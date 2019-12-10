Amazon Steps Up The Processor Wars

Amazon’s move is part of a seismic shift in tech that is happening in very, very slow motion.

Very slowly, ARM continues to threaten Intel's and AMD’s core businesses, but this does not move the needle much in the short and medium term.

Lower down the compute scale, we have seen ARM CPUs show up in Microsoft’s new Surface Pro X. Software support remains a hindrance here.

Amazon's announcement of the addition of Graviton2 instances to AWS is a watershed for ARM processors in the data center.

AWS Graviton2 and Microsoft Surface Pro X

Graviton2 is Amazon’s (AMZN) new ARM-based CPUs that it is putting into AWS servers as I write this. As the number suggests, this is an update to the original Graviton CPU. While the first Graviton was underpowered and based on older ARM cores, the second iteration is a bit of a beast. It outperforms AWS’s similarly configured Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) instances at a lower cost - an overall 40% cost advantage was the message Amazon and ARM were hammering. The examples they gave in their breakout session were pretty impressive

On the other end of the compute scale, November saw the release of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Surface Pro X featuring a custom Qualcomm (QCOM) ARM CPU/GPU, the SQ1. I have one, and my experience seems to be mirrored by others - it works well with ARM software but slowly in x86 emulation, which almost all software uses with it.

But what we see is that Intel's and AMD’s core businesses are under attack by ARM-based processors on both the low and high ends of their CPU business. The long-term concern their investors should have is that they are too focused on each other and competing over the x86 platform, and not sensitive enough to this challenge.

This is a seismic change happening in the CPU business, but it is happening so slowly that it is hard to see.

ARM Versus x86

Building on the work of its founders at Fairchild Semi, Intel created what we know today as the x86 platform, which has been remarkably resilient. Its one major challenge years ago was the IBM/Motorola/Apple PowerPC RISC platform, but that died when they hit a wall with the G5 chip, and Apple (AAPL) gave up and switched to Intel.

Since then in laptop chips and faster, the question has not been x86 or not x86, but whose version of x86 - Intel or AMD.

ARM chips first showed up in Apple’s Newton. In fact, ARM was formed as a joint Apple-Acorn venture, Acorn RISC Machine, specifically to make a very low-power CPU to go in the Newton. They are designed more for more power savings than performance, but over three decades now, these chips have gotten faster and faster without losing their low power profile.

ARM does not design or fabricate chips. They design the cores, or the tiny brains of the CPU and GPU, and license the IP to other companies to design and fabricate the actual chips. Their customers see this as an advantage, not a disadvantage. When you buy a CPU from Intel or AMD, they are made for a wide range of applications. When you license an ARM design, you get to make the exact CPU you want for your device, not a generic one.

ARM-based chips have grown like a weed, now with 140 billion units out there:

The big catalyst here is the introduction of the iPhone in 2007. Current trends are being driven by smartphone growth, but also the deployment of IoT devices, many of which also sport ARM-based hardware. Open-source RISC-V is a big competitor there.

ARM Holdings was bought by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) in 2016 for $32 billion.

What Intel Has to Lose

AMD is not as helpful as Intel in breaking out its revenue and operating profits, so we can only look at Intel to see what the landscape looks like.

For starters, 2018 fiscal year revenue:

Notebook and desktop revenue (Intel’s “Client Group”) account for a combined 57% of their revenue, but that’s down from 62%, mostly on the desktop side, since fiscal year 2016. The data center has gone from 32% to 37% of revenue.

It’s not just growing, but the operating margins are significantly higher: 50% vs. 38%. So, you can understand why so much focus is on the data center - it is growing faster, and margins are thicker.

Shot Across the Bow: Amazon’s Graviton2

The first Graviton hit with a bit of a thud in 2018. It was based on ARM’s Cortex-A72 CPU cores, which were already two generations behind when the chip hit AWS. The Graviton2 is based around the latest Neoverse cores, which show a 30% performance/watt advantage over the A72 cores in the original Graviton. That’s a 23% reduction of one of the main variable costs, power, from what was already a low-power CPU.

Beyond that, the new architecture allows Amazon to pack a lot more performance into each EC2 instance:

But how do they stack up versus Amazon’s Intel and AMD offerings? Let’s talk about what Gravitron2 is and isn't.

In the first place, the ARM architecture means that these instances will be running various flavors of *nix as their operating system, and the range of software is more limited than it is for the x86 platform. There is plenty that covers a large range of widely used applications, like serving up web pages, email, gaming servers, databases, and app servers. That likely describes a large number of AWS customers right there.

