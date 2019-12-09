Disney: The Content (Prom) Queen Is A Constant Buy

Why Disney is the type of sock that never loses its Buy rating and a potentially FAAMNG material?

What can we learn from Disney's most recent financial numbers/results and is there a reason to fear or to cheer?

Disney is a real challenge when it comes to eliminating emotions from the investment decision-making process.

Summary

We all know how important it is not to "fall in love" with a stock; any stock for that matter. Mixing (hot-blooded) emotions with (cold-blooded) investment decisions is never a good thing, no matter how good or bad your "intuition" is. Nevertheless, as much as we try to keep the two separate, most (if not all) of us, including yours truly, are guilty as charged when it comes to this "sin". Some more, some less, but it's almost a mission impossible to find emotion-free investors.

In the case of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) ("Disney" or DIS hereinafter), where almost all of its activities are associated with our childhood and/or with the current lives of our (grand-)children, this is becoming even more difficult to separate the first-hand, personal, warm experience from the distant, impersonal, cold view that needs to be adopted when one is analyzing such a stock.

Nevertheless, in this article, we will try to determine if a market-cap of $270 billion is reasonable for a company that trades at a projected earnings multiple of about 27x, combined with a relatively low dividend yield of only 1.2%?

Data by YCharts

The (Content) Prom Queen

Disney recently reported its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. We will get to these results down the road, but it was actually the conference call that has highlighted the company's supremacy when it comes to content. Let us state this very clearly, straight from the beginning: Disney is the queen-mother of content.

The call highlighted the launch of the company's "Disney+" service that offers such a wealth of content that immediately and overwhelmingly threatens to break the hegemony that Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has benefited from (for many years) in the on-demand/direct-watch (for both movies and TV series), or "streaming entertainment" as it's called on Netflix.

Data by YCharts

Two other giants are also "swimming within streaming": Amazon (AMZN) with its "Amazon Prime", and Apple (AAPL) that has recently launched the next generation of Apple TV.

Although the competition is clearly becoming more fierce than ever, and although Disney is competing with forces/giants that it hasn't been challenged by up until now, it seems like nobody is able to compete with the wealth of content and the wide variety of customized-bundled packages that Disney is able to offer for both the domestic (American) and international (non-American) consumer.

Not even Amazon or Apple. At least not for now.

Data by YCharts

Ever-Lasting Moat

The term economic "moat" has climbed to greatness, mostly thanks to the Warren Buffett.

Moat refers to a business' ability to maintain competitive advantages over its competitors, over time, in order to preserve its long-term edge when it comes to both profitability and market share.

Disney is probably the "poster child" of what Warren Buffett was referring to and is looking for. Nonetheless, even Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha's holding company, is making mistakes.

Remember that we started this article with the great difficulty to separate emotions from investment-decisions? Well, whether this was the case or not Berkshire Hathaway has dumped Disney (twice!), leaving many billions (of potential profits) on the floor.

Although it's not an empirical measure, moat is an economic asset from each and every angle you look at it, and Disney has a huge chunk of it. Not only that the company maintains a competitive edge when its comes to its ability to keep growing on both top and bottom lines, but it's also a champion in leveraging the classic-traditional content (deriving from its popular films and television series) to fortify its leading position within the theme parks business.

Disney owns 12 theme parks around the world that entertained more than 155 million visitors, who paid an average ticket price greater than $110, over the past year. These unbelievable numbers show the tremendous financial strength of the Disney brand, as well as proving the company's ability to keep growing in various lines of activity over the coming years.

Streaming Service

Let's go back to the Disney+ streaming service for a moment.

In the US, the basic service can be purchased for $7/month and it provides access to all of Disney's TV series and movies, as well as to additional content from Pixar Studios, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

Disney is also the owner of the ESPN sports channels, as well as the Hulu streaming service. These services can be bought for a package that costs about $13/month.

The magnitude of this content power is enough, for itself, to promote sales, but Disney (like Disney) is not standing still, (only) allowing its brand and content to do the heavy-lifting for it solely on their own.

In October, the company has signed an agreement with Verizon (VZ) whereby both companies offer this service for free, for a period of one year. (Verizon customers who already started a paid subscription are being reimbursed for 12 months, leaving no one upset or behind.)

This is a tremendous marketing power, presenting the service to more than 150 million subscribers, all at once. Of course, there's still a long way for Disney to walk before it will reach the army of subscribers that Netflix enjoys from - about 60 million in the US and around 100 million international customers (including yours truly). However, these (i.e., cheap/competitive pricing, large-scale cooperation) are certainly the right marketing steps that a company the size and scale of Disney can - and must - take in order to gain market share quickly and efficiently.

After one day since launching the service, Disney has announced that the number of subscribers to the service has crossed the 10 million mark. It's now assumed that Disney+ was getting 1M new subscribers per day during (at least) the first two weeks since launched date (by the way, our new streaming service, called Macro Trading Factory, is aiming at the same pace once launched on 12/24...).

Most recent estimations already believe that the 15M mark has been crossed and some already talk about 20M in less than one month since launch date.

The company has set a 5-year target of 90M subscribers, at which point rival Netflix (currently with over 210M subscribers in total) is expected to cater 300M subscribers (almost doubling its current total number of subscribers of about 160 million worldwide)

If anyone wonders whether Disney+ is a threat to Netflix - the answer is (an overwhelming) "Yes!". Having said that, Netflix isn't going anywhere and it will take time until Disney will be able to become the market leader.

