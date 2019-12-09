Capital One: Management, Moat And Reasonable Valuation

The firm's deposit base and revenue sources have grown markedly in the last decade.

Capital One (COF) has diversified its revenue stream over the years and boasts a strong financial foundation. The company also possesses a narrow moat and a stellar management team. Unfortunately, the shares of this company will likely drop dramatically in the event of a recession. I provide pros and cons of a prospective investment below.

Is Capital One Misunderstood?

To accurately appraise Capital One as an investment, one must have insight into the manner in which banking institutions are valued by the investment community. Larger banks are awarded higher valuation multiples due to the more diverse nature of their businesses. Furthermore, a large bank boasts a stable, low cost source of funding through a large deposit base.

This applies particularly to the top four institutions, JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC). Each of these monsters wields deposits in excess of a trillion dollars. A large deposit base translates into a degree of safety for investors. Note these four companies currently trade at PEs of roughly 13, 11.5, 9 and 12, respectively.

Lesser financial institutions generally rely on one source for the majority of their revenue stream and have much smaller deposit bases. Consequently, firms with this profile tend to trade at a PE below nine.

Capital One is classified with the second group of financial firms: the company currently trades at a PE of 8.3. This likely stems from the company's origins as an issuer of credit cards. The problem with that scenario is that COF has a much more diverse revenue stream than in the past. COF now provides auto loans, a variety of banking services and savings accounts, and it is now supported by a relatively large base of depositors. Capital One is now the second largest provider of auto loans in the US. The company's commercial and consumer banking segments both contribute low double-digit revenue streams.

From the time the 2007-08 financial crisis hit through 2018, Capital One grew funding from deposits from 61% to 80%.

Compare U.S. Bancorp (USB), the fifth-largest commercial bank by assets, to COF.

US Bancorp Capital One

Assets: $373.19 billion Assets: $475.78 billion

Deposits: $348.09 billion Deposits: $255.11 billion

Current PE 13.6 Current PE 8.82

Capital One can no longer be pigeonholed as a credit card provider alone.

COF is now a top ten lender in the US, with nearly $250 billion in loans outstanding and tens of millions of cardholders. The company also has more than 750 bank branches, mostly on the east coast. Capital One also has a portfolio of roughly $80 billion in liquid securities on its balance sheet.

The firm currently trades at a 13% discount to its own history and a 31% discount to other banks.

Capital One Has a Sustainable, Narrow Moat

Capital One is recognized as a leader in the industry in terms of the company's highly advanced IT infrastructure and data capabilities. These assets generally rank above those of rivals and provide the company with resources and degree of flexibility others lack.

Buttressed by those assets, COF's narrow moat stems from cost advantages and a nationwide consumer base. With 45 million credit card holders, Capital One's credit cards are assured of a wide range of acceptance. The company has a variety of card offerings across multiple FICO scores, thereby appealing to a large, diversified consumer base. Smaller competitors are less likely to attract COF's cardholders with offerings that are limited to a narrow geographic location and/or a limited number of retailers.

Capital One's scale provides the company with leverage when engaging in national advertising campaigns. In turn, this results in branding that smaller rivals cannot match.

Management

Capital One has excellent stewardship. One example of management's expertise is the manner in which the company weathered the 2007-08 financial crisis. While Citigroup's management team was receiving $476.2 billion in aid from the federal government, slashing the quarterly dividend from 16 cents a share to a penny, and presiding over a massive loss of shareholder value, Capital One suffered a one-year revenue loss of 21 cents a share.

The company's ability to diversify income streams, exemplified in part by COF's standing as the second largest auto lender, and the firm's recent coup resulting in the firm prying the Walmart (WMT) account from Synchrony (SYF) are additional testimony to the strength of the management team.

COF's management team is decidedly shareholder friendly. The manner in which executives are compensated practically requires them to work toward objectives that benefit investors.

Headwinds And Concerns

COF has a large exposure to riskier borrowers than many rivals. For example, Capital One's charge-off rate of 4.1% and 30-day delinquency rate of 3.7% are significantly higher than that of rivals American Express (AXP) and Discover (DFS).

There is the possibility that credit card lenders could engage in a race to the bottom by offering ever increasing reward incentives that cut into profits.

New payment technologies and models could result in significant future headwinds for traditional credit card companies.

FAIR VALUE

As I compose this article, COF trades for $100.57 a share.

Morningstar has a FV for the company at $136, CFRA values the shares at $133.72, Argus has a target price of $106 and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $116.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 73 and an Overall Score of 69. My system considers the company as trading near fair value, although the rating agencies listed above clearly disagree.

(For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.)

DIVIDEND METRICS

COF has a very safe dividend. With a payout ratio of roughly 14% and a dividend coverage ratio of nearly 700%, investors can anticipate continued growth in the dividend for the foreseeable future. The current yield hovers around 1.6%.

However, the company's record of dividend growth is spotty, as the company cut the dividend markedly in 2010.

The three, five, and ten year dividend growth rates stand at 2.2%, 11.0% and 0.6% respectively.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Schwab)

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Morningstar and Argus rate the company's financial health as Strong and High, respectively. Those ratings are the best possible.

COF's stock buyback program resulted in the purchase of nearly $20 billion worth of its stock in fiscal 2019. The company initiated an additional $40 billion share repurchase program in September.

MY PERSPECTIVE

I do not hold COF shares; however, I am contemplating selling puts in hopes I might gain the shares after a nominal drop in the stock. Considering the valuations provided by the rating agencies listed above, there very well may be a margin of safety present at the current price. At the very least, I will place COF on a closely monitored watch list, as I prize companies with the moat, management and strong financial foundation exhibited by Capital One. When considering COF as a prospective investment, one should be aware that the shares will likely suffer a dramatic fall in the event of a recession.

Concerning My Rating System

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 73 and an Overall Score of 69. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 83 or higher combined with an Overall Score of 63 or higher provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies have Valuation Scores far below 83 and Overall Scores below 63.

The Valuation Score of 73 indicates COF trades near fair value, while the Overall Score of 69 ranks COF above most companies

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing articles without cost to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing "Like this article" just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.