A good measure is the popular open-source containers, Dockers, which make deployment much more simple. Currently, about 70% of Dockers have ARM code available alongside x86 code. It’s a mixed bag, but there’s still plenty for most common applications.

Most custom data center software is written for Intel and AMD’s x86 architecture, and the savings of the ARM instances is likely outweighed by the cost of porting. But companies that are already relying on EC2 for their backend may start new projects on ARM.

The other thing Graviton2 is not is the biggest, baddest thing Amazon has on offer. In the first place, Intel and AMD instances go up to 96 virtual cores on 48 physical cores, 384 Gbps networking, and have options for local SSD storage for low latency data access. In the second place, Amazon does not yet have ARM instances optimized for high CPU or memory load, but they are coming in early 2020.

These 6th-generation Graviton2 instances will be 20% cheaper than the current comparable 5th-generation Intel instances and 10% cheaper than the current 5th-generation AMD instances. With performance improvements, that’s 40% overall lower cost versus Intel and 30% versus AMD.

Amazon only provided comparisons to its more popular Intel instances, but the benchmarks are pretty impressive:

All of these performance enhancements come together to give these new instances a significant performance benefit over the 5th generation (M5, C5, R5) of EC2 instances. Our initial benchmarks show the following per-vCPU [virtual CPU] performance improvements over the M5 instances: SPECjvm ® 2008 : +43% (estimated)

: +43% (estimated) SPEC CPU ® 2017 integer: +44% (estimated)

integer: +44% (estimated) SPEC CPU 2017 floating point: +24% (estimated)

floating point: +24% (estimated) HTTPS load balancing with Nginx : +24%

: +24% Memcached : +43% performance, at lower latency

: +43% performance, at lower latency X.264 video encoding : +26%

: +26% EDA simulation with Cadence Xcellium: +54% [annotation added]

Most benchmarks show the Intel instances slightly faster than the AMD ones, so the comparison with AMD will be even more favorable. A big caveat here is that that Amazon has 6th-generation Intel and AMD instances in the works, which will be faster than the current ones.

The real good news for Amazon is that I think its margins will be higher on these ARM instances, despite the lower price. This is just a guess, as we don’t know what Amazon’s actual prices for these chips are, and it uses custom versions of the Intel and AMD chips. But likely, the Graviton2 costs a lot less than what the company paid for its Intel and AMD chips, and uses significantly less power per virtual CPU. I think the company would love to move everyone over to its Graviton2 instances if it were feasible.

Misfire: Microsoft’s Surface Pro X

For a long time, I assumed that ARM chips would first pose a challenge to Intel and AMD’s laptop chip business, still 36% of Intel’s revenue. But the lack of software support is much more of a problem here than it is in the data center, where there are many popular open-source packages available. As such, it will take a lot longer than I had thought, and we may have to wait for Apple to make it work.

Anyway, I was pretty excited by the Surface Pro X. From my review of Microsoft’s hardware event:

So Microsoft beat [Apple] to the punch with the Surface Pro X, but it comes with a lot of question marks. The two important ones: Windows on x86 is not the smoothest of user experiences, but will ARM Windows even stack up to that? What third-party apps are compatible now and in the near future? For an extra $100 over the midrange Pro 7, you get a device that has: 24% better battery life

6% more screen real estate, with 11% more pixels at a true 1080p resolution

13% less physical volume

2% less weight

25% stronger audio output

LTE and GPS hardware on the SoC So it's a smaller device with a larger, higher resolution screen and better battery life and louder audio. How do they pull that off? Because that Core i5 uses 15 Watts TDP (power draw under full load) and the new ARM-based SQ1 uses 7 Watts, which is very high for an ARM chip, but still a 53% power savings over the Core. Less power consumption and smaller die size means: Better battery life

Less need for heat dissipation, a major challenge for all hardware design

More space for other hardware (or more battery)

A more powerful audio driver All in a smaller, thinner package. This is the advantage ARM has in any unplugged device. It opens up new avenues of hardware design that were not possible before because of the power and heat issues surrounding the x86 platform. And to be clear, 15W is very low for a laptop-class chip to begin with, and the SQ1 beats that by 53%.

The Surface Pro X delivers on all this. It is undoubtedly the slickest hardware product Microsoft has ever produced. The screen is great, and battery life not exactly as promised but far better than my Dell laptop. It’s highly mobile, and it’s just a much more refined design than anything previously from the company. Windows 10 Home on ARM works just like the x86 version.

