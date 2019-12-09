Fed Working On A Stock Market Launch

Normally the Fed adds liquidity in a slowdown. This is absolutely nuts. That's going to absolutely goose this market straight up - rocket ship.

The jobs numbers were a blowout, and guess what, the Fed is, get this, adding liquidity?!?

The Fed meets tomorrow and Wednesday and we have hints that they are totally in cohoots to get his stock market to the moon. Recent jobs numbers have been big. It's possible that with these jobs numbers the market may just be waiting for any trade news just to get bought. You have big jobs numbers yet the Fed is actually adding liquidity!?!? That's a very odd combination that is the recipe for a stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY)(NASDAQ:QQQ)(NYSEARCA:SP500) launch.

Jobs: Wow

Source

Friday's number was a blowout number. About 40,000 of that was from GM workers returning from a strike. Still the number would have been the highest number since January.

The way to know if this non-farm payrolls number was a fluke is by watching this week's jobless claims number on Thursday.

Source

If this week's weekly jobless claims look like last week's blow out number I don't see how this market doesn't start skipping higher.

And The Fed Of Course Needs To Add Liquidity

Of course the Fed, with this strong jobs number, needs to add liquidity. Of course, right? Not really. But they're doing it. Normally the Fed will add liquidity when things are getting worse so the economy doesn't fall off a cliff. Here they're adding liquidity when the jobs were just blow out.

Great jobs + Liquidity = Blow Out Stock Market

Get this...

Source

Above you see the Wall Street Journal headline. I'm not sure who added the "of course" but that makes sense, right?

I mean if you:

A) have blow out jobs...

B) want the market to absolutely explode higher...

C) want Trump to get reelected...

...and you're the Fed, you have to goose this market with all you got. So guess what, despite a roaring jobs number, all you need to do is add a little more liquidity. Usually the Fed adds liquidity in a weak climate. But guess what that liquidity will do in a good economy? It should send the market spiraling higher.

You heard Fed Chief Jerome Powell say things like:

"We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate, etc, etc."

This is my take what that means:

"Look, President Trump has put immense pressure on me to make sure he wins the 2020 elections. I absolutely have no choice but to goose this market so it goes straight up, no curve, no slant, straight up rocket ship. Are there any questions in the audience."

That's my take on what Chair Powell was really saying with his clever "current stance" comments.

Strong jobs and we need liquidity? Oh my, come on. I think Trump is all over Powell and so this is getting a little nuts.

What Trade War?

There's a very important deadline Dec. 15 if President Trump decides to put in new tariffs. The US and China are in intense talks.

But the problem and risk with the trade war is that it would slow down the economy. But real time you just had a blow out set of jobs numbers telling you there's not much slowdown. That's the here and now. I admit things can change next week. But if the trade war's not slowing down the US economy, then the trade war is not the main news.

I think this set up could be that traders are waiting to buy any trade news, good or bad.

Jobs and the economy becomes the main headlines, oh and the Fed goosing the market to go ballistic.

SPY Chart

Source

Above is the official Fed Chair Powell: "Pretty Please I want this market to jam higher, low volume, end of the year, I just need just a little bit higher, a little more liquidity..."

With low trading volume, good jobs and market-goosing liquidity for no reason, Powell's making sure he won't let Trump (And maybe Tim Cook) down. He's doing his best anyway.

Fed Meeting Wednesday

I think we have a preview how incredibly dovish the Fed is going to be on Wednesday. I have to believe that's bullish for the stock market.

Conclusion

The facts are laid out. This market is being goosed, no joke.

Nail Tech Earnings Daily Market & Tech Stock Calls Top Ranked By Reuters Versus The Entire Sell-Side What our subscribers are saying: "This is a home run!" "Chaim is a rock star." "paid for itself many times over." Ready to Nail Tech Earnings? Start your free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.