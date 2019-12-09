Oil - Low Refinery Throughput Does Not Appear To Be A Structural Issue Just Yet

The early readings appear to point to the idea that US refineries brought forward maintenance from next Spring into this Fall to get ahead of IMO 2020.

While some experts have already attributed the lower throughput we are seeing into year-end as a structural issue, we want to wait for H1 2020 US refinery throughput first before making our conclusion.

This combined with the unfortunate event at PES has reduced US refinery throughput from Sept to Dec y-o-y by 647k b/d.

US refinery maintenance from September 2019 to December 2019 will average 1.326 mb/d or 436k b/d higher than 2018's 890k b/d.

US refinery throughput in 2019 has been absolutely dismal compared to 2018.

Welcome to the disappointing refinery throughput edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Our main point related to the dismal throughput has to do with US refinery throughput from September to December.

Source: Company reports, EIA, HFI Research

Over the span of 4-months, this equates to ~78.934 mbbls that refineries did not use in crude.

The main reason being is that IMO 2020 is starting which should benefit complex refineries in the US more than others. This is because US refineries can source cheap Canadian heavy crude and turn them into ultra low sulfur fuel oil. Simple refineries, on the other hand, are forced to buy light sweet crude and yield lower high margin products.

In addition, the scheduled US refinery maintenance from January to May 2020 is significantly lower than in 2019.

According to the scheduled maintenance, US refinery throughput from January to May 2020 will average 16.681 mb/d or 357k b/d higher than 2018's 16.324 mb/d. Over the span of 5-months, this equates to an extra ~54.264 mbbls in crude that refineries will use versus 2019.

Now keep in mind that the final maintenance figures will likely be a bit higher due to unplanned outages, but at least the early readings appear to point to the idea that US refineries brought forward maintenance from next Spring into this Fall to get ahead of IMO 2020.

So for the time being at least, we don't think lower US refinery throughput is a structural issue yet (e.g. likely related to the crude quality mismatch), and we believe that refineries have brought forward Spring maintenance to get ahead of IMO 2020.