Yet, if anyone is capable of dethroning Netflix off its streaming crown - it's Disney.

Four Profit Centers

Now, let's take a closer look at Disney's main activities, where most revenues are coming from.

Source: Walt Disney

Disney defines four such activities:

Media Networks

This include ESPN, National Geographic, and the 21st Century Fox network.

Over the last quarter, revenues from this activity amounted to $6.5 billion, an annual growth of 22%. Operating profit was $1.8 billion, down 3% Y/Y.

Parks, Experiences and Products

Revenue from this activity came at $6.7 billion, up 8% from last year. The operating profit was $1.4 billion, up 17% from last year.

Studio Entertainment

Generated $3.3 billion in revenue, a staggering 52% Y/Y increase and $1.1 billion operating profit - a 79% jump over last year. This is a segment that depends on and represents the success of the new films that were screened during the particular period.

As such, this segment may face quite drastic fluctuations Y/Y depends on variable factors.

Direct-to-Consumer and International ("DTCI")

This includes the streaming services this article is focusing on, and until a month ago it has been predominantly based on Hulu. Now, Disney+ is coming into play (literally and figuratively) and this segment is going to get a boost that will lift its numbers - and importance - to new highs.

Although revenue came in at $3.4 billion, about 4x higher than the results in the same quarter last year, this activity has generated an operating loss of $740 million during FQ4/2019.

Disney's management estimates that due to the high costs associated with the introduction of Disney+ during the current quarter, it expects the operating profit to be about $800 million for FQ1/2020.

It's clear that the strategy here is to gain market share on the expense of (current) profitability. However, the ownership of, and control over, content nowadays is so important that it's safe to assume that scarifying the short-term profitability will be a long-term huge success story.

The company's current strategy is not only, undoubtedly, a winning long-term strategy, but it's likely to see the company reaping the fruits in the foreseeable future.

Although analysts have reduced their EPS estimates accordingly, to cater for the mounting Disney+ penetration costs, you can clearly see (in the below chart) that the company's EPS growth rate has actually now seen as accelerating in a faster pace than these same analysts expected a year ago.

Data by YCharts

From FAAMNG to FAADMNG

There's no doubt that the main victim of Disney's recent moves is Netflix, which will have to think "out of the box" about how it intends to compete against a content empire that Netflix simply can't beat when it comes to that main (content) front.

We've touched upon the FAAMNG shares some time ago, and up-until-now Disney seemed like a stock that perhaps can't be viewed as "FAAMNG material". We believe that the future growth rates this company may present should be enough to at least consider it for this elite group, dominated by the world's most powerful, fastest growing, companies.

The revenue estimates for DIS for the coming years look like the mirror image of the EPS estimates. While the latter are downtrending, the former are uptrending significantly.

Data by YCharts

During fiscal 2019, Disney revenue came in at $69.57 billion. As you can see, in 2-3 years, we are looking at a total growth that can easily come at 25-35%, or about 10%/year, on average.

A double-digit growth rate (on the top line) is definitely making the company a growth stock, possibly turning it into a "FAAMNG material" type of operation.

The below table contains the projected profitability for the next couple of years among the FAAMNG+Disney stocks.

Source: Y-Charts data

As you can see, Disney has nothing to be ashamed from a valuation perspective, albeit it still has some way to go before it reaches the FAAMNG stocks' average projected EPS long-term growth.

Having said that, even as it stands now, Disney is about to deliver more EPS growth than Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), and lag Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by a single-digit percentage point. Even Facebook Inc. (FB) isn't too far ahead and can be seen on a bright day...

Perhaps the most disappointing news coming from that table is that the two FAAMNG companies that Disney can't keep up with their profitability growth pace are its streaming arch-rivals Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Netflix Inc. (NFLX). Nonetheless, when it comes to valuation, these two stocks are nowhere near the level of attractiveness that DIS is offering investors.

Overall, Disney certainly has the qualities of being a market leader in certain areas (e.g. theme parks) and valuable operating assets that significantly increase the probability of the company seeing its revenue and profits moving higher, much higher, over the next 5-10 years.

Bottom Line

There's no doubt that Disney, the company, is going through interesting and exciting times. However, the question that we, investors, must ask (without allowing emotions to take center-stage!) is: Does DIS, the stock, remain an attractive investment at the current, all-time high, valuation?

Disney has extensive, unmatched, entertainment and streaming services, with a great potential for synergistic across the various activities. The current assets, as well as recent agreements and new products, allow the company to boost its growth.

Being a content queen, for both adults and children, has also enabled the company to leverage its dominance with the launch of the new Disney+ service. This activity isn't only a major future growth engine, but it's also challenging the leading position of Netflix within the streaming services.

Disney shares remain cheaper than most FAAMNG stocks, so at the end of the day, it's a matter of which group you believe the stock belongs to.

If it's the FAAMNG wider group - DIS is certainly a BUY. If it's the content-rivals group - including the trio of AAPL, AMZN, and NFLX - DIS isn't (yet?) Apple, but it surely has the quality material that these world powers have.

Although the stock is not cheap on a relative historical basis comparison, we believe that the combination of high growth potential over coming years, and the fact that Disney is a market leader with powerful unique assets (something that the stock price certainly reflects) makes the stock a constant Buy, at all times, and under all circumstances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY DIS