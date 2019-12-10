The Black Swan Index - A Balanced Portfolio In Hiding

The index is a compelling investment idea that has been around for a while.

I was recently listening to the ETF Experience Podcast where they interviewed Dan Cupkovic about the Black Swan Index, and the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) that follows it. The selling point is returns that closely match the S&P500 with lower drawdowns. Sounded interesting so I started to dig into it. The index was inspired by Nassim Taleb’s book, The Black Swan in which Taleb suggests holding a large percentage of assets in treasuries and a small position is asymmetric bets.

The index buys in the money call options on the S&P500 and invests the rest into treasury securities.

The index allocates 90% to US Treasuries in order to minimize volatility, while seeking higher returns by using the remaining portion to purchase long-dated call options (LEAPs) on the S&P 500.

The index liquidates and replaces half of its options each June and December, while rebalancing a barbell basket of treasuries as needed to maintain a 10-year duration.

I have a former colleague that has run a similar strategy in his personal portfolio so I was even more intrigued. I got a copy of the research paper that was published in The Journal of Portfolio Management, authored by Trainor, Chhachhi, and Brown. Unfortunately, the paper is behind a paywall, so you either must buy a subscription or have academic access.

In the paper, the strategy buys a fixed 10% of the portfolio value in 0.7 delta call options and invests the rest in an aggregate bond fund. The bond fund differs from the index implementation, but the call strategy does not.

As I read the paper, alarm bells started to ring. This article will articulate what I feel are the short comings of this strategy and why I do not recommend buying this ETF. This is not the holy grail of higher returns for less risk – it is a repackaged balanced portfolio you can implement on your own for less than the fee on the ETF.

The Option Strategy

Here is a small overview of options for those who are not familiar with the intricacies of how they work. A call option is the right, but not the obligation to buy a security on or before a set expiration date for a specified price (strike price). You pay a cost for that right, called the option premium. As the value of the security goes up, the value of the option also goes up. You can sell that option before the expiration date to capture the increase in price.

The valuation of options is complex – the guys that first published it won Nobel Prizes for their work. However, we can look at how the price evolves and get an understanding of what is going on inside the SWAN ETF.

Here is a graph of a made-up option. The Y axis is the value of the option, the X axis is the value of the underlying security. This option has a strike price of $100 and 13 months until expiration (like the index buys).

The graph is upward sloping meaning the option gains value as the stock gains value. It is not a straight line, it gets steeper as the price increases.

The slope of the line at any point is called the DELTA. The slope of the line is always between (0,1). The amount of bending up at any point is called GAMMA or Convexity.

That positive GAMMA (bending up) is a good thing. As the price of the stock goes up, the option gains MORE in value. As it goes down, it looses LESS! This is a selling point for this as a strategy. You gain more when things go well, and lose less when things go poorly.

The index buys options with a 0.7 DELTA with 13 months until expiration. They hold them until 1 month before expiration when they sell them. They allocate 10% of the portfolio to buying options.

The question I had was, “How much exposure does that give me to the S&P 500 (SPY)? Further, what is the maximum exposure I can have?”

Using a couple of assumptions, you can back into the strike price of the option as a percent of the stock price – 92.5%. Meaning if SPY was trading at 100, you would buy the option with a strike of 92.5. You would expect to pay $12.89 for that option.

The SWAN index buys options with 10% of its portfolio. So you would buy 0.7756 options for every $100 in the portfolio.

So how much exposure does that give us. That’s easy, it’s the option DELTA times the number of options, 0.54 (.7756*.7). So if SPY was trading at $100, and I had $100 it would be like owning 0.54 shares.

Simply, the SWAN index has about a 54% exposure to the S&P500 when the portfolio rebalances.

What’s the maximum exposure? Well that’s even easier, it is buying .7756 options and the maximum delta is 1. Therefore, SWAN has a CAPPED exposure to the market of 77.56%.

Side note: At the 6 month mark, the S&P 500 would need to rise about 20% to get you to about a 0.98 delta. That's a lot.

Graphically, this is the profit and loss of the strategy compared to being 100% long in the SPY.

The strategy has a limited loss – you can never lose more than you spend on the call options. However, you can never make more than just owning the SPY. The slope of the red line would have to be greater than 1. It is capped at .7756.

So if the exposure to the S&P500 is never 100% or more, how does the SWAN index achieve returns similar to the S&P500?

A Balanced Portfolio in Hiding

If the option strategy cannot beat the S&P on the upside, then the only piece left in the portfolio are the bonds.

Take a step back and think about what the portfolio looks like at rebalancing. It has an exposure of 55% to the S&P500 and an exposure of 90% to US treasuries. Options allow you to use leverage and the implicit funding rate (interest rate to borrow) is the risk free rate at the term of the option. So, what we really have is a 90% long bond exposure, a 55% S&P500 exposure, and a short 45% 1 year bond position.

What if we just bought a balanced portfolio? Buying SPY with 55% of our portfolio and an equal amount of iShares 1-3 Treasury (SHY) and iShares 20+Year Treasury (TLT) with the remaining 45%? A 50/50 mix of SHY and TLT gives you about a 10 year total effective duration. That’s the target for the SWAN index.

SWAN has been in existence since November of 2018. It rebalances in December and June. I took the returns from December 2018 through the end of November 2019. I built a portfolio as described above (55% SPY / 22.5% SHY / 22.5% TLT) and rebalanced it at the start of December and June. Here’s how the returns stack up (assuming all dividends reinvested):

SWAN Balanced Portfolio SPY Return 16.65% 15.57% 16.29% Standard Deviation 7.44% 7.11% 14.91% Sharpe Ratio 2.04 1.98 0.99 Max Drawdown 6.70% 7.30% 15.60%

The Balanced Portfolio is within spitting distance of SPY and SWAN. The Sharpe Ratio is basically the same and the maximum drawdown was only 0.6% more. The balanced portfolio mimics the SWAN ETF.

Digging a little deeper, about 9.5% of the SWAN/Balanced portfolio’s return comes from the SPY. About 6% comes from the TLT, and the remaining 1% from the SHY. Put another way 57% of the return came from stocks and 43% came from bonds. It’s almost like this is a 60/40 portfolio…

What to do?

2019 has been historic with both bonds and stocks absolutely tearing it up. SPY is up 16%+. If there was a year where the positive gamma from SWAN was going to help, this was it! The bond kicker helped, and SWAN saw out-performance of only 0.40%!

I am not sold that it is worth paying someone to run this strategy. SWAN charges 0.49%. SPY charges 0.09%, TLT and SHY charge 0.15%. In the day of 0 trading commissions, I can run the balanced portfolio for 0.117%.

Further, if I want to replicate the SWAN, I can easily do so. Options trading is now free and any trading platform worth its salt can give you the option delta. You could pay iShares 0.135% for the TLT/SHY exposure (90%*0.15) and get the option coverage for free.

I would love to get my hands on historic option data. I want to see how things compare in a big down year. I also want to see how it looks in a nearly flat year. Without that information and a comparison to a balanced portfolio, I am not ready to recommend SWAN.

For now, keep your balanced stock and bond exposure and rebalance it at least annually. It’s a time-tested strategy, it’s cheaper than SWAN, and performance is going to be nearly the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.