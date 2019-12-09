Big Lots: A Long-Term Value Buy

Thesis

Despite relatively weak sales and comps in the past, Big Lots (BIG) is implementing initiatives that will significantly boost both sales and profitability going forward. This, combined with the company's hidden gem of real estate properties and a promising DCF valuation make the company a valuable long-term play.

Overview and Price Action

Big Lots is a general and discount retailer with 1,401 locations across 47 US states. It began as Consolidated Stores in 1967 before changing its name to Big Lots in 2001, and the company now sells various products, such as furniture, consumables, and accessories.

In 2018, the stock reached its highest-ever price at $64, but, in March, the stock tumbled due to a comp sales decline in Q4 of 2017. Moreover, in December, the stock fell even further, as it declared a loss per share in Q3 2018.

Strong Business Model

While Big Lots hasn't seen tremendous revenue growth by any measure, it's been able to survive for decades - even with the recent advent of online shopping. This is for two main reasons. First, Big Lots stores offer a unique "treasure hunt" aspect, according to Chain Store Age. Essentially, customers can't physically hunt for discounted or unique products in other stores or online, but since Big Lots does offer goods that no other stores do and at low prices, customers are attracted simply by the prospect of finding such products. The second strong point in the company's business model is that they can not only survive but also thrive during recessionary periods, meaning their growth as a firm isn't tethered to that of the economy. During a recession, people tend to care less about brand names for essentials, opting for cheaper goods, and that's exactly where Big Lots fits in. They sell almost all necessities, from food products to home goods to furniture, so their sales likely wouldn't tank given that many economists believe a recession in the US is impending, as per Business Insider.

Even so, many doubt the company's ability to grow same-store sales and maintain consistent profits. However, seeing the company's recent performances reveals that they're already seeing some success in ameliorating these issues. For one, comp sales haven't been a problem recently; according to the Motley Fool, the company saw 3.4% comp sales growth in late 2018, on the higher end of its 2-4% guidance. However, as noted in the article, the stock plummeted due to a loss in EPS. More recently, the company has been able to rebound. In Q2 2019, the company's GAAP EPS was 0.16, beating analyst expectations of 0.07 and, even better, had an adjusted EPS of 0.53, beating expectations by 0.13. Moreover, in Q2, the company's TTM revenue actually grew by 9% compared to Q3 of 2018 (when the stock plummeted), meaning the company has already taken steps to fix many issues investors are concerned about. But what has it done specifically?

As noted by CEO Bruce Thorn in the most recent transcript (Q2 earnings call), the company has realized gains on its store remodeling initiative, as they've remodeled 123 stores through Q2 and plan to remodel 91 more through Q4. As he notes, this initiative - "Store of the Future" - has resulted in "sales lifts in the first year after remodel... in the high-single-digit range." Through remodeling, the company has been able to revitalize foot traffic (increasing comps), while also, as noted by the CEO, increase sales specifically to high-margin products like furniture, helping both top and bottom line growth. Ultimately, through company initiatives, Big Lots has been able to rebound both bad comps and bad bottom line numbers, and since the company plans to accelerate its already-beneficial "Store of the Future" model, it likely has solid growth prospects moving forward.

Real Estate Value

Looking through the company's most recent 10-K statement reveals a diamond in the rough - the company owns significant real estate in the US, specifically concentrated in California.

Source: BIG 10-K

This presents extreme value for the company, and we can see this through an estimation of just the California properties' value since they more than likely hold the majority of the value of its locations. Looking at a low-end cost of a retail building in California, similar to ones Big Lots buys, we get a cost of about $128 per square foot. Multiplying this by the company's reported average store size of 31,800 feet and its 38 locations in California, we get a rough estimate of over $150 million for its California locations alone, using conservative estimates. In reality, when also considering its 15 properties in other states, we'd estimate its owned real estate value to be between $150 million and $200 million, which is over 15% of its market cap in and of itself at the time of writing. Big Lots can take the cash from selling these properties and lease them, giving them significant value from these owned properties.

Moreover, at the time of writing, Big Lots has recently sold a California warehouse for $127 million - and that's just one property. So, in reality, the earlier estimate of $150-200 million very likely doesn't do justice to the true overall value of their owned real estate, giving the company even greater value as a long-term play given that their properties add up to hundreds of millions.

Competitor Analysis

As always, we compare the company to its competitors using many valuation metrics.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Sales Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Big Lots 6.24 0.14 2.71 5.77 TJX Companies (TJX) 23.36 1.81 21.12 15.88 Dollar General (DG) 24.90 1.52 18.64 19.09 Ross (ROST) 25.11 2.63 20.41 17.60

Source: GuruFocus

From these metrics, it's clear that Big Lots is currently much cheaper than its competitors, giving it significant value opportunity. It's also treading cheaply compared to the market, given that the S&P currently trades at a PE of 22.96 and P/S of 2.27, revealing the company's current discounted price from a relative valuation perspective.

DCF Valuation

Overall, using conservative measurements to maintain a large margin of safety, these are the assumptions for major valuation drivers for the company.

Cost of Capital: Making sure to add operating leases into total debt, we calculate a cost of debt of 4.05%. Next, we use the company's beta and a market risk premium for the cost of equity, which comes out to 8.57%. Finally, the weighted average costs give us a cost of capital estimate of 5.78%. However, to remain fairly conservative for the valuation, we actually used a cost of capital of 6% to increase our margin of safety.

Revenue Growth (next 5 years): In the last 5 years, the company has grown by only .3% over the last 3 years, but TTM revenue has grown by about 1.1% since Q2 2018 and 9% since Q3 2018. Again, to maintain a high margin of safety, we assume a growth rate of just 1% for the next 5 years given the company's slight growth prospects.

Revenue Growth (Terminal): The economy, historically, grows at 3% in the long term. Generally, to be more conservative here, we'd use a terminal growth rate of 2%, but since this stock is riskier than others, we actually used the current 10-year Treasury rate at the time of writing: 1.8%

Operating Margins: Over the last 5 years, the company's average margins are 4.59%, but in the last twelve months, that's fallen to 3.35%. Since we expect the company to somewhat revert back to its stronger margins in the past, we assume margins of 4%, which is in between their currently low margins and their previously higher ones.

Revenue (5 years) 1% Revenue (terminal) 1.8% Operating margin (converges to this value in 10 years) 4% Weighted average cost of capital 6%

DCF Results

Total value of equity $1,290,240,000 Estimated value of stock $33.07 Upside potential 31.2%

The Bottom Line

While many investors remain concerned about the Big Lots' ability to survive profitability-wise, it's clear from the company's future plans and recent growth it has realized that it has great value in the long term. Moreover, perhaps its strongest asset is the real estate it owns; again, when the company sells these properties and leases them, the cash they'll receive is likely in the hundreds of millions, which in and of itself makes up a significant portion of their market cap. In the end, Big Lots presents a big value play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.