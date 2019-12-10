Hermitage Offshore Makes A Deal With Creditors, Short-Term Upside Is Over

Recently, I have written about a series of purchases (here, here) of Hermitage Offshore (PSV) shares made by Scorpio, the company’s main shareholder. These purchases led to a short-term speculative opportunity in Hermitage Offshore shares but lately came to an end, so Hermitage Offshore shares started to lose ground. Finally, this story has come to its conclusion: Hermitage Offshore announced a new equity line of credit and long-term agreements with lenders.

Here’s what happened. Scorpio will provide a new equity line of credit of $15 million, satisfying the lenders’ demand for $15 million in new equity. Thus, the creditors’ option to unwind the transaction regarding two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels will expire unexercised, and the company will keep these vessels. Hermitage Offshore stated that $3.5 million were available under the existing equity line of credit, so the total drawdown capacity will be $18.5 million.

As the $15 million equity raise requirement will be satisfied by the new equity line of credit, the lenders agreed to a new $132.9 million term loan facility which will replace the existing one and have a maturity date of December 6, 2023. The company will have to keep minimum liquidity of $5 million and will be restricted from paying dividends for 24 months following the date of the execution of the new facility.

Here are the practical conclusions from this news:

Hermitage Offshore will continue operating with the current capital structure – the common equity survives. Frankly, this is not a surprise at all since the Scorpio deal was made not so long ago, and it would have been strange if they decided to eliminate their own share in the company. The company received a continued listing notice from NYSE. To maintain listing, the stock should trade above $1.00 and the company’s market capitalization should be above $50 million. As per the press release, the company has an 18-month cure period to cure this deficiency. Hermitage Offshore will submit a plan to the exchange – if this plan is not approved, the stock will be suspended from trading and the delisting procedure will be initiated. At this point, I do not believe in another reverse stock split since it would simply kill the trading volume in Hermitage Offshore shares, and the stock will vanish from all radars. The 18-month period is sufficient enough to wait for the recovery and regain the $50 million capitalization minimum organically. As the company has so much time to comply with the listing requirements, Scorpio will not be in a hurry to use the equity line of credit if it does not like the stock price. Obviously, the stock will be subject to heavy dilution going forward. If all $18.5 million are raised at an average price of $1.25 per share, 14.8 million shares will be added to the current share count of 22.5 million. Such dilution will keep any stock price upside in check unless the underlying fundamentals change materially. The speculative run in Hermitage Offshore shares is over for now. The financial setup is clear, so the future of the stock will depend on the speed of the offshore support vessel market recovery which, in turn, depends on the offshore drilling recovery which is currently lagging expectations.

In my opinion, the stock is worth keeping on the watchlist, but the short-term party is over. The trading volume will likely drop, and any speculative opportunities will emerge in 2020, when the company will try to use its increased liquidity to improve its fate in the recovering market.

