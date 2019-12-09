Naver Corporation: Merger Of Subsidiary With Japan's Leading Internet Portal Is A Game Changer

My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW210,200 for Naver Corporation implies a 20% upside to its last traded share price of KRW174,000 as of December 6, 2019.

The biggest hurdle for the proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation is regulatory approval, as the proposed merger could be potentially rejected on anti-competition concerns.

There is also an immediate positive financial impact post-merger, with losses from LINE Corporation deconsolidated.

There are multiple synergies associated with the proposed merger of LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation, and a potential for the creation of an integrated platform or super app.

Elevator Pitch

Korea-listed internet conglomerate Naver Corporation (OTCPK:NHNCF) [035420:KS] owns South Korea's leading internet search portal, Naver.com and earns profits from search ads, display ads, and e-commerce in Korea. Naver Corporation also owns a 72.7% stake in Japanese mobile messaging platform, LINE Corporation (LN) (OTC:LNNFF) [3938:JP].

The recently proposed merger between subsidiary LINE Corporation and SoftBank Group's (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SOBKY) [9984:JP] subsidiary Z Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:YAHOF) (OTCPK:YAHOY) [4689:JP], which operates Japan's leading search portal Yahoo Japan, is a game changer for Naver Corporation with multiple synergies and the potential of creating an integrated platform or super app in future.

Naver Corporation is valued by the market. at 56.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 34.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

This is an update of my initiation article on Naver Corporation published on September 30, 2019. Naver Corporation's share price has increased by +10% from KRW158,000 as of September 26, 2019, to KRW174,000 as of December 6, 2019. I maintain my Bullish rating on Naver Corporation, as the value of LINE Corporation should increase as part of a combined company with Z Holdings Corporation.

Readers are advised to trade in Naver Corporation shares listed on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 035420:KS where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $50 million and market capitalization is above $20 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Proposed Merger Of LINE Corporation With Z Holdings

It was announced on November 18, 2019, that Naver Corporation's subsidiary LINE Corporation will merge with SoftBank Group's subsidiary Z Holdings Corporation, to create a new holding company, referred to as the New Z Holdings, that will be 65% owned by a 50-50 joint venture between Naver Corporation and SoftBank Group. Minority shareholders will own the remaining 35% equity interest in the New Z Holdings. The New Z Holdings will have LINE Corporation (which manages Japan's leading mobile messaging platform) and Z Holdings Corporation (which owns Japan's largest internal portal and search engine Yahoo Japan) as wholly-owned subsidiaries.

As part of the proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in October 2020, a tender offer will be made to buy out the 27.3% minority shareholdings in LINE Corporation which Naver Corporation does not own, and delist LINE Corporation subsequently. Japanese media publication Nikkei reported earlier that the tender offer price for LINE Corporation shares will be JPY5,200, but LINE Corporation has subsequently clarified that the tender offer price for LINE Corporation shares has yet to be determined. LINE Corporation's share price has increased by close to +29% from JPY3,970 as of November 1, 2019, to JPY5,120 as of December 6, 2019.

LINE Corporation's Year-To-Date Historical Share Price

Source: Gurufocus

Proposed Merger Timeline

Source: Z Holdings' Merger Announcement Dated November 18, 2019

Multiple Synergies With The Potential To Create An Integrated Platform In The Future

The proposed merger of LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation is expected to create an integrated platform in the future combining search, mobile messaging, content, e-commerce, and other critical internet services. In Japan, most consumers read news and search for information on the Yahoo Japan portal, communicate with friends via the LINE messaging app, and do cashless paying using either Line Pay or PayPay (a joint venture between SoftBank and Yahoo Japan). There is yet to be an integrated platform or superapp that integrates all of Japanese consumers' internet and mobile services such as China's Wechat or Indonesia's Gojek. The proposed merger could throw up an opportunity to create such an integrated platform and super app for Japan in the future.

Overlap In Services And Potential Synergies Between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings' Yahoo Japan

Source: Z Holdings' November 2019 Media Presentation

There are multiple synergies associated with the proposed merger.

Firstly, both LINE and Yahoo Japan have a significant number of users, but the overlap between both groups of users is not as large as expected. LINE has 82 million monthly users (in Japan), slightly more than Yahoo Japan's 67 million, but the majority of LINE's users are younger mobile users, versus PC-based users typically in the older age groups for Yahoo Japan. The proposed merger will allow both LINE and Yahoo Japan to expand their reach beyond their traditional user base.

Secondly, Yahoo Japan has traditionally been very strong in e-commerce, but it has not been able to target the younger consumer base in Japan effectively without a mobile messaging service of its own. On the other hand, LINE is more reliant on advertising for its earnings, with a limited e-commerce presence. With the proposed merger, Yahoo Japan e-commerce services such as Yahoo! Shopping, PayPay Mall, PayPay Flea Market, YAHUOKU!, ZOZOTOWN, Yahoo! Travel, and Ikyu are expected to be promoted on the LINE mobile messaging app and be recommended to LINE users via various collaborations.

Thirdly, the combined market share of both companies in the Japan advertising market is approximately 30%, but integrated marketing packages or solutions involving both LINE mobile app and Yahoo Japan could allow the New Z Holdings to gain further market share.

Lastly, the New Z Holdings has international expansion opportunities. While Yahoo Japan has been focused on its home market Japan, LINE has a significant international presence and the LINE messaging app is very popular in key markets Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. The LINE messaging app is also used in other international markets like Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Switzerland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates among others with close to 120 million international monthly users outside of Japan.

Monetization Of User Base In Payments And Advertising

There are two key areas, which the New Z Holdings could work on in the near term, to more effectively monetize the combined user base of the two companies, namely payments and advertising.

