USD/CHF To Remain Bullish With Strong Interest Rate Differential

While one would be wise to hold back, and sit out the upcoming volatility at first, the USD/CHF is likely to remain fundamentally bullish due to the positive carry on offer. Ideally, we would be able to enter 'long' at (or below) the current trading range midpoint of 0.977 for a long-term hold.

That is especially the case for this week, as the Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank are due to convene once again (on December 11 and December 12, respectively).

Given the extent of the spread, it is likely that USD/CHF will remain a positive-carry pair for the foreseeable future. However, volatility can be expected.

With the Federal Reserve currently maintaining rates of +1.75%, and Switzerland holding rates at -0.75%, the spread is effectively +2.50% in favor of the U.S. dollar.

The central bank rates of the United States and Switzerland remain strongly in favor of the U.S. dollar.

The USD/CHF pair, colloquially referred to as the "Swissy", currently offers one of the strongest interest rate spreads among all positive-carry currency pairs. Naturally, this should provide continued support for the pair over time, as it effectively costs money to hold Swiss francs in terms of U.S. dollars; better to sell the Swiss francs in order to purchase U.S. dollars to benefit from the positive interest rate differential.

The chart below provides us with a long-term view of the U.S. dollar, expressed in terms of the Swiss franc. The USD/CHF pair has enjoyed an extended period of stability in recent years, remaining within a range of 0.90 to 1.04 since February 2015.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

Recently, I wrote about the deflationary pressure being seen in Switzerland in an article on the EUR/CHF pair. Revisiting this, below is a table which highlights the current central bank rates of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank.

(Table source: Investing.com.)

As we can see from the table above, the next meetings are this week (at the time of writing; that is, for December 11 and December 12 of 2019, for the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank, respectively). These rates are therefore subject to change, but are nevertheless clearly far from each other. The difference between the +1.75% as set by the Federal Reserve, and the negative -0.75% equivalent rate of Switzerland's central bank, equals +2.50% (in favor of the U.S. dollar).

The central bank rates feed through into government bond yields, and ultimately the real economy, including broker-offered rates for currency traders. The stronger interest rates in one country, the stronger its currency is likely to become (per spot prices) versus other currencies (all else equal).

The table below, created by the author using recent historical data for the one-year government bond yields of the United States and Switzerland, show that, at the time of writing, the spread that we can infer from government bond yields is in fact around 30 basis points lower (-0.29% in the table below) than the spread we imputed simply from central bank rates.

This means that the inferred spread, of +2.22% in the table above, could in fact rise further to +2.50%, especially if the upcoming meetings both hold interest rates steady. In other words, going into the meetings this week (in which we can expect plenty of trading volume, and probably volatility), we can probably estimate that the volatility will favor upside.

Given that the carry is also fundamentally positive, this week could potentially provide the market with an opportunity to 'go long' and buy USD/CHF.

The chart below shows the Swissy pair using weekly candlesticks, and illustrates (with the shaded area) the current medium-term trading range, which has kept the currency pair positioned between 0.918 and 1.035. The approximate midpoint is also illustrated using the horizontal red line, at 0.977.

The chart also draws attention to the higher lows and higher highs being set by the USD/CHF since mid-February of 2018. While it is possible that the USD/CHF pair sees further downside, any further downside is likely to be limited at this juncture, as the market should continue to build trust in the longevity of the strong, positive carry of the USD/CHF.

However, one should monitor risk assets such as U.S. equities, as the Swiss franc is viewed as a safe haven, and as such equity volatility can produce volatility in the Swiss franc. When risk assets sell off, investment flows can return to safe havens such as Switzerland and Japan, thus tending to strengthen those countries' currencies (i.e., the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen).

Nevertheless, the positive trajectory of the USD/CHF pair, and the strong positive carry, should continue to provide a bullish bias over the long term. Even if economic news and data is lacklustre in the U.S. and positive in Switzerland, the carry should remain positive for a long time.

Central banks generally appear to try to avoid changing rates by more than 25 basis points per meeting (although at times, 50 basis points is justified). The positive carry offered by USD/CHF of 250 basis points on a central bank rate-spread basis (i.e., +2.50% as we established, in favor of the U.S. dollar) would therefore represent approximately 10 lots of 25-basis-point rate decisions. This is a significant gap; the positive carry will likely remain for the long term.

Moving averages do not appear to be strongly regarded or respected by the USD/CHF pair, perhaps owing in part to the relatively subdued price action in recent years (not withstanding the shorter-term volatility that is characteristic of the pair). However, one "indicator" we can consider is the relationship between the relative price action between the U.S. and Swiss equity markets.

The chart below shows the ratio between the Swiss Market Index and the S&P 500 stock market index of the United States (see the red line, which is set against the far-right y-axis). Notice that sharp changes in this ratio tend to support change in the spot price of USD/CHF (shown by the monthly candlesticks).

The ratio is currently quite stable, but has nonetheless continued to fall into a lower (and tighter) range. The chart below offers the same ratio again, but this time on a daily time frame.

The relationship is variable and subtle, but we can see that the recent period is similar to early 2019 and the summer of 2019, with Swiss equities initially outperforming U.S. equities before tailing off (with lower highs and lower lows). We are seeing this now, which usually ends in some volatility (on both the upside and downside).

For now, one might be wise to wait until the central bank meetings of this week are complete. Afterwards, we should reassess USD/CHF, and possibly wait for the pair to re-hit the midpoint of the current trading range of around 0.977.

In any case, the long-term bias is likely to remain bullish for USD/CHF. Over 1.03 could easily be achieved within 1-12 months, the top of the current multi-year trading range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.