Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) CEO Gary Muto on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carrie Teffner

Thank you, Jean. And thank you all for joining this afternoon. As I mentioned on last quarter's call, I am optimistic about the opportunities for Ascena. We have a portfolio of strong brands, three of which individually generate revenue of approximately $1 billion or more, are focused on driving all our brands combined with a streamlined backend, will enable us to optimize the growth and profitability potential of Ascena. We remain committed to simplifying this business and focusing on fewer and more meaningful initiatives that will enhance our experience with our brands.

During fiscal Q1, we continue to make advancements across our strategic initiatives, positioning us for improved performance. This progress enabled us to exceed our fiscal Q1 expectations with an operating income above last year. Last month, Gary announced the appointment of two key executives to his team, Marisa Baldwin as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer and Justin MacFarlane as EVP and Chief Customer Officer. Both of these appointments will support the continued execution of our strategy and largely complete Gary's leadership team. I look forward to the contributions that Marisa and Justin will bring.

Our portfolio review continues as we evaluate options to enhance shareholder value. This process has been underway since the spring. And while I would like to provide a timeline, it is more important that we run a thorough and complete process before speaking publicly.

As we indicated on the last earnings call, we are considering options to optimize our balance sheet and liquidity from a position of strength. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, Ascena opportunistically repurchased $80 million of term loan debt for $50 million in cash. Regarding the Dressbarn wind down, progress continued during the quarter. As we've noted before, we have received tremendous support from our landlords and we remain on track to close all stores by calendar year end.

Thank you. And I will now turn the call over to Gary.

Gary Muto

Thanks Carrie. For the first quarter, operating income exceeded guidance, resulting from our cost reduction efforts across the business. Comparable sales and gross margin results were in line with guidance. Importantly, we continue to carefully manage inventory, which was down 5% compared to the end of the first quarter last year. Inventory content was more fresh and more relevant heading into holiday. While we are seeing wins in our business, there is still much work to be done as we execute our strategic initiatives to drive improved performance across our business.

Our three key priorities remain; driving sustainable growth, improving operating margins and optimizing our capital structure. First, with respect to delivering sustainable growth. We are putting the customer at the center of everything that we do, by creating a more nimble and flexible organization that enables us to quickly react to our customers' rapidly changing needs with better products, more effective communication, and an exceptional customer service across channels.

Starting with products, we are making progress in leveraging customer insights gained from our advanced data analytics to deliver the right product at the right time as we address their lifestyle needs, and continuously provide competitive assortments. Across our brands, we have tightened our test and react approach to more quickly respond to her preferences and shopping behaviors. We saw the biggest benefits of these insights in the performance of our Plus business this quarter.

Our communication strategies are designed to grow our customer file by retaining existing customers and driving new customers to our brands. To accomplish this, we are enhancing customer engagement by leveraging our analytics capabilities to segment the customer files, and deliver more relevant messages across all media channels to our current and targeted customers. We are also efficiently utilizing digital channels to prospect with new customers.

In addition, our loyalty program plays a key role in advancing our personalization efforts. As we've taken steps to deepen our understanding of our customer to more effectively engage with her. Our goal is to deliver the right message to the right person at the right time to drive greater brand efficacy and engagement. We've made the most progress in our Premium segment where we have seen segmentation to drive incremental revenue and profitability, and we'll be working quickly to expand this new capability to Kids and Plus.

In terms of our multi-tender loyalty program, this was extended to our Premium Plus segment this past spring, and enrolments are off to a great start. Our e-commerce business drove strong growth across brands, driven by traffic and conversion in the first quarter. We attribute this to increased traffic driving marketing initiatives and enhance digital capabilities. The total company e-commerce penetration has expanded to 34% as a result of these efforts.

We are particularly pleased with the increase in mobile penetration and conversion in the first quarter as this is increasingly becoming our preferred shopping method. In addition, we see continued opportunity to expand penetration in our growing online business through our segmentation strategies.

