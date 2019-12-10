Chesapeake Energy: Putting Things Into Perspective

CHK volatility is about to increase and while I do not recommend investing in the stock, it is perhaps a good time to trade it short term.

The stock tumbled below $1 and the risk of a reverse split 1:5 is now very high.

Chesapeake Energy is struggling with low oil and natural gas prices. A quick look at the third-quarter 2019 is showing the facts.

Courtesy: Chesapeake Energy

Investment Thesis

The Oklahoma city-based Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is what we can call a pure oil and natural gas shale producer, with about six different shale plays, as we can see in the map below.

Source: Montage from CHK Presentation

The investment thesis is a tricky exercise when it comes to Chesapeake, because of its weak financial situation, which requires imperatively higher commodity prices to allow the company to avoid a potentially damaging restructuring under chapter 11.

Hence, I do not recommend holding a long term position in CHK. For the actual shareholders, it is essential to use this volatile period to trade short term about one-third of your position and use this opportunity to reduce your investment in the company.

As I will show later in this article, the issue is not an easy fix.

Doug Lawler, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our Board, management and employees are fully aligned and focused on our strategic plan priorities of delivering higher margins, sustainable free cash flow and further delevering our balance sheet to achieve a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of two times. The volatile commodity price environment has pressured the speed and timing of accomplishing these goals, but we will continue to make incremental progress and improve our competitiveness and profitability.

Chesapeake Energy - 3Q'19 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Chesapeake CHK 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues $ Million 1943 2519 2489 2255 2418 3069 2162 2370 2059 Net Income in $ Million -41 309 268 -40 61 486 -44 75 -84 EBITDA $ Million 345 763 703 382 504 910 345 853 688 EPS diluted in $/share -0.05 0.33 0.29 -0.04 0.07 0.49 -0.03 0.05 -0.06 Operating cash flow in $ Million 273 472 656 435 444 605 456 397 329 CapEx in $ Million 577 657 508 667 561 531 530 575 593 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -304 -185 148 -232 -57 -126 -74 -178 -264 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 5 5 4 3 4 4 8 4 14 Long term Debt (including short term) in $ Billion 9.899 9.921 9.325 9.238 9.812 7.341 9.547 9.701 9.341 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 908 906 1053 909 911 909 1380 1628 1698 Oil Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 542 593 554 530 537 464 485 496 478 Oil Composite realized price ($/Boe) 21.06 22.88 27.27 25.56 26.92 27.27 28.22 26.12 22.79

Source: Chesapeake Energy release and Morningstar/Ycharts/Others

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $2.087 billion in 3Q'19

Chesapeake reported a net loss of $84 million or $0.06 a share compared to $61 million or $0.07 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, such as unrealized derivatives gains and asset sales, the adjusted loss per share was $0.11 per share, which was in line with analysts' expectations.

Total revenue dropped 14.84% to $2,059 million compared to the same quarter a year ago. Marketing revenues were weak, while oil and gas revenues were quite decent. Total operating costs in the third quarter decreased to $2,041 million from $2,342 million last year.

The decline in earnings was the result of lower natural gas production volumes coupled with weak realized commodity prices (the composite price was $22.79 per Boe this quarter, down from $26.92 last year) and higher OpEx, which is the worst combination for the business model.

On the positive side, the company posted higher quarterly oil volumes and lower gathering, processing, and transportation expenses.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $264 million in 3Q'19

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component that gives a quick diagnosis of the situation, and in the case of Chesapeake Energy, it is not an encouraging picture.

The trailing yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is a loss of $642 million, with a loss of $264 million in the third quarter of 2019.

3 - Net debt is $9.327 billion in 3Q'19.

Based on the long-term debt (including current) of $9.341 billion and an EBITDA trailing twelve months or ttm of $2.796 billion, I come to a coefficient of 3.34x, which is high but not catastrophic.

It means that it will take almost three-and-a-half years at the current EBITDA to pay off the debt.

However, with a generic free cash flow continuing loss, the company cannot repay its debt and is vulnerable to potential restructuring. Below is the debt situation from the last presentation:

4 - Quarterly Production was 478K Boe/d in 3Q'19

Chesapeake’s production in the third quarter of 2019 was 478K Boep/d down from 537K Boep/d a year ago.