But the problem begins with that second question I posed at the top of that quote. Here’s how Microsoft puts the limitations:

Applications run differently on ARM-based Windows 10 PCs such as Surface Pro X. Limitations include the following: Drivers for hardware, games and apps will only work if they're designed for a Windows 10 ARM-based PC . For more info, check with the hardware manufacturer or the organization that developed the driver. Drivers are software programs that communicate with hardware devices - they're commonly used for antivirus and antimalware software, printing or PDF software, assistive technologies, CD and DVD utilities, and virtualization software. If a driver doesn’t work, the app or hardware that relies on it won’t work either (at least not fully). Peripherals and devices only work if the drivers they depend on are built into Windows 10, or if the hardware developer has released ARM64 drivers for the device.

. For more info, check with the hardware manufacturer or the organization that developed the driver. Drivers are software programs that communicate with hardware devices - they're commonly used for antivirus and antimalware software, printing or PDF software, assistive technologies, CD and DVD utilities, and virtualization software. If a driver doesn’t work, the app or hardware that relies on it won’t work either (at least not fully). Peripherals and devices only work if the drivers they depend on are built into Windows 10, or if the hardware developer has released ARM64 drivers for the device. 64-bit (x64) apps won’t work . You'll need 64-bit (ARM64) apps, 32-bit (ARM32) apps, or 32-bit (x86) apps. You can usually find 32-bit (x86) versions of apps, but some app developers only offer 64-bit (x64) apps.

. You'll need 64-bit (ARM64) apps, 32-bit (ARM32) apps, or 32-bit (x86) apps. You can usually find 32-bit (x86) versions of apps, but some app developers only offer 64-bit (x64) apps. Certain games won’t work . Games and apps won't work if they use a version of OpenGL greater than 1.1, or if they rely on "anti-cheat" drivers that haven't been made for Windows 10 ARM-based PCs. Check with your game publisher to see if a game will work.

. Games and apps won't work if they use a version of OpenGL greater than 1.1, or if they rely on "anti-cheat" drivers that haven't been made for Windows 10 ARM-based PCs. Check with your game publisher to see if a game will work. Apps that customize the Windows experience might have problems . This includes some input method editors (IMEs), assistive technologies, and cloud storage apps. The organization that develops the app determines whether their app will work on a Windows 10 ARM-based PC.

. This includes some input method editors (IMEs), assistive technologies, and cloud storage apps. The organization that develops the app determines whether their app will work on a Windows 10 ARM-based PC. Some third-party antivirus software can’t be installed . You won't be able to install some third-party antivirus software on a Windows 10 ARM-based PC. However, Windows Security will help keep you safe for the supported lifetime of your Windows 10 device.

. You won't be able to install some third-party antivirus software on a Windows 10 ARM-based PC. However, Windows Security will help keep you safe for the supported lifetime of your Windows 10 device. Windows Fax and Scan isn’t available. This feature isn’t available on a Windows 10 ARM-based PC.

Oof, that’s just about everything. And the problem begins right at home with Microsoft. Here's all the ARM apps it ships with:

So you get a browser and mail, and that’s about it. Notice something missing? Yeah, Office. You have to run the 32-bit x86 Office under emulation.

Moreover, Microsoft has made finding third-party apps difficult. It does not have any sort of compatibility matrix, and even the Windows Store does not tell you what apps will or won’t work with your new, very expensive hybrid. Download the 32-bit x86 version and hope it works is the company's solution. It should have been more prepared.

This gets back to Microsoft’s central problem with hardware. It clearly very much wants to be a hardware company as well as a software/services company, and it finally made something pretty slick after years of failing in that regard. In a way, the Surface Pro X is the culmination of a long road that began with the Zune.

But for a software company with Microsoft's resources not to put this product forward on its best foot by having Office for ARM ready to go shows what an uphill battle hardware still has internally in Microsoft. That Panos Panay, head of the Surface group, could not demand that the company ship with ARM Office shows that as much as CEO Satya Nadella has changed, the New Microsoft still looks a lot like the Old Microsoft where Windows and Office ran roughshod over the rest.

But the ARM software I’ve tried, as well as Windows 10 Home, are pretty snappy for such a small device, and comparable to my Dell Inspiron 5570, a much bulkier, less refined, but also less expensive device. A huge swing and miss by Microsoft here.

This is why I still believe that any sort of earth-moving device for the ARM laptop will have to come from Apple. The company already has a laptop-class ARM CPU/GPU in the A12X, and it has decades of experience in designing laptop-and-thinner clients.

