Income Lab Ideas: Asset Classes And Portfolio Allocations

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was first published on November 9th, 2019.

The four main classes include; stocks/equities, bonds/fixed-income, cash/cash equivalents and tangibles/commodities. Through the four main asset classes that are recognized, investors can build a diversified portfolio that can generate returns over the long term. I'm looking at doing a brief review of the four main classes and things to consider when deciding portfolio allocation. It is important to note that this isn't specific investment advice. An investor will need to know their own risk tolerance and objectives when it comes to their needs and wants. I can outline the basics that should be considered but ultimately that decision lies on the investor themselves.

Another important consideration for those that are new to investing or perhaps new to closed-end funds [CEFs] and exchange-traded funds [ETFs] is that these investments are not asset classes themselves. CEFs and ETFs, along with traditional mutual funds, ETNs and other investment companies and issuances are investment vehicles. What these investment vehicles can do is provide the avenue for an investor to gain access to the various asset classes. Beyond doing that, they can also add exposure to specific sectors and subsectors that fall under the four main categories of asset classes.

It's important to consider that you may frequently see REITs referred to as an asset class in itself. While there are merits for such a distinction, generally speaking, they would fall into the broader categories of equity or fixed-income, depending on your flavor of investment in either their common stock or debt issuances.

Why are asset classes so important to consider?

They are important to consider because most investors will want to build a diversified portfolio that can have gains and losses that aren't correlated with each other. That means when investment in one asset class is thriving during a year; the other may not be performing so hot and vice versa. The two most popular and discussed classes that come to mind would be stocks and bonds. 2019 has been a unique year that has seen these two asset classes both allow for strong returns to the upside. This is when taking into account their historical trends. I believe this is a consequence of the current environment of lowered interest rates from the Fed but also economic numbers that haven't been too awful, at least not in the U.S. thus far.

Data by YCharts

For example, the chart above shows us equities as being represented by the investable S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) and bonds being represented by the iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG). There has been little inverse correlation this year, as a whole. However, looking back a bit longer and we can see how they differ annually.

(Source - Yahoo Finance, the author compiled)

When looking back for the past 10-year period we can see significant differences in performance though. We also have to consider the fact that equities have been in a bull market for this whole time period. This is quite clear as we see SPY handily outperforming its bond counterpart USIG in most years represented. There are a couple of notable exceptions to this though. 2008 being the most notable exception, along with 2018 when USIG fell 2.40% compared to SPY's drop of 4.45%. The steepest drop for SPY was in 2008 at a drop of 36.97%, USIG's largest down year was 2018, when it dropped the previously stated 2.40%. Conversely, the greatest year of returns for USIG in the past 10 years was 2009, at 14.20%. SPY had its best performance in 2013 when looking at the last 10-year period, coming in at a total return of 32.21%. Coincidentally, this was a down year for USIG.

However, this is a prime example of how bonds can lower volatility from year to year - especially when looking at the investment-grade corporate debt that's represented by USIG. The years with the greatest returns are lower than SPY's greatest return years. Although, USIG's worst yearly performances in the past 10 years never came close to what SPY had for its largest drawdown. Of course, over the long term, we should expect to see this type of performance as well. The higher risk equities generally reward investors with higher returns, if you have a long enough time horizon to see it play out. USIG has 10-year annualized returns of 5.06%, compared to SPY's 10-year annualized return of 13.60%, consistent with the levels of risk.

Stocks/Equities

This asset class is probably the most popular and most widely discussed. Although, you may be curious to know that the equities market is smaller than the bond market when market values are tallied up. In 2016, the U.S. stock market was roughly $27 trillion in value compared to the U.S. bond market at $40 trillion. Globally speaking, this doesn't change either. The stock market was roughly $70.1 trillion and the global bond market was $92.2 trillion.

(Source - Investopedia)

Equities can range from being highly liquid to quite illiquid. This is because equities can be publicly traded on the major exchanges such as the NYSE or NASDAQ. They can get pretty illiquid when you start investing in stocks of private companies, however, and private placement deals that are afforded to the wealthy and institutional investors. These private companies and deals can be participated in through other vehicles for retail investors with some stipulations. For example, ETFs have to invest a significant portion of their assets into holdings with high liquidity due to regulations in the Investment Company Act of 1940. On the other hand, CEFs don't have this same regulation to follow as their NAV doesn't change according to inflows and outflows of funds. This allows them the flexibility to not rely on having cash for redemptions. Therefore, you will generally see ETFs invest in "listed private equity." This allows for ETFs (and in turn retail investors) the liquidity needed for exposure to private equity.

