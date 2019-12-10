3 'Sleep Well At Night' Non-Retail REITs To Buy

“High-quality REITs can expect to have good access to capital during most market cycles." Ralph Block.

One of the secrets to our success, in terms of picking stocks, is that we have placed strong emphasis on selecting SWANs.

Today we decided to provide readers with an actionable article in which we have screened for three of the best non-retail buys in SWAN-land.

You may or may not have noticed this, but I cover retail REITs quite a bit.

(If you’re a regular reader, feel free to laugh. I won’t hold it against you.)

Believe it or not though, I’m not addicted to them. Nor am I obsessed with them. It’s just that, let’s face it, they’ve been in the news a lot lately. That’s thanks in large part to the constant advancements in technology we’ve seen this century.

We all know that malls and other shopping centers have failed in the past. I can’t recall exactly which article I referenced it in, but I know I’ve mentioned a Buzzfeed writeup before: “Completely Surreal Photos of America’s Abandoned Malls.”

It was compiled on April 2, 2014 – five and a half years ago. Back then, online sales were big and getting bigger, sure. But they weren’t as enormous as they are today.

Instead, the article blames the difficult economic conditions of the time, writing: “Dead malls are popping up all over the states, particularly in the Midwest, where economic decline has sped up the ‘going out of business’ process.”

And while it does note how “Americans are faced with multiple shopping options and more stores are leaving malls” – no doubt talking about online retail – many of the facilities it referenced were closed quite a while ago.

In Other News…

For instance, “The Woodville mall, like other Ohio malls, experienced an economic decline in the ‘90s. The mall was opened in 1969 and, by the early 2000s, most stores had left.”

The article also mentioned malls that were closed in 2009, 2008, 2007, 2005, 1999 – and even 1979! So, as sad as those unsuccessful ventures were… they were much more isolated instances than the widespread issues mall REITs face today.

As such, old and dated as many of the Buzzfeed article’s entries might be, I still have to agree with its ultimate observation. And I’m sure you’ll agree too that “it should be interesting to see if malls and mall culture will survive.”

Very, very interesting, for that matter. Hence the reason for my multiple articles on the topic.

With that said, today, I’m not writing about “those” REITs. After all, there are plenty of other fascinating segments to explore, some of which are far less troublesome.

Keep in mind, we’re underweight mall REITs, as we have been for around two years.

There are some fairly fine office REITs out there, for one. Those aptly named landlords can be found throughout the U.S., offering space for small and large businesses alike.

The industrial sector, meanwhile, is on fire thanks to the very trends that are bankrupting their cousins over in retail.

Or how about healthcare REITs? While I can’t claim that all of them are in perfect condition, they are overall in a great position. Western society – including in the U.S., where so many healthcare REITs operate out of – relies heavily on hospitals, doctors’ offices, and the like, especially Western societies where large waves of residents are entering into their golden years.

When it comes to REITs, there’s plenty to see and plenty to write about.

Here’s Looking for You, SWANs

There are also:

Data center REITs

Residential REITs

Self-storage REITs.

Net lease REITs

And each of them are worth something knowing about. Possibly even exploring in depth.

The same goes for diversified REITs, which are willing to blend more than one of the categories above. Not to mention the specialty REITs that focus on owning moving theaters, casinos, farmland, and outdoor advertising sites, and timberland.

Intrigued? You should be. Many of these individual REITs in their individual sectors are portfolio boosters over the long term.

Some of them are even flat-out SWANs.

For those new or newer readers out there, a SWAN is a stock that helps you Sleep Well At Night. These are the kinds of investments you can literally rest assured will make the right moves at the right times.

They’re well-established companies with well-established track records of bringing home the real estate bacon. As such, you don’t have to worry about them. There’s no need to bite your fingernails during the day or toss and turn over them at night.

You can rest assured with extreme certainty that your SWANs will keep operating as always: With savvy decision-making and promised payouts.

That’s what we’re focusing on today.

And, yes, we’re focusing on them outside of the retail sector. I’m a man of my word.

Photo Source

Your List of Non-Retail SWANs

Many of the so-called SWANs are trading at premium-pricing levels, as illustrated below. Here’s where our universe of SWANs are trading compared with the non-SWANs (using P/FFO).

By comparison, take a look at the retail sector that includes malls and shopping centers, and you can see that discount being applied to the more volatile property sector (using P/FFO variance).

Today we decided to provide readers with an actionable article in which we have screened for three of the best buys in SWAN-land, based on their overall cheapness, and here they are:

Ventas Inc. (VTR) shares have dropped more than 20% since the company announced its Q3-19 earnings, which means that the 5.5% dividend yield is now back to reasonable levels. The pullback was sparked by disappointing earnings, and specifically 5% declines in SS NOI in the SHOP (senior housing operating) segment.

