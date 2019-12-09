Patrick Industries Is Still A Buy After The Run

Source: Google

Patrick Industries (PATK) has made a name for itself in the manufactured home, marine, and RV industries. The company operates nationwide through locations in 21 states and in China and the Netherlands. Patrick's major manufactured products include many of the basic items used inside and outside of recreational vehicles, manufactured homes, and boats. Patrick Industries was founded in 1959 by Mervin D. Lung. The company's operations began as a distributor of paneling to the Elkhart, Indiana area's manufactured housing industry. Patrick's core business model is based on quality products and service. While industry conditions may fluctuate from time to time, the company has established a solid platform to support future growth including expanded capacity, equipment and facility investments, and financial flexibility. As the company continues to expand its presence inside the products it manufactures, it should continue to provide capital appreciation for investors. Additionally, the company recently initiated a dividend which will open itself up to a whole new class of investors, mutual funds, and ETF's that require a dividend for investment.

Quarterly Review

Last quarter the company reported a miss on revenue and a beat on the bottom line.

It was the first time the company has reported a decline in revenue in a long time. Thanks to a successful acquisition streak and a healthy economy, the company has not reported anything but rising revenues for the last 20+ quarters.

Patrick's RV content per unit for the third quarter of 2019 increased approximately 9% to an around $3,145 from $2,875. The marine content per retail increased 54% to about $1,624 from $1,054. Lastly, the manufactured housing content per unit increased approximately 65% to an estimated $4,348 from $2,628. It is nice to see that the acquisitions are helping grow its presence in the categories it produces products in. This is a great way to also build relationships with customers. It also helps the company build a stream of potential recurring revenue as it will be the go to source for replacement parts. This generally is what keeps a company like Patrick strong in a recession.

As the company continues with acquisitions, it could recognize a larger chance to cross-sell products as it becomes able to offer synergies to its customers. Also being able to match finishes, offer themes, design bundled packages, and more, offers the opportunity to up-sell customers.

Of course, we have to be concerned with debt as the company continues its acquisition path for growth.

As we can see, the debt load has increased to $671 million from $621 million nine months ago. The company almost has however increased cash on hand to a healthy $116.7 million. This debt is a bit higher than we would like to see, especially for an economically-sensitive company. However, management seems to have recognized the slow down that has come and has built a cash position to protect itself. Additionally, it may be able to use a downturn to continue to acquire attractive businesses at a good price. Investors should fear a steady rise in rates for a few reasons. The product it produces generally will sell to consumers who take long-term loans in order to finance their purchase. So a rise in interest rates could make it less affordable to purchase the RV, boat or manufactured home they want.

Industry Fundamentals

Taking a brief look at the history of RV purchases, we can see how much a recession truly hurts the industry.

As we can see, from 2007 to 2009 sales were cut to almost a third. If this happened today, Patrick would have a hard time meeting its debt obligations.

Presuming a cut in earnings of 50%, which is better than what we saw in the Great Recession, the debt/EBITDA ratio could significantly increase. Since 55% of revenue is from the RV industry this is something important to watch. However, the company has steadily continued to reduce its exposure to this industry. In the last year it has become 10% less of the company's revenue from the sector.

Manufactured Homes are also of interest. While not as much of a want as it is a need, new home sales are certainly open to pressure when the economy is compressing.

Going back to 1986, we can see the industry was certainly stronger. It has since declined to a low of 49,000 units in 2009 which was almost half of 2007 volume. Meaning a significant recession could have the impact of cutting sales in half. Interestingly, 2018 was the first year we have seen more units produced than 2007.

The interesting part is that we could see barring any recession a continued rise in production. The cost of building new homes has risen significantly in the past few years due to a variety of factors. However, it costs less than half as much to have a manufactured home built. This is due to most of the home being built on site, reducing the need for step-by-step coordination that a stick-built home would require.

The reason it is so attractive for this income bracket is due to the fast pace in rising costs of site-built homes. As demand for homes continues to outpace supply, the price of homes has increased. Additionally, low interest rates have further made it more affordable for people to get a mortgage and thus has also helped push home prices higher. The plus side for the manufactured home industry is that it is no longer building the traditional home, which clearly stood out for being what it was. It is now being built to spec and looks like any other home, allowing the homeowner to design their dream home at a much lower cost. This should continue to help the industry grow. It will also probably take more share from the next income brackets as the gap widens between the two home building methods.

Valuation

The company has seen a rise in share price alongside a rise in revenues and profit.

The company has grown revenue from close to half a billion in 2013 to quadruple that in a little more than 5 years, showing that its acquisitive efforts have helped greatly. Additionally, shares outstanding have not grown much at all which implies the company is not diluting shareholders. While it is important for the company to continue its path towards growth, it must start to take into account its current debt and how it will meet its obligations. The company doesn't make one-off large acquisitions which is a positive. Because of this, it is not highly reliant upon a successful integration for the acquisition to have to actually work, it also can greatly expand revenue due to its already existing companies. The strategy is smart and well thought out and hopefully continues. Management would be smart to wait for the next recession to really continue this pattern. These small suppliers will be severely pressured and offer a better economic price to Patrick when times are tough.

The current valuation compared to the 5-year trading history looks compelling as well.

The company currently trades below its average for the last 5 years when looking at P/E, P/CF, P/S, and P/B. This implies there could be potential upside when the shares revert to the mean.

Lastly, Patrick Industries just announced a dividend. This is the first time since 2003 the company will be paying one.

The newly announced dividend gives investors a starting yield of 2% which is quite attractive for an initial dividend. With 23 million shares outstanding the new dividend will cost the company approximately $23 million per year. This is well covered by the $122 million in cash flow the company has produced for the first 9 months of the year. The newly announced dividend will make the shares appealing to those who prefer stocks who offer a dividend over those which don't. It also becomes an option by many funds that require a dividend as well.

Conclusion

While Patrick is definitely a growth machine and not a well-known one to the investor community, it comes with risks. Keeping an eye on the next quarterly report for any slowdown will be elemental in ensuring strong performance of the shares going forward. Should there be a slowdown, shares will probably take a large hit due to the fears of the slowdown. The company is highly sensitive to economic fluctuations and at this point in the cycle, investors may be better off waiting to start a position in the company. A brief slowdown in the economy could easily lead to revenues detracting anywhere from 30% to 50% and the stock price along with it. The shares at current levels are looking enticing, presuming there is no slowdown on the horizon. Going forward, the company should continue to perform well. If an investor does decide to start a position they should be diligent in watching for any signs of a slowdown and be prepared for a decline. We will continue to watch the company as it has been a great growth stock. If as an investor you believe in the long-term picture of the U.S. economy, then Patrick will be a beneficiary for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.