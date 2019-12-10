Please Do It The Easy Way, Sir

With capex in question and stocks relying almost purely on multiple expansion for gains, 2020 will be a lot easier if the Trump administration takes the easy route to reelection.

I was struck on Monday by US equities' inability to extend Friday's post-NFP gains despite a trio of ostensibly positive developments on the trade front.

Although the behind-the-scenes USMCA drama has played second fiddle to the on-again, off-again relationship between Presidents Trump and Xi, markets have never been enamored with the prospect of "new NAFTA" being trapped in legislative limbo amid the impeachment probe. So, it was good news on Monday when The Washington Post (citing AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka) first reported that the long-stalled trade pact was likely to move ahead. Bloomberg later published a similar piece previewing a "handshake deal" between Bob Lighthizer and Nancy Pelosi.

In addition to that, Reuters said Chinese buyers are purchasing US soybean cargoes again, apparently after Beijing granted new waivers. Recently, Chinese importers bumped up against quotas under existing waivers granted over the summer, potentially setting the stage for the cessation of the "goodwill" purchases that had paved the way for the "Phase One" trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Last week, reports indicated that Beijing was considering new waivers, and the Reuters story served as confirmation. The two sides are still wrangling over the size of farm purchases set to be included in the interim trade pact between the world's two largest economies, and there's more than a little skepticism on the Chinese side about the feasibility of Trump's "target range."

(Heisenberg)

China's skepticism about their own ability to bring annual purchases up to the $40 billion-$50 billion range is apparently a point of contention in the talks. As hard as it already would have been for China to hit that mark, the retaliatory tariffs Beijing imposed in response to Trump's levies make it impossible. The above-mentioned waivers have cleared the way for Chinese buyers to ramp up purchases again, but a waiver regime is not seen as a sustainable solution. In any case, the point is this: Had China not granted more waivers, Chinese buyers would have ceased the goodwill purchases at a delicate juncture, potentially undermining the talks.

Finally, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Monday that the administration is unlikely to impose more tariffs on December 15. Trump is famously mercurial, so it's possible nobody cares what Sonny Perdue (or Larry Kudlow, for that matter) has to say until the market hears it directly from the President, but regardless, the combination of his remarks, the Chinese waivers story and the USMCA news "should" have been enough to help US stocks build on Friday's jobs rally.

There will likely be some new twist or turn in the trade soap opera by the time this post is published, but it doesn't matter, it will still be applicable.

When it comes to analyzing how the White House thinks about the interplay between markets, the domestic economy and the trade war, there's broad consensus around the notion that some form of what BofAML has called "countercyclical protectionism" is at work. "Weak markets motivate friendly policy and strong markets do the opposite," the bank wrote over the summer, adding that this is "conceptually similar to traditional countercyclical monetary and fiscal policymaking."

Late last week, the bank's Michael Hartnett warned that there's "scant evidence of trade tensions de-escalating without a combo of Wall Street pain and Main Street pain, but neither is currently the case." The following chart illustrates the point:

(Heisenberg)

If the two crucial factors for President Trump when it comes to escalating trade tensions are the domestic economy and US equities (i.e., Main Street and Wall Street), neither are flashing red right now. In fact, after the November jobs report, both are flashing green - as in, "green light to escalate."

In May, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic described this dynamic as the "Trump collar." The "'Trump put' has now evolved into a ‘Trump collar’ with limited upside due to escalation of the trade conflict," he remarked, suggesting markets could remain some semblance of range-bound for a while even as the general direction was higher.

But, there's another factor that constrains the White House when it comes to the trade conflict with China: The election. And the closer we get to the vote, the heavier is that factor's weight in Trump's decision calculus.

The hard part is figuring out how to disentangle stocks, the economy and the election. As they say in politics, "it's the economy stupid," and various big name investors have suggested the President's reelection depends on how the economic landscape looks midway through 2020. Jeff Gundlach, for example, went so far as to suggest that if the economy were to crater, Trump might not even run. Most Wall Street banks do not see a recession in 2020, but at least one (SocGen) does see a shallow downturn. Consensus expects growth of 1.8% next year.

