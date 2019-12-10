About The Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt

As we are heading into the second week of December and are working our way to the final weeks of the year, we can conclude that Boeing (BA) hasn’t been able to return the Boeing 737 MAX nearly as fast as it claimed earlier. A major reason is that while the fix to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System has been ready for some months now, Boeing has changed the architecture of the Flight Control System on the request of the Federal Aviation Administration. Generally, these changes are considered positive by aerospace analysts though the rather elaborate changes of the Flight Control System are often misunderstood by outsiders who directly relate the delay to the MCAS redesign concluding that the MCAS changes are far more complex than initially projected. This, however, isn’t accurate as Boeing has fixed the MCAS and has been working on a redesign of the control system for some months now.

With the additional delays, the big question is when the aircraft will be certified and what the impact is on Boeing’s production plans, especially after a news item surfaced recently that Boeing contemplates halting or cutting production.

Certification timeline and cash

We recently discussed the certification timeline for the Boeing 737 MAX and we concluded that in the absence of a compression in the certification timeline it’s nearly impossible for Boeing to have the Boeing 737 MAX recertified by the end of this year, while the company initially planned to have the Boeing 737 MAX recertified early in Q4.

In various analyses we did on the liquidity side of the crisis, we found that Boeing received nearly $30B in pre-delivery payments for the Boeing 737 MAX program and most of that money already has been spent, leaving slightly more than $9B coinciding with the cash balance. That finding underscores the importance of single aisle business to the US jet maker. We penned the analysis a while back using the Q2 figures, but I think it's one of the most interesting reports I have written for investors where we see inventories, cash and program-specific payments coming together. With roughly $9B left, we concluded that Boeing could go ahead almost two quarters (from Q2) at a production cost of ~$5B per quarter for the Boeing 737 MAX. So by the end of the year, actually mid-January, Boeing would run out of all money that they received in delivery payments for the Boeing 737 MAX. One thing to be aware of is that Boeing does not have all money from the MAX lying around in a labeled bag, so part of the money had to be borrowed, and so while Boeing will run out of 737 MAX cash money early next year they already had to issue debt to continue producing the Boeing 737 MAX and delay supplier payments altogether.

However, what becomes clear is why Boeing wanted to resume deliveries in December 2019. It’s simply the moment that all money received for the Boeing 737 MAX production also will have been used and that's not a comfortable spot to be in, because any additional production that cannot be delivered yet means that Boeing is paying for the aircraft from its own pocket (or from that of their suppliers or financial institutions). Any productions after mid-January is no longer a production that Boeing has already received some money for from airline customers or lessors.

Is it a huge problem? No. It just really shows why Boeing has been wanting to restart deliveries again by the end of the year from a liquidity point of view and why the next possible point of a production cut or stop would be in December-January.

By the end of the third quarter Boeing had $6.6B of additional borrowing capacity, so we wouldn’t say that Boeing cannot keep on producing the Boeing 737 MAX beyond the point where the jet maker runs out of cash already received for production, but such production simply is no longer supported by payments from customers.

Heading into November, Boeing, in an 8-K filing, announced three credit line agreements which I believe should at least keep their borrow capacity constant.

A 364-day revolving credit agreement:

On October 30, 2019, The Boeing Company (“Boeing”) entered into a $3.2 billion, 364-day revolving credit agreement (the “364-Day Credit Agreement”) with Citigroup, N.A. (“Citibank”) and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPMorgan”) as joint lead arrangers and joint book managers, JPMorgan as syndication agent and Citibank as administrative agent, and a syndicate of lenders as defined in the 364-Day Credit Agreement. This facility replaces Boeing’s previous 364-day credit agreement, which was scheduled to terminate on October 30, 2019.

A 5-Year revolving credit agreement:

On October 30, 2019, Boeing also entered into a $3.2 billion, five-year revolving credit agreement (the “5-Year Credit Agreement”) with Citigroup and JPMorgan as joint lead arrangers and joint book managers, JPMorgan as syndication agent and Citibank as administrative agent, and a syndicate of lenders as defined in the 5-Year Credit Agreement. This facility replaces the $2.51 billion, five-year credit agreement dated as of November 10, 2011, as amended and extended.

A 3-Year revolving credit agreement:

On October 30, 2019, Boeing also entered into a $3.2 billion, three-year revolving credit agreement (the “3-Year Credit Agreement” and, together with the 364-Day Credit Agreement and the 5-Year Credit Agreement, the “Credit Agreements”) with Citigroup and JPMorgan as joint lead arrangers and joint book managers, JPMorgan as syndication agent and Citibank as administrative agent, and a syndicate of lenders as defined in the 3-Year Credit Agreement.

About a production stop

Clearly Boeing is not in a rosy spot but they also are not in the position to go belly up in the near term. However, what I do see happening is a lot of unnecessary hysteria coming from media reports at times. On the 5th of December, a news item was published stating that in case of regulatory delays Boeing could be cutting their production or even halting it temporarily altogether. Boeing shares headed modestly lower on the news, but this of course is food for the Boeing bear and I have been receiving questions on this “latest development” from readers.

The disappointing or ugly part is that it turned out that the news was a letter to the SEC committee dated 18th of October (almost two-months-old by now) made mention of a potential further rate cut or temporary production shutdown.

I don’t consider that newsworthy, while it could have had significant negative impact on the share price. The reason for not considering this newsworthy is that the possibility of a temporary shutdown already was known and discussed by Boeing in the 10-Q filing for third quarter results:

We are continuing to produce at 42 aircraft per month and we will continue to evaluate potential future reductions in the production rate, including a temporary shutdown in 737 production. For example, significant additional regulatory requirements and/or delays in return to service beyond our current assumption could cause customers to cancel or defer orders, which could also cause us to reduce or temporarily cease 737 MAX production.

In fact, even the company’s second quarter filing, months ago, discussed the possibility of a temporary shutdown:

We are continuing to produce at 42 aircraft per month and we will continue to evaluate potential future reductions in the production rate, including a temporary shutdown in 737 production.

Conclusion

While I do believe Boeing’s timeline to be slipping into 2020 and also have shown why Boeing has been looking to get the MAX delivery flow starting in December again, I think this also is a good moment to realize that some news items are not what they seem.

So, I'm definitely not impressed by the Reuters report, since it doesn’t report anything that wasn’t already known and I think readers should be aware that not all headlines or news items contain valuable items that could not have reasonably be known before. The possibility of a further production cut or temporary shutdown has been discussed by Boeing since the second quarter earnings this year. More interesting would have been what exactly would trigger further cuts in production and with that I mean how long additional delays Boeing is willing to suffer before it adjusts the production rate on their single aisle program. If the company is willing to use the additional borrowing capacity of $6.6B that would give them another four months of production. So, a quick back of the envelope calculation would show that in absence of borrowing capacity being used to make interest and debt repayments Boeing’s production is covered well into the first quarter of 2020, which is the earliest point that I think Boeing could get the MAX back in the air. For investors it's important to understand that the preference is to keep production of the Boeing 737 MAX stable at current rates as it provides the easiest step up in production once the MAX is cleared again and every aircraft the jet maker does produce now is an aircraft that can be delivered to customers, while an un-produced jet saves costs but also increases Boeing grounding liabilities even further.

