Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

Simon Leopold

So my name is Simon Leopold, data infrastructure analyst here at Raymond James. So the next session is going to be a fireside chat with Sachin Gupta, who is the SVP for Enterprise Networks with Cisco. So always like to make sure, we set the context for the presentation. So folks know Cisco, I presume, that’s why they are here. So maybe tell us a little bit about your responsibility, your background and your role.

Sachin Gupta

Okay. Great. Before I just get into this, let me just….

Simon Leopold

Run to Safe Harbor.

Sachin Gupta

Yes, Safe Harbor. So look, I may be making forward looking statements that are subject to the risks and certain uncertainties that are outlined in our SEC filings, sort of prior to those. So with that, so what do I do at Cisco? I've been at Cisco now 22 years. And I focus on enterprise networking products. And so that's not selling to enterprise segment authorities to multiple segments of customers, but selling products that are routing, switching, wireless, connecting users, WAN cloud and the associated software that goes around that.

So maybe step back, because I think for many folks in the investment community, we associate enterprise with the Cat9K and probably stop right there. Give people a little bit better context, maybe a specific product families that fall into this domain, right.

So catalyst Cat9K of course is the campus switching portfolio. In addition to that, you have the Ferro Net wireless which is also transitioning to Catalyst Cat9K wireless Wi-Fi 6, that portfolio, the ISR routers is our 1K routers and the virtual form factor for that, as well as all the associated software. So, DNA Center, our SD-WAN solution from the [Indiscernible] was the Manage, as well as the identity services engine are all part of the same group for Enterprise Networking.

Simon Leopold

Okay, and I want to sort of step back on the last earnings call. Cisco offered a forecast that suggested that enterprise and commercial markets had gotten a little bit weaker. And what's a bit puzzling to, to I think many analysts is we did not hear the same cadence from many of the similarly IT [ph] exposed peers. And that's not to suggest they're saying everything is awesome.

They are -- you nothing’s really changed. So Cisco indicated there was some change in the environment. Could you help us maybe get a better understanding of one, why Cisco might see a change, others might not, or what it was that was deviating from the prior couple of quarters?

Sachin Gupta

I think, look, we can only talk about what we saw at Cisco. And I'll just echo some of the comments that Chuck and Kelly made on the call. And so later in Q4, we did see service provider and emerging markets often, but in Q1, we did see it in enterprise and commercial, some longer sales cycles, some deals becoming smaller. I think we provide examples where maybe another approval was needed to get a deal over the hump.

So those are some of the things we saw. The exact sort of why I mean, that's, that's not something we can exactly pinpoint. There's a lot of different things that are going on, globally, that I think Chuck alluded to. So when it comes to my business being such a big portion of Cisco, we saw similar things to what Chuck and Kelly talked about. And so you know, it will sort of, we'll see how it goes. But that's what we saw in Enterprise and Commercial in Q1.

Simon Leopold

But there was nothing out of what you observed that would indicate, for example, maturity of the Cat9K..

Sachin Gupta

No, so the [Indiscernible] sort of what we control versus what we don't control. And so, as a product leader, I really want to focus on what I can control. And so we know that the Cat9K transition is still very early in its cycle. And I mean the way we look at that, is the number of customers who should be buying Cat9K who are who are buying Cat9K, and while it's – it is the fastest growing or ramping product in company history. But at the same time, we think that there's many years left in the transition to the Cat9K.

And then in addition, do we have a portfolio complete? Are we leaving any competitive gaps? What our win rates are, we watch all of those things, and we feel good about all of those things.

Simon Leopold

Now, we attribute a lot of this product cycle success to the introduction of intent based networking. Now, keeping in mind, who our audience is, we’re not IT professionals, financial analysts, how do you help a group like this understand what intent based networking means in terms of the technology and in terms of what it's – how it’s changing the business.

