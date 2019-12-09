Peloton Punished For Patriarchal Ad: Buy It And These Other Potential Bounces

If the market does sell off, I expect it to be short-lived and no more that 3% to 5% and that drop should be bought. If you have put aside 25% cash, use whatever residual cash there is for fast trades this week.

Peloton sold off hard last week but already started to turn Friday. I think it continues higher as market participants have decided that "any PR is better than no PR"

The Internet Pounces on their Marketing and Peloton Stock Suffers

Last week the Twitterverse stormed and condemned Peloton (PTON). It has been the target of satirical YouTube videos; Aviation Gin even created a YouTube ad spoofing Peloton and drafting off of PTON’s misery. Has PTON discontinued the ad? Nope. Hewing to the notion “all publicity is good publicity” variously credited to Oscar Wilde and PT Barnum, PTON is soldiering on with the ad featuring the over-earnest wife, living in privilege and awarded with the most expensive exercise equipment on the planet. Twitter commentary has the ad as tone-deaf to the current zeitgeist of body positivity and feminist empowerment.

PTON has already bounced because stock market participants agree that this is marketing gold. I think all this “harrumphing” has propelled PTON as THE aspirational luxury and the solution to all ills. Even with the current rise and Friday’s bounce, there is still 10% to its old highs. I think market participants will recognize that PTON is growing and they are opening new markets. They are a unique business that is not fully understood; they are a media company, a quasi-social network, and a consumer equipment company as well. I think it’s a buy, right now. Not only will it go to its old highs, I think it breaks even higher.

Here are two other lesser-known less-followed names: Progyny, Medallia

Last week I highlighted Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the hope that they would selloff after their first earnings report as a public company.

Very often a new name to the market will have a misstep on their first earnings report. It reported last Wednesday night, fell hard for the first 15 minutes of trading, and then promptly took off. Not many companies report a 120% increase in revenue. Says the PGNY CEO David Schlanger:

“Progyny has redefined the market for employer-sponsored fertility benefits, demonstrating that it is possible to simultaneously create a great patient experience, generate superior clinical outcomes, and provide for a more efficient use of employer healthcare dollars to address a health condition that affects millions.”

He further said, “we are in the very early stages of penetrating a market opportunity that we believe is in excess of $13 billion. After the close of the quarter, we crossed a significant milestone by completing our IPO, which we believe has increased awareness of both our brand and the issues surrounding infertility.”

This company has a lot going for it, the least of which is that women are waiting longer for kids and will need help having healthy babies. In an economy that is making the competition for workers a near existential issue for maintaining a company's health if not propelling further growth. In a business like this, you might find a ton of competition coming into this hot space. But fortunately for PGNY, there is a moat surrounding this business. Fertility requires highly educated and competent experts and operations. Making babies with technology is complicated and error-prone.

PGNY also helps with other aspects of making families, like adoption and surrogacy, so this is not easy to replicate. I like this business, and the moment they offer a dividend, I think it makes sense to add this to your long-term investment portfolio. If you do allow a small portion of your long-term account to be non-dividend paying, I invite you to research this name and make your own decision. Right now, I think PGNY will generate alpha.

Medallia is a very interesting little company that tracks customer experience and employee experience. Knowing how well engaged and happy your employees are might not be the first thing that occurs to an investor. However, and again, like PGNY, in a world where competition for employees is fierce, knowing how enthusiastic your employees are, or what they are less excited about, is super-important. Likely, the stuff they are unhappy about will influence your customer experience. If your customers don’t like how they interact with your business, you are deader than dead.

MDLA is not growing as fast as PGNY, but they did have record revenue of $103.1 million, up 27% year-over-year, and record subscription revenue of $79.7 million, up 26% year-over-year. I think this business has the potential to have accelerated growth if they further proselytize the idea of measuring CX and EX as an important business metric.

Here are some highlights of this “Corporate Proselytization”:

Launched the Medallia City Tours, bringing the company’s annual Experience Conference to eleven cities around the globe.

