but UBS AG expects that the exchange offers will remain open for approximately four months following their commencement. UBS has not made any final decision to redeem these 13 Series A ETNs and may elect not to redeem them. If UBS decides to proceed with the anticipated redemption of these Series A ETNs, UBS will make a further announcement to that effect..."

MORL and MRRL were not among the 13 ETRACS exchange traded notes in the list that UBS expects to exercise its contractual call right to redeem in full.

On November 14, 2019, UBS also issued another press release:

UBS files registration statement for eight ETRACS ETN Exchange Offers November 14, 2019 – UBS AG announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 to register proposed exchange offers (“Exchange Offers”) for eight ETRACS Series A ETNs (collectively, the “Series A ETNs”) for corresponding ETRACS Series B ETNs (collectively, the “Series B ETNs”), as set forth in Table-1 below. Upon commencement of the Exchange Offers, UBS AG intends to offer holders of the Series A ETNs the ability to voluntarily exchange their Series A ETNs on a one-for-one basis for the corresponding Series B ETNs, which are intended to be economically identical. Each of the Series A and Series B ETNs subject to the Exchange Offers are currently listed on NYSE Arca..."

The press release included a list that indicated holders of MORL would be offered the ability to voluntarily exchange their MORL for MRRL on a one-for-one basis, which is intended to be economically identical.

UBS had a press release on October 8, 2015, which included the launch of MRRL:

UBS RELEASES STATEMENT ON UBS ETRACS ETNs AND LAUNCHES SIX NEW PRODUCTS "...UBS AG also announced today the launch of six new ETRACS ETNs, identified below, which form part of a series of UBS AG debt securities designated as “Medium-Term Notes, Series B“ (the “Series B ETRACS ETNs”). The six new Series B ETRACS ETNS are each linked to an index underlying one of six Series A ETRACS ETNs subject to this announcement as identified in Table II below. In connection with the previously announced transfer by UBS AG to UBS Switzerland AG of specified assets, UBS Switzerland AG became a co-obligor of all outstanding debt securities designated as Series A, including the Series A ETRACS ETNs, issued by UBS AG prior to the transfer date. Any UBS ETRACS ETNs issued after the transfer date have been or will be designated as Series B, including the six new products launched today, and do not have the benefit of the co-obligation..."

The issuer of both MORL and MRRL is UBS AG. As described in the press release, UBS Switzerland AG became a co-obligor of MORL because of a transfer by UBS AG to UBS Switzerland AG of specified assets. The creation of the Series B ETNs such as MRRL has the effect of restoring the original status, at least for the Series B ETNs, where the ETRACS ETNs are solely obligations of UBS AG. The reason for UBS Switzerland AG was to comply in advance with the "too big to fail" regulations that were being enacted by the Swiss government.

UBS tweeted:

“Today, UBS is taking another significant step towards improving the resolvability of the Group and substantially complying, well ahead of schedule, with Swiss Too-big-to-fail requirements.”

and issued a press release on June 14, 2015:

UBS announces successful implementation of UBS Switzerland AG "...With the implementation of UBS Switzerland AG, UBS has taken another substantial step to improve the resolvability of the Group in response to regulatory requirements affecting the entire banking industry. UBS Switzerland AG is now operating as a fully-owned banking subsidiary of UBS AG with its own banking license. As part of the changes to UBS's legal structure, UBS AG's Retail & Corporate and Wealth Management businesses booked in Switzerland have been transferred to UBS Switzerland AG, effective June 14.."

The removal of UBS Switzerland AG as a co-obligor, does not in my view, impair the creditworthiness of the Series B ETRACS ETNs as they are still obligations of the parent UBS AG. They are economically identical. Subsequent suspension of sales of some new Series A ETRACS ETNs had created some arbitrage opportunities. Basically, UBS created Series B ETRACS to better comply with the Swiss Government's "too big to fail" regulations. UBS and Credit Suisse (CS) have been called "banks to big for their country".

When Series B was created, assets were transferred to UBS Switzerland AG from the parent company UBS AG. The ETRACs indenture automatically made UBS Switzerland AG a co-obligor. Series B restores the original status where ECTRACs are obligations of the parent company UBS AG.

Analysis of the December 2019 CEFL and CEFZ Dividend Projection

All but three of the CEFL components pay monthly dividends. Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG), Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG), and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) pay quarterly. All three of the quarterly payers had ex-dividend dates in November 2019. Thus, all of them will contribute to the December 2019 dividend. This calendar effect will make my projected December 2019 monthly CEFL and CEFZ 2019 dividend the highest monthly dividend since the January 2018 dividend.

There were two changes in the dividends declared by the component closed-end-funds in the index upon, which CEFL and CEFZ is based. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) increased its' monthly dividend to $0.0542 from $0.0579. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) ) increased its' monthly dividend to $0.025 from $0.0245. From the data in the table below, I calculated a projection for the December 2019 monthly CEFL and CEFZ dividend of $0.2651. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price, net asset value, and contribution to the dividend for the CEFL and CEFZ components that will contribute to the December 2019 dividend.