CEFs can actually engage in private deals directly. A recent example of such a fund is one we recently covered at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) allows for a retail investor to gain direct exposure to private equity, unlike an ETF having to go through another listed company.

The asset class of equities will generally refer to common stocks of companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). These are companies that can be traded throughout the business day when exchanges are open - easily and freely. Equities can also have exposure to specific sectors and sub-sectors, these will play a role in an investor's portfolio as well. Thus, providing a scale on the risk level an investor is willing to take.

Generally, equities will offer the most lucrative returns over a long-term period. From the chart above we can see that they have significant risks and are prone to large losses in certain years. An investor needs to be mindful of this fact when they are considering their risk tolerance. They can ask themselves if they can handle drops like almost 37% in 2008 or the period of 2000, 2001 and 2002; this is when the SPY returned -9.15%, -11.86% and -22.12%, respectively. An investor needs to ask themselves if they can handle severe drops. Black Monday in 1987 saw the S&P 500 drop over 20% in a single day. If you can't handle that type of volatility, then the next asset class may be better for you.

Bonds/Fixed-Income

Bonds are generally boring investments. However, it makes sense to consider that not all bonds and other fixed-income assets are created equally. Within this asset class itself, you have to consider the fact that several other factors can contribute to the risk level. Similarly to equities, the sector or sub-sectors are also important to consider when holding these bonds. We also have to take a look at maturity dates and credit rating factors as well as they will play a huge role in creating a risk profile.

We had used USIG above as a proxy for the bond class. However, if an investor is investing in high yield/junk bonds, they may be surprised to know that they can correlate closer to equities rather than the broader bond market as a whole. Although, worth noting that it still isn't a perfect correlation either. Thus, can provide another opportunity for an investor to get their diversification fulfilled.

Bonds can also provide high liquidity to low liquidity depending on the structure of the debt invested in. This is the same thinking as equities. You can invest in bonds through most major online brokers that can provide liquidity through "over-the-counter" trading. There are also private bonds that aren't as easily bought or sold. This asset class can also include longer-term U.S. treasuries and municipal debt.

Cash/Cash Equivalents

This is an area that doesn't gain much discussion and probably rightfully so. This is generally viewed as short-term places to park your funds while seeking a moment to capitalize on an undervalued opportunity in either of the above-mentioned asset classes. Cash and equivalents have to be highly liquid or it doesn't count in this asset class. Theoretically, that's why longer-term U.S. debt issuances are not classified in this asset class. We need something that won't tie up funds for more than a few months. Generally, this will be money in a money market fund, bank account or very short-term debt securities. This is still an important asset class to consider. If you are living off of your assets you will need to keep a considerably larger allocation in the form of cash. You don't want to have to sell out of equity or bonds at an inopportune moment just to pay the utility bills.

Tangible/Commodities

Sometimes referred to as alternative investments, as seen in the image from Investopedia a few sections above. This is typically the most illiquid asset class. Although, there are ETFs that can offer exposure to commodities such as gold. Gold probably being the most popular or doomsday go-to investment of them all. For example, SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) had positive returns in 2008 of 2.99%. In fact, leading up to 2008 the shares showed huge returns of 23.44% in 2006 and 2007 of 31.07%. These returns were considerably higher than what SPY provided. Again, another example of why it's important to own multiple asset classes.

My real gripe with gold is that it doesn't conform to most investor's investment objectives, but will constantly be brought up. For example, my personal investment objective is income and investment in GLD does not fit that bill. However, if an investor is looking for capital preservation then one should probably have some exposure to GLD or other gold owning investment vehicles. It has proven its worth during many waves of panic. However, GLD could also fit into a portfolio as a hedge against inflation, if that is a concern for the investor as well. Commodities such as gold and silver have been known to keep pace with inflation as their value increases overtime at the same pace.

Another tangible example may be in the form of real estate, not REITs, but physically owning real estate. An example could be owning an apartment complex or a single-family home that you rent out. Well, those tenants don't care if the SPY is down 5 or 10% in a year. They will generally continue to pay the rent and the value of the building could rise regardless of where the SPY is heading. Of course, if its a period such as 2008/09, that presented a severe economic slowdown then perhaps the story may be different. If the economy is doing so poorly that it could be that a tenant won't have the cash to continue to pay rent. Say, if they were laid off or let go from their workplace. Helping to reinforce the fact that this asset class is typically illiquid - try selling an apartment complex within a few minutes when you need cash.