LINE Pay and PayPay (a joint venture between SoftBank and Yahoo Japan) have 37 million and 19 million registered users respectively. It is yet to be decided if both payment services would be integrated eventually, but that would be a sensible decision. Post-merger, the key focus of the New Z Holdings is to maximize the number of users and transaction value, so as to enhance the profitability of the payments business. Prior to the proposed merger, both LINE Pay and PayPay have invested heavily in terms of promotions and offers to acquire users in a bid to grab market from each other. It is expected that marketing spend for both LINE Pay and PayPay should be significantly reduced if LINE Pay and PayPay no longer compete with each other.

More significantly, the New Z Holdings could cross-sell its other fintech services such as insurance, brokerage, and online banking to the combined registered user base of both LINE Pay and PayPay. Ernst & Young estimated that Japan's consumer fintech adoption rate at 34% is among the lowest globally, and low compared with the global average of 64%.

With respect to advertising, the New Z Holdings is likely to become the go-to company in Japan for online advertising. LINE Corporation has approximately 82 million monthly users and 3.5 million business clients; while Yahoo Japan has 67 million monthly users and in excess of 3 million business clients. Based on my estimates, Yahoo Japan's advertising revenue was three times that of LINE Corporation in FY2018, despite comparable number of monthly users and business clients. It is likely that Yahoo Japan has a more effective sales team and also charges higher CPM (cost per mille) rates compared with LINE. LINE Corporation could leverage on Yahoo Japan to further optimize its advertising business strategies to better monetize its 82 million monthly active user base.

The market size of the Japan advertising market was estimated at JPY6.5 trillion in 2018, according to research by Japan public relations firm Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUF) (OTCPK:DNTUY) [4342:JP]. Online or internet advertising accounted for 26.9% of total advertising spend in the country, or JPY1,758.9 billion, and grew +116.5% YoY in 2018, versus a 2.2% growth in overall advertising expenditures last year. The New Z Holdings is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth in online advertising expenditures in Japan.

Immediate Positive Financial Impact Following Merger With LINE Losses Deconsolidated

Naver Corporation currently has a 72.7% stake in LINE Corporation, which is recognized as a subsidiary and LINE Corporation's financial results are fully-consolidated with that of Naver Corporation.

LINE Corporation recorded a net loss of -JPY34 billion in 9M2019 and has been a drag on Naver Corporation's overall earnings. In contrast, Z Holdings Corporation, which owns the Yahoo Japan portal, had a positive net profit of JPY59.7 billion over the same period. Once the proposed merger is completed, there will be an immediate positive impact on Naver Corporation's financial numbers, as Naver Corporation will only have a 32.5% effective interest in the New Z Holdings (and LINE Corporation) via a 50-50 joint venture between Naver Corporation and SoftBank Group.

In other words, Naver Corporation will equity-account the positive proportionate earnings contribution from the New Z Holdings post-merger, rather than recognize losses from LINE Corporation.

Regulatory Approval Risk Could Be The Biggest Hurdle For Merger

The biggest hurdle for the proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation is regulatory approval. The Japan Fair Trade Commission or JFTC administers the Antimonopoly Act or AMA in Japan, and there is a possibility that the proposed merger could be rejected on grounds of anti-competition.

At an investor meeting on November 18, 2019, to discuss the proposed merger, Z Holdings Corporation acknowledged that with "we have no free judgment" and "it is up to the authorities" with regards to the Antimonopoly Act. Specifically, Z Holdings Corporation highlighted that while the combined market share of the LINE Pay and PayPay payment services is high, cashless penetration in Japan is low at 30%, with cash and credit cards accounting for 70% of payments in the country. This is a good example that illustrates that how the Japan Fair Trade Commission could potentially judge the proposed merger. The Japan Fair Trade Commission could assess the combined market share of LINE Pay and PayPay payment services based on the cashless payments market in Japan or the total payments market in Japan, which makes a huge difference in evaluating whether the proposed merger is anti-competition.

Valuation

Naver Corporation trades at 56.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 34.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of KRW174,000 as of December 6, 2019.

I update my sum-of-the-parts valuation for Naver Corporation as per my September 2019 initiation article on the stock, to reflect LINE Corporation's increased share price and market capitalization following the recent merger announcement, and the updated net cash figure for Naver Corporation as of end-September.

With the expected completion of the proposed merger still a year away and no guarantee that the merger will be approved by regulators, the increase in the market value of LINE Corporation is used as a proxy, albeit an imperfect one, for the potential value accretion associated with the proposed merger of LINE Corporation with Z Holdings Corporation.

Updated Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation For Naver Corporation

Naver Corporation's Key Businesses Value (KRW billion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Naver's Domestic Ads and Business Platform Segments 19,320 117,200 Earnings multiple of 15 times LINE Corporation 9,770 67,100 Market value of 72.7% stake in LINE Naver Financial 1,400 8,500 KRW200,000 per monthly active user pegged to recent $2.2 billion valuation of Viva Republica which owns Korean mobile financial service platform Toss and assuming Naver still owns a 70% stake post-spin off Naver Webtoon 840 5,100 A price-to-sales of approximately 4.2 times pegged to Hong Kong-listed China Literature Net Cash 1,816 12,500 Total 210,200

Source: Author

My updated sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW210,200 for Naver Corporation implies a 20% upside to its last traded share price of KRW174,000 as of December 6, 2019.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Naver Corporation are a delay in the completion of the merger, the merger being called off due to regulatory hurdles or other factors, post-merger integration issues resulting from cultural differences or other reasons, and slower-than-expected growth for Naver Corporation's other businesses excluding LINE.

