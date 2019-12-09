Rapid7: The Bullish Case

I rate Rapid7 a Hold with a price target of $57 based on its leadership in the vulnerability assessment space assisted by new offerings which will drive average customer value.

The growth narrative will continue to overshadow the lack of profitability in the near term.

Rapid7 (RPD) continues to invest in driving market share within and outside the vulnerability assessment space. While the new products need some time to drive average customer value as Rapid7 cross-sells its offerings, the current valuation at a P/S (FWD) of 8.25x and market cap of $2.7 billion is conservative compared to the valuation commanded by most unprofitable SaaS plays. As a result, I will be maintaining a Hold rating with a price target of $57.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Rapid7 continues to demonstrate strong growth in the vulnerability assessment space. Last quarter, total revenue grew 33%, customer count grew 17% while ARR grew by 43%. In my previous thesis, I highlighted how the need for security assessment and compliance amongst enterprises would continue to drive demand for Rapid7's solutions. The steady growth momentum and the recent guidance raise strengthen this thesis. In the near term, the growth narrative will prevail as more enterprises recruit penetration testers and security researchers to perform network audits while making organizations 100% compliant with the latest privacy and security standards. As a result, I remain bullish on the near-term demand for Rapid7's solutions.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Rapid7 delivered strong results last quarter. This was driven by strong demand for its SIEM (Insight IDR) and vulnerability management solution. Other products remain a small part of the revenue with a compelling value proposition. This includes InsightOps for data logging, InsightAppSec for application security, and InsightConnect for security automation. Going forward, management is taking a growth first approach, with a focus on profitability only if sustainable growth can't be realized. Going forward, growth is expected to be driven by its vulnerability and SIEM solutions with strong assists from other products. Renewal rate is expected to come down slightly as the professional services segment draws down. Remember, the professional services segment is billed on a perpetual licensing basis, and customers are being migrated to the new cloud subscription billing model.

Operating margin improved slightly, though not as pronounced as expected. Management's keen pursuit of growth and the ongoing transition to a subscription-based billing model weigh heavily on margins. This also comes amid the push to cross-sell less noticeable offerings like InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightVM. It will be interesting to watch how these products ramp up. I'm most bullish on InsightConnect as an add-on given that it jives with the push by enterprise for automation and security orchestration solutions.

Operating cash flow is still primarily a function of stock-based compensation. Given the negative contribution from net income, improvement in working capital can help drive more cash flow as billings from the cloud offerings ramps up.

Investing cash flow has been driven by a significant ramp in Capex ($9.3m) compared to the previous year ($2.8m). There have also been two cash acquisitions within the last four quarters to strengthen and diversify its product offerings. The $228m debt issuance in Q3'18 has been the last major financing cash inflow. Rapid7's debt to equity ratio at over 300% isn't the most attractive.

Overall, I'm neutral on Rapid7's business and financing position until profitability ratios improve or management demonstrates it can drive ACV by cross-selling its smaller offerings.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

I will be maintaining a bullish valuation, which assumes a double-digit growth in revenue given Rapid7's leadership in the vulnerability assessment space. This also assumes a rapid improvement in operating margin as the high-margin subscription model takes front and center stage. This drives my FCF margin projection to ramp to 30% of revenue, up from 8% of revenue in 2019. This is a bullish assumption. I prefer to discount my cash flow at a weighted average cost of capital of 12% to normalize for the huge volatility in the cloud space. Using a growth till perpetuity of 2%, a Gordon growth model gives a terminal value of $2.1 billion with 2024 as my exit year. The present value of the FCF stands at $582m. Adding cash of $247 million and a debt of $262 million, we get a market cap of $2.6 billion. Using shares outstanding of 47m, this gives a share price of $56.8. This translates to a forward P/S of 7x.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Management gave positive feedback about the macro environment:

Yes, so we feel very positive about the overall spend environment and dynamics. And that's primarily because when we look at the broad customer base, we still see plenty of rebuild [ph] opportunities. My observation is that we're not seeing challenges outside geopolitical challenges is that we're a cloud-based company.

The cloud space remains a volatile space that has attracted a lot of speculators. That remains the most significant risk factor in the near term as any downward guidance from a big cloud name often affects other equally unprofitable cloud plays.

From a competitive standpoint, Rapid7 is strong, given its broad lineup of cloud-based security solutions. In the SIEM space, the presence of Microsoft (MSFT) is worth watching. This was raised by Rob Owens of Keybanc Capital Markets in the last conference call. Microsoft Azure Sentinel SIEM service became commercially available in September and could pose a serious threat to Rapid7's market share expansion plans.

Overall, I'm neutral on Rapid7's competitive and macro positioning given the level of congestion in the SIEM space and the volatility in the cloud space.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold, PT: $57)

I remain positive on Rapid7's growth strategy and improved product strength. Overall, Rapid7's go-to-market strategy isn't as compelling as expected. With the current valuation in line with its peer average, I will be maintaining a Hold rating with a price target of $57.

Risks

My valuation assumes a rapid improvement in profit margins. If management struggles to execute in the near term, the free cash flow projections won't be accretive to the stock's valuation.

The vulnerability assessment space is not as big as other cybersecurity segments. Players in this segment have to keep spending on marketing to raise awareness of their products. If enterprises don't buy into their narrative, they might not achieve the level of operating leverage that is expected of them.

