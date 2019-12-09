Banner Bank: Best Bank In The Pacific Region

I am always on the hunt for the next undervalued dividend bank stock. When I was an auditor, one of my clients in the banking industry was set to be acquired and it was none other than a bank in the Pacific Northwest, Banner Corporation (BANR). However, that deal never went through but the name always stood out to me.

Banner is a leader in the Pacific Northwest area, based in Washington and have been around since 1890. They have grown from $4.7 billion in total assets in 2014 to over $12 billion through 3 quarters ending 2019. Banks typically measure their size in total assets and not in revenue terms, just for reference. How did they grow so much? Is their dividend following suit?

Banner is a hungry player in the merger & acquisition space. See this chart here:

As you can see, they've been busy. Banner has acquired institutions from $360 million in total assets up to $4 billion, Wow! Their most recent acquisition of AltaPacific closed on 11/1 and they now have officially crushed through the $12 billion mark (which they did even before the acquisition closed. The recent acquisition is creating more of a foot-hold in the area and they are starting their trend downward within California, spreading the foot print.

How does this Best Bank in the Pacific Region perform? Time to peel back the layer on the Q3 2019 results that were released. Banner's interest income is up over 17% through 3 months in 2019 vs. 2018. Reason this is so, is due to the significant loan growth from the last 12 months of 13%, growing over $1 billion since September of 2018.

In addition, Banner has been able to manage the expenses fairly well. The non-interest expenses have only increase 7% through three quarters 2019 vs. 2018. That is fairly impressive, considering all of the one-time/merger related expenses that are buried within there. Further, they continued the trend in the banking arena with more than doubling of their interest expense paid on deposits. Why? Well, as rates were rising this year, CD rates and savings rates began to go through the roof for institutions to retain deposits. That has cooled over the last 4+ months, but the war and battle for your deposits continues.

When reviewing their balance sheet, there are minor items that stick out. One, their Other Real Estate Owned isn't that significant and wonder why they disclose the amount on the balance sheet. I would have removed that if I were them, since it's fairly immaterial. In addition, on the liability standpoint, two items to note. Banner has had a decrease in FHLB advances by $160 million which is fairly significant and is a positive sign to see. Lastly, they do hold subordinated debt that is tied to Trust Preferred securities. However, to the overall balance sheet, that is not too significant, either, at barely 1%.

Overall, Banner has been able to triple their size, almost, in five short years. That's an impressive feat and I cannot imagine how intense it has been to work there, given all of the folding in from the mergers. It appears they perform mergers in waves. Banner may potentially let this last merger cool them off and they may allow their performance/systems really fire on all cylinders. What does that mean for the Dividend? Has their mergers helped or limited dividend growth? You know what time it is. It is time to run BANR through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $54.64 $1.64 $4.32 3.00% 38.00% 22.86% 19.27% 12.65

*Based on 12/06/19 close price

**Based on extrapolating Q3 earnings per share

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Another successful story. BANR continues a great trend at having a payout ratio almost in the perfect sweet spot of 40%. BANR knows they can continue to grow their dividend without concern and with the mergers settling in, this may be a great time to see the earnings really pop-up and could allow them to grow their dividend at a strong pace.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - BANR is looking solid here, with a P/E ratio below 13, as I had wanted in my earlier paragraph. In addition, the number could actually be lower, given I am not using a 2020 expectation, but more of an EPS number to finish their year off. Love being conservative when the result still shows a great metric. Green light here for the Pacific Bank of Banner.

3.) Dividend Yield - This is where Banner gets interesting. They offer a 3% yield, which is not bad, but is below my 4% desire. They did a special dividend in 2017 and 2018, but did not do one in 2019. Therefore, this is a true dividend yield. Going with my statement above, my EPS could be low, causing the payout ratio to be high. Reason why I point that out is Banner may stand a chance to raise their dividend in 2020 by a more than normal amount based on that. Speaking of dividend growth...

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Ah, dividend growth. This is one of the best parts in the analysis when it comes to being a dividend investor. Banner sadly doesn't have the long-tenure a dividend growth investor wants to see, at just 5 years+. However, their dividend growth rate is STRONG but SPORADIC. Why? The most recent increase was 8% but their increase before that (possibly due to TCJA) was 52% during 2018. You never know what you're going to get.

Conclusion

Banner is exciting. They are a growing bank in the Pacific Northwest area, even coined the Best Bank in that area, and earning those rights has been no small feat. They've acquired 4 massive institutions in 5 years, one that essentially doubled their size in 2015. This gives shareholders hope that the bank will be eating and will not be eaten for some time.

Earnings growth is solid, and their return on average assets is over 1.3%, which is an incredible metric for them, as most banks do strive to be over 1%. In addition, their non-performing assets are blistering low at 0.15%, which is a bank investors dream seeing how low that is. Further, Banner has been repurchasing their own shares, which could either be a sign of undervaluation, a cash deployment strategy or a way to manage to grow earnings.

Banner's dividend is interesting. If you like rollercoasters, then you should take a seat with them. One year they can issue a special dividend, grow a dividend by 20%+ or in one year they'll grow it 8% - possibly due to a merger that's closing. You never really know what you are going to get with Banner. Now, if that suits you, then Banner deserves consideration for your portfolio.

The one downside part to Banner's dividend is the yield for the volatility in what to expect from their dividend, as well as not knowing if it will stay low if they continue to buy other banks. At this point, I am going to pass on Banner for the following reasons. I want to see performance post-acquisition. I would like to see a consistent dividend increase of over 7-8% in 2020, to show the investor the stability. Lastly, there are better dividend stocks in the community bank arena that has stronger yield with more stability to the dividend.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.