Sachin Gupta

Yes, let me take an attempt at that. So when you talk to IT firms from a networking point of view, what are they trying to achieve? When you as users were connecting using your laptops, iPads or tablets or smart phones, or you have things like badge readers and surveillance cameras that connect into the network, users and devices they need to connect into applications or data that can be in a datacenter or in the cloud.

That's the connectivity fabric and between that needs to be accretive. Previously, every single network element across this path was manually provisioned because it would login, connect, configure that thing line-by-line for what it needs to do. When the world is quite static, doesn't change much, users aren't moving around. Applications aren't moving around. It works quite well. But for the last several years, something new has been needed. And intent-based networking says we're going to deliver the automation, the analytics and the security end-to-end from the users and devices to the applications and data, so that you can live in this dynamic world and manage that complexity much much more easily.

And so that's what it's really about. It sort of extracting all of that for IT in this very dynamic world, from all the way from users and devices to applications and data, do near across multiple domains.

Simon Leopold

And maybe pivot to how does this affect the business, the financial statements that you'll present to investors. What the effect on the sort of run-rate business?

Sachin Gupta

Yes, it creates an opportunity for us, because previously, if you again, you go back to the switch is a network device that was mainly provisioned, we were selling that as infrastructure, pure infrastructure perpetual. And now with the opportunity to sell automation analytics and security, ongoing software innovation, we can now monetize innovation as a subscription.

And so with the Cat9K because with the associated controller software, which we call Cisco DNA center, you can now automate that underlying infrastructure. You can segment it based on policy. You can get analytics and visibility. We now charge for that as a subscription of a switch. And again, so we haven't taken old functionality and moved it to subscription. It's net new functionality that move to subscription. That is designed to provide the security benefit, provide an operational benefit to IT where they may have been spending $3 on operations for every dollar of infrastructure, that we can now help reduce the cost on, so they can focus on richer projects like security, and segmentation. So I think that allows us to tap into different spend pools. It allows us to drive better software innovation, using a subscription model. And that completely changes an enterprise infrastructure business that historically has been perpetual.

Simon Leopold

And what triggers the event that creates the customer opportunity? Is it have to wait for the time when they need to refresh and need an upgrade because they've consumed that capacity or is it at a time where they are choosing to put something in the public cloud, what are the disruptions that create your entry points, is that a necessary condition?

Sachin Gupta

That's great. So I think look, speed based a transition still happen. So I'm still looking for physical capability that I might need better faster. You are going to see that happen, but the majority of conversations we have now into the wider transitioning are to address the major trends. Major trends tend to be mobility and IoT on the user and device side, and cloud on the applications and data side.

And those trends also drive a need for security, right. So that's a conversation we’re having. My world is much more dynamic. I have to think about security where you differently. I can't keep throwing people at the problem, I need to automate everything. I need to get visibility to everything. That drives a software architectural conversation. And we lead with intent-based networking and then says, okay how do I modernize our infrastructure to get the value of the software. Well that’s where the Cat9K wired or wireless comes in, as well as some of the things we're doing on SD-WAN and cloud.

Simon Leopold

And how far along are you in terms of adoption by your customers? Are they still kicking the tires, is there some way we can assess the penetration rate?

Sachin Gupta

So on the, like on the Cat9K there's the transition to the product, then there’s the adoption of the technology, and we're working very hard to make sure that the adoption of the used cases happens by our customers, and adoption of the product we've talked about, it's still quite early in the cycle. There's a long while [Indiscernible] long runway here in terms of getting our customers to adopt the technology. The answer varies a little bit, if I can just spend a minute on this.

When you think about campus switching, we've completed the portfolio refresh with the Cat9K and now we're driving the adoption of the product and then the abrasion [ph] of the software in the used cases, right. At the same time, we've just started the transition of Wi-Fi 6 from the wireless side, moving to again, we call it the Cat9K again to this all access, where we're starting to transition to newer wireless technology again with mandatory softness subscription associated with that. So that's just started Cat9K is obviously been going on for the last two years.

