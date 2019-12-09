AAC Technologies: Positive Outlook Priced In

Growing scale and increasing capacity utilization rate is key to improving the optics business' profitability, as the revenue base is still small.

The acoustics business' revenue and gross profit were up +29% and +58% QoQ respectively, as SLS or Super Linear Structure Android penetration rate grew to 60% in 3Q2019.

Elevator Pitch

The key products for Hong Kong-listed smartphone micro component solutions supplier AAC Technologies Holdings' (OTCPK:AACAY) (OTCPK:AACAF) [2018:HK] include dynamic components (e.g. miniature speaker modules, receivers and speakers); electromagnetic drives and precision mechanics (e.g. haptic motors and stepper motor modules); MEMS (Micro-electromechanical Systems) components; and other products (including optics, RF antenna, traditional microphones and headsets).

AAC Technologies' share price has increased by +52% from HK$40.65 as of September 12, 2019 to HK$61.95 as of December 6, 2019. The company's strong QoQ earnings growth in 3Q2019 and market expectations of a further improvement in profitability for FY2020 have been a driver of its share price out-performance in the past three months. AAC Technologies currently trades at 22.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which is at a slight premium to the stock's historical 10-year average forward average P/E of approximately 20 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.1%.

This is an update of my initiation article published on AAC Technologies on September 16, 2019. I maintain my "Neutral" rating on AAC Technologies, as the positive outlook for the company in terms of improved profitability for FY2020 has largely been priced in. There are downside risks to AAC Technologies' earnings and share price, if overall smartphone sales are lower than expected and the adoption rate for the company's products disappoints.

Readers are advised to trade in AAC Technologies shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2018:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $60 million and market capitalization is above $9 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Core Acoustics Business Growth Driven By Higher SLS Android Penetration

AAC Technologies delivered a strong set of 3Q2019 financial results, which were announced on November 8, 2019. The company's revenue grew +3% YoY and +31% QoQ to RMB5.0 billion for 3Q2019, while net profit increased +106% QoQ (but down -29% YoY) to RMB0.7 billion. The company's core dynamic components or acoustics business (manufacturing of speakers, speaker boxes and receivers), accounting for 46% and 51% of its overall 3Q2019 revenue and gross profit respectively, was a key contributor.

The acoustics business' revenue and gross profit were up +29% and +58% QoQ at RMB2,280 million and RMB760 million respectively, while segment gross margin expanded by 610 basis points QoQ to 33.3%. This was driven mainly by an increase in SLS or Super Linear Structure (new stereo module with two speakers in a single device) Android penetration rate (in terms of total acoustics business' Android acoustics module shipments) from 30% in 1Q2019 and 50% in 2Q2019 to 60% in 3Q2019.

AAC Technologies introduced a higher-end version of SLS for Android phones, which offers superior acoustic performance with a 30%-higher diaphragm amplitude vis-a-vis the prior entry-level version of SLS, that has been incorporated into several Android smartphone flagship models. Looking ahead, AAC Technologies has guided for a 65% SLS Android penetration rate by end-2019 and a 40% gross margin (versus 33.3% in 3Q2019 and 31.3% in 9M2019) for the acoustics business in the medium to long term, at the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 8, 2019.

On the flip side, the constraint on the acoustics business' future growth lies with the fact that most smartphone manufacturers are not willingly to invest a significant amount of money in upgrading the acoustic quality of their products, as acoustic quality is not perceived as a key selection criteria for smartphone buyers as opposed to let say camera quality. The tipping point for the acoustics business will be the time where either consumers start to focus on acoustic quality in choosing the smartphones they buy, or smartphone manufacturers start to advertise acoustic quality as a differentiating factor of their products. The improved SLS Android penetration rate for AAC Technologies' acoustics business suggests that things are changing for the better.

Growing Shipment Volumes Is Key To Improving Profitability Of Optics Business

The optics business, which accounted for 6% of AAC Technologies' 3Q2019 revenue, continued to be the fastest growing business for the company in the recent quarter. The optics business' 3Q2019 and 9M2019 revenue grew by +80% and +76% YoY to RMB313 million and RMB730 million respectively. AAC Technologies expects the optics business to be a key growth pillar for the company contributing over RMB10 billion of annual revenue in the medium to long term.

