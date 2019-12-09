Vir Biotechnology Is Undervalued

Vir appears to be undervalued and likely to soon trade on clinical data updates. The company appears to represent a strong speculative opportunity in advance of such updating in 2020.

Vir offers a significant pipeline for a speculative biotech, and the company is holding a significant amount of cash, which the market is failing to fully appreciate.

Vir Biotechnology's IPO in October was a reasonably terrible flop of an IPO, and likely due to its Vision Fund sponsorship.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases. The company has a multi-program and multi-technology platform approach towards the application of immunology towards infectious diseases. Vir recently brought itself public via an IPO that was a major flop. Shares have since declined to what is likely to represent an opportunity.

Vir's IPO was muddied by SoftBank/WeWork

SoftBank owns around 19.8 percent of Vir. SoftBank's Vision Fund has been an investor in Vir for years and was also involved in the company's $416 million funding round last year. In 2017, Deep Nishar, SoftBank Investment Advisers Senior Managing Partner, joined the Vir Board of Directors, and noted that:

"Vir is creating a platform to cure multiple infectious diseases and aiming to provide vaccines and treatments that are not currently available. We believe the combination of Vir's ground-breaking novel scientific strategy, coupled with the use of cutting-edge data science, and experienced and proven management team, should eventually lead to new solutions for the world's most challenging infectious diseases. Investing in Vir is consistent with the Vision Fund's overall strategy to support companies and technologies that are revolutionizing industries and driving innovation."

Since the recent WeWork fiasco, being consistent with the Vision Fund's overall strategy has become less impressive of a characteristic than it was previously considered. In particular a sense of risk has developed that some Vision Fund investments may be overvalued.

It is my belief this change in perception regarding Vision Fund investments was the primary reason that Vir's initial public offering was priced at $20 a share, which was at the bottom end of the $20-22 expected range. In any case, the company raised around $143 million in October at $20, and the next day it started public trading on the Nasdaq at $16.15, and closed the day at $14.02.

Since then, VIR initially traded between $14 and $16, until it provided third quarter results on November 19, after which the shares declined to around $12. This current range appears to represent a probable opportunity for 2020.

Reasons to like Vir here

Vir appears to be undervalued due to a sticky situation and terrible timing. Beyond that, there are other reasons to like Vir. Nonetheless, I do believe the strongest single reason is a probable valuation reset upon the release of clinical data in 2020. After that, I believe that the market is not recognizing how much cash Vir has. Still, there are several other reasons why Vir is an interesting speculative biotech.

Vir is at least partially backed by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is contributing to funding clinical testing of Vir's HIV drug, VIR-1111, and its TB drug, VIR-2020. This association with the well known Gates Foundation and individual should make for a marketable story.

Vir also has a collaboration with Alnylam (ALNY), a $13 billion biotech focused on RNA interference, or RNAi. Earlier this month, Alnylam announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 study of VIR-2218, a novel, investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection. VIR-2218 was originated by Alnylam as ALN-HBV02 and was licensed to Vir, which is conducting its clinical development.

Vir's Pipeline (Source: Vir website):

Vir also has an Influenza A treatment, VIR-2482, which is in Phase 1 testing. For an early stage biotech, Vir has a reasonably large and incredibly diversified pipeline that is fairly well funded. With little need to seek funding in 2020, Vir should mostly trade on clinical updates, and it has a significant number of possible sources of positive data for a newly public biotech.

Vir is likely to provide data on at least their HBV and Influenza projects in 2020, but other project updates and collaborations are possible. Similarly, ALNY may provide its own updates on their existing collaboration.

Vir's valuation here appears reasonable

It is exceedingly difficult to evaluate early stage biotechnology due to factors that include the high probability of a clinical failure, the potential for competitive drugs to emerge and pricing uncertainty. VIR is also a far more mature than normal IPO for a biotech. Vir's pipeline already includes five drugs targeting four viruses through multiple platforms. Further, Vir already has several hundred million dollars in cash and probable support from existing benefactors and investors.

Vir's highly speculative drugs also represent both themselves and the methodologies employed. Therefore, any successes will likely validate and increase the estimated values of the platforms used for targeting other viruses.

On November 19, Vir reported and missed its Q3 GAAP EPS expectations by $0.52. Revenue was also below expectations. This pushed the company out of its prior trading range and into its current pricing between $12 and $13 per share. There was a brief period after reporting where VIR shares were below $12 and that appeared to be a near-term capitulation. While prices may return there on tax loss selling within December, that would likely be a good value.

It should be noted Vir also reported that "As of September 30, 2019, Vir had approximately $320.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments." This was before it raised about $143 million in additional cash in October through its IPO.

Therefore, Vir is sitting on a sizable pile of cash that is likely currently somewhere between 25 and 35 percent of Vir's market value. Moreover, I believe that this situation is so misunderstood by the market, that Vir has been discounted so as to not include its newly added cash. That alone should represent over 10% of Vir's present market value. This should reset between now and Vir's next reporting. Similarly, some of the uncertainty regarding the pipeline's valuation should allay in 2020, resulting in higher market valuations.

Vir is likely to get supportive Wall Street coverage in the coming quarters

I believe that Vir is likely to receive some positive analyst ratings in the coming quarters. A Goldman Sachs analyst came out with an aggressive $37 target and a buy rating, while Benzinga data has both JPMorgan and Barclays with a $25 target.

Baird is most negative, with a neutral and $17 target, but that equates to a roughly 33% increase to the current market valuation. Goldman's target would be an over 200% increase, or a triple. Chances are that other analysts will fill a gap between these targets, likely at or around the existing $25 targets. Even if analysts come in with lower targeting of between $17 and $20, that would still represent a significant opportunity at current pricing.

Vir's significant cash position means it will not need to raise cash next year, and possibly through 2021. Therefore, analysts and investors are likely to focus upon clinical information and possible further collaborations.

Near-term risks

There are at least a few risks to Vir's valuation, and the market pricing shows it. Like any speculative biotech, there is the risk of drug failure and possible future dilution in secondary offerings. While Vir is unlikely to need cash in 2020 or 2021, there is never any certainty on drug safety or efficacy.

The greatest near-term concern for Vir appears to be its Vision Fund association. While I believe a large portion of this risk is not warranted here, where so much of the Vision Fund's cash appears to still be within the business, investors may be wary of Vision Fund investment valuations. I believe this uncertainty represents an opportunity, but it is also possible that this uncertainty will remain for an extended period of time, in which case share valuation may remain depressed.

Another concern is that Vir will prove to be a poor steward of its sizable cash position. It is wholly unclear whether Vir will start to burn through its cash at an accelerated pace.

Conclusion

I believe that a fair valuation of Vir above $14 per share, and more likely somewhere between $14 and $17. Moreover, I expect for multiple analyst targets to be announced in the coming months that will be above this range. Given that shares are currently trading between $12 and $13, it appears reasonably likely that VIR shares could appreciate between 10 and 30 percent within the next few months.

For this reason, I am accumulating VIR here. Further, I believe any further near-term weakness that may occur before the end of the year due to tax loss selling will likely be a great opportunity in advance of probable material clinical data and collaborative partnership announcements in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.