And then, you've got on the SD-WAN side, we're still early, but we have 20,000 customers using SD-WAN because having to rethink networking in the cloud world is really important. And so I’d love to talk more about SD-WAN, but we’re finding that to be pretty top-of-mind and many many customers moving.

Simon Leopold

And maybe good opportunity to pivot test your win in that. When I think we first start talking to investors about it, it was this idea that while this is going to kill the routing business, because it's all kind of going software, going to cloud, and it would hurt Cisco because you sell fewer boxes. And we haven't seen a lot of evidence of that. Could you maybe talk about how SD-WAN has impacted your business?

Sachin Gupta

Yes, absolutely. It’s - let me explain the trend a little bit. I guess again you said not the tech community here. So let me try to explain this. In your company you might have a 100 different sites, smaller offices that need to connect in. 10-15 years ago, the applications you were connecting to may have sat in two datacenters that your company managed. We're on-premise.

Now the 100s sites that your users are in, hasn't changed, but you still have the 100 sites. Maybe there's more, maybe a few less, but it’s still there, the users are still there. And your two datacenters may have less applications on them, but you might still have the two datacenters. What you've added to this is a bunch of cloud services. AWS, Azure, GCP workloads in the cloud, as well as dozens of SaaS applications. Office 365 box sales force unit, right.

And you as a user, you’re expecting best performance and secure experience for all of these applications. So what does this do from a Cisco routing point-of-view? Let's bring it back, right. So we've had all these routers in all of those sites, all those branches. And we had a router at the datacenter, and we created a network for you to connect to those applications. Now, those routers that can be physical, they can be virtual. It doesn't matter. Nobody else wants to call those thing router, because Cisco has such high market share in routing. We are the incumbent there, but that router now can be physical or virtual, and can take a virtual instance in the cloud.

And we now need to connect those 100 sites you have to those hundreds of cloud instances that you have and to the datacenters that you have as well as other points of presence like co-locations where you need to route the traffic, and we need to check, pick the best path. We need to optimize the applications and deliver security. That is the Cisco SD-WAN solution.

Simon Leopold

My impression is that there's a headwind in that you're selling fewer high-end MPLS router links. So you're maybe give -- selling the customer a simpler thing, but a lot more of them is offsetting.

Sachin Gupta

So this is a great question, because we don't sell the until it's linked. Service providers sell the Internet of Things. What we sell is a software routing capacity to handle the traffic on those links. So what's happening is you're going from perhaps lower performance MPLS links to higher-performance Internet links. The more bandwidth like it's faster. So then you need a faster router. And so for us, it's not like, it's not like the MPLS link going away removed or less of those, changes in the growth. We've actually got customers adding more capacity and bandwidth to connect to the cloud applications, which means you need faster router instances with a richer services embedded with SD-WAN. And so it's more qualifications I assume that to rethink networking. And we're there to provide Cisco's secure cloud solution.

Simon Leopold

So I want to come back to the Cat9K, because that's such a big product category for you. So it's been a very successful product. I think you guys have said the most successful product launches…

Sachin Gupta

That’s in ramping product in company history, yes.

Simon Leopold

So why? I mean, it's not sort of your first rodeo.

Sachin Gupta

Yes. And so, I want to go back to a question that you asked previously which is, hey, is the -- I need a faster switched driving the change. And the answer is while in some cases, it's still because I need a faster product turning to faster switch. I need the nearest switch, but in the majority of the cases the conversation is, I am dealing with this highly dynamic, mobility IoT cloud world. I need to automate, I need to keep user group segmented. I want doctors to have access to medical records and nobody else does. I want my heart rate monitor to be able to connect to its administration servers, but nothing else. I want to put these restrictions in place in an automated way. I need to ensure the experience is very high-quality. So I want Analytics AI/ML applied to that. And I want to be able to detect security threats if they happen through data from the network infrastructure. That drives the conversation of new infrastructure far more than the [Indiscernible]. And this is a sort of a durable conversation which isn't just hints to on. I need a faster switch.

