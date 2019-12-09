Progressive Corp.: From Mild-Mannered To Wild-Eyed Optimist

Introduction

Progressive Corporation (PGR) is one of the largest auto insurers in the U.S. and a company experiencing a recent surge in both income and share price in recent years. The stock has gone from roughly $26 at the end of 2014 to nearly $73 today ($72.98 as of the date of this writing). That represents a CAGR of 22.56% (excluding the dividend). Meanwhile, net income has grown from $1.28 billion to $3.16 billion over the same period (2014 to the TTM), representing a growth rate of 20.96%. The price rise is roughly in line with earnings growth, and is more indicative of a growth stock than a stodgy value stock.

Management, eager to see this trend continue, is pulling out all the stops to fuel further sales growth, by stepping up ad spending and general reinvestment in the business, while greatly reducing the capital return program to shareholders going forward, citing better opportunities for that capital. Given recent performance, and the somewhat abrupt change in capital allocation, the bar is now set high and the onus is on management to deliver high growth and increasing market share. The opportunity is there, but PGR has gone from a boring value play with pedestrian return potential, to a heady growth stock with high expected returns on capital and investment. I’ll dive into the relative performance of the company, its valuation, the financial backdrop, and management’s track-record up to this point, to better gauge what kind of execution investors can expect on such an ambitious vision, and whether PGR is a buy at current prices.

The Trend is Your Friend

Normally, I like to focus on recent quarterly data, and then branch off from there to look at longer-term trends to get a sense for where things are, relative to where things have been, and then look at where they appear to be going. Third quarter results showed a temporary setback relative to 3Q18, thanks largely to higher loss provisions (which are pretty variable), but full year projections remain intact and continue to show heady growth across the board. 3Q19 EPS (diluted) was $1.42 vs 3Q18 EPS of $1.57. Revenues, however, were up significantly, from $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion from the year ago period, but expenses were up even more, going from $7.36 billion to $8.52 billion, thanks to increased losses and underwriting expenses. Affecting the number somewhat (albeit less notably) were catastrophe losses, which saw a sizable increase thanks to higher storm-related costs. Despite the higher costs in the quarter, net premiums written increased a full 12%, while net premiums earned increased 14%, and policies in force grew 10% year over year. In fact, at the end of the third quarter, the company the company boasted 22.1 million total policies in force, vs. 20.1 million in force in 3Q18. Those are all heady numbers, and indicate continued momentum in top-line growth, which bodes very well for periods of more normalized losses.

In the 3rd quarter, personal lines underwriting profit margin fell from 10% to 9%, and the property business generated an underwriting loss, primarily due to the aforementioned catastrophe losses. Claims costs rose significantly YoY, as average cost/claim for Personal Auto rose about 6% and Personal Injury Protection increased 8% due to “changing claims environments in Florida and increased medical costs in Michigan and New York,” highlighting certain regulatory risks associated with this type of insurance carrier. Interestingly, the frequency of such claims actually decreased. Any changes in healthcare reform, etc. can have an impact on claims costs, and as such need to be monitored closely by management and accounted for in subsequent loss provisions and expense projections.

Coming Back to Earth

While revenue growth has accelerated in recent years, net profit margin also saw a considerable uptick, from a low of 4.4% in 2016 to 8.2% in 2018, and 8.7% in the TTM period. Projected EPS growth of 5.8% for 2019 and 3.6% is a deceleration from the last few years, but is expected to average roughly 6% for the next five years. Sales growth for fiscal year 2019 is already on track to be about 10.2%. While PGR accounts for 8% of Personal Lines and 2% of Commercial Lines and has an existing relationship with roughly 15% of U.S. households, management sees plenty of room for growth, and gains in market share. Company executives have thrown down the proverbial gauntlet, so investors should expect increased ad spending, higher sales and admin expenses, and probably lower net profit margins than what we saw in the 3rd quarter. Higher policy and premium volumes, and shrewd underwriting and portfolio management will be required to not only maintain momentum, but avoid any serious negative surprises due to unforeseen losses and/or a less sanguinary market environment.