Given that the revenue base of the optics business is still small, growing scale and increasing capacity utilization rate is key to improving the business' profitability. The other products segment (which the optics business accounts for over 80% of revenue) was loss-making in 1H2019 (no such disclosures for 3Q2019), so I estimate that the optics business' current gross profit margin to be no higher than a low single-digit figure.

Average monthly shipments for the company's optics business were 45-50 million in 3Q2019 and are expected to reach 60 million by end-FY2019 and 100 million by end-2Q2020. Apart from increased capacity utilization (as reflected in higher average monthly shipments), a more favorable mix of higher ASP (Average Selling Price) high-end hybrid lens could help to enhance the optics business' profitability over time. AAC Technologies' mass production of high-end (and higher ASP) hybrid lens (typically a mix of one glass lens and six pieces of plastic lens) utilizing wafer level glass or WLG technology is targeted to commence in 2020.

Going forward, AAC Technologies highlighted at the company's 3Q2019 results briefing on November 6, 2019 that gross margin for the optics business could potentially reach 40% and 50% based on average monthly shipments of 60 million and 100 million respectively, with the assumptions that the product mix also improves with an increased proportion of higher ASP lens. AAC Technologies' current ASP for the optics business is RMB3.50, and the company's target is approximately RMB4.50.

A concern for the optics business has been AAC Technologies venturing into the low margin camera module business with a 5%-10% gross margin. But AAC Technologies emphasized at its recent 3Q2019 earnings call that the company's venture into the camera module business should be seen as "part of the whole growth of optics business" and " it creates the overall medium-, long-term strong foundation of a roadmap to further expand and take our optics capability directly to customers." In other words, AAC Technologies's camera module business has a strategic purpose as it forms part of the integrated optics solutions it is offering to customers.

Stepper Motor Modules And Haptics Solutions Benefited From Pop-up Cameras And Bezel-less Smartphone Designs

AAC Technologies' other core business, besides acoustics, is the Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics business, which contributed 42% and 41% of the company's revenue and gross profit in 3Q2019. The Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics business mainly sells stepper motor modules and offers haptics solutions.

In 3Q2019, revenue and gross profit margin for the Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics business expanded by +37% and 260 basis points QoQ to RMB2.1 billion and 29.5% respectively. The increased adoption of pop-up cameras and bezel-less smartphone designs (doing away with side volume buttons) drove higher demand for stepper motor modules and haptics solutions respectively.

AAC Technologies noted in its 3Q2019 results announcement that "the shipment volume has ramped up by multi-folds in 3Q 2019 as compared to the previous quarter" for stepper motor modules. This suggest that pop-up camera designs, which improves the "look" of smartphones and enables a full-screen viewing experience, are likely to have gained traction with smartphone manufacturers.

While AAC Technologies does not disclose the revenue and profit breakdown of the different products and sub-segments of the Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics business, the company has guided that the gross margin for the haptics solutions could increase to 40%, similar to the targeted gross margin for the acoustics business. The gross profit margin for the overall Electromagnetic Drives And Precision Mechanics business was 29.5% for both 3Q2019 and 9M2019.

Positive Outlook In Terms Of Improved Profitability For FY2020

Market consensus is expecting AAC Technologies' net profit margin to improve from 13.0% in FY2019F to 16.0% in FY2020F, and for gross profit margin to increase from 29.3% and 32.2% over the same period.

AAC Technologies has guided for higher gross profit margins for the acoustics, optics and haptics solutions businesses as highlighted above; and 3Q2019 numbers were strong especially on a QoQ basis. Taking into account the above, the near-term outlook for AAC Technologies is positive with respect to improved profitability in FY2020.

Valuation

AAC Technologies trades at 28.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 22.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$61.95 as of December 6, 2019. AAC Technologies' forward FY2020 P/E is at a slight premium to the stock's historical 10-year average forward average P/E of approximately 20 times.

AAC Technologies offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 1.8% and 2.1% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for AAC Technologies are a lower-than-expected adoption rate of the company's products in smartphones, weaker-than-expected overall smartphone sales and a loss of market share to other competing suppliers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.