And that's I think what has driven the Cat9K switching family and now has been extended to the Cat9K one assembly.

Simon Leopold

And how do you address the questions and this is probably the number one investor question we get is, how much is left to this Cat9K cycle. It seems as if it's in underway for a few quarters now as it sort of reached a plateau. And for us, as observers, it's hard to tell the difference between macro and the product cycle. So when you look at your responsibility and essentially where you are penetrations and what are prospects, how you engage the product cycle duration?

Sachin Gupta

Yes. So that is a – it's a complicated one to decide, but I look at it at two different ways. So first of all we're two years in, but we just introduced more products in the Cat9K family, 9200 lower-end switches, 960 core switches, as well as access points, so we’ve added wireless to the portfolio, so we just this last few introduced new products And these transitions are multiyear transitions, right?

A customer who bought a switch and maybe sitting on it for I don't know, sometimes three, sometimes five, sometimes six years, it's going to vary. So let's say, those sitting on it for or using it for about five years, they're going to come up for research.

Well, you can expect a multiyear type of journey here as we move all of those customers, not just Cisco customers, but going after competitive wins with the Cat9K. So we are I mean, Chuck hold it bottom of the second. We're still very early in the innings here in that product transitions, so seen a lot of sense, but have a lot more to drive.

Simon Leopold

Great. And I guess one of the things that we've heard and we've talked to some of the distributors and the customers is that part of this reflects a relatively limited set of functionality, and it's actually being deployed in real networks. Do you have a way that you can assess how much of the feature set operators are actually deploying versus what they've got the potential to deploy?

Sachin Gupta

Yes. So, we obviously are heavily focused on this, right? When you sell a switch, perpetual software, you're not so worried about what's being consumed. When you send it to subscription, the whole lifecycle process, customer success motion through Cisco and through our partners becomes incredibly important. And so we've invested heavily in our CX Customers Experience Organization to track this. We get telemetry from that software to know where the customer is in the use case adoption, which use cases are they interested in, how do we get them over the hump. And we've modified our partner incentives to focus on lifecycle and adoption not just landing the deal, but actually getting customers using and getting the value of the software that they're purchasing.

So, again we're still, I mean, two years ago, when we starting bring this market which still an early days, but that pivot for the company is incredibly important. We have experienced in this in WebEx and Umbrella, in some of our software products. And so we're now bringing that at scale for the core enterprise networking business.

Simon Leopold

I want to pivot to the wireless side of the business. So sort of very simplistic thesis is Wi-Fi 6 will be the big driver for campus switches. And 5G is not just about the mobile networks, but will be about enterprises. So you've got two big trends in wireless between Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. How do you weave these into your business?

Sachin Gupta

Yes. And so few different things there, so first of all, WiFi 6 will be a driver for campus switching, but just as I stated before that Speeds and Feeds aren't the main driver anymore. But Wi-Fi 6 will give us a push and give the industry a push, but not necessarily that Wi-Fi 6 is the main driver. The main driver still intends to be networking and all the value we're trying to deliver on top of this from an architectural approach.

Now Wi-Fi 6 and 5G is sort of how we think about the two technologies. Both talk about better bandwidth, lower latency, more deterministic. Wi-fi 6 also has a huge battery savings benefits so much lower battery consumption. And so that opens up more types of endpoints that can connect. And Wi-Fi 6 is hear now we think that for a lot of the in-building type use cases, corporate use cases Wi-Fi 6 will still dominate.

And for outdoor use cases 5G will dominate. And then you're going to get instances where maybe the ultra-low latency of 5G and the very high determine signature for my manufacturing facility connecting to robots is a better answer. And so we're going to work with customers to see how they want to pick between the two for very specific use cases. But broadly speaking, Wi-Fi 6 is going to replace the Wi-Fi installed base out there. And 5G will offer the cellular use cases. There's one more 5G use cases that I think is very important, because we already see it with 4G and LTE is you have those 100 sites that I talked about.