A significant rise in share price has accompanied the heady growth in revenue and earnings over the last few years. While net income has grown from $1.28 billion at the end of 2014 to $3.16 billion in the TTM period (a CAGR of 20.96%), the share price has risen from about $26 to nearly $73 today ($72.98 as of the date of this writing), representing a CAGR of 22.56% (excluding the dividend). Given the projected 5-year EPS growth of 6% going forward, the current P/E of 13.6 seems appropriate, especially in light of the S&P’s current P/E of 20.7. Expanding on that, the forward P/E of the market is 17.5, vs. 13.26 for PGR.

With 15 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in net premiums written, showing a surge in policy/premium growth over the last few years, the trend is admittedly slowing, which is to be expected. Despite that slowdown, growth still projects to remain healthy, in the high single digit range. While competition is fierce in this sector, room for market share gains are certainly there. That said, I think it would be wise if management maintained more than just a token capital return program to shareholders, as it is generally proven to enhance shareholder returns over time, as it often helps to keep management more focused on efficient uses of any available capital.

In the last ten years, the company has grown premiums 130%. Due to things like “snapshot” and policy bundling, PGR has expanded its footprint, and made a name for itself as a pioneer in “telematics” (cutting-edge underwriting technology, etc., which it started in 1998). Solid underwriting has also helped the firm generate high ROE relative to the property and casualty insurance sector as well as the S&P 500, over a 5, 10, and 20-year period. In some ways, PGR has been a growth stock for years, but with management’s recent change to dividend policy, it is pretty much official.

A (Not So) Capital Idea

Over the last 20 years, PGR has returned 71% of net income to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks, as part of its capital return program, and 59% over the last 10 years. Over the last 5 years, that number has again dropped to 49%, and will assuredly fall further, as management recently changed its dividend policy from an annual variable dividend tied to a proprietary profitability formula to a steady quarterly payout (effectively lowering it in the process), going from 2-4% to 0.55% currently ($0.10 quarterly). Meanwhile, share buybacks have also slowed significantly in recent years, practically stalling since 2015. Prior to that, between 2009-2014, outstanding shares decreased from 672 million to 595 million, or 11.5% of the float. In 2015, there were 589 million shares outstanding, and today it’s roughly stayed the same, at 587 million. While management has enacted a further repurchase authorization of 25 million shares, the past year’s 0.75 million is not moving the needle much, and points to a continued lack of emphasis on the capital return program on the whole.

While the company is currently paying out far less in dividends than it has in the past, management assures investors that it has better uses for the capital, and has need for greater flexibility as it sees enticing opportunities for growing its core business and expanding market share. While this is undoubtedly music to investors’ ears, it also means that those same investors will now require a higher return on that cash flow that would have otherwise been paid out in the form of a cash dividend, as one in the hand is worth two in the bush. In other words, ROE, ROIC #’s and net income growth all have to remain strong, along with improving market share figures. Additionally, PGR should at minimum maintain share count, if not lower it via further buybacks, to ensure existing shareholders are not diluted, which should likewise help EPS growth from faltering.

Conclusion

Overall, PGR has managed to greatly grow its business in the last few years, but that growth is finally starting to slow down to more normal levels. After years of being a sort of value stock, PGR has become a growth stock (albeit one that is already maturing). The firm even recently made the Wall Street Journal's "Management Top 250" list analyzing companies with better-than-average and industry-leading corporate leadership. Generally speaking, the firm has delivered in a big way in recent years, but the share price has followed suit, making the current price seem appropriate, at a current P/E of 13.66 (vs. 20.7 for the S&P and its own 5-year average of 16.85). With a P/B of 3.13 (vs. 3.08 for the S&P500), and YTD performance of 25.63% vs. 20.99% (property & casualty insurance sector) and 26.78% (S&P500), PGR’s price has closely reflected its growing sales and profitability. Basically, an investment in the firm at current prices is squarely a bet on management executing on its vision for the future.

Without a strong capital return program to provide a foundation, continued income growth and prudent underwriting and portfolio management will be more critical than ever, and share price volatility will likely increase. Personally, I prefer to invest in companies that remain committed to returning a sizable portion of income to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, because it can provide a certain margin of safety and often helps to focus management on efficient use of remaining capital. Due to that, and the recent deceleration in growth, I would wait to initiate any position in this stock until it pulls back 15-20%. If you currently own it, I would hold (partly due to a lack of many real bargains out there), but again, wait to add to your position until the stock is more attractive.

*All data used to make charts are drawn from either StockRow or company financials from the related corporate investor website, which in this case, can be found here.

*Supporting documents:

