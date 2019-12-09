OncoCyte Accelerates The Transition To A Commercial Phase Company

The acquisition of 25% of Razor Genomics will allow OncoCyte to generate the first revenues in its history by Q1 of next year 2020.

On 05/09/19, OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) published the agreement to acquire 25% of Razor Genomics for $10M + $5M in OCX’s shares, as well as the option to purchase the remaining 75% upon compliance with certain milestones.

With this acquisition, OncoCyte takes an important step in the field of lung cancer diagnosis through the liquid biopsy test, by adding the Razor Test to its pipeline, and more importantly, it will become in 2 or 3 months at last, and for the first time in its history, in a commercial phase company. For the first quarter of next year 2020, the financial statements will see the first revenues derived from Razor Test sales, revenues that could reach around $30M for all next year.

Although, where OncoCyte can generate the largest volume of revenues is with the Determavu test, with a revenue forecast of between $2B and $4B annually. The beginning of Determavu test commercialization is scheduled for 2021.

With the revenue figures from the Razor test next year 2020, the stock prices should be given a boost towards much higher levels of that currently seen ($1.75). With a meager current market capitalization of $100M, the potential upward is enormous.

Razor Test

The "Razor stratification test" is indicated for the early detection of patients with initial stages of lung cancer and discriminates between those with a high risk and those with low risk of metastasis in the next few years after the resection of said cancer. For high-risk patients, the Razor Test identifies which chemotherapy is most appropriate when patients can still respond to treatment.

According to a clinical study conducted to evaluate the Razor Test, patients identified as high risk by the test had a survival rate of 92% after 5 years treated with chemotherapy, compared to the ratio of only 49% of those who were not treated.

Similarly, patients identified by the test as low risk had a survival rate of 94% after 5 years without receiving chemotherapy.

Therefore, the Razor Test has demonstrated its ability to identify high-risk and low-risk patients, and thereby significantly improve the suitability of the treatment to be received by patients and life expectancy.

On the other hand, it must be noted that the Razor Test has received the “CLIA Validation” and that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) are currently studying positive coverage decision after issuing a favorable proposal last July, when two contractors (Palmetto GBA and Noridian Heatlhcare Solutions LLC) reported positively inform.

The approval process by the CMS is divided into 2 phases: 1) study phase (45 days), and 2) comments phase (45 days). Once the comment phase is over, the final decision is issued within 45 days of the end of the comment period. The comment period for the request managed by contractor Palmetto GBA ended on 11/21/19, so CMS should issue the final favorable decision in mid-January.

Market Potential for Razor Test

As we have explained before, the Razor Test is classified as a stratification liquid biopsy test for the early stage (phase I and II) of lung cancer and works by studying the information of the patient's genes to determine what type of treatment best suits.

In the market, there is currently no test of identical characteristics that those of Razor Test because those that currently exist are indicated for late stages cancer (phase III and IV), so it is very difficult to estimate future revenues that will be generated.

The only data we have is the number of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) detected annually in the United States, about 191,000, of which approximately 35% (68,000) correspond to phase I and II which is the target population of the Razor Test.

On the other hand, we have the data of two liquid biopsy tests that are currently being marketed for the late-stage cancer (phase III and IV) that determine the ideal treatment after analyzing the genetic information of the patients. Although these two tests have a different target population from those to Razor Test, they can give us an idea of ​​how they have performed.

1) The Guardant360 marketed by Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH).

2) Target Selector NGS Lung Panel, Biocept test (NASDAQ:BIOC).

The Guardant360 test analyzes different types of late-stage cancer (phase III and IV), was launched in 2014, and in July 2018 received CMS positive coverage decision. It is a test that analyzes 74 genes associated with different types of cancer and determines the best chemotherapy treatment to receive by the patient, thus facilitating the work of doctors.

The Target Selector NGS Lung Panel analyzes in late-stage cancer (phase III and IV) the NSCLC studying biomarkers associated with mutations of genes related to lung cancer and has been released to the market last May.

Between the two tests there are 2 major differences: The Guardant360 is a CLIA-validate test and also has CMS positive coverage decision. However, the Biocept test does not meet any of these two important milestones. This makes the Guardant360 have a much higher commercial success than the Biocept test.

The Razor test is a CLIA-validated test and it will receive CMS positive coverage decision by next January, so the commercial potential is enormous.

In the following table we can see the evolution of tests performed by Guardant360 and Biocept in the last quarters:

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Guardant360 9552 11605 13283 17160 18539 Biocept test 964 1043 1325 1066 1189

Source: Author

As you can see, there is a wide margin in terms of tests performed between the Guardant360 and the NGS Lung Panel test of Biocept, even knowing that the Biocept test has only been in the market since last May (Biocept had other test marketed before last May). This wide difference is based in the fact that the Guardant360 is a CLIA-validate test and has also received CMS positive coverage decision, milestones that the Biocept test does not meet.

It is essential for the success of a liquid biopsy test to have CLIA-validation, as this validation, in addition to giving consistency and reputation to the test, serves as a mandatory requirement to receive positive coverage decision from CMS. And this coverage is essential for commercial success, because it ensures a huge number of patients whose will use the test because the coverage reaches up to 70% of the test’s price, if it meets a series of conditions.

In fact, according to the data published in the last Financial Statements quarter by Guardant Health, most of the 18,539 tests sold came from the payment of Medicare for lung cancer patients (CMS) coverage, with an increase of 89% over to the same quarter of last year.

These data shows the importance of the CMS coverage, a situation that the Razor test will achieve by next January.

To estimate the revenues that the Razor Test will generate for the next year 2020, we need to know the number of tests that will be performed and the test’ s price. In the presentation offered by the acquisition of the Razor Test, management stated that the price could reach a level between $3,000 and $4,000, which is the price of other tests with similar characteristics, so we can take the price of $3,000. The number of tests can be estimated as a percentage of the total target population (68,000), a percentage that will increase over the years due to greater market penetration.

The percentage of market penetration will depend on the commercial effort made by the company.

For next year, OCX has designed a sales team consisting of 6 commercials and a director and will focus on 11 states, and will increase the states target in the coming years.

Revenues estimates for Razor test:

2020 2021 2022 % penetration Razor test 15 % 25 % 35 % Razor Tests 10.200 17.000 24.000 Revenues $30.6M $51M $72M

Source: Author

The total revenue potential with a 100% market penetration would be: 68,000 X $3,000 = $204M.

With a P/E ratio for the clinical diagnostic sector of 25, we can estimate a OncoCyte market capitalization of $755M (30,6X25) by the end of next year 2020 which, compared to the current $100M, offers us a huge upside potential. Here it is necessary to take into account that OCX currently only owns 25% of Razor Genomics, although OCX have planned the acquisition of the remaining 75% for the Q4 of the next year 2020 that will involve the payment of $10M plus another amount in OCX shares.

Finally, it must be comment that the Razor test complements very well with the Determavu test, since Determavu is used in the initial stage after locating the tumor by scanner to determine if it is malignant or benign, and Razor test is applied later, once the tumor has been resected to determine what type of chemotherapy best suits.

Cash Status

At September 30, 2019, OncoCyte had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $19.9 million as compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2018.

On November 13, 2019, OncoCyte strengthened its balance sheet by $8.6 million and issued 5,058,824 shares, at market, to strategic, long-term investors led by Pura Vida Investments, LLC, a fundamentally driven, healthcare focused registered investment advisor.

Cash used in operations was $4.9 million for this quarter as compared to approximately $2.5 million during the third quarter in 2018

Some downward risks to consider

Although the upward potential of OncoCyte is enormous, there are some risks that should not be spared when taking positions in the company:

The Razor Test finally does not receive the CMS positive coverage decision. This risk is unlikely because CMS has already issued a favorable proposal last July.

Sales of next year 2020 of the Razor Test are below of those estimated.

Delays in the beginning of the commercialization of the Razor Test.

These risks could initiate a downward trend in the share price to reach lower levels than the current ones.

Conclusion

OncoCyte will begin next year 2020 as a commercialization phase company thanks to the Razor Test. The acquisition of 25% of Razor Genomics will allow OncoCyte to generate the first revenues in its history, at least 1 year before the beginning of Determavu test commercialization. The remaining 75% will be acquired in the fourth quarter of next year.

According to the Razor Test revenues estimation for 2020, and knowing the P/E ratio of the clinical diagnostic sector, the bullish potential of OCX is huge.

And by 2021 Determavu test should already be commercialized, with an estimated revenue figures much higher than those of the Razor test ($2B/ $4B). Therefore good catalysts in the short and long term.

The stock price should show an upward momentum in the coming months to reflect all these circumstances, price that currently does not reflect the intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.