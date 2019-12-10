You Should Beware The Risks Of Broadmark Realty Capital

The company's balance sheet is expected to include $162.5 million in "Goodwill" to represent the buyout of the external managers.

Investors who choose to evaluate the REIT will want to consider a combination of tangible book value plus their expectations for future cash flows from managing non-traded REITs.

Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) is unique due to its lack of debt. However, they also are unique for their high-yield (and high-risk) assets. Those assets performed very well during the economic expansion and should generally continue to perform so long as we don't enter a recession.

BRMK would earn management fees off anyone invested in the non-traded REITs they are planning to launch.

Recent price: $11.75

Estimated tangible book value per share: $8.13

Price to tangible book value: 1.445

Estimated intangible book value per share: $9.30

Price to intangible book value: 1.263

We do not intend to provide on-going coverage of BRMK. We have assigned a risk rating of 5. There's significant potential for loss if the company loses any of its key executives or if new regulatory rules are imposed on non-traded REITs. The most relevant rule in our opinion would be any which required RIAs (registered investment advisors) to act as a fiduciary. Currently, such a rule is not in place.

Tangible Book Value

We use tangible book value because we believe it's the best proxy for how much capital will be available for creating loans.

What's tangible book value? We take the common equity of the mortgage REIT and subtract out the value for intangible assets. Generally speaking, intangible assets will refer to "Goodwill." Since goodwill cannot be invested to earn interest income, it isn't going to be part of the loan portfolio.

BRMK is unique in its decision to avoid debt. Without debt, they should have almost zero liabilities. Remember the balance sheet formula:

Assets = Liabilities + Owners Equity

With liabilities being close to 0, assets must be very similar to owners' equity.

Goodwill is treated as an "asset," but it doesn't produce any interest income. Therefore, we want to remove it from our calculations.

When we remove goodwill, the book value per share falls from $9.30 to $8.13 per share. We refer to this as "Tangible Book Value Per Share."

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Equity

Throughout this article, you'll also see references to "tangible equity."

The " total tangible book value" and "total tangible equity" are the same, by definition. However, analysts will rarely write out either of those terms.

Instead, you'll hear "tangible book value" and occasionally "tangible equity."

In practice, we would use "tangible book value" on a "per share basis."

We would use "tangible equity" to refer to total tangible equity (not on a "per share basis."

Example:

We projected tangible equity to be about $1,136,400,000 (total value)

We projected tangible book value to be $8.13 (per share value)

Yield on Assets

The yield on assets is the amount of interest income divided by the average balance of loans owned by the REIT. If the REIT hasn't invested all of their cash yet, their interest income will be lower because there are fewer loans. However, the "yield on assets" only looks at the assets which are invested. We expect BRMK to reduce its cash balance over the first few quarters by creating new loans. It appears that the yield on assets will most likely run around 16% to 17%.

Goodwill is excluded from this calculation.

Example: If you earned $160 in interest income and had $1000 in loans and $100 in Goodwill, the yield on assets would be 16%. That's $160/$1000. The $100 in Goodwill is simply not part of the calculation.

Consequently, the interest income should be increasing rapidly over the first few quarters as cash on hand is deployed into new loans. However, we would expect the yield on assets to remain roughly in the 16% to 17% range.

Operating Expenses

When we evaluate REITs, overhead expenses are a major factor. This is true regardless of the type of REIT we are considering. Overhead expenses always are important. Based on the projected run-rate values for BRMK, it appears that operating expenses in the future may run around 2% of tangible book value. That's pretty good and materially better than average. Why is the average higher? Most peers are externally managed.

Cost of Funds

Since there should be virtually zero debt, the cost of funds should be 0%. Consequently, the REIT is simply earning net interest income, paying operating expenses, and having the rest of its interest income available for shareholders.

Return on Tangible Equity

If the yield on loans is 16% and the operating expenses are 2%, the expected return on tangible equity would be 14%. That's exceptionally high. It's higher than for any mortgage REIT we're covering. How can they have such a high return on tangible equity? They take on a substantial amount of credit risk. That risk isn't all in one sector, but residential home-building appears to be the largest allocation by a significant margin. So long as home prices continue to rise and profit margins remain attractive for home builders, BRMK is likely to produce exceptionally high returns on equity. If we enter a recession, many of these loans could become impaired, but losses would be difficult to estimate in advance. If we could be certain no recession would occur for 10 years, BRMK would provide an incredibly attractive proposition.