When you have just a few people typically or in many cases I should say, customers will use a cellular uplink, so instead of having MPLS or some circuit, I'll just a cellular uplink from that site. So it's like a mini hotspot for that environment. And so we think 5G will be the uplink from a lot of those brand sites. And then the downlink will still be Wi-Fi. So you can bring in your laptops or whatever it is connect and use 5G's to connect just like they used 4G connects.

Simon Leopold

So maybe let's touch a little bit on the competitive landscape because it's Wi-Fi as a market seems pretty mature. You guys have been added for many, many years since the inception of it. And yes, Arista and Juniper are relatively new entrance in to this market. How do you see the dynamic? Is it just table stakes that if you want to play in enterprise you must have Wi-Fi, is that part of it? How do you see this sector changing?

Sachin Gupta

So look, to have a campus [ph] portfolio, having the best wireless solution, best switching, identity, automation, analytics, location you need all of those components to have a credible competitive catalyst portfolio. So Wi-Fi is a critical part of that. Wi-Fi also by the way has the speed driver behind it. So unlike sort of campus switching, Wi-Fi more so because the difference between Wi-Fi 5 or 6 is pretty significant. So there's a speed based reason where people will move more quickly, move the infrastructure, and so that's why the opportunity in wireless is there. But just having an AP is insufficient, like that AP, access point right, has to fit in into an architectural approach like Inten-Based Networking where I can take -- I can automate that fees, I can segment you as a user.

I can detect your experience, a wide, Simon was connecting, what happened? Why was it the slow connection? How do we help you go remediate fix that. I can tell you that segment over ST win all the way to the cloud and I can secure end-to-end. So, the other thing about the best-in-class one is portfolio, but then a complete Catalyst portfolio, and then an 10Base networking done and when to deliver the outcomes that customers are looking for. That's a very hard thing to complete. And we feel good about Cisco and how we're uniquely positioned to deliver that.

Simon Leopold

Although, one asset you didn't mention is actually my next question is maybe talk a little bit about the importance of the China, since that seems to be e key differentiator for Cisco. Maybe sort of help people understand sort of how your go-to-market works and how that's differentiated versus your competitors?

Sachin Gupta

Yes. Thank you for bringing that up, because it's -- I don't think you can underestimate that, right. To get the reach that we have with the hundreds of thousands of customers, we are extremely obviously dependent on that channel and I'm very happy to work with our partners. And our partners have historically played the land game, but have also done the – I hope you install and run these products and run these networks. And now we're counting heavily in our products on the adoption in lifecycle as well. And so if you want to be a big player in any one of these domains having that strong global channel, one tier, two-tier distribution is extremely important. And then continuously training those partners on how they can improve their service offers, help customers on the adoption journey is critical for them and for us.

Simon Leopold

And is there a risk that partners start selling your competitors products. How does that work?

Sachin Gupta

I think look, we remain very close to our partners. And if they are –partners are like us. They're trying to solve customer problem. They trying to solve the customer problem and they find a gap in the Cisco portfolio then they would likely to say, okay, you know what, let me think about how can I fill this gap, but we work very quite closely with them whenever a big partner comes to us and say hey you know what this kind of switch or this kind of AP or this software piece you need to work on, we work on it. So we partner very closely with them in order to understand customer needs and not leave any of those portfolio gaps that would force them in a way to look at other vendors. So it's a -- we stay very close.

So, in addition to delivering products you mentioned that you have software subscriptions, the other trend we hear more and more about it kind of as-a-service. Is there any part of your business that is pivoting or has pivoted to an as-a-service business model? So we have historically seen service providers and partners deliver a lot of enterprise networking as-a-service. And so we continue to drive that.