While SHOP results have weighed on Ventas shares, the management team has decades of experience in healthcare and we have confidence that the company will be able to manage through the current environment as the long awaited silver tsunami begins to playout.

The demographic profile of Senior Housing properties Ventas owns is strong, with good growth expected in the markets in which it operates through 2024. In addition, Ventas has a strong balance sheet (interest coverage: 4.3 vs 3.1 industry, 51% debt to capital vs 60% safe for this industry, and BBB+ stable credit rating).

With Ventas now trading at an attractive valuation, the opportunity for locking in generous, safe and growing income as well as market-beating long-term returns on this Super SWAN REIT has finally arrived. We have upgraded to a Buy as we expect to see low to mid double-digit returns over the next year.

Price: $57.47

P/FFO: 14.9x

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

Payout Ratio: 77.7%

S&P Ratings: BBB+

YTD Total Return: +3.1%

iREIT Rec: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Public Storage (PSA) is America’s largest storage REIT with a portfolio that includes nearly 2,500 facilities across the U.S. serving more than one million customers. Over the last 90 days, shares have fallen by around 17% as a result of “elevated supply and limited earnings vision for 2020.” As Grant Gigliotti explains, “other bad news facing the company includes a California settlement over claims of Public Storage's price-gouging tactics.”

Another way to say it is “the raised nail gets hammered” and this explains why the “king of the jungle” has pulled back to levels in which we can upgrade from a Hold to a Buy.

Public Storage’s payout ratio (70%) is safe for its industry and business model but has been rising over the years courtesy of the dividend outgrowing AFFO/share (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend). To protect the dividend, the company has the lowest leverage in the REIT sector, with an exceptional debt/capital ratio of just 13% (sector average about 50%) and the interest coverage ratio is sky high at nearly 50.

Public Storage is a SWAN as “white as the driven snow” and evidenced by the A credit rating from S&P (one of just nine A rated REITs) and average borrowing costs of just 2.3% (some of its debt is European, where rates are virtually zero). The company doesn’t provide guidance, but analysts forecast modest growth (averaging 2% in 2020) and we suspect the cost of capital and scale advantages will allow PSA to deliver mid double-digit returns.

Price: $213.85

P/FFO: 19.9x

Dividend Yield: 3.74%

Payout Ratio: 75.8%

S&P Ratings: A

YTD Total Return: +9.3%

iREIT Rec: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

Digital Realty (DLR) shares have dropped by -12% ever since the company announced Q3-19 earnings and the subsequent agreement to combine with InterXion Holding (INXN), a Netherlands-based information technology services company. This $8.4 billion deal is expected to provide synergies that will be modestly dilutive (1% to 2% in 2020) and significantly accretive long term.

In a recent article I explained that “this highly strategic and complementary transaction will create a leading global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data center solutions, complete with an enhanced presence in high-growth major European metro areas.”

In 2019 Digital said that it "expects the quarterly run rate to dip down in the fourth quarter” due to a joint venture transaction with Singapore-based Mapletree. As a result, it has revised its 2019 core FFO per share guidance by $0.05 to reflect that dilution and its two-capital raise in October.

Recognizing the powerful SWAN attributes (BBB rated by S&P) and scale advantages (211 data centers in 35 cities across 14 countries) Digital is in excellent shape to continue its quest as the dominant player with a showcase portfolio, primarily focused on hybrid cloud offerings. Specifically, it deals with co-location, meaning that its facilities are a mix of private (in-house) and public storage solutions.

Similar to the other SWANs referenced in this article, we expect Digital Realty to deliver returns in the low to mid double digits in 2020. We had the company previously “priced for perfection” (i.e. HOLD) but the pullback has created a window of opportunity for us to upgrade to a Buy.

Price: $118.37

P/FFO: 17.8x

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Payout Ratio: 61.2%

S&P Ratings: BBB

YTD Total Return: +14.9%

iREIT Rec: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing, one of the secrets to our success, in terms of picking stocks, is that we have placed strong emphasis on selecting SWANs. Our core REIT portfolio, referred to as the Durable Income Portfolio, has returned 20.8% since inception (August 2013).

Source: iREIT / Sharesight

As Ralph Block (Investing in REITs) reminds us,

“High-quality REITs can expect to have good access to capital during most market cycles. Many outstanding REITs will, over many years, be able to report FFO growth of 6-10% per year.”

Happy Holidays and Happy SWAN Investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR, VTR, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.