10 Gold Mining Development Projects

It seems like M&A season has begun in 2019 due to the uptrend in gold prices. Since September we have seen merger announcements for Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF), Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF), Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF), and Centamin Plc (OTCPK:CELTF). All of them had one thing in common, quality properties and long life mines. You could also say they had low valuations, if you took into consideration higher gold prices. It seems like the favorable acquisition targets are companies that have large resources with excellent potential future cash flow.

Most of these were acquired for a 29% premium, which seems to be the going rate today. The irony with these low premiums is that most gold investors are after large returns. A 29% return is hardly what gets a gold mine investor excited. Oddly, shareholders always seem to approve these deal. I usually cringe when one of my share holdings is acquired. I just hope I also own the company doing the acquiring, or that the companies are of somewhat comparable value.

It’s not a terrible strategy to own stocks with high takeover qualities. You might not get your expected large return, but you could get a quick 30% gain. Plus, if gold prices rise, it’s possible that the premiums will begin to rise. The worst case is usually a 30% premium, but it’s possible the premium could be much higher.

Another thing to take into consideration is that projects that have bad management teams and bad share structures will suddenly increase in value. Also, large low-grade projects could become highly valuable if gold/silver prices rise. You might own a dog that has large resources that is worth more than is currently given credit by the market.

10 Takeover Candidates

Almaden Minerals

Falco Resources

First Mining Gold

Granada Gold

Integra Resources

Midas Gold

Paramount Gold Nevada

Sandspring Resources

Spanish Mountain Gold

Treasury Metals

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/4/2019) Almaden Minerals AAU Gold Development $0.53 132M $70M

Almaden Minerals has a development project in Mexico. It’s a 2 million oz. gold and 100 million oz. silver project. They have a feasibility study to produce 80,000 oz. of gold and 5 million oz. of silver annually. The afer-tax IRR is about 30% at $1,300 gold. The capex is $174 million. All that is left to de-risk the project is permitting. They are projecting production in 2021. They have a $70 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $300 million at $2,500 gold. The only red flag is some local resistance to the project.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/4/2019) Falco Resources OTCPK:FPRGF Gold Development $0.16 228M $36M

Falco Resources has a development project in Quebec. It’s a 5 million oz. gold project. They have a feasibility study to produce 220,000 oz. of gold annually. It has low cash costs around $500 per oz., and pretty good grade (1.4 gpt) for a large open pit project. The after-tax IRR is 15% at $1,300 gold. The capex is $800 million. All that is left is permitting (due in 2020) and financing. They are projecting production in 2022. They have a $36 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $200 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags are the low grade, high capex, and marginal economics.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/7/2019) First Mining Gold OTCQX:FFMGF Gold Development $0.17 647M $110M

First Mining Gold has several development projects in Canada. They are focusing on building their first mine in Ontario. It’s a 4.5 million oz. (1.3 gpt) gold project. They have a pre-feasibility study to produce 400,000 oz. of gold annually. It has low cash costs around $650 per oz., and pretty good grade (1.3 gpt) for a large open pit project. The after-tax IRR is 22% at $1,300 gold. The capex is $800 million. All that is left is permitting (due in 2022), final feasibility, and financing. They are projecting production in 2025. They have a $110 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $320 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags are the long lead-time until production, potential permitting issues, high capex, and marginal economics. Note that this is only their first mine and have several more in their pipeline.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/7/2019) Granada Gold OTCPK:GBBFF Gold Development $0.07 95M $7M

Granada Gold has a development project in Quebec. It’s a 2.3 million oz. (1.2 gpt) gold project. They have a pre-feasibility study to produce 100,000 oz. of gold annually. It has a high capex of around $250 million and a low after-tax IRR of 10% at $1,450 gold. Normally you would never consider a project with such terrible economics, but they could build a smaller starter pit with a grade of 1 gpt. Plus, it is a large property with a lot of drill targets. This could easily be a 3 million oz. project. And, the CEO has said he is not selling. He is motivated to get a large return and understands that their gold in the ground is worth a lot more than $3 per oz. They have a $7 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $60 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags are the low grade, high capex, and poor economics.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/7/2019) Integra Resources OTCQX:IRRZF Gold Development $0.89 104M $93M

Integra Resources has a development project in Idaho. It’s a 3.8 million oz. (gold equivalent including silver at .4 gpt) gold project. They have a PEA to produce 120,000 oz. of gold annually. It has a capex of $161 million and a low after-tax IRR of 30% at $1,300 gold. Cash costs are projected to be $700 per oz., so the low grade is not impacting economics. A feasibility study is due in 2021, so production won’t begin until 2022 or 2023. They have a $93 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $97 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags are the low insider ownership to hold of a low premium acquisition once it is de-risked, and the long lead-time until production.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/7/2019) Midas Gold OTCQX:MDRPF Gold Development $0.46 394M $182M