One potentially vexing issue is that the fiscal impulse (i.e., the "sugar high" from the tax cuts) has largely worn off and corporate profit growth is expected to be comparatively subdued (certainly versus 2018) in 2020. That raises multiple questions, not the least of which are: 1) What happens to the economy if business investment doesn't pick up and the consumer falters?, and 2) What happens to stocks if multiples stop expanding and margin pressures crimp already meager bottom line growth?

These are not idle musings. On the first question, everyone knows business spending is subdued right now (that's the mirror image of the whole "the consumer is carrying the economy" line you've likely heard on too many occasions to count over the last six months), and part of that is down to slumping C-suite confidence. I've mentioned this previously, but I wanted to highlight the following chart for readers here:

(Deutsche Bank)

There is now a record gap between CEO expectations and consumer expectations. If C-suite confidence doesn't pick up, capex will likely suffer and, eventually, so will the labor market. If consumers stay happy (and the preliminary read on University of Michigan sentiment showed a further rebound on Friday), things should be ok. But that will be a big "if" in the event there's another trade escalation sometime between now and the election.

On the second question above, you might not realize it, but almost all the gains in global stocks in 2019 were attributable to valuation expansion. Have a look:

(Goldman)

You can't count on a repeat of that in 2020, especially with central banks seemingly wary of going too much further down the easing rabbit hole.

Importantly (and there will be scores of commenters that will pretend as though I didn't say this) that is not to suggest that stocks can't rise. It's just to say that you'd be foolish to believe the S&P (for example) is going to rise another 25% in 2020 purely on a higher multiple coming off a 26%, multiple-expansion-driven rally the previous year. If you believe that, then you are saying that stocks will rise 50% over a two-year period with very little in the way of earnings growth. The point: You need earnings growth to contribute at least a little bit, and trade frictions have the potential to crimp margins at a time when labor costs are rising.

President Trump needs to be cognizant of those basic concepts and the extent to which he can ameliorate the issues by simply refraining from further trade escalations.

In other words, to the extent "countercyclical protectionism" has been the controlling dynamic for the past 18 months, the White House would do well to go away from that for a while. Stocks are perched at records and the longest expansion in history appears set to roll along thanks in part to the Fed's three insurance cuts. There's nothing at all wrong with riding that wave right into the election. Executives sure would appreciate it and, I'd be willing to bet, so would a lot of investors.

On that latter point, consider this excerpt from a Monday note by the above-mentioned Kolanovic:

Market volatility (the VIX) in the year before the trade war averaged ~11, and after the trade war started averaging ~16. In an environment of increased uncertainty and volatility, investing is suppressed – be it corporate capital expenditures or investing in financial markets. If one, for instance, assumes that most investors use volatility targeting (implicit or explicit) or expect a certain level of Sharpe Ratio, the trade policy related increase of volatility would imply a ~25% equity discount. This uncertainty likely offsets most of the ~30% earnings growth driven by the fiscal stimulus.

In other words, the trade war has negated the tax cut benefits, which makes sense because what is a tariff? Everybody say it with me: A tariff is a tax.

I don't know what the President is going to do when it comes to trade in 2020 and neither does anyone else (including him, probably). I would venture that Sonny Perdue is likely correct to say that the planned December 15 escalation won't go forward - at least not immediately. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess.

But what I would suggest, based on the fairly simple analysis presented above, is that even if you assume Trump will be reelected, this is a situation that could very properly be described to him by someone like Steve Mnuchin as follows: "You're probably going to get a second term. The only question is, do you want to do it the easy way, or the hard way?"

Corporate management teams and farmers are all hoping (very possibly even praying) that the White House chooses the easy way. We, as a community of investors, are hoping the same thing.