To speak a bit on REITs now. REITs can sometimes be referred to like their own asset classes by various sources. This is because the correlation between REITs and the other asset classes can experience differences. For simplicity's sake, I would generally classify REITs as either equities or fixed-income, depending on if you're investing in their common stock or various debt offerings.

Data by YCharts

From the above chart, we can look at how SPY's total returns compared to Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) since 2005. We can see that indeed there have been various periods of diverging performances over the long term. However, we have still arrived right around the same returns at this period in time. If we had run this chart in a different time period, we can clearly see that we would have achieved a different outcome. This is something worth pondering. If you refer to REITs as their own asset class, it seems to be warranted, if you don't, then that appears to be alright too.

Portfolio Allocation

I wanted to reiterate the fact that only the investor themselves will know exactly their level of risk tolerance and investment objectives. The following brief discussion will only be generalized as there is no way to recommend a "one size fits all" type strategy. This is a deeply complex topic that needs careful consideration and may take much trial and error over the years as an investor changes sentiment. Beyond just changing sentiment over time, an investor will really know their risk tolerance and what they can stomach when we start to see 20%+ drops. They will then realize that they, in fact, do not have a high-risk tolerance and can't handle seeing "paper gains" turn to "paper losses." Hopefully, when this does happen you will be at a young enough age that it won't affect your long-term goals.

In a way, determining portfolio allocation is easy to understand but hard to master.

One way to allow for diversification within each asset class, and sometimes cross-asset classes is investing in CEFs or ETFs. This allows for dozens or sometimes hundreds of holdings through one simple purchase. Now that $0 commissions are at all the major online brokerages it isn't necessarily a cost concern anymore, but managing a handful of holdings rather than hundreds is worth the consideration. One of the main benefits is that the ETFs will rebalance and adjust their holdings accordingly to index changes. CEFs, for their part, allow you to "hire" an investment manager to actively manage a portion of your investable assets.

It's important to consider that there isn't a perfect approach to portfolio allocation and not one solution. Hindsight is 20/20, you can't dwell on the fact that in the past a certain investment had performed better and kick yourself in the butt that you weren't invested in it. These are moments to grow. A CEF or ETF that has a long track record of outperformance isn't guaranteed to continue such success either. In fact, as we have witnessed in 2019 for CEFs, top-quality funds are at historically high valuations. Meaning that maybe a shift to higher cash allocations may be prudent for future opportunities. More can be read on a past Income Lab Ideas piece on pullbacks, corrections and bear markets. These periods often present opportunities. This is just another function of not worrying about the day-to-day things that you can't control. Keeping a long-term focus but also realizing that you can have periods where you need to be flexible is important.

On the subject of CEFs themselves, they can add additional risks that an investor should be made aware of. The fact that they trade at a market price on an exchange but their NAV price can be woefully different. In addition to that caveat, a CEF can utilize leverage which changes their risk profile as well. For consideration, the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), a top-quality fund that is invested in a relatively defensive sector. Last year the NAV total return was -5.93%, however, the total market return was a dismal -9.86%. This is a perfect example of the difference that discounts and premiums can play into CEFs. This is where the opportunity lies within CEFs too, though. Generally speaking, if an investor is intolerant of such disparities the ETF structure may be more for them.

For an ETF example, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF), also invests in the global infrastructure space. Their total NAV return for 2018 was -10.20%, with a market return of -9.94%. This was much closer performance as ETFs have a creation and redemption mechanism that doesn't generally allow for such large swings. This may be more appealing for risk-averse investors that don't want to deal with discrepancies that CEFs can have.

Additionally, it is generally accepted that the closer one is to retirement age, the more fixed-income exposure they should have. While I do believe this is a good guideline, it isn't always the best for everyone. In general, it may be a better approach to group things into three buckets. One bucket being immediate income needs, medium-term income needs and long-term needs. If an investor is 70 years old this will look much different than those who are maybe 30. There could also be a huge difference between an investor who is 70 years old and has $10 million saved compared to a 70-year-old who only has $100k saved.