Operating margin improvement is our second key priority. As we move towards better aligning assortment with customer preferences, we expect to drive higher full price selling. In addition, our marketing initiatives are shifting to lead with compelling brand stories and products rather than promotional messaging as we improve engagement and full price selling. That said, we will continue to be responsive to the broader promotional environment to protect our market share.

Our promotional and markdown optimization initiatives, which as of first quarter, have been fully rolled out across our portfolio, combined with disciplined inventory management to also support higher merchandise margins.

With respect to operating expense, we continue to work towards driving greater efficiency in our operating structure, by rightsizing teams and delivering simplified standardized processes to drive profitability. Our results over the past two quarters are clear evidence that we are making progress on this front.

Our third key priority is to optimize our capital structure to best support our business and growth objectives by prioritizing cash flow and maintaining financial flexibility. Dan will address this further in his remarks.

Turning to our segments, beginning with Premium. Our Premium business comps declined 1.5% against a strong 8% comp increase in the prior year. This was the results of 1% comp decline at Ann Taylor and a 1.8% decline at LOFT.

Starting with Ann Taylor, which is our premium brand that caters to the modern working women. She demands versatility for her on-the-go lifestyle, and we have continued to evolve our balance of fashion and key items to extend beyond her nine to five day. Our customer wants a fashionable, professional and comfortable wardrobe. We've made great progress in meeting that desire and continued to aggressively evolve our assortment to exceed her expectations. We're pleased with the overall performance despite the difficult compares as we deliver increased product versatility across seasoned, occasions and outfitting choices.

In the first quarter, we increased our mix of fashion and are building on the positive momentum to deliver distinctive assortments that align with the ongoing shift towards more casual work wear. As part of this, we continue to comp our pant business, a key driver of customer loyalty with new silhouette. Accessories is another area where we've seen progress as we continue to enhance the assortment to drive outfitting and versatility. For holiday, our work wear assortment expands with more day and evening choices for her holiday events, showcasing the breadth, versatility and styling of our products.

Turning to LOFT. Our customer is optimistic, playful, inclusive and community oriented. She enjoys versatility and passion newness that takes her through her multifaceted life with vibrancy. Early on in the first quarter, the assortment was too serious, lacking newness in fashions tops and too many repeat styles. We have taken steps to adjust our offer with more compelling fashion tops and outfitting options.

We are also increasing testing new trends online, and will launch online only limited capital to deliver relevant fashion and newness. While adjustments to the assortment will not be fully complete until spring, we did impact a portion of our assortment, particularly in our dress and knit category starting in October.

For holiday, our assortment will reflect the playful and festive spirit of our customers. In both our Premium brands, our marketing strategy is focused on retention of existing customers, reengagement of last customers and the acquisition of new customers. As I previously noted, segmentation is the foundation of our enhanced communication initiatives with our customer, and is already driving improvements in email engagement, resulting in incremental sales and margin.

We are further expanding our segmentation strategies, which represents approximately half of our customer communication of Ann Taylor and more than one third of LOFT in the first quarter. We plan to increase this penetration and build personalization into our strategies to grow our customer files by improving retention and gain new customers. For both brands, we are elevating the brand messages to drive greater engagement. At Ann Taylor, we are telling our brand stories to build affinity and relevance with our customer, with campaigns like our recent [indiscernible] social #wearebettertogether. On LOFT, we are focused on our fashion with love campaign that speaks to our live out loud optimism. We're also driving the, no one way to celebrate campaign, which enables more versatility and consistent messaging through the season.

Lastly, we are building on our omni-channel capabilities as we continue to enhance our mobile site. We recently redesigned our mobile homepage to improve navigation and increase engagement, and we have continued to improve the digital experience to deliver the same level of satisfaction she finds in our stores.

Turning to our Plus segment. We are on a mission to enable our customer to feel her best by creating values with a unique combination of inspiring fashion, flattering fit and ingenious solutions. We are undertaking greater product testing to create the best fit and flattering solutions for our customers, as we are focused on being her number one resource for her lifestyle needs.