At Dreamforce, Medallia was the official feedback partner at Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Dreamfest, the main evening event, and an innovator sponsor for the conference.

Expanded our ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) partnership providing certified integrations with ServiceNow’s Customer Service and IT Service Management on the ServiceNow store.

In conjunction with Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), we showcased our Employee Experience product at Workday Rising, including our forthcoming integration with Workday’s Prism Analytics Suite.

Like PGNY, MDLA has a moat that is not easily replicated. It is a proprietary AI-driven capability that ingests all manner of interactions from the web, devices, and people. The largest competitor was acquired by SAP (NYSE:SAP), a company that recently lost its CEO to ServiceNow. I am not a fan of SAP, but I am a fan of NOW. MDLA is a buy.

Let me toss in a low priced stock called Cloudera (CLDR). Carl Icahn is in this stock as are a number of hedge funds. It merged with Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last year and it stumbled out of the gate. This last earnings report showed improvement, and the stock is accelerating to the upside. The quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. It isn’t profitable yet, but the growth and the business model is real. Let’s let the chart do the talking…

Source: tradingview.com

Clearly, CLDR has strong upward momentum and they have broken through a major portion of overhead resistance (aka “congestion”). It is currently trading at $11.29. The horizontal bar is basically showing where that overhead congestion ends and that “gap down” begins. Technical traders should love this setup. Some may choose to wait for the break above that $11.95 level. Others might want to start accumulating at this level and buy more as CLDR struggles to break above this level. I am not making any predictions, but that gap down should act as a magnet. So it’s up to you; the downside is the width of this last spike into congestion so about a point down and several points up. Do your own research and make your own decisions.

Merger Monday $5.2 Billion

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) buys Synthorx (THOR) for 2.5 billion, Merck (NYSE:MRK) acquires ArQule (ARQL) for 2.7 billion. These are biotechs; this is an area that I am just not good at, so I don’t track it. However, I do track mergers, and these are highly expensive acquisitions. I am not sure what it says about biotech, but it does say that the stock market has more bargains to be had. Why bargains? Look at the crazy premiums they paid for these names. It is not just a reflection of the lottery-like payoffs you can get in biotech, good luck surfacing the winners from the 100s of non-winners. This is also a reflection of how easy it is to fund acquisitions. It is a reflection of how healthy the economy is, and how willing large companies are to take such a leveraged risk.

Will Trump turn hardline on December 15?

The numbers keep going in our favor; first, the mind-blowing jobs number on Friday, and then the news that Chinese exports to the US fell 23% in November. The question is, will Trump raise additional tariffs this coming Sunday? It is certainly a 50/50 right now. I think the bigger question is, will the market care if he does? So far, the market is signaling a mild perturbation, and that is about it. If Trump postpones or perhaps even raises tariffs at a lower level than advertised, the market could run hotter. Either way, I think it shakes it off after a 3% to maybe 5% sale, and it should be bought. Hold your cash 25% until next week, trade on whatever is residual. Consider the short-side and short-lived hedges.

My Trades

I would want to take a position in PGNY, but it doesn’t trade in options yet. Since I will be starting a subscription service focused on options through Seeking Alpha, I have made the commitment to only trade through options. If you trade through equity, do your own homework, but I think it’s a buy. I might break my own rules and buy it for my long-term investment.

I did get long CLDR last week. I also got long Salesforce, Slack (WORK), and Zoom Video (ZM). I think all these names were punished on their earnings. Analysts came out strongly for CRM, and I thought momentum to float CRM to old highs would materialize. I have this name on a short leash. As far as MDLA is concerned, I have my eye on it. I think I want to see some more basing before I go for it. I executed a pretty tight call spread on PTON, if the name marches on to the old high, I will roll it up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long WORK, CRM, CLDR, PTON, and ZM. I expressed these all in CALL options. Several are CALL spreads