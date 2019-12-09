Omeros: Competition Is In Trouble

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is nearing the launch of its potential blockbuster, Narsoplimab. The drug's first target is HSCT-TMA. The company expects to receive FDA approval in late-2020.

This document is intended to review the competitive landscape of Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA.

This is in no way a thorough analysis of OMER's pipeline or even just the potential of Narsoplimab (as it has huge potential in other indications).

Following are all the known companies currently developing a competing treatment.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) is the behemoth with a $25B market cap and billions of cash at hand. They must feel threatened by the potential of Narsoplimab and should stop at nothing to protect their revenue stream. Soliris is one of the most expensive drugs on the planet (around $400K per patient), and even though it is not approved for HSCT-TMA, OMER has plans of entering other indications where Alexion currently dominates.

Alexion announced that in H1-20, they will launch a trial in HSCT-TMA (pending regulatory feedback). This statement could just be a "threat" to Omeros. If investors believe Narsoplimab will have a lot of deep-pocketed competition, it may adversely affect the share price and, in turn, damage potential equity offerings and could slow the efforts of Omeros.

Alternatively, the trial could be real. There is some limited data available that demonstrate success in treating pediatric HSCT-TMA with Soliris. It is not clear whether Alexion will target only pediatric patients or the entire population.

As you may know, Soliris is a C-5 inhibitor and shuts down the immune system. For the already very sick HSCT-TMA patients, this could be deadly. I believe that the success in pediatric patients is due to their better immune system (it is well known that children heal better) and I doubt the transition from pediatric to adults for this indication.

There is little data and it is not clear if Alexion will pursue just the pediatric population. Also, Narsoplimab has no MAEs (major adverse events). If successful, Alexion will only have the drug available in 2022 at best. I don't see this as a major risk for Omeros.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Per ClinicalTrials.gov, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has an ongoing trial for prevention of HSCT-TMA. However, per the Q3 conference call, the company mentioned that this trial has been discontinued.

From JAZZ Q3 2019 call:

With this in mind, we have prioritized the defibrotide studies focused on prevention of -- sorry, prevention of VOD, acute GvHD and CAR-T associated neurotoxicity. And we have made the decision to discontinue our transplant associated thrombotic microangiopathy activities.

Thus, Jazz is not a threat to Omeros.

Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) plans to launch a "pivotal" trial in Q4 2019 for the pediatric population in HSCT-TMA. Currently available data is in only 2 patients, of which one eventually died. I put quotes around pivotal because the trial is in two stages - the first stage in 7 patients is to check optimal dosing. Following this stage, the company plans to meet with the FDA and if they give the green light, then the second stage will be an efficacy trial with an undisclosed number of patients.

It is interesting as to why the company decided to target only the pediatric subpopulation in the trial. There are two potential answers. First, it is possible that the company believes this will be toxic for adults as its drug is also a C-5 inhibitor (same discussion as Soliris above). Second, it is possible the company is targeting pediatric patients because Omeros' current trial is in adults and Akari doesn't want to compete directly with Omeros. I find the first reason more plausible because it is obvious once Narsoplimab is approved, Omeros' first mover would be to expand to pediatric. I think they are even obliged to do so.

The limited existing data together with the trial design and the fact that the company only targets the pediatric population causes me to assess this program as a very low risk to Omeros.

Omeros and Narsoplimab

Recently, Omeros had released additional data of its pivotal trial in HSCT-TMA. The results are extremely impressive. Survival rate, for example, increased over the preliminary results that earned the drug a breakthrough designation. Among all the other drugs in this article, Narsoplimab is the only drug with this FDA designation in HSCT-TMA. The number of patients in the pivotal trial wasn't disclosed for competitive reasons, and I heard speculations anywhere between 25 and 80 patients. It doesn't really matter since the company stated that the FDA is OK with the number of patients (which makes me believe it's not in the lower part of this range). However, it is extremely important when one compares the number of patients to existing data for the mentioned competing drugs. It is obvious Omeros has real and significant data whereas everyone else doesn't.

The company is in the process of submitting its rolling BLA and the CEO mentioned in a CC just days ago that the PDUFA date the company is targeting is in 2020. If the drug is indeed approved in late 2020 as I believe it will, Omeros will have a significant first-mover advantage over the other drugs mentioned here.

Additionally, Narsoplimab is using a different mechanism. It is not a C-5 inhibitor, instead, it is a MASP-2 inhibitor. Importantly, inhibition of MASP-2 does not appear to interfere with the classical complement pathway, a critical component of the acquired immune response to infection. Indeed, no serious adverse events were witnessed in any of the trials of the drug (across all indications) - this will be a win-win for the FDA when it considers approval and provides Omeros with a clear competitive advantage.

Summary

After this review of the competitive landscape Omeros is facing in HSCT-TMA, I conclude there is little competition out there. If approved, Omeros should be able to dominate first-line therapy in HSCT-TMA for years to come. If you are familiar with the company's pipeline, you know this is only the beginning.

