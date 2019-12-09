Bilibili: eSports Media Rights Driving Engagement

According to the Chinese media, Bilibili (BILI) won the bid to League of Legends World Championship three-year broadcasting rights in China for a total of RMB800m.

The bottom line

We believe that this is highly accretive to BILI's live broadcasting revenue given that key events are critical differentiators for BILI to leverage on. More importantly, this allows BILI to maintain the robust broadcasting revenue growth rate with broadcasting now accounting for 24% of the total revenue and growing at a triple-digit rate. We think this segment could potentially become a key revenue driver as gaming continues to clock in 20-30% YoY growth per latest quarterly result.

We believe this is significant for both BILI and for the overall professionalization of China's eSports industry for several reasons:

First, securing LOL World Championship is an important component for BILI to drive the overall engagement of the platform. We note that League of Legends remains the most engaging eSports title globally and within the MOBA genre. LOL's broadcasting right is becoming increasingly important for the Chinese audience after China's FunPlus Phoenix, or FPX, team recently won the 2019 World Championship in Paris after beating out Europe's G2 eSports in front of a packed arena filled with 15,000 fans.

The Chinese team has had a solid track record in the global LOL stage over the past two years. We note that another Chinese team, Invictus Gaming, won last year's season 8 LOL World Championship that was held in South Korea and this event attracted close to 100m viewers, partially due to the success of Invictus Gaming that attracted a surge in the audience from China. Worth noting in the chart below that 2017 did not have peak viewers data as it was not provided by the Riot. But if we look at the trend, it is safe to estimate that the peak viewers could be between 17-25m, or 30-40% of the total.

As for next year, the LOL World Championship is expected to be held in Shanghai where the Chinese team once again will have the home-court advantage and we believe that owning the exclusive streaming rights for this event will be critical for BILI to generate higher engagement as well as user monetization in the coming quarters.

Second, a minor nuance but nonetheless very important is the fact that this is the first time in China that an exclusive broadcasting right has gone under the bidding process. We believe that this indicates the increasing professionalism of the eSports industry, particularly in the streaming segment which we find to be somewhat underdeveloped compared to that in North America and Europe. When we look at the value chain, we have the IP owners at the top followed by the media players and the teams and the organizations at the bottom. China's IP owners and the teams are fairly established but the media distribution still needs to improve to maximize the monetization potential of the industry. We believe that we can see further bidding format going forward across the long and short-form video properties.

Third, we believe the price is right for the broadcasting right to the championship game. We note that BILI was not the only party bidding for this event as peers such as Kuaishou (private), Huya (HUYA) and DouYu (DOYU) were all bidding for this given its importance in attracting eSports fans across China. BILI beat out its peers, its gain is their losses and we believe that BILI did the right thing even though many consider that the RMB800m price tag is overpriced and that a more reasonable figure should be around RMB500m. However, when we look at the streaming rights Amazon (AMZN) paid to Activision (ATVI) for the Overwatch streaming rights for $90m over two years, the price paid by BILI is a bit over $100m so it does not seem to be outrageously expensive given that LOL has a more global appeal than Overwatch and much higher viewership.

In conclusion, we believe that BILI is securing the right content to drive user engagement and viewership but we remain cautious on its path to profitability as it might need to increase its investments to sustain user and engagement growth. Recall that sales and marketing per MAU continue to reach 20% of the consolidated revenue in Q3, compared with only 16% in the prior quarter. We are more concerned about the potential of revenue growth once the company cuts back on investment. That said, we would be more positive if BILI can achieve some operating leverage to give us comfort in its profit growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.