Corteva: A Chemical Romance For Bulls

Corteva’s product diversification positions it as one of the key players to benefit from the industry’s growth.

The global chemical industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR 3.9% from 2015 to 2030.

Spinning off from DowDuPont on June 1st this year, Corteva Agriscience (CTVA) is a well-established agricultural chemical and seed company with sales in North and Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. A truly global company, it offers such products as crop protection products, software, and digital services to support precision in agriculture, seed treatments, inoculants, vegetation management, and so on.

While the price chart doesn't tell the technical investor much (after all, there is little data to use in the six months or so since Corteva was listed as a separate business), the sector is a promising one with a strong outlook for years to come.

According to a study posted by EY on trends in the chemical industry, the global chemical industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2015 to 2030. The fertilizers and agrochemicals industry, where Corteva has a strong presence, will be driven by agricultural income in emerging countries, increasing end-user demand or international trade patterns.

The 3Q 2019 earnings report shows operating EBITDA improvement driven by seed volumes from the second quarter due to weather-related planting delays in North America and synergies. Also, overall selling, general and administrative and R&D costs are down 2%.

While it shows a loss for 3Q 2019 when compared with a similar period in 2018, Corteva is delivering earning improvements over the prior year.

The company's business is subject to a lot of risks. From currency impacts (e.g., the recent Brazilian Real devaluation hurt operating EBITDA by approximately $40 million) to changes in climate conditions around the world (e.g., severe drought in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand or delays in seasonal rains in Brazil), the unpredictable may hit in any quarter. Competition is stiff in the industry too. Global players like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF), and SABIC compete in the same markets.

Yet, Corteva's wide range of products and services aims at offsetting such risks. The company is increasingly investing in eco-friendly processes, technologies, and futuristic products to ensure sustainable growth. For instance, in 2016, DuPont switched a massive complex to natural gas from fuel oil, thus reducing CO 2 emissions by almost 30% and drastically cutting down on sulphur dioxide emissions. The same year, it signed an R&D agreement with a US-based metagenomic company to discover natural crop protection products.

In one of the latest Lead-Lag reports I wrote, I mentioned that the demand for chemicals and other materials remains healthy, so why the lack of follow-through in this group (i.e., materials)? Weakness in other key global markets is the likely culprit. It’s tough to fully buy into a risk-on cyclical rally when the materials sector is failing to provide leadership.

Corteva share price fully reflects these uncertainties. It dropped from a peak of $31.5 in August to below $25 recently. However, in doing that, it formed a falling wedge - a bullish reversal pattern.

Its measured move is half of the entire distance the price travels from the highs ($29), but often the price fully retraces the wedge. It gives a solid technical trade with an entry at $26 and a stop loss at $24, targeting $29 for half of the position and $31 for the rest.

As a young company, Corteva works hard to instill a strong culture, drive disciplined capital allocation, and deliver above-market growth. Any improvement in these areas will likely reward investors.

