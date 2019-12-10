QYLD: Hands Off In A Risk-On Environment

Its cash distribution numbers look good, but the ETF faces headwinds and tailwinds going forward.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has been delivering consistent returns of 0.75% per month (average) since its inception.

In the long run, the pessimist may be proven right, but the optimist has a better time on the trip.



- Daniel Reardon

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is one slow-sucking leech of an ETF that focuses on generating steady returns by working on a covered call trading model (it buys all Nasdaq 100 stocks and writes Nasdaq 100 Index front-month call options to generate an income).

The ETF has distributed between 0.43% and 1.08% per month since its inception in 2013, which seems like a decent performance at first glance. But does it make for a dividend play? I’m going to analyze that. Let’s go:

QYLD Price Movement Since Inception

From the month-period charts, it is clear that distributions have helped to a large extent. Investors from 2013 to early 2015 made a little money, investors from late 2015 to 2018 are sitting on handsome gains, while investors since late 2018 are in the red or at breakeven point.

The stock has moved in a narrow range of $18-26 in six years, but that is the story of many buy-write plays. Let’s dig in some more.

QYLD Benchmarked with Other Buy-Write ETFs

The price patterns of three comparable buy-write ETFs (Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP), Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX) and First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)) are roughly similar to how the QYLD has been moving. However, QYLD and HSPX have been doing better on the distribution front.

The NAVs of these ETFs as on December 9, 2019 are:

QYLD - $23.40 (Inception 2013) PBP - $22.41 (Inception 2007) FTHI - $22.65 (Inception 2014) HSPX - $50.33 (Inception 2013)

From a dividend plus price analysis, it is evident that HSPX, which is a S&P 500 buy-write ETF, has outperformed the others. However, QYLD’s dividend distribution and yields can be considered above average.

QYLD Holdings and the Dangers faced by Tech Stocks

About 52% of QYLD’s top 10 holdings are big tech stocks (Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Intel (INTC) and Cisco (CSCO)). Technology is a growth sector and things look promising, but there are a few factors that may play spoilsport in 2020-21.

Trump may benefit from a booming economy and a potential sympathy wave generated by his impeachment, and he may actually retain power in 2020. But then the elections are many months away, and events of one single day can seem like a lifetime in politics. So, the Dems too do have a chance of winning, and they have been saying all along that tech companies are too big and need to be broken up. What happens if the Dems win?

Second, Trump has set off a global trade skirmish, and many countries may start imposing a tax on American tech companies. Such an event will hit stock prices badly because all big tech companies operate in global markets.

Of course, QYLD will have its tight risk management processes to take care of portfolio erosion, but the point is that if the scenarios mentioned above play out, then distribution and market prices will take a hit.

The Pros and Cons of Investing in QYLD

Covered calls may seem like a low-risk, steady-income strategy, but it does have its share of disadvantages.

QYLD buys Nasdaq 100 growth stocks and sells Nasdaq 100 call options, which is its business model. Now suppose an adverse event occurs and the stocks tank, making a big hole. Worse, let’s also assume the stocks continue falling. The best that QYLD can do is to pocket the premium and bear the portfolio losses. Sure enough, QYLD’s risk management process will wake up in situations like these and losses will be controlled - but in a bear market, the covered call strategy can boomerang badly.

In a bull market, buy-write ETFs face the prospect of making limited profits. Let’s reverse the example above - if QYLD’s holdings start zooming, the fund will end up making just a limited profit because it has sold the Nasdaq 100 options (which too will zoom), and the option has to be settled in cash. That is the reason why it is such a slow mover.

Investing in slow movers in a risk-on market does pay small, but it is a very dissatisfying experience. Investing in such ETFs in a risk-off environment can be worse. Such funds perform best in a flat to mildly positive market. In any case, the QYLD has massively underperformed the Nasdaq 100 Index.

Summing Up

You should be hands-off QYLD in a risk-on environment, because the returns from investing in individual stocks and indices will likely be much higher.

You also should be hands-off QYLD in a bear market because the ETF’s NAV will likely get badly eroded.

You can consider investing in it during times when the market is likely to lie flat, but with a mild positive bias. Good luck to you for predicting and timing such a scenario.

Finally, if risk is not for you, and if you want a better-than-conventional fixed income, then of course you should consider QYLD favorably.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.