Midas Gold has a development project in Idaho. It’s a 6.4 million oz. (1.6 gpt) gold project. They have a pre-feasibility study to produce 400,000 oz. the first 8 years (production could drop after that, but perhaps not). It has a capex of $970 million and a low after-tax IRR of 17% at $1,300 gold. Cash costs are projected to be around $600 per oz., so it is highly leveraged to higher gold prices. They still need a feasibility study and permits, so production won’t begin until 2023 or 2024. They have a $182 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $315 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags are the weak economics, share dilution to finish permitting and the feasibility study, and a long lead-time until production.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/7/2019) Paramount Gold Nevada PZG Gold Development $0.80 29M $23M

Paramount Gold Nevada has development projects in Oregon and Nevada. They are focusing on building Grassy Mountain (1.1 million oz.) in Oregon first. They plan to start with an underground mine with $110 capex to produce 50,000 oz. They released a positive pre-feasibility study, with a 27% after-tax IRR at $1,300 gold. It is projected to have low cash costs of around $500 per oz. Then they will do a phase 2 open pit in year 8. They are currently working on permitting

Paramount’s flagship project in Sleeper in Nevada, with 4.5 million oz. (.3 gpt). They have a PEA to produce 80,000 oz., with about $600 cash costs per oz. The capex is around $175 million. It is marginally economic, with an after-tax IRR of 20% at $1,300 gold. They still need a feasibility study and permits, so production won’t begin until around 2025. They have a $23 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $78 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags are the weak economics, share dilution to finish permitting and the feasibility study, and a long lead-time until production.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/7/2019) Sandspring Resources OTCQX:SSPXF Gold Development 1.54 58M $89M

Sandspring Resources has development projects in Guyana (South America). It’s a 10 million oz. (1 gpt) gold project. They have a PEA to begin production at 175,000 oz. (they released a pre-feasibility previously with a higher capex). It has a capex of $378 million and a low after-tax IRR of 20% at $1,300 gold. Cash costs are projected to be around $650 per oz., so it is highly leveraged to higher gold prices. They recently raised money to complete the feasibility study in 2020, but also need permits. They have a $89 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $190 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags are the lead-time until production and the ability of management to build the mine. However, Gran Colombia owns 22% of Sandspring’s shares is likely to acquire Sandspring and build the mine. That makes Sandspring an excellent optionality play.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/7/2019) Spanish Mountain Gold OTCPK:SPAZF Gold Development .07 279M $19M

Spanish Mountain Gold has a development project in British Columbia (Canada). It’s a 5 million oz. (4. gpt) gold project. They have a PEA to begin production at 150,000 oz. It has a capex of $395 million and a low after-tax IRR of 20% at $1,300 gold. Cash costs are projected to be around $700 per oz., so it is highly leveraged to higher gold prices. They need money for permitting and a feasibility study. They have a $19 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $165 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags weak economics from low grade, share dilution for permitting and a feasibility study, a long lead-time until production, and the ability of management to build the mine.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (12/7/2019) Treasury Metals OTCQX:TSRMF Gold Development .21 192M $42M

Treasury Metals has a development project in Ontario (Canada). It’s a 1.5 million oz. (1.5 gpt) gold project. They have a PEA to begin production at 90,000 oz. It has a capex of $100 million and a low after-tax IRR of 28% at $1,300 gold. Cash costs are projected to be around $600 per oz., so it is highly leveraged to higher gold prices. They need money for permitting and a feasibility study. They have a $42 million market cap with potential future free cash flow of about $78 million at $2,500 gold. The red flags are some local resistance to the mine, financing the capex, share dilution for permitting and a feasibility study, and a long lead-time until production.

Conclusion

In my opinion, all of these companies have huge upside potential if they build and operate these projects by themselves. However, the trend has been for highly undervalued companies with quality projects to be acquired. For this reason, you can expect nearly all of these companies to be acquired either before first pour or shortly after.

What is amazing to me is the way companies are valued by sellers. If it was my company, I would ignore the current market cap, the current NAV, and current EV. Instead, I would focus on the potential value of the company at higher gold/silver prices. After all, that is the value I am giving away. All of these companies are worth much more than their current market caps. They are valued that way because the majority of investors focus on the near term. However, a significant minority of gold investors also focus on the medium to long term. I think savvy investors focus on the latter.

One of these days, the majority of gold investors are going to focus on the medium term, and will demand that potentially higher gold prices are very likely to unfold. For instance, it seems insane to me to sell a company like Sandspring Resources for their current market cap plus a 30% premium, when the odds are extremely good that sometime during the life of their mine, the price of gold will shoot up above $2,000. Now, you can’t value Sandspring today at $2,000 gold prices, but you can account for the potential of $2,000 gold. This means that the premium has to be much, much higher than the going rate of around 30%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAU, FPRGF, FFMGF, GBBFF, MDRPF, TSRMF, PZG, SPAZF, SSPXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.