These are guesses, but I believe that Apple already has macOS Catalina running on ARM, just as it had several iterations of OS X running on Intel hardware before it made the switch from PowerPC. The company also likely has multiple prototypes of a laptop running ARM hardware. The 13” MacBook was probably the first stab at this sort of extremely lightweight laptop.

The missing piece is the software, but this is where Apple has a huge advantage. In the first place, many core Mac apps are made by Apple, so the company can do as it pleases here. Moreover, it already has a large and always growing number of apps and a large developer community for ARM hardware in iOS and iPadOS. Though still at a very early stage of development, Project Catalyst allows developers to write apps for macOS, iPadOS and iOS all at once in a single development environment. This is a huge resource to tap, but it is not a slam dunk. Convincing developers it will be worth it will be a huge hill to climb still, but they are far ahead of Microsoft already.

Apple is a very patient company with a ton of cash. I don’t think it will make a move here until the third-party software is more settled, and that means, at a minimum, Office and the important parts of Creative Cloud, beginning with a full Photoshop version. Adobe (ADBE) seems more receptive, beginning to port Photoshop over to iPadOS, an ARM platform. But Microsoft has already told us what it thinks of that, and it is not encouraging.

The Upshot of All This

First off, what did we learn?

Unlike its predecessor, Amazon’s Graviton2 data center processor is a bit of a low-power, high-performance beast that can rival its comparable Intel and AMD offerings at a huge savings to customers, and likely higher margins for Amazon.

Software support for the ARM platform in the data center will remain a hinderance, but there is plenty for common applications.

Porting x86 software may be a non-starter for some companies, but new EC2-based projects built on ARM from the ground up will see a huge advantage.

Despite coming in a slick package, Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is too limited by software compatibility. Microsoft’s Office team seems uninterested in helping out.

The ball is in Apple’s court to move ARM in the laptop forward. This will likely be an extended process.

When Apple came out with the A12X in the fall of 2018, I began thinking that the first big ARM incursion into Intel and AMD’s core platform business would come from the laptop. This seemed logical, as low-power unwired design is ARM’s sweet spot. But the software issue is too large right now.

On the other hand, Amazon is really moving the chains here in the data center. If companies that rely heavily on EC2 aren’t at least discussing how this could work for them, they should be.

This is a very, very slow shift that now has three periods:

The original iPod

The original iPhone, and explosion of smartphones with ARM hardware

Now, with IoT (again, RISC-V is a big competitor here) and all of what we have discussed above. New types of devices beyond “mobile”.

The easy way to play this until the SoftBank sale was to own the stock:

Now, the profits from ARM are too diffuse:

SoftBank

Designers like Qualcomm, Amazon and Apple

Fabs like Samsung and TSMC (TSM)

But for our players, Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and AMD, none of this changes much in the short term.

Amazon continues to be one of the strangest companies ever, in my opinion. Tell me which of these businesses is not like the others:

Selling your own and other people’s inventory online. Selling your own inventory in physical retail. Selling your own and other people’s media. Selling devices tied to your consumer services. Enterprise cloud storage and computing.

The company has a core retail/device/services business, 89% of net sales, with a 2.5% operating margin in fiscal year 2018. Then it has AWS, which bears very little relation to the rest of Amazon, except that it is a big AWS customer. AWS's 11% of net sales was 59% of Amazon’s operating income, a 28% operating margin, over ten times higher than the rest.

So overall, this is a drop in Amazon's bucket. But if Amazon were ever to take my advice and spin off AWS (or the Feds did it for me), I would jump on it like turkey and mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving. These ARM instances give the company a leg up against its competition, not just now but into the future.

The same can be said for Microsoft. Devices are a small portion of its revenues, and if they closed up shop today, Microsoft would just have to go back to being the world’s largest software company. But despite its obvious ambitions here stretching back to the Zune, there is a weird disconnect. It was well within the company's power to deliver Office as native ARM apps and it chose not to. I don’t think Microsoft yet understands as a company what it takes - the combination of great hardware, software and services - to deliver a product that customers really love.

But again, Microsoft could close up shop today and still be the world’s largest software and services company.

It’s funny because it’s true.

As for Intel and AMD, they are so focused on each other that they haven’t really seemed to notice. We will see if Amazon breaks out any metrics on the new instances in 2020, but if Graviton2 gets any sort of momentum, Intel and AMD will have to take notice.

In the meanwhile, it changes very little for them. They will keep fighting each other over the data center prize, ignoring this until they can’t anymore and Lisa Su winds up on stage announcing those ARM cores for the data center.

Adding it all up, Amazon’s move here is a huge inflection in this very long-term story, but in the short and medium term, it does not move the needle much.