For first quarter, LOFT delivered nearly 1% comp increase. We are especially pleased with the inflection we saw in Lane Bryant, which signals that our initiatives are gaining traction. This represents the first positive comp in five quarters, illustrating that we are moving the product assortment and customer communication in the right direction.

Our performance was led by our reengineered and enhanced comp offering, where we readout the assortment, redevelop the product around three top priorities; fashion, fit and problem solve. We also redefined our pricing pyramid to offer a good, better, best structure, and launched our in-store styling service. We have established a product aesthetic with the appropriate balance of fashion across the brand that is resonating with our customer, but there is still more work to be done. We are implementing our customer centric talent testing strategy in all major categories as we evolve our assortment, starting with pants. This will be an iterative process, but we have the right formula in place.

Looking ahead, we will maintain the mix of forward seasonal and fashion trends, which is garnering the favorable response from our customer. For holiday, we are focused on all aspects of her life, from party to cozy, from work to weekend. Again, our marketing initiatives are centered around customer retention and acquisition. We have just begun to implement our segmentation strategies in the Plus segment, where we are in early stages of encouraging customers to shop across multiple categories.

From a media perspective, we are focused on two main channels, direct mail and digital marketing. In direct mail, we have elevated our message to drive customer engagement as a fashion brand rooted in modern current trends and finest looks for her.

In digital marketing, we are testing to understand the optimal timing and frequency of digital ads to ensure we capture the next purchase, whether that'd be through e-commerce or stores. We are also utilizing digital marketing to focus on new and lapsed customers with targeted ads, highlighting categories that have a high propensity for customer acquisition. Social media is starting to play a larger role as we increase both our followership and engagement in brand building activities.

Lastly, our Kids segment. Justice's mission is to essentially connect with tween girls through fashion, fun and community. We are uniquely positioned as the only such key store that caters to the six to 12 year old age group. Our store also creates a special mother-daughter experience as they tend to shop together. For the first quarter, comparable sales declined 6% against the 12% decrease in the first quarter last year. We saw positive reaction to our apparel assortment. However, traffic trends were disappointing as we fell short of our specialty offering. We've identified areas we can leverage within specialty, including jewelry, beauty and choice, which are great categories for new customer acquisition and are quickly adjusting the assortment for better representation.

In apparel, we have extended the assortment to capture several aesthetics and product offerings to address girls across the age range we serve. Our everyday favorite lean more into the younger customer and represent our new value proposition. Our tests have shown that this program is resonating, driving both sales and profitability. We're also seeing new customers drawn to the brand through this offering.

We continue to build out Collection X, our more aspirational offering, which captures the high end of the price spectrum, particularly with the athleisure aesthetic. Our marketing initiatives are emphasizing campaign to deliver product, storytelling and in-store events to drive traffic. Similar to our Premium and Plus segments, we are amplifying investments in digital marketing through Justice, using advanced analytics to develop segmented messaging across paid, social and e-mail. We are also leveraging our loyalty program as we build on personalization strategy in future period.

In terms of our omni-channel capabilities, we have recently completed our rollout of buy online pick-in store. We know mom's value convenience and we are enhancing our online presence and capabilities to better meet her needs.

In summary, we continue to employ strategic initiatives across segments. While each are in various stages of evolution, we are encouraged by the progress we are making. We remain confident that the steps we are taking now sets us up to successfully achieve double-digit EBITDA margins and enhance shareholder value long-term.

Now, let me turn the call over to Dan to discuss our financial results.

Dan Lamadrid

Thanks Gary. Before getting started, let me note that my comments will reference non-GAAP results, which exclude items such as restructuring charges recorded in the quarter. As Jean noted, we have posted a supplemental earnings package on our IR Web site and attached it to our 8-K to provide reconciliations and additional information on these items.

