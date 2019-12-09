Crude Oil Downside Cometh

The downside is a very trade-able move; however, once it completes it will set up an even larger upside move for investors to capitalize.

The pattern in crude is complex, and has therefore fooled investors and traders on its intent, but from an Elliott Wave perspective has provided a number of attractive trade opportunities.

This last Friday Crude Oil appears to have completed the final squiggles of its X-wave to the upside, and is now poised for a larger move down.

Several weeks ago I posted a trade alert article here on Seeking Alpha suggesting a very trade-able downside move that is setting up in crude oil. In it, I stated:

Crude is moving into the 60 region that has been our target zone for some time now. Once this move up completes, which we suspect will be any moment now, we are expecting it to embark on a move down to the 48 region before blasting up to the 67-72 region, only to then drop again to the low 30s.

Since then, crude has followed through exactly as projected and suggested, and this last Friday may have topped within 13 cents of our projected price target of $60. This article is simply to reiterate the intermediate opportunity we are seeing for an immediate drop in crude oil from current levels.

Note by a review of the Crude Oil Daily Chart below that it is within a ((b)) wave inside a B wave inside yet a larger (B) wave. From a pure Elliott Wave perspective, the most complex price patterns are B-waves and 4th-waves. It is for this reason that it is no surprise that crude has done a masterful job at fooling the masses on the predictability of its price movements. However, we have been steadfast in our price projections in crude oil for a number of months now, and have successfully guided our subscribers from within this very complex pattern.

In reviewing the chart below, note that we are expecting the completion of the y of ((b)) into the 48-46 region next. Once this move lower completes, we are then expecting a very trade-able move to the 67-72 region, which would then set up an even larger move down to the low 30s.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Drilling down into the Crude Oil 4-Hour Chart, note that it has come to the lower side of our target region and reversed. In order to confirm that the high has most likely been achieved, and that it won't move up higher into the target box, we would first need to see an impulsive move, ideally, that takes out the $57.70 level. This would eliminate the immediate risk of crude seeping higher into the target zone before the larger reversal occurs. However, it did hit a notable Fibonacci level, where the Y wave is equal in length to the W wave. Can it make another high? Yes, and until it takes out $57.70, that is still possible; however, the reaction at the Y=W level at the lower side of our target region is a quite reasonable target level to turn crude down on its way to $48-46.

Crude Oil 4-Hour Chart

In my last Trade Alert for crude oil, I summarized a number of ways investors can capitalize on the move down. Also note that while we are viewing the most likely move down to our lower targets as an ABC, or larger 3-wave move, we can also view this alternatively as setting up a 5-wave impulse. If the later would materialize, then the move down can be quite swift, resulting in a move down that could last less than 30 days. We are open to both potentials, and will be ever cognizant of two impulsive moves connected by a b-wave, or in other words, an ABC, such that we can exit a portion of the trade with profits and look to re-enter on a bounce.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.