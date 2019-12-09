GBP/USD Could Still Rise, But Potential Downside Too Steep

For this reason, I see a long GBP/USD position as too risky at this time.

Back in November, I made the argument that even with a Brexit deal agreed in principle between the UK and the EU, the British pound is likely to fall further.

I made this argument on the basis that the UK could be gearing up for a potential rate cut, there could be a financial penalty imposed by the EU for the delay in implementing Brexit, and that establishment of a free trade deal itself is likely to take several years.

In spite of these risks, we see that the GBP/USD has actually continued to climb in the past month:

The current level of 1.3135 at the time of writing marks the highest level since May and appears to be primarily based on the prediction that the Conservatives will win next week's election.

The main reason that a Conservative outcome looks favourable at this point is that the markets are fundamentally looking for certainty. While there is a difference of opinion as to whether Brexit itself is a good thing for the UK economy, a Labour-led government would induce more uncertainty as to whether the existing Brexit agreements would actually be implemented - Labour does not appear to have given an indication as to whether or not the party particularly favours Brexit.

In this regard, a Conservative win would allow for greater clarity on whether Brexit is set to go ahead in January.

As regards the current price action - I take the view that a Conservative win is priced in. I do not see much further upside if this indeed arises - but the GBP/USD could stand to fall significantly under a Labour victory - due to the associated uncertainty.

Putting aside the election results - what can we expect for the pound going forward?

Last month, the Bank of England was split on whether to enact a rate cut - while one did not ultimately materialise - there were two votes in favour of the same. Moreover, while most UK businesses are expecting Brexit to happen in 2020, only 46% are expecting that a Brexit deal itself will actually be agreed next year.

From that standpoint, I see upside for the pound ultimately being limited until a sense of finality is reached regarding Britain's eventual agreement with the EU.

To conclude, the pound could see some degree of upside (albeit small) if a Conservative victory emerges. However, a Labour victory would likely mean a significant drop in the pound (I estimate to the 1.20 to 1.25 range that we saw back in August when there was more uncertainty surrounding Brexit), and for this reason, I still take the view that a long position in the GBP/USD is still too risky at this time.