A Fair Price

Based on management's success in building the loan portfolio and the potential for future income from external management, it would appear that a reasonable price target should be in excess of the $8.13 in tangible book value per share. However, investors would still be taking on substantial risk. This point cannot be hammered home hard enough. Investors who are depending on this income to buy groceries in retirement are risking going hungry.

Reasonable Earnings During an Expansion

Using our current estimate for tangible book value per share suggests that after all capital is deployed, BRMK should be able to generate around $1.19 in earnings per share. This is in line with management's estimates. We found their estimate in this regard to be quite realistic, so long as we assume no recession.

Computer Love

When computers are screening stocks, BRMK may look extremely favorable. They should see rapid growth in revenues and earnings over the first few quarters as capital is put to work (assuming no recession). They also should have extremely favorable "margins" since they have no debt financing. Further, issuing above book value would enable them to continue growing total sales and sales per share. For a computer doing a basic scan on stocks for "fundamentals," those factors should look great. That could enhance demand for shares, which would assist with issuing shares above tangible book value (per share).

Issuing Above Tangible Book Value

When BRMK is above book value, it can issue new equity to increase tangible book value per share. Increasing shares outstanding would "dilute" the value from any management-fees earned from non-traded REITs which may be managed by BRMK in the future. However, it would give BRMK more cash to invest on a per-share basis. Consequently, it would be accretive to future interest income per share. We believe whenever there's a significant premium to tangible book value, it would make sense for management to use it. We believe the majority of the value comes from the portfolio itself, rather than from the management business.

What About the Reference Price

If you've read anything from BRMK, you may be familiar with the reference price of $10.45. This is an arbitrary price. It was estimated based on several calculations and mentioned extensively in company documents. We do our own valuation. We don't rely on the reference price. We recommend throwing it out entirely. It will only bias your estimates and calculations.

Goodwill

The goodwill represents $162.5 million paid to acquire the external manager. Investors can reasonably argue that buying the internal manager reduced the management expenses for BRMK. It's a reasonable argument, but if BRMK were built with internal management from day 1 the goodwill "asset" wouldn't exist.

So how does buying the manager produce cash flows for investors? Starting in Q1 2020, management plans (per their presentation) to begin raising private capital to manage.

They are expecting to charge a management fee around 6% for managing these funds and to have about 5% (that's 5/6ths) flowing through to earnings for BRMK. Based on their prior history of increasing assets under management, it would appear that they are quite good at this. However, predicting future cash flows is just guesswork. If the fiduciary rule is resurrected, it could make raising capital dramatically more difficult. Generally, the fiduciary rule is the enemy of non-traded REITs due to the high level of fees in non-traded REITs.

Note: Currently the fiduciary rule is dead. However, politics change over time and the fiduciary rule could be introduced again. We are deliberately not getting into politics here. We are simply stating that the rule currently is dead, but the two parties have different views on whether it should remain dead.

Extra Risk

Investors can argue over whether it's worth paying such a large amount to gain internal management. However, we want to highlight the potential risk. If management were to leave within the next few years, then their expertise would leave with them. Their expertise in originating these small loans and their ability to get RIAs to sell their non-traded REIT products are both critical to the success of the small REIT.

Within the last few years, we've witnessed multiple scenarios where a mortgage REIT bought one of their external managers. In one case, the lead executive from that external manager departed not too long afterward. We considered that transaction to be negative for shareholders.

In the case of BRMK, losing critical executives could be severely damaging.

Important note: We dove into the risk factors for BRMK to much greater depth for subscribers of The REIT Forum. We believe the vast majority of investors/analysts are going to completely ignore the risks. Therefore, we would like to remind investors that we see the company as coming with a risk rating of 5. Our risk rating 5 essentially means that I do not consider the security viable for buy-and-hold investing due to the risks.

Conclusion

BRMK has the potential to create substantial earnings during an economic expansion. They are likely to trade at a premium to tangible book value and issuing new equity at premium valuations can further enhance the interest income and earnings per share. So long as we remain in an economic expansion, they have the potential for exceptional returns. However, the risk is much higher than we like to accept.











An increase in the share price (near term) looks more likely than a decrease. However, in a bear scenario, the potential loss is substantial. If it involved an executive leaving, it could be particularly painful. Consequently, we are assigning a risk rating of 5 despite no debt and strong expected earnings until the next recession (whenever that might be).

We are not assigning price targets or ratings. We do not intend to provide ongoing coverage of BRMK. We believe most of our investors will benefit more from our time spent on evaluating lower-risk opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.