Conclusions And Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL as a diversifier for my holdings of 2X leveraged high yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. I am also somewhat more bullish now on CEFL, based on the possibility that there will be could period of strong economic growth, with low inflation and low interest rates, as was discussed in 18% Yielding CEFL And The Aggregate Supply Curve. This could also help BDCL, SMHB and SMHD. There are, however, various political and policy risks that could cause the aggregate supply curve to shift back to the left.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETN's use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

In view of the uncertainty and risks, active traders might consider waiting until the impacts of policy on economic and political conditions become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years, is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL, can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceed the savings from a lower purchase price.

I compute the average discount to book value of the CEFL components periodically. One problem is that the annual rebalancing of the index, where the components can be changed significantly, makes comparison with earlier values for the discounts to book value less useful. However, even with that caveat, a major driver of the price movements for CEFL and the closed-end funds in the index, has been the discounts to book value.

The previous highest average discount to book value I computed for the high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL, CEFZ and its unleveraged version, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), was 13.8% on September 18, 2015. The lowest was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. Over a 0.86-year period, buying on September 18, 2015, and selling on July 28, 2016, the annualized gain, including reinvesting dividends for CEFL, was 31.74%. The best time to buy high dividend closed-end funds usually has been when the discounts to book value have been the largest. On November 29, 2019, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL, CEFZ and YYY are based was only 7.4%. This does not suggest that the average discount to book value says CEFL is a screaming buy. However, it could be due to the possibility that the low inflation, low unemployment and low interest rate environment being sustainable is already in the market.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. More relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

That does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk, one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be normally rather small. USB has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities.

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This could still eventually result in an overinvestment cycle with a recession and that will ultimately, be very good for the 2X Leveraged ETNs that mostly avoid credit risk, like MORL, REML and MRRL. However, a recession might not be so good for those ETNs that take more credit and equity market risk, like BDCL, CEFL and CEFZ.

CEFL Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price NAV Price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 4.91 10.07 10.09 0.9980 11/14/2019 0.056 m 0.007634 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 4.69 24.03 24.43 0.9836 11/1/2019 0.1325 m 0.007231 Brookfield R A Incm RA 4.52 21.92 23.07 0.9502 11/12/2019 0.199 m 0.011473 Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.46 19.88 19.07 1.0425 11/13/2019 0.15 m 0.009409 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.46 6.62 7.24 0.9144 11/21/2019 0.047 m 0.008853 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.46 11.17 11.78 0.9482 11/14/2019 0.0799 m 0.00892 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.42 6.58 6.7 0.9821 11/14/2019 0.17 q 0.031929 Aberdeen Total Dyn AOD 4.39 8.62 9.69 0.8896 11/20/2019 0.0575 m 0.008188 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.3 8.37 8.89 0.9415 11/12/2019 0.05898 m 0.008472 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 4.3 11.97 13.18 0.9082 11/7/2019 0.0655 m 0.006579 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 4.24 14.07 15.3 0.9196 11/21/2019 0.1 m 0.008426 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 4.17 14.95 16.6 0.9006 11/14/2019 0.105 m 0.008189 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.16 17.16 17.88 0.9597 11/14/2019 0.1237 m 0.008385 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.14 14.53 16.28 0.8925 11/14/2019 0.105 m 0.008365 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.05 12.9 14.32 0.9008 11/8/2019 0.1 m 0.008778 Cohen & Strs Infrstr UTF 3.99 26.52 26.46 1.0023 11/12/2019 0.155 m 0.00652 Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 3.86 14.05 14.95 0.9398 11/21/2019 0.111 m 0.008527 Tortoise Mlp Fund NTG 3.04 9.88 10.56 0.9356 11/21/2019 0.4225 q 0.036348 Nexpoint Credit NHF 2.81 16.84 21.16 0.7958 11/19/2019 0.2 m 0.009331 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 2.73 10.91 12.13 0.8994 11/14/2019 0.0711 m 0.004974 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.73 5 5.47 0.9141 11/21/2019 0.03 m 0.00458 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.61 8.83 9.79 0.9019 11/14/2019 0.0542 m 0.004479 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 2.49 15.4 16.97 0.9075 11/1/2019 0.11 m 0.004973 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 2.14 11.13 12.28 0.9064 11/12/2019 0.075 m 0.004032 Tortoise Energy Infr TYG 1.73 16.82 17.31 0.9717 11/21/2019 0.655 q 0.018836 Nuveen Fltg Rt Inc JFR 1.62 9.52 10.75 0.8856 11/14/2019 0.0615 m 0.002926 Invesco Senior Inc VVR 1.5 4.19 4.63 0.9050 11/12/2019 0.024 m 0.002402 Kayne Anderson Mlp KYN 1.21 12.55 13.86 0.9055 11/20/2019 0.12 m 0.003235 Eaton Vance Sr Fltg EFR 1.03 12.92 14.53 0.8892 11/20/2019 0.084 m 0.001872 Voya Prime Rate Trst PPR 0.85 4.83 5.36 0.9011 11/8/2019 0.025 m 0.00123

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, MRRL, BDCL, REML, AGNC, SMHB,. MLPQ, MLPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.