The fact is, everyone's portfolio is going to look vastly different. The 70-year-old who has $10 million saved may put his next 1-year estimated income needs into cash or a money market fund. That way the money is there and isn't at risk of being 'lost.' This individual may also then estimate what his next 5-years worth of expenses might be and invest that portion in fixed-income investments, possibly higher-grade corporate bonds. The remainder of the capital can then easily be in equities of various risk profiles. That is if that investor is comfortable with sustaining catastrophic losses that could amount to 50% of that bucket being wiped out in a single year - perhaps we get another Black Monday and see the indexes drop over 20% in a single day. However, knowing that his income needs are met for the next 5 years can allow him the comfort of knowing they have time to wait for the inevitable recovery.

Now, for that investor that hasn't saved enough. This is a really tough one. My personal feeling is that they shouldn't increase risk at all. We have briefly touched on this subject in another Income Lab Ideas piece as well. The topic was reinvestment's huge role in your portfolio, we then went on to explain that one shouldn't increase their risk out of desperation. The unfortunate truth is the fact that you shouldn't be increasing risk on a small nest egg. Whatever may be the reasoning for the inadequate savings throughout your life. I know it does happen, whether you just weren't concerned with investing and saving or your employer didn't offer a plan through the workplace. Either way, it's an unfortunate occurrence that happens to many. The way I view it though is that you can't afford to sustain a large 50% drop in a single year. If you plan on subsidizing your Social Security through withdrawals this would put a huge dent in your savings. Of course, on a $100k investment, subsidizing your social security might be something like withdrawing out $5 to $10k. You need those funds though. Thus, lowering risk may be warranted by investing in high-quality bonds. Unfortunately, you will run out within a short period of time, probably before your death. Trying to recover from a 50% drop though is the alternative that you don't want to be put up against. Again, these are just my personal feelings and one needs to weigh the pros and cons for themselves. Perhaps trying to look for places to minimize expenses or trying to enter back into the workforce.

For younger investors, it really does make a lot of sense to invest more aggressively. These investors will have significant time to recover losses, plus they will most likely still be in the workforce so that money will cover their day-to-day expenses. This still doesn't mean the individual can disregard their own risk tolerance. If the market drops 50% and you panic and sell everything, then you weren't in the right risk category at all. This can do significant damage when the next recession occurs if an investor does this, young or not. If you psychologically damage yourself in this manner, you may never feel comfortable investing again in any asset class. Trust me, I know people after 2008/09 who are still on the sidelines saying that "it's going to crash." Well, they're right, it most definitely will crash again. It always does. Seeing this as an opportunity and sticking to your long-term focus is paramount though, no matter what your risk appetite is.

For my personal investing, I utilize a focus on income. However, I plan to reinvest this income as it comes in. In a way, it's like a backdoor to capital appreciation over the long term. My portfolio will grow through the cash coming in, which in turn, continues to increase my cash flow and can really start to snowball. I've been investing in CEFs for years but really began utilizing CEFs over the last few years. The snowball effect has been significant in just a short amount of time. So, while my investment objective is income, it can be a type of aggressive income strategy, if you wanted to put words to it. Another benefit of CEFs in this light is the psychological impact that it can have. During periods the market broadly sells off, this allows for significant values to be found in the CEF space. Even better is the distribution rates climb to the 8% or higher range easily on quality names. For example, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) is currently showing a distribution rate of 8.15% and trades at a 12.07% premium. However, in December 2018, the fund was close to a 10% discount and a 10% distribution rate! That's huge! The difference with generating income was quite significant on the dollars invested.

Conclusion

The four main asset classes include stocks/equities, bonds/fixed-income, cash/cash equivalents and tangibles/commodities. REITs can also sometimes be put into their own classification as well. Having exposure to these various asset classes can help make sure that you have a well-rounded and diversified portfolio. Your own personal wants and needs will determine your investment objective, the asset class allocation will change based on this investment objective. Your investment objective may change over time too as you age or perhaps have a shift in focus. There really isn't a "one size fits all" approach, you will need to determine this on your own. One will also have to consider the level of liquidity they will need through various points in their life.

CEFs and ETFs can offer significant diversification and shelter an investor from risks in single-company stocks or bonds that can crop up along the way. $0 commissions have now taken away from the appeal of cost savings; however, it doesn't take away from the fact of not having to manage hundreds of individual holdings every time you go to review your account.

I hope this article acts as a base and can help to start the discussion on appropriate portfolio allocation. This is a topic that we will inevitably return to in the future, probably countless times due to the complexities and factors worthy of consideration.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.