Like for example, before a service provider may have managed -- provided the internet [ph] circuits and managed router. Now the same service providers are being managed SD-WAN to include all the connectivity to the cloud, right? So we see that.

We also see our value-added resellers doing more as-a-service models. And so we're very open to new consumption offers and models, if customers want a completely managed, that's fine. If they want to like our SD-WAN offer is hosted in the cloud for them, but a customers still configures it themselves and manage it themselves, that models available too. And so, we will meet them where they want in terms of other one consumer product. Let me check with the audience to see if anybody has got questions upfront here.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I wanted to maybe follow up on that. So were you finding across some of your margin that you need to be reflective on the way you are for products, whether it's core IP, go-to-client or return key on [Indiscernible].

Sachin Gupta

Let me just repeat it for the webcast. So paraphrasing, but has Cisco had the need to be more flexible in the way it engages customers, whether it's subscriptions, as-a-service versus the history of delivering products? Yes. I mean, I am not sure I can speak to a trend there, but I will tell you that we offer a tremendous flexibility already. So self-hosted, Cisco hosted, SD-WAN I'll just take example, customer can self host software. They can have Cisco host the software. They can have a service provider host the software. And they can also have a Cisco partner or a service provider fully managed solution and not just host the software.

And in addition if they want to buy the software through an enterprise agreement, which I'm just buying, all you can need or my sites they can do that as well. So, maybe as a trend I think the only maybe I can add is as we move to subscription and more software values and SaaS value, I think our offers have evolved to fit customer needs. Yes.

Simon Leopold

Great. And I guess one of the other questions we want to talk about and I know this is more of a datacenter topic, but I want to understand the implications for enterprise is this idea of public cloud adoption. So enterprises want to do more in the public cloud. And we're hearing this concept of repatriation well that was too expensive, so we're bringing it back. How does this affect your side of the business?

Sachin Gupta

Yes. So from my side of the business, repatriation is maybe one thing, but hybrid cloud is going to happen, right. And so, we find that there are going to be application work loads that sit on-premise. There's going to be application workloads in multiple cloud providers. And the data that from our service and public dataset – from analysts set what 80% of customers have two or more cloud providers, right? So it's not one cloud that I'm adopting. I'm usually adopting more than one.

And so, in that environment what we look for is IT consistency, right? So with the 10Base Networking how can IT manage the environment on-prem, manage it when it moves into a public cloud virtually, but still same pane of glass to orchestrate all my services, as well as if it comes back on using outposts with AWS which we just announced last week. Where with outpost you can manage policy with our datacenter software the same way you manage it on your private datacenter or you manage it in the cloud.

So I'd come back to the software solutions tooling we're providing for IT, we need to provide -- we are providing IT consistency regardless of whether it's repatriated on using different infrastructure, on using cloud, on using on-prem, it doesn't matter. And that's what they're asking us for. Let me one size does not fit all. The designs will vary by customer by application workloads.

Simon Leopold

So we're just at about out of time. So I'd like to close with a good wrap-up question. So this is sort of -- thinking about your responsibility, what is the aspect that you're most optimistic about? And then also let us know what is your biggest concern, biggest worry?

Sachin Gupta

Okay. I'm an optimistic guy. So I'll go to a little bit on the optimistic side. So optimistic is what I can really control. Maybe everything else is what I can't control, right? So on what we can control. We are very well set up on our portfolio within 10Base networking. So I think we have the strongest portfolio ever. But we're also very early in this transition. And so really helping our customers realize the value of the innovation we're bringing to the market and helping them deal with this dynamic nature of mobility IoT in cloud with Cisco innovation and then our partnerships with the Microsoft of the world, the AWS cloud provider, so large partnerships we can create to benefit our mutual customers. I think is going to be fantastic.

Simon Leopold

Great. Well, Sachin thanks for joining us. Folks, thanks for joining Cisco for this fireside chat. Thank you very much.

Sachin Gupta

Thank you, Simon.