Daily oil production was higher than the year-ago, helped by rising output from the Brazos Valley. Doug Lawler said in the conference call that production was reaching 55k Boep/d in October with 44k Bop/d, despite running one less rig in the 2018 program.

5 - Guidance 4Q'19. The company confirmed the guidance.

Production guidance for 2019 is still between 484K Boep/d and 505K Boep/d with production expense for 2019 in the range of $3.20-3.40 per Boe.

CapEx is expected to be between $2,105 million and $2,305 million in 2019.

For next year, the company is expecting oil production to be the same as in 2019 but plans to cut CapEx by 50%.

Chesapeake is targeting capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion next year. Such reduction will eventually help the company to return a gain in free cash flow, but analysts are not convinced. In the conference call Doug Lawler said:

Due to lower commodity prices, we have updated our 2020 forecast to reflect an approximate 30% reduction in our drilling and completion activity, while we will provide full detailed guidance at a later date. We currently anticipate delivering flat oil production, while utilizing 10 to 13 rigs and project between $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in total capital expenditures.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

However, the most challenging issue is the price realized per Boe that the company has received this quarter, which is at a multi-year record low as you can see in the chart below:

I think it is the most important chart that explains quickly why fundamentally Chesapeake Energy is in financial trouble as we speak and despite responsible management trying to reduce costs effectively. Doug Lawler said in the conference call:

In addition to quarter-over-quarter reductions in all cash cost categories, we also made meaningful progress in reducing our GP&T and G&A expenses by a total of $109 million compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The Natural gas prices declined to $1.93 per thousand cubic feet from $2.69 the same quarter last year, and the average sales price of NGLs was $12.44 per barrel in the quarter compared with $29.09 the same quarter a year ago. Finally, the oil price was $58.18 per barrel, down significantly from $72.39 last year. Those prices combined represent $22.79 per Boe.

It is not sufficient to produce enough cash flow that will eventually allow the company to reduce its massive debt load. It is as simple as that.

Then, it is not surprising that the company is warning shareholders about the situation in its latest 10Q page 84.

Further declines in oil, NGL and natural gas prices, or a prolonged period of low oil, NGL and natural gas prices could eventually result in our failing to meet one or more of the financial covenants under our credit facilities [...] Specifically, the leverage ratio required by the covenants in our revolving credit begins to decrease by 25 basis points each quarter beginning with the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2019 until it reaches 4.00 to 1.00 for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021 and each quarter thereafter. If depressed prices persist or decline throughout 2020, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant under our revolving credit facility during the next 12 months will be adversely affected and may cause doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.

Raising the specter of default is not taken lightly by the market, and the stock disintegrated on the news to a 25-year record low.

The second issue that could be the primary reason for such debacle is that NG production is predominant, even if we are noticing some progress in oil production recently. Note: Brazos valley reached a record of ~40k Bop/d ("OIL") in October with a 71% oil, 11% NG, and 18% NGL. Oil represents a 32.4% of the output in 3Q'19.

Finally, the risk of a reverse split 1:5 or even 1:10 is very high right now.

CHK is trading on the NYSE and is required to trade above $1.00. If CHK 30-day average falls below $1.00, the company will receive a non-compliance warning and will have a six-month period to solve the issue or being delisted. As I am writing, CHK has been trading below $1 for about 22 trading days now, and the 30-day average is now $0.89, which means (probably) that CHK will not be compliant starting around December 18.

Technical Analysis short term

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation above. CHK experienced a severe breakout of its pattern support early November, and the line support in blue is not making any logic because, after such breakout, it is vital to search for a new pattern and not mix apples and oranges.

In such a case, it is perhaps wise to consider support at zero. The reason is apparent and is attached to the risk of bankruptcy, which is elevated. Despite what some analysts want us to believe. The business model is not working, and only higher commodity prices can solve the issue, and the probability of a rebound is not high.

Hence, support is zero, and it is precisely what the intermediate line support has indicated since early November. However, the line resistance is more difficult to find because it is elusive, and based on future commodity prices.

The short-term bullish case is that CHK found temporary support at $0.55, and the stock is likely to range in a channel pattern between $0.55 and $0.90 with a potential breakout of $0.90 to potentially $1.00-1.25.

However, we are likely experiencing a "lower low" pattern now, which means that as soon as the oil and gas prices turn bearish and they will, CHK will drop below $0.55.

I recommend selling on an uptick at or above $0.90 and wait for a retracement at or below $0.55.