Turning to our first quarter results. We were pleased to have exceeded our operating income guidance as we continue to execute our cost savings initiatives. As a reminder, our guidance excluded Dressbarn results. Total revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter was $1,297 billion, a 3.1% decrease as compared to the prior year period. Total company comp sales for the quarter were essentially flat to last year. Excluding Dressbarn, comp sales were down 2% in line with our guidance.

Our comp performance reflects positive trends in our Plus segment as our initiatives gain traction. This was offset by a comp decline in our Kids segments and a modest decline in our Premium segment. Both the Kids and Premium segments were up against strong comp sales performance in the prior year quarter.

Our gross margin was 59.6%, down 30 basis points compared to the same period last year. The gross margin rate was pressured by increased promotions and markdowns at both our Premium and Kids businesses. This was partially offset by higher gross margin rates at Dressbarn and our Plus segment.

Operating expenses improved 9% in the quarter versus last year, excluding restructuring costs, which is better than guidance. The decrease in operating expenses was largely attributable to our cost reduction initiatives, including lower occupancy and store-related expenses, reduced headcount and non-merchandise procurement savings. As a result, adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $45 million compared to $9 million in the year ago period, and primarily reflects the expense reductions, partially offset by the decline in gross profit.

Excluding Dressbarn, adjusted operating income for the quarter was $37 million. Consistent with our ongoing store optimization strategy, we closed 85 stores during the quarter. This included 72 closures at Dressbarn. There are 544 Dressbarn locations remaining and a total store count for Ascena at quarter end was 3,363.

Turning to Dressbarn. We are very pleased with the progress we're making in the winding down of Dressbarn, and are firmly on track with our plan. Our liquidation began on November 1st and is proceeding as expected. We continue to make progress reaching agreements with the majority of our landlords, and we remain on track to close all Dressbarn stores by December 31st.

Dressbarn delivered comparable sales growth of 10% in the first quarter. The acceleration that began at the time we announced the wind down of the business has continued with the accelerated sales and margin helping to offset costs associated with the wind down.

Turning for balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $262 million in cash and equivalents, reflecting our continued strong cash position. And we are maintaining our disciplined approach to managing our inventory levels, which were down 5% this quarter compared to the prior year. As for liquidity, we remain in a healthy position with no borrowings under our revolving credit facility. Together with our cash balance, we ended the quarter with over $675 million in available liquidity.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter were $29 million. As of quarter end, long-term debt stood at $1,370 million, reflecting the balance of our term loan. As Carrie mentioned previously, subsequent to quarter end, we repurchased $80 million of debt in the open market. Our term loan matures in August 2022 and our next amortization payment of $22.5 million is not due until November 2020. Further, we continue to be in full compliance with all of our covenants and intent to remain so.

Before turning to guidance, with regards to tariffs, as we stated last quarter, we are negotiating with our vendors to share the higher costs and we are selectively increasing prices where we believe we have flexibility. Our guidance accounts for the expected impact from tariffs.

Turning to guidance. Note that with the planned wind down of Dressbarn during the second quarter, Dressbarn results are expected to be reported as discontinued operations and are excluded from our guidance. For the second quarter, we expect net sales of $1,200 million to $1,225 million as compared to $1,271 million in fiscal Q2 2019, reflecting a reduction in store count and a low single digit decline in comparable sales; Gross margin rate to be between 51.2% to 51.7% as compared to 51.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019; Depreciation and amortization of approximately $64 million and an adjusted operating loss of $40 million to $60 million. For the full year, we continue to expect CapEx between $80 million to $100 million, down significantly compared to prior years. And as we stated last quarter, cash remains our number one priority.

We continue to make progress on rightsizing our cost structure to better align with the scale of our go-forward business. We are well on our way to achieving the $150 million of savings that we previously communicated, the bulk of which we are realizing this fiscal year. Through a combination of achieving these savings goals, rationalizing our CapEx and maintaining disciplined working capital we are making progress in enhancing our balance sheet. That concludes our prepared remarks. And with that, I will turn it back to the operator.

